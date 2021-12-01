Area Scores: Dec. 2

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 122, NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH 68
At New Town
UTTC;60;62;-;122
NHSC;32;36;-;68
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 24, Riyen Carlow 5, DJ Shelton 8, Sylvester Union 10, Khalil Grant 5, DK Middleton 19, Tristin Davis 13, Eric Woods 4, Tahj Two Bulls 12, Luke Wells Jr. 12, Jordan Lebeau 8, Dontae Maloney 2. Totals: 53 FG, 6-10 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 9 (Carlow 1, Union 1, Grant 1, Middleton 1, Davis 1, Wells Jr. 2, Lebeau 2).
NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH – Jordan Manning 12, Caelen Lohnes 3, Shooter Stewart 4, Braedyn Allery 18, Jonah Jackson 5, Jerry Lenoir 6, Keldon Keja 4, Kane Rabbithead 16. Totals: 17 FG, 6-9 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Manning 1, Lohnes 1, Allery 2, Jackson 1, Lenoir 1, Rabbithead 2).
CLASS A BASKETBALL
PRESEASON POLL
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Century (11);69
2. West Fargo (4);54
3. Fargo Davies;41
4. Minot;25
5. Bismarck;13
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s, Fargo North, West Fargo Sheyenne, Grand Forks Red River, Legacy.
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Century (14);74
2. West Fargo (1);56
3. Fargo Davies;41
4. Bismarck;34
5. Legacy;11
Others receiving votes: Devils Lake, St. Mary’s, Fargo Shanley.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;13;7;3;29
North Iowa;13;6;2;28
Minot;13;11;1;27
Aberdeen;11;10;1;23
St. Cloud;9;9;0;18
Bismarck;7;15;1;15
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;17;8;1;35
Maryland;15;6;3;33
Northeast;13;11;0;26
Johnstown;11;8;3;25
Jamestown;10;10;3;23
Maine;8;12;2;18
Danbury;6;14;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;16;8;1;33
Springfield;15;8;1;31
Chippewa;14;11;1;29
Anchorage;13;8;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;10;1;27
Minnesota Magicians;11;9;4;26
Janesville;10;12;1;21
Kenai River;4;18;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;16;5;0;32
Odessa;14;7;1;29
New Mexico;14;7;1;29
Lone Star;10;6;5;25
Wichita Falls;10;8;4;24
El Paso;9;10;2;20
Corpus Christi;9;12;2;20
Shreveport;5;11;4;14
Thursday, Dec. 2
Johnstown at Danbury
El Paso at Odessa
Friday, Dec. 3
Johnstown at Danbury
Jamestown at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Corpus Christ at Wichita Falls
Janesville at Springfield
Amarillo at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Lone Star at New Mexico
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Dec. 4
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Janesville at Springfield
Jamestown at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Maryland at Northeast
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Sunday, Dec. 5
Maryland at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
College men’s basketball
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, Indiana Wesleyan 0
ACHA hockey
Jamestown 4, Mary 3, OT