Area Scores: Dec. 30

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

RUMBLE ON THE RED TOURNAMENT

Bismarck results, Day 1

113

Ben DeForest: Pinned Charlie Palm, Minnetonka, 0:59; Pinned Mikey Jelinek, Stillwater, 1:01; Pinned Trace Hoggarth, Carrington, 1:00.

126

Noah Savageau: Lost to Brayden Morris, Century, 10-4; Pinned by Sam Bethke, Stillwater, 3:34.

132

Dylan Kostelecky: Pinned by Hunter Gruchow, WCA-A-B-E, 3:29; Pinned Aiden Meuwissen, Waconia, 1:00; Lost to Augustus Maughan, Fargo North, 2-1.

138

Landon McMahen: Lost to Charlie Petit, Wayzata, 9-4; Won dec. over Will Gorecki, Royalton-Upsala, 7-0; Won dec. over Ken Hollenbeck, St. Francis, 8-4; Lost to John Richter, St. Mary's, 4-3.

152

Tate Olson: Won dec. over Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, 5-0; Lost major dec. to Hank Tellers, UNC, 16-3; Won dec. over Yasser Hussaini, Fargo South, 5-0; Pinned Otto Hanlon, Stillwater, 3:55; Lost to Carson Kullhem, Aitkin, 12-8.

160

Kaden Renner: Pinned Abraham Dimo, Moorhead, 1:13; Won major dec. over Isaiah Schmitz, Wayzata, 12-1; Won dec. over Blake Lorentz, Perham, 5-4.

170

Brock Fettig: Pinned Chance Jones, Foley, 3:07; Won major dec. over Marco Christiansen, Minnetonka, 11-1; Won by tech fall over Jack Grell, Aitkin, 17-1 (4:46).

182

Ben Nagel: Pinned Cailyb Weekley, Grand Island, 2:00; Won dec. over William Wharton, Byron, 5-0; Lost dec. to Caleb Vancura, Jackson County Central, 7-5.

195

Isaiah Huus: Pinned Marcos Ramirez, Faribault, 1:13; Won major dec. over Beau Lorentzen, Byron, 11-0; Won dec. over Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 8-2.

220

Ayden Schlafman: Pinned Logan Moore, West Fargo, 5:25; Lost dec. to Colton Long, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 10-3; Pinned Haaken Jacobsen, Legacy, 2:30; Pinned Vincent Halliday, Waconia, 1:35.

285

Brayden Moran: Lost dec. to Zachary Pittman, Grand Island, 4-1; Pinned Easton Johnson, St. Francis, 1:55; Pinned by Thomas Moesenthin, Woodbury, 3:31.

Century results, Day 1

120

Ethan Kuntz: Pinned by Adam Lohse, WCA-A-B-E, 1:01; Bye; Pinned by Brody Ignaszweski, Albert Lea Area, 3:22.

126

Brayden Morris: Pinned by Gabe Nelson, Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield, 3:36; Won dec. over Savageau, Bismarck, 10-4; Lost dec. to Jaxon Mikolyzk, Prior Lake, 11-8.

132

Brody Ferderer: Lost by tech fall to Logan Butzon, Jackson County Central, 22-7 (3:48); Won dec. over Tyler Schickedanz, D-B-LQP-MU, 5-3; Pinned Blake Brutger, Kimball Area, 4:14; Lost dec. to Nathan Trotter, Aitkin, 3-1.

Kaden DeCoteau: Pinned Andrew Larson, Wayzata, 5:06; Pinned Elliott Viland, Faribault, 3:36; lost by dec. to Nolan Reiter, Big Lake, 10-5.

145

Cole Radenz: Lost dec. to Carter O'Malley, Tri-City United, 9-3; Pinned Apollo Ashby, Mounds View, 3:41; Won dec. over Lucas Jurek, Kimball Area, 3-0; Pinned Dylan Withers, JCC, 1:58.

152

Jax Gums: Won dec. over Triton Cox, Albert Lea Area, 13-7; Pinned by Carter Skradski, Coon Rapids, 2:56; Lost major dec. to Evan Farley, New Prague, 11-2.

160

Adam Vigness: Lost by tech fall to Blake Lorentz, Perham, 17-2 (2:45); Pinned by Mason Drescher, Albert Lea Area, 3:18.

195

Chance Gries: Pinned Adam Semple, Albert Lea Area, 2:12; lost dec. to Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 6-4; Won by forfeit; Lost dec. to Evan Anderson, New Prague, 5-3.

220

Evan Schmit: Pinned by Bryce Fischer, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3:56; Bye; Pinned by Jordan Silvera, Forest Lake, 1:36.

Lykken Gensrich: Pinned by Vincent Mueller, St. Thomas Academy, 1:28; Pinned by Michael Anderson, Lakeville North, 2:51.

