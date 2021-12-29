Area Scores: Dec. 30

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
RUMBLE ON THE RED TOURNAMENT
Bismarck results, Day 1
113
Ben DeForest: Pinned Charlie Palm, Minnetonka, 0:59; Pinned Mikey Jelinek, Stillwater, 1:01; Pinned Trace Hoggarth, Carrington, 1:00.
126
Noah Savageau: Lost to Brayden Morris, Century, 10-4; Pinned by Sam Bethke, Stillwater, 3:34.
132
Dylan Kostelecky: Pinned by Hunter Gruchow, WCA-A-B-E, 3:29; Pinned Aiden Meuwissen, Waconia, 1:00; Lost to Augustus Maughan, Fargo North, 2-1.
138
Landon McMahen: Lost to Charlie Petit, Wayzata, 9-4; Won dec. over Will Gorecki, Royalton-Upsala, 7-0; Won dec. over Ken Hollenbeck, St. Francis, 8-4; Lost to John Richter, St. Mary's, 4-3.
152
Tate Olson: Won dec. over Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, 5-0; Lost major dec. to Hank Tellers, UNC, 16-3; Won dec. over Yasser Hussaini, Fargo South, 5-0; Pinned Otto Hanlon, Stillwater, 3:55; Lost to Carson Kullhem, Aitkin, 12-8.
160
Kaden Renner: Pinned Abraham Dimo, Moorhead, 1:13; Won major dec. over Isaiah Schmitz, Wayzata, 12-1; Won dec. over Blake Lorentz, Perham, 5-4.
170
Brock Fettig: Pinned Chance Jones, Foley, 3:07; Won major dec. over Marco Christiansen, Minnetonka, 11-1; Won by tech fall over Jack Grell, Aitkin, 17-1 (4:46).
182
Ben Nagel: Pinned Cailyb Weekley, Grand Island, 2:00; Won dec. over William Wharton, Byron, 5-0; Lost dec. to Caleb Vancura, Jackson County Central, 7-5.
195
Isaiah Huus: Pinned Marcos Ramirez, Faribault, 1:13; Won major dec. over Beau Lorentzen, Byron, 11-0; Won dec. over Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 8-2.
220
Ayden Schlafman: Pinned Logan Moore, West Fargo, 5:25; Lost dec. to Colton Long, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 10-3; Pinned Haaken Jacobsen, Legacy, 2:30; Pinned Vincent Halliday, Waconia, 1:35.
285
Brayden Moran: Lost dec. to Zachary Pittman, Grand Island, 4-1; Pinned Easton Johnson, St. Francis, 1:55; Pinned by Thomas Moesenthin, Woodbury, 3:31.
Century results, Day 1
120
Ethan Kuntz: Pinned by Adam Lohse, WCA-A-B-E, 1:01; Bye; Pinned by Brody Ignaszweski, Albert Lea Area, 3:22.
126
Brayden Morris: Pinned by Gabe Nelson, Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield, 3:36; Won dec. over Savageau, Bismarck, 10-4; Lost dec. to Jaxon Mikolyzk, Prior Lake, 11-8.
132
Brody Ferderer: Lost by tech fall to Logan Butzon, Jackson County Central, 22-7 (3:48); Won dec. over Tyler Schickedanz, D-B-LQP-MU, 5-3; Pinned Blake Brutger, Kimball Area, 4:14; Lost dec. to Nathan Trotter, Aitkin, 3-1.
Kaden DeCoteau: Pinned Andrew Larson, Wayzata, 5:06; Pinned Elliott Viland, Faribault, 3:36; lost by dec. to Nolan Reiter, Big Lake, 10-5.
145
Cole Radenz: Lost dec. to Carter O'Malley, Tri-City United, 9-3; Pinned Apollo Ashby, Mounds View, 3:41; Won dec. over Lucas Jurek, Kimball Area, 3-0; Pinned Dylan Withers, JCC, 1:58.
152
Jax Gums: Won dec. over Triton Cox, Albert Lea Area, 13-7; Pinned by Carter Skradski, Coon Rapids, 2:56; Lost major dec. to Evan Farley, New Prague, 11-2.
160
Adam Vigness: Lost by tech fall to Blake Lorentz, Perham, 17-2 (2:45); Pinned by Mason Drescher, Albert Lea Area, 3:18.
195
Chance Gries: Pinned Adam Semple, Albert Lea Area, 2:12; lost dec. to Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 6-4; Won by forfeit; Lost dec. to Evan Anderson, New Prague, 5-3.
220
Evan Schmit: Pinned by Bryce Fischer, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3:56; Bye; Pinned by Jordan Silvera, Forest Lake, 1:36.
Lykken Gensrich: Pinned by Vincent Mueller, St. Thomas Academy, 1:28; Pinned by Michael Anderson, Lakeville North, 2:51.
