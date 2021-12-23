Area Scores: Dec. 24

CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;5-0;6-0
Bismarck;5-0;5-0
Minot;4-1;5-1
St. Mary’s;3-2;4-2
Legacy;3-2;3-3
Jamestown;2-2;3-2
Dickinson;2-3;3-3
Mandan;1-3;1-4
Turtle Mountain;1-4;2-4
Williston;1-5;1-5
Watford City;0-5;0-6
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Jamestown at Minot
Thursday, Dec. 30
Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Mandan at Watford City, 3:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Century, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;4-0;5-0
Minot;4-0;5-0
Bismarck;4-0;4-0
Turtle Mountain;2-2;3-2
Jamestown;2-2;3-2
Mandan;2-2;2-3
Legacy;2-2;3-2
Dickinson;1-4;2-4
St. Mary’s;0-4;1-4
Watford City;0-4;1-5
Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Minot at Jamestown
Thursday, Dec. 30
Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.
Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Bismarck;5-1;18;5-2
Minot;4-2-2;14;4-3
Jamestown;4-2-1;11;4-3
Legacy;4-3-2;10;4-6
Bottineau-Rugby;3-1;9;3-3
Mandan;3-3-1;8;3-4
Dickinson;2-4-1-1;6;2-5
Williston;2-2;6;4-2
Century;1-4-2;5;1-6
Hazen-Beulah;0-6;0;0-8
Monday, Dec. 27
Bismarck at Fargo North
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Bismarck at Grand Forks Red River
Century at Grand Forks Cenetral
Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne
Dickinson at West Fargo
Devils Lake at Jamestown
Minot at Mahtomedi
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Bismarck at Grand Forks Central
Century at Red River
Minot at St. Louis Park
Dickinson at West Fargo Sheyenne
Thursday, Dec. 30
Bottineau-Rugby at Legacy
Jamestown at Williston
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
STANDINGS
Team;Statewide;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;7-0;21;7-0
Bismarck;6-1-2;16;6-1
West Fargo United;4-3-1;13;5-4-1
Minot;4-2;12;4-2
Mandan;4-2;12;4-2
Fargo North-South;3-3;10;3-3
Grand Forks;3-5;9;4-5
Jamestown;3-3;9;4-3
Williston;1-5;3;2-5
Dickinson;1-4;3;2-4
Devils Lake;0-8;0;0-8