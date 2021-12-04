Area Scores: Dec. 5

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 116, LEACH LAKE 60
LLTC;41;19;--60
UTTC;55;61;--;116
LEECH LAKE – Arnold Kingbird 21, Qhinten White 9, Jarell Jacobc 15, David Cleveland 5, Mark Kingbird 4, Antonio Brown 2, Brent Fowler 4. Totals: 23-79 FG, 5-9 FT, 19 fouls, 11 assists (M.Kingbird 3). Three-pointers: 9-41 (A.Kingbird 4, White 1, Jacobs 3, M.Kingbird 1).
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 19, Riyen Carlow 4, Riley Hodgkiss 5, DJ Shelton 6, Khalil Grant 8, Steven Fisher Jr. 10, DK Middleton 16, Tristin Davis 17, Eric Woods 2, Tahj Two Bulls 11, Jayce Archambault 18. Totals: 41-81 FG, 19-28 FT, 19 fouls, 31 assists (2 with 6). Three-pointers: 15-31 (Lefthand 1, Carlow 1, Hodgkiss 1, Grant 2, Fisher Jr. 2, Davis 3. Archambault 5).
NORTHERN STATE 82, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 49
U-Mary;21;28;--49
NSU;35;47;--82
UNIVERSITY OF MARY - Josh Sipes 11, Jacob Jackson 9, Kai Huntsberry 7, Logan Nagorski 4, Veljko Radakovic 4, Treyton Mattern 3, Kam Warrens 3, Gertautas Urvonacivius 2, Deven Franks 2, Matthew Johnson 2, Regan Tollefson 2. Totals: 16-54 FG, Three-pointers: 5-12 (Sipes 3, Warrens, Jackson), 12-14 FT, 27 Rebounds (Huntsberry 6), 14 Fouls, 8 Assists (Huntsberry 3), 22 Turnovers, 5 Steals (Huntsberry 2).
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY - Jordan Belka 21, Augustin Reede 20, Kailleb Walton-Blanden 12, Jacksen Moni 9, Cole Bergan 5, Kobe Busch 4, Carter Lancaster 3, Andrew Rohrbach 2, Landon Leidholt 2, Bryson Clague 2, Austin Holt 2. Totals: 32-57 FG, Three-pointers: 12-30 (Reede 6, Walton-Blandon 2, Moni, Belka, Bergan, Busch), 6-9 FT, 32 Rebounds (Belka 7), 18 Fouls, 18 Assists (Bergan 6), 15 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Trey Longstreet 3).
Records: U-Mary 2-1 NSIC, 3-5 overall; Northern State 1-2 NSIC, 7-4 overall.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 151, LEECH LAKE 45
LLTC;10;21;35;45
UTTC;36;75;104;151
LEECH LAKE – Petra Rodreguez 4, Sunshine Kingbird 2, Heather Strong 11, Kailee Fineday 15, Shianna Smallwood 5, Keairah Urrutia 5, Amerie Goggleye 3. Totals: 16-72 FG, 5-12 FT, 12 fouls, 11 assists (Strong 5). Three-pointers: 8-38 (Strong 3, Fineday 3, Smallwood 1, Goggleye 1).
UNITED TRIBES – Amaya Ramsey 24, Sandie Friday 29, Tyleigh Brady 16, LaTosha Thunderhawk 28, Kelanna McClain 14, Gerika Kingbird 23, Sossity Spotted Wolf 5, Journey Azure 12. Totals: 69-111 FG, 9-14 FT, 10 fouls, 56 assists (2 with 12). Three-pointers: 4-11 (Friday 1, Kingbird 3).
NORTHERN STATE 66, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 59
U-Mary;17;36;55;59
NSU;26;37;47;66
MARY - Megan Voit 12, Ryleigh Wacha 9, Megan Zander 7, Lexie Schneider 6, Reese Wishart 6, Addison Rozell 5, Macy Williams 4, Moriku Hakim 4, Ellie Hasz 3, Carly Kottsick 3. Totals: 24-63 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Voit 4, Wacha, Zander, Hasz, Kottsick), 3-6 FT, 36 Rebounds (Wacha 10), 17 Fouls, 14 Assists (Williams 4), 16 Turnovers, 5 Steals.