Legacy results, Day 1
106
Nicholas Enzminger: Pinned Tegan Miller, HL-W-W, 0:31; Won major dec. over Tucker Simmons, Royalton-Upsala, 11-1; Pinned Alex Gates, Grand Island, 0:56.
113
Joey Enzminger: Pinned by Nolan Ambrode, JCC, 1:29; Bye; Lost dec. to Mikey Jelinek, Stillwater, 11-5.
120
Jesse Thompson: Won dec. over Brandon Michel, New Prague, 4-0; Pinned Nick Thein, Pine Island; Lost dec. to Koye Grebel, Valley City, 6-2.
126
Yusuf Jama: Pinned by Landon Andrew, JCC, 1:10; Pinned by Jaxon Mikolyzk, Prior Lake, 1:11.
132
Cannon Bertch: Lost major dec. to Evan Schweisthal, Medford, 13-2; Pinned Ian Mohler, Moorhead, 4:51; Pinned by Daniel Fernandez, Minot, 3:38.
160
Draken Stugelmeyer: Won dec. over Wiley Wiegert, HL-W-W, 7-2; Lost dec. to Josh Wagener, Waconia, 9-5; Pinned Austin Kalina, Eagan, 1:38; Won major dec. over Avery Wittnebel, D-B-LQP-MU, 10-2.
170
Weston Snyder: Lost dec. to Matthew Haley, JCC, 3-0; Lost dec. to Brady Peltier, Foley, 8-2.
182
Hayden Stymeist: Lost by tech fall to Brian Ramos, Perham, 22-7 (3:47); Lost dec. to Josiah Peterson, Foley, 8-2.
220
Haaken Jacobsen: Pinned by Ian DeGross, New Prague, 1:19; Won dec. over Brock Bialke, Foley, 8-3; Pinned by Schlafman, Bismarck, 2:30.
285
Treyson Renken: Pinned by Leo Bluhm, STA, 2:31; Won major dec. over Gabe Kamann, Waconia, 10-0; Pinned by Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, 0:41.
St. Mary's results, Day 1
106
Carson Mossett: Lost by major dec. to Gavin Gould, St. Francis, 14-1; Bye; Pinned by Grayson Olson, D-B-LQP-MU, 1:44.
126
Tyler Heen: Lost dec. to Ethan Moravetz, D-B-LQP-MU, 7-4; Pinned by Aidan Johnson, Lakeville North, 4:24.
132
Joryn Richter: Pinned by Colton Loween, Mounds View, 1:58; Lost dec. to Nathan Trotter, Aitkin, 3-0.
138
John Richter: Won dec. over Kyle Halstensen, St. Francis, 3-2; Pinned by Charley Elwood, Medford, 0:22; Won dec. over McMahen, Bismarck, 4-3; Lost major dec. to Cameron Davis, Albert Lea Area, 18-6.
145
Isaac Felchle: Lost dec. to Owen Bouthilet, Stillwater, 2-1; Won major dec. over Ethan Swenson, Mounds View, 16-5; Pinned Carter Coauette, Crookston, 1:33; Pinned Mitchell Mallak, HL-W-W, 1:46.
152
John Dahmen: Pinned by Aiden Tobin, Faribault, 1:28; Pinned by Ashton Danner, WCA-A-B-E, 2:47.
160
James Marks: Pinned by Antony Tuttle, Stillwater, 1:56; Lost by tech fall to Hudson Oliver, Grand Island, 15-0 (4:19).
170
Jaxyn Richter: Pinned by Quin Morgan, Mounds View, 2:54; Pinned by Ryan Horejsi, Prior Lake, 2:00.
182
Luke Lengenfelder: Pinned by Ryder Rogotske, Stillwater, 1:47; Lost dec. to Josiah Peterson, Foley, 4-2.
195
Trenton Radenz: Pinned by Zachariah Hunter, Stillwater, 1:04; Lost dec. to Colton Rothfork, Foley, 6-0.
285
Jack Weikum: Pinned by Marcus Peterson, UNC, 3:15; Pinned Zion Dyer, Moorhead, 2:59; Pinned Robert Bastyr, Tri-City United, 1:29; Pinned by Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, 1:09.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
GRAND FORKS RED RIVER 6, CENTURY 0
Century;0;0;0;--;0
Red River;3;2;1;--;6
First period: 1. RR, Carson Skarperud (Wyatt LeDue, Ethan Dockter), 0:40. 2. RR, Mason Reynolds (Carter Sproule, LeDue), 4:53. 3. RR, Skarperud (LeDue), 8:21.
Second period: 4. RR, Mason Reynolds (Sproule, Skarperud), 1:10. 5. RR, Spruole (Skarperud, Reynolds), 1:42.
Third period: 6. RR, LeDue (RyLee Vetsch), 4:32.
Goaltender saves: Cen – Casey Odegaard 16; RR – Noah Berger 9, Jacob Jenkins 6.
Penalties: Cen – 1 for 2 minutes; RR – 2 for 4 minutes.
