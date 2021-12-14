 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 15

  • 0

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 70, JAMESTOWN 54

Legacy;33;37;--;70

Jamestown;29;25;--;54

LEGACY – Brayden Weidner 9, Chase Knoll 9, Zander Albers 14, Brett LaCombe 2, Jaxon Kellogg 17, Logan Wetzel 5, Kiefer Glenn 14. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Kellogg 2, Wetzel, 7-12 FT, 14 Fouls.

JAMESTOWN – Adam Kallenbach 15, Preston Kroeber 3, Ryan Larson 6, Noah Meissner 5, Luke VanBerkom 8, Devin Beach 10, Dalton Lamp 7. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Larson 2, Beach 2, Kallenbach 2, Lamp, Kroeber, Meissner, Lamp, 3-5 FT, 13 Fouls.

Records: Legacy 3-0 West Region, 3-1 overall; Jamestown 1-2, 2-2.

DICKINSON 104, WATFORD CITY 34

WC;20;14;--;34

Dickinson;58;46;--;104

WATFORD CITY – Calvin Garmann 10, Jahneim Samuel 6, Weijie Jiang 6, Josiah Rojas 4, Landon Caldwell 3, Jalen Strickland 2, Eli Lawrence 2, Tanner Edwards 1. Totals: 12-50 FG, Three-pointers: 2-19 (Jiang 2), 8-14 FT, 11 Rebounds (Rojas 3, Strickland 3), 21 Fouls, 2 Assists (Caldwell, Jacob Berg), 1 Turnover.

People are also reading…

DICKINSON – Alex Dvorak 26, Tyrese Annace 19, Britton Cranston 17, Damon Glasser 11, Drew Biel 10, Isaac Daley 7, Eli Pavlicek 6, Hubert Niyimbona 5, Keaton Crow 2, Grant Bittner 2, Owen Bittner 2. Totals: 38-82 FG, Three-pointers: 10-30 (Annace 4, Cranston 2, Glasser 2, Dvorak, Biel), 21-31 FT, 14 Rebounds (Cranston 5), 19 Fouls, 8 Assists (Dvorak 3), 2 Turnovers.

Records: Watford City 0-2 West Region, 0-3 overall; Dickinson 1-3, 2-3.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTURY 96, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 43

Turtle Mountain;20;23;--;43

Centur;59;37;--;96

TURTLE MOUNTAIN – Amya Gourneau 9, Beyonce Marcellais 6, Jaxsyn Delorme 4, MiKayah Laducer 3, Jerzey Parisian 3, Sydnee Bruce 4, Mason Ferris 8, Kaydence Gourneau 5, Gracie LaRocque 1. Totals: 4 FG, Three-pointers: A.Gourneau 2, Marcellais 2, Ferris 2, K.Gourneau, Laducer, Parisian, 8-10 FT, 20 Fouls.

CENTURY – Eden Fridley 13, Delani Clarke 9, Autumn Ketterling 3, Lyd Symens 6, Bergan Kinnebrew 15, Abby Fletcher 15, Gabi Bird 3, Logan Nissley 19, Emma Guthmiller 2, Zoie Austin 5, Erika Lee 6. Totals: 32 FG, Three-pointers: Nissley 4, Fletcher 3, Clarke, Ketterling, 18-27 FT, 9 Fouls.

Records: Century 3-0 West Region, 4-0 overall; Turtle Mountain 1-1; 2-1.

JAMESTOWN 65, LEGACY 38

Legacy;21;17;--;38

Jamestown;33;32;--;65

LEGACY -- Alyssa Eckroth 8, Breena Sand 8, Aliya Selensky 5, Madi Colby 4, Hailyn Weigel 3, Mia Berryhill 2, Kali Dauenhauer 2, Brooklynn Felchle 2, Adison Sagaser 2, Halle Severson 2. Totals: 14-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Eckroth, Sand, Selensky, Weigel), 6-9 FT, 18 Fouls. 

JAMESTOWN -- Katie Falk 19, Ella Falk 16, Anthonett Nabwe 12, Teegan Bosche 10, Karli Remmick 3, Katie Trumbauer 3, Hunter Petersen 2. Totals: 25-53 FG, Three-pointers: 8-27 (E.Falk 3, Bosche 2, Remmick, Trumbauer, K.Falk), 7-15 FT, 12 Fouls.

Records: Jamestown 2-1 West Region, 3-1 overall; Legacy 1-1 West Region, 2-1 overall.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

LINTON-HMB 59, NAPOLEON-G-S 46

NGS;12;25;39;46

LHMB;13;32;48;59

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Carter Haas 3, Kayden Sperle 8, Braxton Ryum 1, Trevor Moos 18, Dylan Kuipers 2, Trent Eberle 14. Totals: 19-41 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Moos), 7-11 FT, 12 Fouls, 20 Turnovers.