Legacy results, Day 1

106

Nicholas Enzminger: Pinned Tegan Miller, HL-W-W, 0:31; Won major dec. over Tucker Simmons, Royalton-Upsala, 11-1; Pinned Alex Gates, Grand Island, 0:56.

113

Joey Enzminger: Pinned by Nolan Ambrode, JCC, 1:29; Bye; Lost dec. to Mikey Jelinek, Stillwater, 11-5.

120

Jesse Thompson: Won dec. over Brandon Michel, New Prague, 4-0; Pinned Nick Thein, Pine Island; Lost dec. to Koye Grebel, Valley City, 6-2.

126

Yusuf Jama: Pinned by Landon Andrew, JCC, 1:10; Pinned by Jaxon Mikolyzk, Prior Lake, 1:11.

132

Cannon Bertch: Lost major dec. to Evan Schweisthal, Medford, 13-2; Pinned Ian Mohler, Moorhead, 4:51; Pinned by Daniel Fernandez, Minot, 3:38.

160

Draken Stugelmeyer: Won dec. over Wiley Wiegert, HL-W-W, 7-2; Lost dec. to Josh Wagener, Waconia, 9-5; Pinned Austin Kalina, Eagan, 1:38; Won major dec. over Avery Wittnebel, D-B-LQP-MU, 10-2.

170

Weston Snyder: Lost dec. to Matthew Haley, JCC, 3-0; Lost dec. to Brady Peltier, Foley, 8-2.

182

Hayden Stymeist: Lost by tech fall to Brian Ramos, Perham, 22-7 (3:47); Lost dec. to Josiah Peterson, Foley, 8-2.

220

Haaken Jacobsen: Pinned by Ian DeGross, New Prague, 1:19; Won dec. over Brock Bialke, Foley, 8-3; Pinned by Schlafman, Bismarck, 2:30.

285

Treyson Renken: Pinned by Leo Bluhm, STA, 2:31; Won major dec. over Gabe Kamann, Waconia, 10-0; Pinned by Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, 0:41.

St. Mary's results, Day 1

106

Carson Mossett: Lost by major dec. to Gavin Gould, St. Francis, 14-1; Bye; Pinned by Grayson Olson, D-B-LQP-MU, 1:44.

126

Tyler Heen: Lost dec. to Ethan Moravetz, D-B-LQP-MU, 7-4; Pinned by Aidan Johnson, Lakeville North, 4:24.

132

Joryn Richter: Pinned by Colton Loween, Mounds View, 1:58; Lost dec. to Nathan Trotter, Aitkin, 3-0.

138

John Richter: Won dec. over Kyle Halstensen, St. Francis, 3-2; Pinned by Charley Elwood, Medford, 0:22; Won dec. over McMahen, Bismarck, 4-3; Lost major dec. to Cameron Davis, Albert Lea Area, 18-6.

145

Isaac Felchle: Lost dec. to Owen Bouthilet, Stillwater, 2-1; Won major dec. over Ethan Swenson, Mounds View, 16-5; Pinned Carter Coauette, Crookston, 1:33; Pinned Mitchell Mallak, HL-W-W, 1:46.

152

John Dahmen: Pinned by Aiden Tobin, Faribault, 1:28; Pinned by Ashton Danner, WCA-A-B-E, 2:47.

160

James Marks: Pinned by Antony Tuttle, Stillwater, 1:56; Lost by tech fall to Hudson Oliver, Grand Island, 15-0 (4:19).

170

Jaxyn Richter: Pinned by Quin Morgan, Mounds View, 2:54; Pinned by Ryan Horejsi, Prior Lake, 2:00.

182

Luke Lengenfelder: Pinned by Ryder Rogotske, Stillwater, 1:47; Lost dec. to Josiah Peterson, Foley, 4-2.

195

Trenton Radenz: Pinned by Zachariah Hunter, Stillwater, 1:04; Lost dec. to Colton Rothfork, Foley, 6-0.

285

Jack Weikum: Pinned by Marcus Peterson, UNC, 3:15; Pinned Zion Dyer, Moorhead, 2:59; Pinned Robert Bastyr, Tri-City United, 1:29; Pinned by Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, 1:09.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

GRAND FORKS RED RIVER 6, CENTURY 0

Century;0;0;0;--;0

Red River;3;2;1;--;6

First period: 1. RR, Carson Skarperud (Wyatt LeDue, Ethan Dockter), 0:40. 2. RR, Mason Reynolds (Carter Sproule, LeDue), 4:53. 3. RR, Skarperud (LeDue), 8:21.

Second period: 4. RR, Mason Reynolds (Sproule, Skarperud), 1:10. 5. RR, Spruole (Skarperud, Reynolds), 1:42.

Third period: 6. RR, LeDue (RyLee Vetsch), 4:32.

Goaltender saves: Cen – Casey Odegaard 16; RR – Noah Berger 9, Jacob Jenkins 6.