NORTHERN STATE - Kailee Oliverson 25, Laurie Rogers 13, Haley Johnson 10, Rianna Fillipi 8, Jordyn Hilgemann 5, Lexi Roe 3, Carly Mekash 2. Totals: 25-73, Three-pointers: 3-15 (Fillipi, Roe, Hilgemann), 13-15 FT, 44 Rebounds (Rogers 12), 12 Fouls, 13 Assists (Fillipi 6), 10 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Johnson 4).
Records: U-Mary 1-2 NSIC, 6-5 overall; Northern State 2-1, 5-3.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 160, CONCORDIA 96
200 medley relay: 1. Mary (Breanna Lund, Andrea Lee, Breena Delegge, Camille Merimee), 1:55.73. 2. Concordia (Kaitlin Cramer, Hailey Jaeger, Jessica Bray, Alex Rasmussen), 2:02.66.
1000 free: 1. Allie Elliott, UM, 11:39.89. 2. Emma Bradley, UM, 12:23.97. 3. Rachel Andersen, CC, 12:47.77.
200 free (CHECK UM ROSTER FOR CORRECT SPELLING OF #3): 1. Lee, UM, 1:57.38. 2. Korie Riely, UM, 2:07.05. 3. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 2:09.29. 4. Jaeger, CC, 2:09.41. 5. Cramer, CC, 2:10.92.
50 back: 1. Merimee, UM, 29.09. 2. Camille Gunderson, CC, 32.56. 3. Megan Miller, UM, 33.45. 4. Anderson, CC, 35.06.
50 breast (CHECK #2): 1. Sarah Dudley, UM, 33.88. 2. Marina Conde Revuelto, UM, 35.62. 3. Abby Loel, UM, 37.39. 4. Emily Oswald, CC, 39.34. 5. Chantelle Schmidt, CC, 39.91.
100 fly: 1. Miki Brackin, UM, 1:07.75. 2. Ruiz Martinez, UM, 1:08.16.
50 free: 1. Delegge, UM, 24.86. 2. Lee, UM, 25.44. 3. Rasmussen, CC, 26.26. 4. Keely Lacina, UM, 27.71. 5. Gunderson, CC, 28.25.
1-meter Diving: 1. Kiernan Darling, CC, 183.45.
3-meter Diving: 1. Darling, CC, 162.53.l
100 free: 1. Elliott, UM, 57.41. 2. Conde Revuelto, UM, 58.85. 3. Bray, CC, 1:00.29. 4. Brienna Timm, CC, 1:02.26. 5. Ellie Wilson, UM, 1:03.69.
100 back: 1. Delegge, UM, 1:04.36. 2. Cramer, CC, 1:07.50. 3. Miller, UM, 1:11.46. 4. Gunderson, CC, 1:12.82. 5. Anderson, CC, 1:15.98.
100 breast: 1. Lee, UM, 1:13.98. 2. Lund, UM, 1:17.55. 3. Schmidt, CC, 1:26.39. 4. Oswald, CC, 1:28.22.
500 free: 1. Merimee, UM, 5:41.83. 2. Riely, UM, 5:43.09. 3. Brackin, UM, 5:57.34. 4. Jaeger, CC, 5:57.36.
50 fly: 1. Rasmussen, CC, 28.61. 2. Dudley, UM, 29.23. 3. Bray, CC, 30.23. 4. Ruiz Martinez, UM, 30.64. 5. Elliott, UM, 31.04.
200 individual medley: 1. Timm, CC, 2:43.10.
200 free relay: 1. Concordia (Jaeger, Bray, Gunderson, Rasmussen), 1:47.07. 2. Concordia B (Cramer, Audrey Zeleny, Andersen, Lindsey Biebl), 1:59.45.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
MINOT STATE 4, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1
Minot;0;2;2;--;4
U-Mary;0;0;1;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Minot, Reid Arnold (Reece Henry, Jared Hamm), 10:18. 2. Minot, Wayde Johannesson (Brayden Pawluk), 17:27 (PP).
Third period: 3. Minot, Davis Sheldon (Drew Carter, Johannesson), 8:10. 4. Minot, Henry (Hamm), 13:29. 1. UM, Tanner Eskro (Johnny Witzke, Riley Scanlon), 16:59.
Goaltender saves: Minot - Jake Anthony 23 saves. U-Mary - Conan Hayton 26 saves.
Penalties: Minot - 2 minors. U-Mary - 4 minors.
