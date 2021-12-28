Area Scores: Dec. 29

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
MANDAN TOURNAMENT
LINTON-HMB 65, WILTON-WING 51
WW;14;18;6;13;--;51
LHMB;13;18;14;20;--;65
WILTON-WING -- Cael Hilzendeger 14, Trey Koski 12, Gage Schuh 8, Landyn Miller 6, Kendal Sondrol 5, Dontaye Fetzer 4, Ryan Inglis 2. Totals: 23-47 FG, Three-pointers: 3-14 (Schuh 2, Sondrol), 2-4 FT, 19 Rebounds (Hilzendeger 6), 21 Fouls, 9 Assists (Fetzer 3), 15 Turnovers, 6 Steals (Fetzer 5).
LINTON-HMB -- Jace Jochim 17, Landon Bosch 15, Grant Bosch 14, Trace King 9, Justin Tschosik 8, Gentry Richter 2. Totals: 24-48 FG, Three-pointers: 6-11 (Jochim 3, G. Bosch 2, King), 11-25 FT, 32 Rebounds (L. Bosch 8, Jochim 8), 12 Fouls, 11 Assists (Jochim 5), 14 Turnovers, 4 Steals.
Records: Wilton-Wing 3-2 overall; Linton-HMB 4-3.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 72, BISMARCK (SOPH.)
People are also reading…
BIS;14;16;17;21;--;68
NSA;21;19;9;23;--;72
BISMARCK -- Jenner Smude 21, Andre Austin 14, Grady Swanson 9, Tanner Groseclose 8, Josh Delorme 4, Unique White Twin 3, Logan Dockter 3, Ayden Tincher 3, Carson Braun 2, Logan Swanson 1. Totals: 22 FG 9-16 FT. Three-pointers: 15 (Smude 6, Swanson 3, Groseclose 2, Austin 2, White Twin, Dockter).
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Weston Kuhn 30, Dylan Rud 22, Wyatt Kuhn 10, Brady Brandt 8, Rylen Soupir 2. Totals: 32 FG, 7-16 FT. Three-pointers: 1 (Rud).
Record: New Salem-Almont 4-2.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
KIDDER COUNTY 69, WILTON-WING 35
WW;2;12;19;2;--;35
KC;18;21;15;15;--;69
WILTON-WING -- Justus Bradford-Boos 8, Kesley Backman 7, Kalyssa Schock 6, Kynlee Wolff 4, Austyn Schafer 4, Moana Tooke 3, Jordyn Thorson 3. Totals: 15 FG, 1-5 FT, 14 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Schock 2, Tooke, Thorson).
KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 22, Kennedy Harter 22, Ella Svanes 10, Taylor Zimmerman 7, Grace Nicholson 2, Josie Braun 2, Janae Furman 2, Kylee Rohrich 2. Totals: 27 FG, 12-18 FT, 10 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Svanes 2, Harter).
Records: Wilton-Wing 3-6 overall; Kidder County 5-3.
N.D. SCORES
College women's basketball
Bismarck State 91, Phoenix College 66
High school boys basketball
Beulah 62, Rugby 58 (OT)
Central Cass 82, New Rockford-Sheyenne 22
Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Trenton 45
Dickinson Trinity 38, Minot Our Redeemer's 36
Flasher 69, Mandan (Soph.) 48
Glen Ullin-Hebron 60, Bottineau 38
Linton-HMB 65, Wilton-Wing 51
New Salem-Almont 72, Bismarck (Soph.) 68
Rolla 58, Lewis& Clark-Berthold 38
Shiloh Christian 54, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 27
Thompson 59, Velva 41
Westhope-Newberg 80, Benson County 43
High school girls basketball
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Shiloh Christian 66 (2OT)
Grant County 56, Killdeer 39
Hatton-Northwood 60, Larimore 35
Heart River 51, Richardton-Taylor 30
Kidder County 69, Wilton-Wing 35
May-Port-C-G 75, Hillsboro-Central Valley 24
High school boys hockey
Fargo South-Shanley 3, Rochester Mayo (Minn.) 1
Mahtomedi (Minn.) 10, Minot 2
Mayville-Portland 10, Prairie Centre (Minn.) 3
West Fargo 5, Dickinson 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Mandan 0
High school girls hockey
Fargo North-South 11, Dickinson 0
Mandan 2, West Fargo United 0
St. Cloud (Minn.) 4, Minot 0