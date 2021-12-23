 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 24

  • 0

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;5-0;6-0

Bismarck;5-0;5-0

Minot;4-1;5-1

St. Mary’s;3-2;4-2

Legacy;3-2;3-3

Jamestown;2-2;3-2

Dickinson;2-3;3-3

Mandan;1-3;1-4

Turtle Mountain;1-4;2-4

Williston;1-5;1-5

Watford City;0-5;0-6

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Jamestown at Minot

Thursday, Dec. 30

Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Mandan at Watford City, 3:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Century, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;4-0;5-0

Minot;4-0;5-0

Bismarck;4-0;4-0

Turtle Mountain;2-2;3-2

Jamestown;2-2;3-2

Mandan;2-2;2-3

Legacy;2-2;3-2

Dickinson;1-4;2-4

St. Mary’s;0-4;1-4

Watford City;0-4;1-5

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Minot at Jamestown

Thursday, Dec. 30

Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.

Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.

Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Bismarck;5-1;18;5-2

Minot;4-2-2;14;4-3

Jamestown;4-2-1;11;4-3

Legacy;4-3-2;10;4-6

Bottineau-Rugby;3-1;9;3-3

Mandan;3-3-1;8;3-4

Dickinson;2-4-1-1;6;2-5

Williston;2-2;6;4-2

Century;1-4-2;5;1-6

Hazen-Beulah;0-6;0;0-8

Monday, Dec. 27

Bismarck at Fargo North

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bismarck at Grand Forks Red River

Century at Grand Forks Cenetral

Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne

Dickinson at West Fargo

Devils Lake at Jamestown

Minot at Mahtomedi

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Bismarck at Grand Forks Central

Century at Red River

Minot at St. Louis Park

Dickinson at West Fargo Sheyenne

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy

Jamestown at Williston

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

STANDINGS

Team;Statewide;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;7-0;21;7-0

Bismarck;6-1-2;16;6-1

West Fargo United;4-3-1;13;5-4-1

Minot;4-2;12;4-2

Mandan;4-2;12;4-2

Fargo North-South;3-3;10;3-3

Grand Forks;3-5;9;4-5

Jamestown;3-3;9;4-3

Williston;1-5;3;2-5

Dickinson;1-4;3;2-4

Devils Lake;0-8;0;0-8

