Area Scores: Dec. 5

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 116, LEACH LAKE 60

NORTHERN STATE 82, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 49

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 151, LEECH LAKE 45

NORTHERN STATE 66, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 59

COLLEGE SWIMMING

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 160, CONCORDIA 96

COLLEGE HOCKEY

MINOT STATE 4, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1

NORTH DAKOTA 5, ST. CLOUD STATE 3

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.