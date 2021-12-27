Area Scores: Dec. 28

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (13);2-0;130;1
2. Kindred;3-1;95;3
3. North Border;2-0;94;4
4. Hillsboro-Central Valley;2-1;85;2
5. Enderlin;2-2;70;5
6. Dunseith;5-0;68;7
7. Beulah;1-1;54;6
8. Flasher;4-0;34;8
9. Bowman County;4-0;26;9
10. Ellendale;3-0;23;10
Others receiving votes: Centrall Cass (4-0), Grafton (4-0), Powers Lake (4-0), Shiloh Christian (1-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Harvey-Wells County (4-1).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kindred;7-0;128;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan;7-0;117;2
3. Grafton;6-1;95;3
4. Linton-HMB;6-0;90;4
5. Central Cass;6-1;80;5
6. Shiloh Christian;6-0;67;7
7. Rugby;7-0;49;8
8. Thompson;5-1;34;6
9. Garrison;8-0;18;NR
10. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich;4-1;17;10
Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (7-0), Cavalier (6-0), Bowman County (4-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (6-1).
N.D. SCORES
High school boys basketball
Bottineau 73, Wilton-Wing 59
Flasher 107, BHS (Soph.) 80
Glen Ullin-Hebron 57, Linton-HMB 53
Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza 69, Max 55
Mandan (Soph.) 58, New Salem-Almont 46