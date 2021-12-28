 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 29

  • 0

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN TOURNAMENT

LINTON-HMB 65, WILTON-WING 51

WW;14;18;6;13;--;51

LHMB;13;18;14;20;--;65

WILTON-WING -- Cael Hilzendeger 14, Trey Koski 12, Gage Schuh 8, Landyn Miller 6, Kendal Sondrol 5, Dontaye Fetzer 4, Ryan Inglis 2. Totals: 23-47 FG, Three-pointers: 3-14 (Schuh 2, Sondrol), 2-4 FT, 19 Rebounds (Hilzendeger 6), 21 Fouls, 9 Assists (Fetzer 3), 15 Turnovers, 6 Steals (Fetzer 5).

LINTON-HMB -- Jace Jochim 17, Landon Bosch 15, Grant Bosch 14, Trace King 9, Justin Tschosik 8, Gentry Richter 2. Totals: 24-48 FG, Three-pointers: 6-11 (Jochim 3, G. Bosch 2, King), 11-25 FT, 32 Rebounds (L. Bosch 8, Jochim 8), 12 Fouls, 11 Assists (Jochim 5), 14 Turnovers, 4 Steals.

Records: Wilton-Wing 3-2 overall; Linton-HMB 4-3.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 72, BISMARCK (SOPH.)

People are also reading…

BIS;14;16;17;21;--;68

NSA;21;19;9;23;--;72

BISMARCK -- Jenner Smude 21, Andre Austin 14, Grady Swanson 9, Tanner Groseclose 8, Josh Delorme 4, Unique White Twin 3, Logan Dockter 3, Ayden Tincher 3, Carson Braun 2, Logan Swanson 1. Totals: 22 FG 9-16 FT. Three-pointers: 15 (Smude 6, Swanson 3, Groseclose 2, Austin 2, White Twin, Dockter).

NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Weston Kuhn 30, Dylan Rud 22, Wyatt Kuhn 10, Brady Brandt 8, Rylen Soupir 2. Totals: 32 FG, 7-16 FT. Three-pointers: 1 (Rud).

Record: New Salem-Almont 4-2.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

KIDDER COUNTY 69, WILTON-WING 35

WW;2;12;19;2;--;35

KC;18;21;15;15;--;69

WILTON-WING -- Justus Bradford-Boos 8, Kesley Backman 7, Kalyssa Schock 6, Kynlee Wolff 4, Austyn Schafer 4, Moana Tooke 3, Jordyn Thorson 3. Totals: 15 FG, 1-5 FT, 14 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Schock 2, Tooke, Thorson).

KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 22, Kennedy Harter 22, Ella Svanes 10, Taylor Zimmerman 7, Grace Nicholson 2, Josie Braun 2, Janae Furman 2, Kylee Rohrich 2. Totals: 27 FG, 12-18 FT, 10 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Svanes 2, Harter).

Records: Wilton-Wing 3-6 overall; Kidder County 5-3.

N.D. SCORES

College women's basketball

Bismarck State 91, Phoenix College 66

High school boys basketball

Beulah 62, Rugby 58 (OT)

Central Cass 82, New Rockford-Sheyenne 22

Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Trenton 45

Dickinson Trinity 38, Minot Our Redeemer's 36

Flasher 69, Mandan (Soph.) 48

Glen Ullin-Hebron 60, Bottineau 38

Linton-HMB 65, Wilton-Wing 51

New Salem-Almont 72, Bismarck (Soph.) 68

Rolla 58, Lewis& Clark-Berthold 38

Shiloh Christian 54, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 27

Thompson 59, Velva 41

Westhope-Newberg 80, Benson County 43

High school girls basketball

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Shiloh Christian 66 (2OT)

Grant County 56, Killdeer 39

Hatton-Northwood 60, Larimore 35

Heart River 51, Richardton-Taylor 30

Kidder County 69, Wilton-Wing 35

May-Port-C-G 75, Hillsboro-Central Valley 24

High school boys hockey

Fargo South-Shanley 3, Rochester Mayo (Minn.) 1

Mahtomedi (Minn.) 10, Minot 2

Mayville-Portland 10, Prairie Centre (Minn.) 3

West Fargo 5, Dickinson 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Mandan 0

High school girls hockey

Fargo North-South 11, Dickinson 0

Mandan 2, West Fargo United 0

St. Cloud (Minn.) 4, Minot 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News