Penalties: Cen – 1 for 2 minutes; RR – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: Century 1-4-0-2 West Region, 1-7-0-2 overall for 5 points; Red River 6-1-0-1 East Region, 7-1-0-1 for 19 points.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 51, CARRINGTON 30

CARR;6;8;7;9;--;30

LAEM;15;10;15;11;--;51

CARRINGTON – Sydnie Grager 10, Olivia Threadgold 5, Isabel Wendel 4, Haley Wolsky 4, Edyn Hoornaert 3, Emma Rindy 2, Madison Johnson 2. Totals: 9 FG, 10-17 FT, 5 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Hoornaert, Threadgold).

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH – Meredith Romfo 11, Whitney Pankratz 11, Morgan Freije 9, Jaya Henderson 8, Halle Jabs 6, Jalynn Swanson 6. Totals: 24 FG, 1-4 FT, 20 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Romfo, Pankratz).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 13-5-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 11-5-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-6-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Colorado College 4-11-3, Miami 4-12-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Western Michigan 3, Michigan State 1

Thursday, Dec. 30

Western Michigan at Michigan, cancelled

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato

Friday, Dec. 31

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Lawrence

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 1

US U-18 Team at North Dakota, 2:37 p.m. (exhibition)

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Lawrence

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth

Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;16;10;3;35

Minot;17;11;1;35

North Iowa;14;10;3;31

Aberdeen;14;12;2;30

St. Cloud;14;9;1;29

Bismarck;9;17;2;20

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;22;9;1;45

Maryland;19;7;4;42

Johnstown;14;11;3;31

Northeast;15;13;0;30

Jamestown;13;13;3;29

Maine;9;14;3;21

Danbury;6;18;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;22;8;1;45

Springfield;20;9;2;42

Anchorage;17;9;2;36

Chippewa;16;15;1;33

Minnesota Magicians;13;11;4;30

Minnesota Wilderness;14;16;1;29

Janesville;10;16;1;21

Kenai River;7;19;3;17

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;18;8;2;38

Amarillo;18;8;1;37

Odessa;17;10;2;36

Lone Star;14;7;6;34

Corpus Christi;13;14;2;28

Shreveport;11;11;4;26

Wichita Falls;10;12;6;26

El Paso;11;14;3;25

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Anchorage at Janesville

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Friday, Dec. 31

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

Danbury at Maine

Anchorage at Janesville

North Iowa at Austin

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

New Mexico at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Saturday, Jan. 1

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

Northeast at Johnstown

Danbury at Maine

Anchorage at Janesville

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

New Mexico at Shreveport

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Austin at North Iowa

Sunday, Jan. 2

Johnstown at Jamestown

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men's basketball

Bismarck State 79, Phoenix College 71 (Tuesday)

South Mountain Community College 57, Bismarck State 54

College women's basketball

Bismarck State 87, South Mountain Community College 38

Jamestown 79, Valley City State 59

High school boys basketball

Bismarck (Soph.) 84, Wilton-Wing 53

Bottineau 80, Mandan (Soph.) 74

Enderlin 53, Beulah 47

Flasher 64, Glen Ullin-Hebron 45

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 76, Dickinson Trinity 56

Little Wound (S.D.) 66, Standing Rock Community 56

McLaughlin (S.D.) 62, Mandaree 30

Minot Ryan 60, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 38

New Salem-Almont 58, Linton-HMB 40

North Border 88, West Fargo Horace JV 55

North Star 58, Minot Our Redeemer's 54

Northern Cass 64, Cavalier 63

Pine Ridge (S.D.) 62, Solen 48

Richland 62, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 41

Shiloh Christian 46, St. John 32

Stanley 50, Towner-Granville-Upham 39

Thompson 75, Hazen 64

Wakpala (S.D.) 55, White Shield 32

Warwick 56, Hatton-Northwood 55

West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Fargo South 60

High school girls basketball

Hatton-Northwood 60, Beach 44

Horace (JV) 63, North Border 36

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 51, Carrington 30

McLaughlin (S.D.) 47, Solen 40

Northern Cass 72, Cavalier 52

Thompson 61, Oak Grove 17

High school boys hockey

Fargo North 9, Crookston (Minn.) 1

Fargo South-Shanley 6, Dodge County (Minn.) 1

Grand Forks Central 4, Bismarck 0

Grand Forks Red River 6, Century 0

May-Port Area 3, Morris-Benson Area 3 (OT)

Minot 2, St. Louis Park (Minn.) 1

West Fargo 8, Mandan 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Dickinson 2

High school girls hockey

Dodge County (Minn). 9, Bismarck 2

Fargo North-South-Shanley 7, Mandan 4

Minot 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids (Minn.) 1

Thief River Falls (Minn.) 4, Grand Forks Central-Red River 2

West Fargo United 5, Dickinson 3

