agate

Area Scores: Dec. 16

CLASS A WRESTLING

STATE COACHES POLL

Second poll

Team

1. Bismarck. 2. Jamestown. 3. Century. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. Valley City. 6. West Fargo. 7. Legacy. 8. Minot. 9. Williston. 10. Fargo Davies.

East Region

1. West Fargo Sheyenne. 2. West Fargo. 3. Valley City. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. Grand Forks Central.

West Region

1. Bismarck. 2. Jamestown. 3. Century. 4. Williston. 5. Legacy.

Individuals

106: 1. Aaron Morris, Williston. 2. Grady Iverson, Cen. 3. Cade Nieuwsma, Bis. 4. Jack Schauer, Jam. 5. Wesley Fisk, Devils Lake. 6. Drew Hettenbaugh, WF.

113: 1. Koltyn Grebel, VC. 2. Nic Enzminger, Leg. 3. Hudson Egeberg, Bis. 4. Kole Savageau, Dav. 5. David Llamas, Min. 6. Kellan Larson, Will.

120: 1. Ben DeForest, Bis. 2. Landon Zink, WFS. 3. Gage Glaser, Dic. 4. Carlos Salinas, Fargo North. 5. Joey Enzminger, Leg. 6. Tanner Thoreson, WF.

126: 1. Owen Lindstrom, DL. 2. Jesse Thompson, Leg. 3. Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS. 4. Pete Rasmussen, Jam. 5. Ethan Kuntz, Cen. 6. Jack Coles, Will.

132: 1. Gabe Mortensen, Min. 2. Sam Schlepuetz, Jam. 3. Tucker Johnson, VC. 4. Marquis Richter, Man. 5. Brody Ferderer, Cen. 6. Jackson Alexander, WFS.

138: 1. Koye Grebel, VC. 2. Kaden DeCoteau, Cen. 3. Aden Braun, Jam. 4. Danny Fernandez, Min. 5. Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC. 6. Landon McMahen, Bis.

145: 1. Wyatt Kosidowski, Dav. 2. Grady Anderson, Jam. 3. Marcus Johnson, WFS. 4. Brayden Morris, Cen. 5. Clark Thompson, Leg. 6. Anton Perales, GFC.

152: 1. Tyler Porter, WF. 2. Tate Olson, Bis. 3. Carter Zink, WFS. 4. Ethan Dennis, Watford City. 5. Mason Johnson, WFS. 6. John Richter, SM.

160: 1. LJ Araujo, Bis. 2. Waylon Cressell, WF. 3. Jax Gums, Cen. 4. Harrison Grad, SM. 5. Mason Williams, GFC. 6. Sawyer Carr, WFS.

170: 1. Connor Manske, WFS. 2. Colton Mewes, Jam. 3. Jaxyn Richter, SM. 4. Tyson Hovland, VC. 5. Cole Radenz, Cen. 6. DeJarius Jones, Min.

182: 1. Jackson Walters, Jam. 2. Kaleb Porter, WF. 3. Billy Ward, FN. 4. Darion Bitz, Cen. 5. Tyrus Jangula, Bis. 6. Isiaha Schuldheisz, VC.

195: 1. Ole Taylor, Cen. 2. Korbyn Draper, Will. 3. Jackson Melvin, Dic. 4. Tate Estenson, DL. 5. Connor Lamb, WF. 6. Bo Nelson, Jam.

220: 1. Kadyn Turnbow, Min. 2. Broden Muske, VC. 3. Landon Riely, Will. 4. Landon Ficter, Dic. 5. Michael Torgerson, GFC. 6. Ryder Weigel, WFS.

285: 1. Nivon Hayes, WC. 2. Dylan Carlquist, Dav. 3. Daniel Suda, GFC. 4. Gunner Cadreau, FN. 5. Dalton Darby, Jam. 6. Jacob Burckhard, Cen.

BASEBALL

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

2023 Bismarck Larks schedule

May

29: vs. Duluth, 7:05 p.m.

30: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

31: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

June

1: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

2: vs. Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

3: vs. Wilmar, 6:35 p.m.

4: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

5: at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.

6: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

7: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

8: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

9: vs. Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

10: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.

11: vs. Minnesota, 5:35 pm.

12: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.

13: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.

14: Off

15: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

16: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

17: St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

18: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

19: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

20: vs. Mankato, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.

21: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

22: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.

23: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

24: Off.

25: Off

26: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.

27: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

28: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

29: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.

30: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.

July

1: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.

2: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

3: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

4: at Minot, 4:05 p.m.

5: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.

6: vs. LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.

7: vs. LaCrosse, 7:05 p.m.

8: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

9: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.

10: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

11: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

12: at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

13: at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

14: at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

15: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

16: vs. Minot, 5:35 p.m

17: Off

18: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

19: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

20: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

21: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.

22: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

23: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

24: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

25: Great Lakes All-Star Game, Traverse City, Mich.

26: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

27: vs. Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

28: vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

29: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.

30: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

31: Home Run Derby, Bismarck

August

1: All-Star Game, Bismarck

2: Off

3: vs. Williston, 6:35 p.m.

4: vs. Williston, 7:05 p.m.

5: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.

6: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.

7: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

8: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

9: Off

10: Off

11: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

12: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;17;4;5;39

Aberdeen;14;8;3;31

North Iowa;13;11;2;28

Minot;13;12;2;28

St. Cloud;11;12;2;24

Bismarck;10;12;3;23

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;21;7;2;44

New Jersey;16;11;2;34

Northeast;15;10;3;33

Maine;13;10;1;27

Johnstown;12;12;2;26

Philadelphia;10;15;2;22

Danbury;2;23;3;7

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minnesota;17;9;3;37

Kenai River;17;12;1;35

Chippewa;16;11;2;34

Fairbanks;15;11;3;33

Janesville;13;9;6;32

Anchorage;12;10;6;30

Wisconsin;13;12;2;28

Springfield;12;14;0;24

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;20;2;3;43

Oklahoma;18;5;1;37

New Mexico;14;9;2;30

Shreveport;12;10;4;28

Amarillo;12;9;3;27

Odessa;12;12;1;25

El Paso;10;14;1;21

Corpus Christi;6;15;5;17

Thursday, Dec. 15

St. Cloud at North Iowa, Ppd

Kenai River 5, Chippewa 3

Friday, Dec. 16

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Maryland at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Kenai River at Chippewa

Minnesota at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Dec. 17

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

New Jersey at Johnstown

Maryland at Maine

Minnesota at Springfield

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Anchorage at Wisconsin

Fairbanks at Janesville

Aberdeen at Austin

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

El Paso at Amarillo

Oklahoma at Odessa

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Dec. 18

El Paso at Amarillo