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK – Trace King 9, Jace Jochim 23, Grant Bosch 10, Gentry Richter 2, Nathan Holzer 3, Landon Bosch 12. Totals: 20-60 FG, Three-pointers: 5-26 (Jochim 2, Bosch 2, Holzer), 14-17 FT, 17 Fouls, 8 Turnovers.

SOLEN 68, MAX 65

Max;12;32;52;65

Solen;22;30;45;68

MAX – Cole Huesers 10, Jayden Whanger 6, Ashton Yellowbird 23, Mathew Talbot 12, Erick Talbott 8, Trey Boedicker 6.

Solen – Zenyan Eagle 4, Dathan Village Center 29, Keegan Eagle 33, Tayden Ironroad 2.

GARRISON 71, HAZEN 60

Hazen;11;33;46;60

Garrison;17;30;51;71

HAZEN – Dawson Bruner 7, Logan Schwab 2, Tyson Wick 16, Mason Wick 20, Tah’tae Sage 3, Rylan Van Inwagen 10, Thomas Bickerstaff 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: M.Wick 4, T.Wick 2, Sage, Van Inwagen, 10-20 FT, 14 Fouls.

GARRISON – Ty Iglehart 6, Treyson Iglehart 5, Connor Kerzmann 20, TJ Syverston 9, Little Hail Perkins 6, Bennett Kamp 12, Brady Norenberg 13. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Kamp 2, Perskin, Syvertson, Kerzmann, 10-17 FT, 15 Fouls.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN JV 66, CENTER-STANTON 45

Shiloh JV;13;36;55;66

CS;9;22;34;45

SHILOH CHRISTIAN JV – Eli Thompson 5, Michael Fagerland 12, Caden Englund 12, Josey Desir 10, Isaac Emmel 16, Carter Seifert 5, Atticus Wilkinson 6. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Emmel 4, Desir 2, Desir, Thompson, 6-14 FT, 18 Fouls.

CENTER-STANTON – Derin Sailer 5, Jayden Hall 13, Lane Huber 2, Jarret Henke 10, Hunter Hoffman 11, Jordan Peterson 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Hoffman, Sailer, 5-12 FT, 10 Fouls.

WILTON-WING 59, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 49

NSA;10;14;13;12;--;49

WW;16;16;15;12;--;59

NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Weston Kuhn 18, Dylan Rud 15, Rylen Soupir 5, Brady Brandt 5, Wyatt Kuhn 4, Hadley Erickson 2. Totals: 20 FG, 11-16 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Rud 2, Soupir, Kuhn).

WILTON-WING – Landyn Miller 15, Trey Koski 11, Dontaye Fetzer 11, Kendal Sondrol 10, Cael Hilzendeger 9, Gage Schuh 3. Totals: 22 FG, 7-13 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Fetzer 3, Sondrol 2, Hilzendeger, Schuh, Koski).

FLASHER 72, GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 52

Flasher;18;40;57;72

GCMR;16;27;38;52

FLASHER – Carter Bonogofsky 4, Javin Friesz 23, Jace Friesz 20, Joseph Richter 10, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 10. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: 9, 10-18 FT, 9 Fouls.

GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT – Matthew Huether 3, Cole Manolovits 6, Adam Kautzman. NOTE – Other individual scorers were entirely unreadable on stat sheet submitted. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: 7, 11-13 FT, 16 Fouls.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 48, CENTER-STANTON 22

Center-Stanton;5;7;14;22

GUH;12;27;45;48

CENTER-STANTON – Rylee Hintz 2, Katie Frank 14, Katelyn Albers 4, Sheridan Bubel 2. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: Albers 3, 1-4 FT, 13 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Courtnee Soupir 7, Kaley Schatz 13, Tay Christensen 21, MiKayla Schneider 7. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 4, Schatz 3, 6-16 FT, 3 Fouls.

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 66, ELLENDALE 31

LMLM;25;9;18;14;--;66

Ellendale;8;7;10;6;--;31

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Molly Musland 18, Tessa Rasmusson 13, Norah Delabarre 10, Mollie Robbins 10, Bailie Keller 7, Izzy Miller 4, Rose Wendel 2, Georgia Lettenmeier 2. Totals: 18 FG, 6-6 FT, 9 Fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Rasmusson 3, Robbins 2, Musland 2).

ELLENDALE – Olivia Hagen 6, Kali Norton 6, Mackenzie Thorpe 6, Saige Ducheneaux 4, Siera Bollinger 3, Anna Elsen 2, Ariel Hagen 2, Christena Walker 2. Totals: 14 FG, 3-3 FT, 9 Fouls.

