 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 28

  • 0

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (13);2-0;130;1

2. Kindred;3-1;95;3

3. North Border;2-0;94;4

4. Hillsboro-Central Valley;2-1;85;2

5. Enderlin;2-2;70;5

6. Dunseith;5-0;68;7

7. Beulah;1-1;54;6

8. Flasher;4-0;34;8

9. Bowman County;4-0;26;9

10. Ellendale;3-0;23;10

Others receiving votes: Centrall Cass (4-0), Grafton (4-0), Powers Lake (4-0), Shiloh Christian (1-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Harvey-Wells County (4-1).

People are also reading…

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kindred;7-0;128;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan;7-0;117;2

3. Grafton;6-1;95;3

4. Linton-HMB;6-0;90;4

5. Central Cass;6-1;80;5

6. Shiloh Christian;6-0;67;7

7. Rugby;7-0;49;8

8. Thompson;5-1;34;6

9. Garrison;8-0;18;NR

10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich;4-1;17;10

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (7-0), Cavalier (6-0), Bowman County (4-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (6-1).

N.D. SCORES

High school boys basketball

Bottineau 73, Wilton-Wing 59

Flasher 107, BHS (Soph.) 80

Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Linton-HMB 53

Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza 69, Max 55

Mandan (Soph.) 58, New Salem-Almont 46

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legacy edges Century in overtime

Legacy edges Century in overtime

Cross-town rivalries are the lifeblood of high school hockey. It would appear as though Century and Legacy are well on their way to establishi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News