Records: Century 1-4-0-2 West Region, 1-7-0-2 overall for 5 points; Red River 6-1-0-1 East Region, 7-1-0-1 for 19 points.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH 51, CARRINGTON 30
CARR;6;8;7;9;--;30
LAEM;15;10;15;11;--;51
CARRINGTON – Sydnie Grager 10, Olivia Threadgold 5, Isabel Wendel 4, Haley Wolsky 4, Edyn Hoornaert 3, Emma Rindy 2, Madison Johnson 2. Totals: 9 FG, 10-17 FT, 5 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Hoornaert, Threadgold).
LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH – Meredith Romfo 11, Whitney Pankratz 11, Morgan Freije 9, Jaya Henderson 8, Halle Jabs 6, Jalynn Swanson 6. Totals: 24 FG, 1-4 FT, 20 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Romfo, Pankratz).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 13-5-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 11-5-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-6-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Colorado College 4-11-3, Miami 4-12-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Western Michigan 3, Michigan State 1
Thursday, Dec. 30
Western Michigan at Michigan, cancelled
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State-Mankato
Friday, Dec. 31
Nebraska-Omaha at St. Lawrence
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 1
US U-18 Team at North Dakota, 2:37 p.m. (exhibition)
Nebraska-Omaha at St. Lawrence
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth
Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;16;10;3;35
Minot;17;11;1;35
North Iowa;14;10;3;31
Aberdeen;14;12;2;30
St. Cloud;14;9;1;29
Bismarck;9;17;2;20
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;22;9;1;45
Maryland;19;7;4;42
Johnstown;14;11;3;31
Northeast;15;13;0;30
Jamestown;13;13;3;29
Maine;9;14;3;21
Danbury;6;18;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;22;8;1;45
Springfield;20;9;2;42
Anchorage;17;9;2;36
Chippewa;16;15;1;33
Minnesota Magicians;13;11;4;30
Minnesota Wilderness;14;16;1;29
Janesville;10;16;1;21
Kenai River;7;19;3;17
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;18;8;2;38
Amarillo;18;8;1;37
Odessa;17;10;2;36
Lone Star;14;7;6;34
Corpus Christi;13;14;2;28
Shreveport;11;11;4;26
Wichita Falls;10;12;6;26
El Paso;11;14;3;25
Thursday, Dec. 30
Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Anchorage at Janesville
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Friday, Dec. 31
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness
Danbury at Maine
Anchorage at Janesville
North Iowa at Austin
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
New Mexico at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Saturday, Jan. 1
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
Northeast at Johnstown
Danbury at Maine
Anchorage at Janesville
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Shreveport
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Austin at North Iowa
Sunday, Jan. 2
Johnstown at Jamestown
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men's basketball
Bismarck State 79, Phoenix College 71 (Tuesday)
South Mountain Community College 57, Bismarck State 54
College women's basketball
Bismarck State 87, South Mountain Community College 38
Jamestown 79, Valley City State 59
High school boys basketball
Bismarck (Soph.) 84, Wilton-Wing 53
Bottineau 80, Mandan (Soph.) 74
Enderlin 53, Beulah 47
Flasher 64, Glen Ullin-Hebron 45
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 76, Dickinson Trinity 56
Little Wound (S.D.) 66, Standing Rock Community 56
McLaughlin (S.D.) 62, Mandaree 30
Minot Ryan 60, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 38
New Salem-Almont 58, Linton-HMB 40
North Border 88, West Fargo Horace JV 55
North Star 58, Minot Our Redeemer's 54
Northern Cass 64, Cavalier 63
Pine Ridge (S.D.) 62, Solen 48
Richland 62, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 41
Shiloh Christian 46, St. John 32
Stanley 50, Towner-Granville-Upham 39
Thompson 75, Hazen 64
Wakpala (S.D.) 55, White Shield 32
Warwick 56, Hatton-Northwood 55
West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Fargo South 60
High school girls basketball
Hatton-Northwood 60, Beach 44
Horace (JV) 63, North Border 36
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 51, Carrington 30
McLaughlin (S.D.) 47, Solen 40
Northern Cass 72, Cavalier 52
Thompson 61, Oak Grove 17
High school boys hockey
Fargo North 9, Crookston (Minn.) 1
Fargo South-Shanley 6, Dodge County (Minn.) 1
Grand Forks Central 4, Bismarck 0
Grand Forks Red River 6, Century 0
May-Port Area 3, Morris-Benson Area 3 (OT)
Minot 2, St. Louis Park (Minn.) 1
West Fargo 8, Mandan 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 6, Dickinson 2
High school girls hockey
Dodge County (Minn). 9, Bismarck 2
Fargo North-South-Shanley 7, Mandan 4
Minot 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids (Minn.) 1
Thief River Falls (Minn.) 4, Grand Forks Central-Red River 2
West Fargo United 5, Dickinson 3