Records: Minot 12-1 overall; U-Mary 18-4-2-1.
NORTH DAKOTA 5, ST. CLOUD STATE 3
North Dakota;2;2;1;-;5
St. Cloud State;2;0;1;-;3
First period: 1. SCSU, Kevin Fitzgerald (Nick Perbix, Jack Peart), 0:17. 2. UND, Jackson Kunz (Griffin Ness, Riese Gaber), 3:23. 3. UND, Gaber (Jake Sanderson, Mark Senden), 8:37, (pp). 4, SCSU, Kyler Kupka (Fitzgerald), 19:37.
Second period: 5. UND, Gavin Hain (unassisted), 1:37, (sh). 6. UND, Louis Jamernik (Hain, Senden), 10:18.
Third period: 7. UND, Connor Ford (Nick Portz, Ness), 9:40. 8. SCSU, Perbix (Veeti Miettinen, Peart), 13:49.
Goaltender saves: UND – Zach Driscoll 30. SCSU – David Hrenak 24.
Penalties: UND – 7 for 14 minutes. SCSU – 10 for 20 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 11-6-0, 6-2-0 NCHC; St. Cloud State 10-6-0, 4-4-0 NCHC.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;18;6;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;4;1;0;1;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 12-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-5-1, Western Michigan 12-4-0, Denver 9-4-0, North Dakota 11-6-0, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Miami 3-12-1, Colorado College 2-8-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Denver 6, Arizona State 2
North Dakota 5, St. Cloud 3
Northern Michigan 5, Duluth 2
Western Michigan 5, Miami 3
Colorado College at Omaha (n)
BOYS HOCKEY
JAMESTOWN 6, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 1
Friday
Jamestown;3;1;2;--;6
Bottineau-Rugby;0;1;0;--;1
First period: 1. JT, Joe Cummings (Nolan Nenow), 2:26 (PP). 2. JT, Nenow (Brooks Roaldson, Conner McLachlan), 8:20 (PP). 3. JT, Hunter Nelson (Nenow), 15:06.
Second period: 1. B-R, Colton Getzlaff (Ethan Siemens, Gabe Glasner), 10:36. 4. JT, Nenow (Roaldson, Nelson), 8:05.
Third period: 5. JT, Nenow (Roaldson), 0:40. 6. JT, Nelson (Nenow), 7:26 (SH).
Goaltender saves: Jamestown - Brode Hillstrom 33 saves. Bottineau-Rugby - Easton Freeman 43 saves.
Penalties: Jamestown - 6 minors. Bottineau-Rugby - 7 minors.
Records: Jamestown 2-0 WDA, 2-0 overall; Bottineau-Rugby 0-1, 0-2.
FARGO DAVIES 4, CENTURY 0
Saturday
Davies;2;2;0;--;4
Century;0;0;0;--;0
First period: 1. BD, Barron Stibbe (Ashton Yaeger, Christian Kankelfritz), 5:14. 2. BD, Stibbe (Garrett Winjum), 11:29.
Second period: 3. BD, Jackson Archbold (Easton Rerick), 11:09. 4. BD, Stibbe (Jack Bullinger), 13:25.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Davies - Trent Weimken 16 saves. Century - Kaden Jangula 38 saves.
Penalties: Davies - 8 minors, 1 game misconduct. Century - 3 minors.
Records: Fargo Davies 3-0 EDC, 5-0 overall; Century 0-0 WDA, 0-2 overall.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY'S 89, FARGO SHANLEY 63
Shanley;30;63
St. Mary's;46;89
FARGO SHANLEY - Tyler Kraft 19, Conner Kraft 12, Vuciri Hakim 11, Bennett Burd 7, Colson Bercier 4, Jackson Pollert 4, Anthony Wanner 4, Jaxon Paul 2. Totals: 23 FG, 5-11 FT, 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Tyler Kraft 5, Bercier, Hakim, Connor Kraft).
ST. MARY'S - Evan Gross 22, Easton Hinnenkamp 17, Nathan Fedorchak 15, Sam Schmidt 12, Garrett Bader 11, Maddox Doppler 7, Ben Morman 2, Jacob Goettle 1. Totals: 33 FG, 13-18 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Fedorchak 4, Gross 2, Bader 2, Hinnenkamp, Doppler).
Records: Shanley 0-1; St. Mary's 1-0.
