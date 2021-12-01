 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 2

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 122, NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH 68

At New Town

UTTC;60;62;-;122

NHSC;32;36;-;68

UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 24, Riyen Carlow 5, DJ Shelton 8, Sylvester Union 10, Khalil Grant 5, DK Middleton 19, Tristin Davis 13, Eric Woods 4, Tahj Two Bulls 12, Luke Wells Jr. 12, Jordan Lebeau 8, Dontae Maloney 2. Totals: 53 FG, 6-10 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 9 (Carlow 1, Union 1, Grant 1, Middleton 1, Davis 1, Wells Jr. 2, Lebeau 2).

NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH – Jordan Manning 12, Caelen Lohnes 3, Shooter Stewart 4, Braedyn Allery 18, Jonah Jackson 5, Jerry Lenoir 6, Keldon Keja 4, Kane Rabbithead 16. Totals: 17 FG, 6-9 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Manning 1, Lohnes 1, Allery 2, Jackson 1, Lenoir 1, Rabbithead 2).

CLASS A BASKETBALL

PRESEASON POLL

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Century (11);69

People are also reading…

2. West Fargo (4);54

3. Fargo Davies;41

4. Minot;25

5. Bismarck;13

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Fargo North, West Fargo Sheyenne, Grand Forks Red River, Legacy.

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Century (14);74

2. West Fargo (1);56

3. Fargo Davies;41

4. Bismarck;34

5. Legacy;11

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake, St. Mary’s, Fargo Shanley.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;13;7;3;29

North Iowa;13;6;2;28

Minot;13;11;1;27

Aberdeen;11;10;1;23

St. Cloud;9;9;0;18

Bismarck;7;15;1;15

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;17;8;1;35

Maryland;15;6;3;33

Northeast;13;11;0;26

Johnstown;11;8;3;25

Jamestown;10;10;3;23

Maine;8;12;2;18

Danbury;6;14;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;16;8;1;33

Springfield;15;8;1;31

Chippewa;14;11;1;29

Anchorage;13;8;1;27

Minnesota Wilderness;13;10;1;27

Minnesota Magicians;11;9;4;26

Janesville;10;12;1;21

Kenai River;4;18;0;8

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;16;5;0;32

Odessa;14;7;1;29

New Mexico;14;7;1;29

Lone Star;10;6;5;25

Wichita Falls;10;8;4;24

El Paso;9;10;2;20

Corpus Christi;9;12;2;20

Shreveport;5;11;4;14

Thursday, Dec. 2

Johnstown at Danbury

El Paso at Odessa

Friday, Dec. 3

Johnstown at Danbury

Jamestown at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Corpus Christ at Wichita Falls

Janesville at Springfield

Amarillo at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Lone Star at New Mexico

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Dec. 4

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Janesville at Springfield

Jamestown at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Maryland at Northeast

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Sunday, Dec. 5

Maryland at Northeast

N.D. SCORES

College men’s basketball

United Tribes 122, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College 68

College volleyball

Jamestown 3, Indiana Wesleyan 0

ACHA hockey

Jamestown 4, Mary 3, OT

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News