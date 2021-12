Area Scores: Dec. 31

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

U-MARY 99, VALLEY CITY STATE 47

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN 99, WATFORD CITY 42

TURTLE MOUNTAIN 61, LEGACY 58

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 76, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 65

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

CARRINGTON 59, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 58

DIVIDE COUNTY 43, RAY 24

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

BOWMAN COUNTY 62, HAZEN 19

KENMARE 45, BOTTINEAU 36

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 44, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 31

DIVIDE COUNTY 44, RAY 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

MANDAN PENTATHLON

Team scores

Individual results

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

RUMBLE ON THE RED

Bismarck results

113

160

170

182

195

220

Century results

132

145

Legacy results

106

120

160

St. Mary’s results

145

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.