SIDNEY (MONT.) 70, WATFORD CITY 49
Watford City;31;18
Sidney;34;36
WATFORD CITY - Josiah Rojas 9, Jacob Berg 9, Weijie Jiang 8, Joey Arnegard 7, Landon Caldwell 5, Jalen Strickland 5, Calvin Garmann 4, Eli Lawrence 2. Totals: 18 FG, 6-19 FT, 21 Fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Rojas 2, Jiang 2, Arnegard 2, Strickland).
SIDNEY - Jerome Entz 26, Austen Taayler 15, Parker Sinlts 13, Cayden Heclt 7, Braylon Difonzo 3, Chace Waters 2, Cooper McNally 2, Ryan Mcbinnis 2. Totals: 26 FG, 13-24 FT, 20 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Taayler 2, Sinlts 2, Entz).
WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 68, MANDAN 45
Mandan;26;19;-;45
West Fargo Sheyenne;36;32;-;68
MANDAN – Isaac Huettl 3, Luke Darras 13, Karsyn Jablonski 3, Tahrye Frank 6, Lucas Burgum 9, Hudsen Sheldon 3, Jayce Johnson 2, Aaron Grubb 4, Nathan Gerding 2. Totals: 15 FG, 8-18 FT, 13 fouls (Grubb). Three-pointers: 7-29 (Darras 3, Frank 1, Burgum 1, Sheldon 1, Grubb 1).
WEST FARGO SHEYENNE – James Haen 3, Dylan Beyl 2, Trent Freih 5, Zander Newton 4, Kaleb Larson 15, Kellen Entz 4, Karter Menz 2, Micheal Nhial 27, Dominic Dosmann 6. Totals: 29 FG, 2-6 FT, 21 fouls (Newton). Three-pointers: 8-24 (Hagen 1, Freih 1, Larson 3, Nhial 2, Dosmann 1).
FARGO NORTH 78, LEGACY 47
Legacy;17;47
North;50;78
LEGACY - Jaxon Kellogg 11, Joseph Buzalsky 10, Logan Wetzel 7, Derek Schlittenhardt 6, Kiefer Glenn 6, Vegas George 3, Aiden Sagaser 3, Brayden Weider 3, Landon Schatz 2, Zander Albers 2. Totals: 16 FG, 10-18 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Weidner, Buzalsky, Sagaser, Kellogg, Wetzel).
FARGO NORTH - Jeremiah Sem 22, Carter Zoeller 15, Isaac Cody 14, Luke Loberg 10, Nathaniel Kallod 5, Gunner Schwartz 4, Mason Kinsella 4, Carson Hannestad 2, Welcome Mahoza 2. Totals: 25 FG, 18-21 FT, 21 Fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Sem 4, Cody 4, Loberg 2).
Records: Legacy 0-1, Fargo North 1-0.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATFORD CITY 62, SIDNEY (MONT.) 44
WC;33;29;--;62
Sidney;16;12;--;28
Watford City - Jessica Mogen 16, Madison Spacher 14, Gracen Breitbach 12, Bailey Mattson 10, Akira Hogue 7, Adilyn Schaff 2, Audrey Fowler 1. Totals: 21 FG, 4-9 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Breitbach 2, Mattson, Hogue).
Sidney - Sophie Peters 17, Olivia Schoepp 15, Leah Entz 4, Savannah Anderson 4, Allyson Nentwig 4. Totals: 16 FG, 8-13 FT, 10 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Schoepp 2, Peters, Entz).
LEGACY 56, FARGO NORTH 45
North;25;20;--;45
Legacy;26;30;--;56
FARGO NORTH - Arden Faulkner 21, Grace Miller 8, Jocelyn Sveet 5, Julia Steiner 3, Grace Thiel 3, Reagan Carlson 3, Olivia Hammes 2. Totals: 12 FG, 15-21 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Faulkner 3, Thiel, Carlson, Steiner).
LEGACY - Alyssa Eckroth 17, Breena Sand 15, Olivia Weiler 5, Adison Sagaser 4, Alece Blazek 4, Aliya Selensky 4, Madi Colby 3, Mia Berryhill 2, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Totals: 20 FG, 12-21 FT, 21 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Eckroth 3, Colby).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH BORDER 42, STANDING ROCK 36
Standing Rock;2;10;20;36
South Border;7;17;28;42
STANDING ROCK – Egypt Painte 9, Kaleigh ThunderHawk 8, Jannah Gates 8, O’shoe Elk 2, Teegan Fisher 9. Totals: 16 FG, 3-7 FT, 17 Fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (Painte).
