Area Scores: Dec. 16

CLASS A WRESTLING
STATE COACHES POLL
Second poll
Team
1. Bismarck. 2. Jamestown. 3. Century. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. Valley City. 6. West Fargo. 7. Legacy. 8. Minot. 9. Williston. 10. Fargo Davies.
East Region
1. West Fargo Sheyenne. 2. West Fargo. 3. Valley City. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. Grand Forks Central.
West Region
1. Bismarck. 2. Jamestown. 3. Century. 4. Williston. 5. Legacy.
Individuals
106: 1. Aaron Morris, Williston. 2. Grady Iverson, Cen. 3. Cade Nieuwsma, Bis. 4. Jack Schauer, Jam. 5. Wesley Fisk, Devils Lake. 6. Drew Hettenbaugh, WF.
113: 1. Koltyn Grebel, VC. 2. Nic Enzminger, Leg. 3. Hudson Egeberg, Bis. 4. Kole Savageau, Dav. 5. David Llamas, Min. 6. Kellan Larson, Will.
120: 1. Ben DeForest, Bis. 2. Landon Zink, WFS. 3. Gage Glaser, Dic. 4. Carlos Salinas, Fargo North. 5. Joey Enzminger, Leg. 6. Tanner Thoreson, WF.
126: 1. Owen Lindstrom, DL. 2. Jesse Thompson, Leg. 3. Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS. 4. Pete Rasmussen, Jam. 5. Ethan Kuntz, Cen. 6. Jack Coles, Will.
132: 1. Gabe Mortensen, Min. 2. Sam Schlepuetz, Jam. 3. Tucker Johnson, VC. 4. Marquis Richter, Man. 5. Brody Ferderer, Cen. 6. Jackson Alexander, WFS.
138: 1. Koye Grebel, VC. 2. Kaden DeCoteau, Cen. 3. Aden Braun, Jam. 4. Danny Fernandez, Min. 5. Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC. 6. Landon McMahen, Bis.
145: 1. Wyatt Kosidowski, Dav. 2. Grady Anderson, Jam. 3. Marcus Johnson, WFS. 4. Brayden Morris, Cen. 5. Clark Thompson, Leg. 6. Anton Perales, GFC.
152: 1. Tyler Porter, WF. 2. Tate Olson, Bis. 3. Carter Zink, WFS. 4. Ethan Dennis, Watford City. 5. Mason Johnson, WFS. 6. John Richter, SM.
160: 1. LJ Araujo, Bis. 2. Waylon Cressell, WF. 3. Jax Gums, Cen. 4. Harrison Grad, SM. 5. Mason Williams, GFC. 6. Sawyer Carr, WFS.
170: 1. Connor Manske, WFS. 2. Colton Mewes, Jam. 3. Jaxyn Richter, SM. 4. Tyson Hovland, VC. 5. Cole Radenz, Cen. 6. DeJarius Jones, Min.
182: 1. Jackson Walters, Jam. 2. Kaleb Porter, WF. 3. Billy Ward, FN. 4. Darion Bitz, Cen. 5. Tyrus Jangula, Bis. 6. Isiaha Schuldheisz, VC.
195: 1. Ole Taylor, Cen. 2. Korbyn Draper, Will. 3. Jackson Melvin, Dic. 4. Tate Estenson, DL. 5. Connor Lamb, WF. 6. Bo Nelson, Jam.
220: 1. Kadyn Turnbow, Min. 2. Broden Muske, VC. 3. Landon Riely, Will. 4. Landon Ficter, Dic. 5. Michael Torgerson, GFC. 6. Ryder Weigel, WFS.
285: 1. Nivon Hayes, WC. 2. Dylan Carlquist, Dav. 3. Daniel Suda, GFC. 4. Gunner Cadreau, FN. 5. Dalton Darby, Jam. 6. Jacob Burckhard, Cen.
BASEBALL
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
2023 Bismarck Larks schedule
May
29: vs. Duluth, 7:05 p.m.
30: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
31: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
June
1: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
2: vs. Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
3: vs. Wilmar, 6:35 p.m.
4: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
5: at Duluth, 12:05 p.m.
6: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
7: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
8: vs. Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
9: vs. Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
10: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.
11: vs. Minnesota, 5:35 pm.
12: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.
13: vs. Minnesota, 6:35 p.m.
14: Off
15: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
16: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
17: St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
18: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
19: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
20: vs. Mankato, 9:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
21: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
22: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.
23: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
24: Off.
25: Off
26: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.
27: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
28: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
29: at Wilmar, 7:05 p.m.
30: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
July
1: at LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
2: at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
3: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
4: at Minot, 4:05 p.m.
5: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.
6: vs. LaCrosse, 6:35 p.m.
7: vs. LaCrosse, 7:05 p.m.
8: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
9: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.
10: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
11: at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
12: at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.
13: at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
14: at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
15: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
16: vs. Minot, 5:35 p.m
17: Off
18: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
19: at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
20: at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
21: vs. Minot, 7:05 p.m.
22: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
23: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
24: at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
25: Great Lakes All-Star Game, Traverse City, Mich.
26: vs. Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
27: vs. Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
28: vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
29: at St. Cloud, 6:05 p.m.
30: at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
31: Home Run Derby, Bismarck
August
1: All-Star Game, Bismarck
2: Off
3: vs. Williston, 6:35 p.m.
4: vs. Williston, 7:05 p.m.
5: vs. St. Cloud, 6:35 p.m.
6: vs. St. Cloud, 5:35 p.m.
7: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
8: vs. Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
9: Off
10: Off
11: at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
12: vs. Minot, 6:35 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;17;4;5;39
Aberdeen;14;8;3;31
North Iowa;13;11;2;28
Minot;13;12;2;28
St. Cloud;11;12;2;24
Bismarck;10;12;3;23
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;21;7;2;44
New Jersey;16;11;2;34
Northeast;15;10;3;33
Maine;13;10;1;27
Johnstown;12;12;2;26
Philadelphia;10;15;2;22
Danbury;2;23;3;7
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minnesota;17;9;3;37
Kenai River;17;12;1;35
Chippewa;16;11;2;34
Fairbanks;15;11;3;33
Janesville;13;9;6;32
Anchorage;12;10;6;30
Wisconsin;13;12;2;28
Springfield;12;14;0;24
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;20;2;3;43
Oklahoma;18;5;1;37
New Mexico;14;9;2;30
Shreveport;12;10;4;28
Amarillo;12;9;3;27
Odessa;12;12;1;25
El Paso;10;14;1;21
Corpus Christi;6;15;5;17
Thursday, Dec. 15
St. Cloud at North Iowa, Ppd
Kenai River 5, Chippewa 3
Friday, Dec. 16
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Maryland at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Kenai River at Chippewa
Minnesota at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Dec. 17
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
New Jersey at Johnstown
Maryland at Maine
Minnesota at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Anchorage at Wisconsin
Fairbanks at Janesville
Aberdeen at Austin
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
El Paso at Amarillo
Oklahoma at Odessa
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Dec. 18
El Paso at Amarillo