Area Scores: Dec. 22

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MINOT 89, WATFORD CITY 47

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

WILTON-WING 93, SOLEN 40

STANDING ROCK 72, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 35

FLASHER 61, CENTER-STANTON 47

LINTON-HMB 49, BEACH 43

SOUTH BORDER 65, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 58

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

HAZEN 53, CENTER-STANTON 34

GARRISON 55, GLENBURN 31

LINTON-HMB 64, ELLENDALE 8

ST. JOHN 72, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 63

WILTON-WING 52, STANDING ROCK 49

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

DICKINSON 95, LEGACY 81

MINOT 147, MANDAN 43

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

Sunday, Jan. 2

WOMEN

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

Sunday, Jan. 2

SUMMIT LEAGUE

MEN

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Jan. 1

WOMEN

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Jan. 1

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

MEN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Thursday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Dec. 1

WOMEN

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

MEN

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Jan. 1

WOMEN

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Jan. 1

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.