SOUTH BORDER – Emily Jochim 6, Kelsey Vetter 15, Brylee Fast 5, Macy Monson 10, Kya Wiest 3, Cheyanne Lindgren 3. Totals: 13 FG, 8-19 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Vetter 5, Jochim, Fast, Wiest).
PARSHALL 67, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 66
At Linton
Parshall;19;29;49;57
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;13;28;51;66
PARSHALL – Ivy Fox 40, Ann Dickens 10, Christine Driver 2, Winter Old Rock 11, Emily Fixico 4. Totals: 30 FG, 5-10 FT, 28 fouls (Dickens, Old Rock). Three-pointers: 2 (Fox 1, Old Rock 1).
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Sophie Ketterlin 4, Courtney Thompson 11, Emma Ketterling 4, Tayton McDowell 4, Teagan Erbele 26, Ali Gross 7, Allison Zenker 10. Totals: 20 FG, 22-38 FT, 9 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (S.Ketterling 2, Zenker 2).
LINTON-HMB 56, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 40
At Linton
Hettinger-Scranton;10;18;35;40
Linton-HMB;11;28;41;56
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Laela Jensen 7, Ells Jenen 5, Bailee Pierce 16, Monica Morris 6, Ally Shalesky 6. Totals: 16 FG, 3-5 FT, 9 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (E.Jensen 1, Pierce 4).
LINTON-HMB – Teegan Scherr 9, JayCee Richter 23, Emma Schick 3, Enna Weiser 5, Callie Hase 8, Kaylee Weninger 8. Totals: 21 FG, 7-13FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Scherr 2, Richter 2, Schick 1, Hase 2).
CNDC TOURNAMENT
At Rugby
Championship round
Rugby 54, Harvey-Wells County 23
Harvey-WC;9;0;10;4;--;23
Rugby;18;12;16;8;--;54
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY - Alexis Fike 5, Emma Dockter 5, Kayln Keller 5, Carsyn Ziegler 4, Larissa Arnold 2, Rachel Neumiller 2.
RUGBY - Mykell Heidlebaugh 14, Joran Jundt 12, Kendyl Hager 11, Anna Johnson 6, Joey Wolf 6, Janikka Miller 4, Brooke Anderson 1.
Drake-Anamoose 55, Glenburn 54
Glenburn;11;14;18;11;--;54
Drake-Anamoose;12;9;17;17;--;55
GLENBURN - Emma Jones 25, Lorelei McIver 15, Brooklyn Heinle 9, Ella Post 3, Megan Lahtonen 2.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE - Jamie Lemer 19, Halie Fletschock 19, Taryn Sieg 10, Riley Hauff 4, Bailey Clott 3.
St. John 50, New Rockford-Sheyenne 46
NRS;8;13;12;13
St. John;12;13;18;7
NEW ROCKFORD-SHEYENNE - Kennedy Demester 20, Kelsie Belquist 14, Ava Peterson 4, Madisen Myhre 3, Mya Cudworth 3, Kaiya O'Connor 2.
ST. JOHN - Alani Morin 12, Siarah LaRocque 10, Kaycee Desjarlais 8, Aubree Jeanotte 8, Kadence Decoteau 7, Eliza Slater 5.
Rolla 72, Towner-Granville-Upham 51
Rolla;12;18;22;20
TGU;13;19;9;10
ROLLA - Morgan Leas 35, Jenna Rosinski 15, Rylee Hanlan 10, Carmen Elick 4, Trista Henderson 2, Jaina Canapi 2, Hannah Neameyer 2, Kate Munro 2.
TOWNER-GRANVILLE-UPHAM - Sophie Bachmeier 16, Ashley Martodam 15, Elise Fahnestock 14, Sydney Schock 3, Taylor Reinhard 2, Ana Mohagen 1.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
LIONS TOURNAMENT
Team scores
1. Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens 368.5. 2. Bismarck 325. 3. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs 321. 4. Sturgis (S.D.) 313.5. 5. Legacy 200.5. 6. Century 176. 7. St. Mary’s 175. 8. West Fargo 174.5. 9. Hettinger 163. 10. Killdeer 123. 11. Mandan 86. 12. Moorhead (Minn.) 72.5. 13. Turtle Mountain 31.
Individual results
106: 1. Nicolas Enzminger, Leg. 2. Alex Oedekoven, TFR. 3. Corbin Zent, RCS. 4. Teryn Zebroski, Stur. 5. Michael Jenkins, Moor. 6. Dane Ellingsberg, Moor.
113: 1. Ben DeForest. Bis. 2. Regan Zebroski, TFR. 3. Lincoln Schoenhard, TFR. 4. Mason Zent, RCS. 5. Kyle Schalesky, Hett. 6. Tanner Thoreson, WF.
120: 1. Jack Schoenhard, RCS. 2. Noah Williams, TFR. 3. Noah Savageau, Bis. 4. Jace Andersen, Kill. 5. Beau Peters, Stur. 6. Evan Eckholm, RCS.
126: 1. Logan Graf, RCS. 2. Marquis Richter, Man. 3. Nate Williams, TFR. 4. Dee Daniels, Stur. 5. Sean Christopherson, WF. 6. Tanner Defoe, Hett.
132: 1. Kelton Olson, Stur. 2. Kaden Decoteau, Cen. 3. Jesse Thompson, Leg. 4. Cole Irwin, WF. 5. Tristan Spencer, TFR. 6. Dylan Kostelecky, Bis.
138: 1. Blake Judson, TFR. 2. Mark Simons, Stur. 3. Bryan Roselles, RCS. 4. Cade Warbis, Hett. 5. John Richter, SM. 6. Landon McMahen, Bis.
145: 1. L.J. Araujo, Bis. 2. Isaac Felchle, SM. 3. Chase Carda, TFR. 4. Gus Bombach, Kill. 5. Caled Allen, RCS. 6. Thayne Elshere, Stur.
152: 1. Nicholas Anderson, WF. 2. Tim Kadrmas, Leg. 3. Deegan Houska, TFR. 4. Corter Doney, RCS. 5. Cole Radenz, Cen. 6. William Lengenfelder, SM.
160: 1. Riley Benson, RCS. 2. Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg. 3. Tyler Porter, WF. 4. Tyrus Jangula, Bis. 5. Conner Andress, Hett. 6. Preston Ray, Stur.
170: 1. Reese Jacobs, Stur. 2. Kaden Renner, Bis. 3. Aaron Magnell, WF. 4. Jeron Martz, RCS. 5. Ole Taylor, Cen. 6. Jayden Wiebe, TFR.
182: 1. Brock Fettig, Bis. 2. Tristan Pekas, Hett. 3. Kaleb Porter, WF. 4. Tanner VanScoy, RCS. 5. Chance Carda, TFR. 6. Brenen Palmer, Man.
195: 1. Ben Nagel, Bis. 2. Chance Gries, Cen. 3. Aiden Werlinger, Stur. 4. Ethan Mitchell, Leg. 5. Kadin Neson, RCS. 6. Trenton Radenz, SM.
220: 1. Nick Windsor, SM. 2. Zak Juelfs, Stur. 3. Gavin Stotts, TFR. 4. Kaien Strong, RCS. 5. Bowden Hasbrouck, Hett. 6. Colter Thormhalen, Kill.
285: 1. Ben Roundy, Kill. 2. Colton Lauren, RCS. 3. Seth Gerhardt, Man. 4. Brayden Moran, Bis. 5. Jack Weikum, SM. 6. Treyson Renken, Leg.
Awards
Most falls – A.J. Araujo, Bismarck 7 in 15:37.
Outstanding wrestler – Brock Fettig, Bismarck.
Zachmeier Award – Jack Schoenhard, Rapid City Stevens.
NAHL
MINOT 3, BISMARCK 1
Minot;2;0;1;--;3
Bismarck;0;1;0;--;1
First period: 1. Minot, Cole Mickel (David Nesburg), 14:26 (PP). 2. Minot, Braydon Beahm (Trevor Stachowiak), 14:59 (PP).
Second period: 1. Bis, Patrick Johnson (Jon Ziskie, Ben Troumbly), 16:39 (PP).
Third period: 3. Minot, Colby Joseph (Zack Simon, Stachowiak), 19:59 (EN).
Goaltender saves: Minot - Zach Sandy 31 saves. Bismarck - Ben Behrens 23 saves.
Penalties: Minot - 4 minors. Bismarck - 3 minors, 1 major, 1 game misconduct.
Record: Minot 14-11-1, 29 points; Bismarck 7-16-1, 15 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;13;7;3;29
Austin;13;9;3;29
Minot;14;11;1;29
Aberdeen;13;10;1;27
St. Cloud;11;9;0;22
Bismarck;7;16;1;15
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;18;9;1;37
Maryland;16;6;3;35
Johnstown;13;8;3;29
Northeast;13;12;0;26
Jamestown;11;11;3;25
Maine;8;12;2;18
Danbury;6;16;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;18;8;1;37
Springfield;17;8;1;35
Chippewa;15;12;1;31
Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28
Anchorage;13;9;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;12;1;27
Janesville;10;14;1;21
Kenai River;5;18;0;10
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;16;7;1;33
Amarillo;16;7;0;32
Odessa;15;9;1;31
Lone Star;10;7;6;26
Wichita Falls;10;8;6;26
El Paso;11;11;2;24
Corpus Christi;11;12;2;24
Shreveport;7;11;4;18
Saturday, Dec. 4
Minot 3, Bismarck 1
Janesville 3, Springfield 6
Jamestown 2, New Jersey 4
Aberdeen 5, Austin 0
Maryland 7, Northeast 2
North Iowa 2, St. Cloud 3 (OT)
Chippewa 2, Minnesota Magicians 6
Corpus Christi 5, Wichita Falls 4 (OT)
Amarillo 0, Shreveport 4
El Paso 1, Odessa 2
Lone Star 3, New Mexico 4 (SO)
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Fairbanks 6
Anchorage at Kenai River (n)
Sunday, Dec. 5
Maryland at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Jamestown 91, Hastings College 88
Minot State 88, MSU-Moorhead 74
Northern State University 82, U-Mary 49
College women's basketball
Jamestown 79, Hastings College 74
MSU-Moorhead 67, Minot State 43
NDSU 83, Bradley 72
North Dakota 97, University of Minnesota-Morris 55
Northern State University 66, Mary 59
College football
NDSU 38, Southern Illinois 7
College men's hockey
UND 5, St. Cloud State 3
Minot State 4, University of Mary 1
College women's hockey
Minot State 6, University of Minnesota 2
College wrestling
NDSU 28, Augustana 10
College women's swimming and diving
U-Mary 160, Concordia College (Minn.) 96
High school boys basketball
Fargo North 78, Legacy 49
Sidney (Mont.) 70, Watford City 49
St. Mary's 89, Shanley 63
Turtle Mountain Community 76, Grand Forks Central 70
West Fargo Sheyenne 68, Mandan 45
High school girls basketball
Benson County 48, Devils Lake JV 35
Bottineau 53, Williston Trinity-Alexander 17
Central McLean 50, Beulah 42
Century 81, Moorhead 41
Drake-Anamoose 55, Glenburn 54
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 72, Dunseith 40
Garrison 71, Glen Ullin-Hebron 55
Kenmare 42, Dickinson Trinity 24
Legacy 56, Fargo North 45
Linton-HMB 56, Hettinger-Scranton 40
Minot Bishop Ryan 34, Midway-Minto 28
Minot JV 73, Mott-Regent 61
New Town 65, Westhope-Newburg 56
North Star 35, Nelson County 28
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 42, Larimore 24
Parshall 67, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 66
Rolla 72, Towner-Granville-Upham 52
Rugby 54, Harvey-Wells County 23
Shiloh Christian 65, Killdeer 25
South Border 42, Standing Rock 36
Stanley 43, South Prairie-Max 35
St. John 50, New Rockford-Sheyenne 46
St. Mary's 57, Shanley 50
Thompson 62, Velva 44
Turtle Mountain Community 60, Grand Forks Central 50
Warwick 53, Solen 44
Watford City 62, Sidney (Mont.) 44
West Fargo Sheyenne 67, Mandan 52
Wilton-Wing 58, White Shield 9
High school boys hockey
Bottineau-Rugby 5, Dickinson 2
Devils Lake 4, Mandan 2
Fargo Davies 4, Century 0
Jamestown 10, Hazen-Beulah 0
High school girls hockey
Dickinson 4, Watford City 19U 1
Fargo Davies 6, Bismarck 2
Mandan 5, West Fargo United 1
Minot 3, Grand Forks Central/Red River 0