LISBON 58, TRI-STATE 51

Tri-State;12;25;42;51

Lisbon;18;28;43;58

TRI-STATE – Iceli Rabbithead 9, Morgan Navratil 4, Rehme Laurence 4, Shali Laurence 18, Melea Carter 2, Mary Rupp 7, Noar Bruan 7.

LISBON – Asha Sweet 7, Sheyenne Waletzko 14, Kyra Haecherl 20, Kaia Sweet 5, Emerson Schultz 3, Taylor Gilbert 9.

LINTON-HMB 59, HAZEN 45

LHMB;18;36;51;59

Hazen;9;19;30;45

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK – Teegan Scherr 9, Erin Kelsch 6, JayCee Richter 24, Allie Dockter 4, Emma Weiser 9, Kaylee Weninger 7. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Scherr 2, Kelsch, 4-8 FT, 14 Fouls.

HAZEN – Myah Mosst 2, MaKenna Brunmeier 23, Lauren Doll 7, Macee Smith 5, Ann Roth 6, Jenneva Ward 2. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Smith, Doll, 9-16 FT, 8 Fouls.

SURREY 61, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 51

DA;14;11;14;12;--;51

Surrey;25;11;13;12;--;61

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Taryn Sieg 22, Jamie Lemer 12, Halie Fletschock 11, Riley Hauff 6.

SURREY – Melissa Dougan 16, CC Klimpel 13, Mia Aberle 11, Harli Dickman 9, Amelia Hoffman 8, Amanda Severson 2, Kaitlyn Reiter 2.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 46, SOUTH BORDER 38

MPB;8;10;12;16;--;46

SB;8;13;9;8;--;38

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Lilly Bohl 19, Ryleigh Martin 11, Maddie Gefroh 8, Sophie Bohl 4, Alaina Bosche 4. Totals: 19 FG, 4-9 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (L. Bohl).

SOUTH BORDER – Emily Jochim 13, Macy Monson 12, Kya Wiest 7, Kelsey Vetter 2, Brylee Fast 2, Cheyanne Lindgren 2. Totals: 14 FG, 6-11 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Jochim 2, Monson, Wiest).

COLLEGE TRACK

NSIC WEEKLY AWARDS

Men’s field athlete of the week: Astley Davis, University of Mary.

Women’s track athlete of the week: Elizabeth Acheson, University of Mary.

Women’s field athlete of the week: Arianna Passeri, University of Mary.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

ALL-REGION XIII TEAM

Bismarck State College: Reile Payne, Camaryn Beasley, Abbi Kopp.

Dakota College-Bottineau: Chante Moore, Tenielle Chapman-Goodluck.

Dakota Community Technical College: Elsie Koski.

Dawson Community College: Haydin Henschel, Shelby Fronk.

Miles Community College: Samantha Oliver, Angela Young.

North Dakota State College of Science: Katie Krieger, Jalen Ennen.

Williston State College: Daphne Sanchez.

Individual awards

Most Valuable Player: Reile Payne, Bismarck State College.

Coach of the Year: Jane Passa, North Dakota State College of Science.

Region XIII champions: North Dakota State College of Science.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

DICKINSON 124, MANDAN 61

200 medley relay: 1. Dickinson (Detric Coleman, Dawson Wilson, Trent Irwin, Mason Beck), 1:50.67. 2. Mandan (Ian Keller, Carson Masseth, Riley Poppe, Braden Kisse), 1:55.43.

200 free: 1. Beck, Dickinson, 2:04.34. 2. Zachary Koegl, Dickinson, 2:19.47. 3. Vincent Keller, Mandan, 2:32.60. 4. Elliot Mertz, Dickinson, 2:39.49.

200 individual medley: 1. Coleman, Dickinson, 2:23.91. 2. Casey Tuhy, Dickinson, 2:24.69. 3. Poppe, Mandan, 2:30.98. 4. Masseth, Mandan, 2:54.56.

50 free: 1. Aiden Rothstein, Dickinson, 25.89. 2. Davin Haag, Dickinson, 26.32. 3. Kisse, Mandan, 26.53. 4. Kaden Barth, Dickinson, 26.59.

Diving: 1. Wyatt Hermanson, Mandan, 276.70. 2. Dawson Wilson, Dickinson, 251.85. 3. Sebastian Mott, Mandan, 196.65. 4. Davin Haag, Dickinson, 163.50.

100 fly: 1. Irwin, Dickinson, 1:01.78. 2. Tuhy, Dickinson, 1:06.81. 3. John Rude, Dickinson, 1:11.83. 4. Jack Allen, Mandan, 1:14.19.

100 free: 1. Coleman, Dickinson, 54.14. 2. Barth, Dickinson, 56.54. 3. Ian Keller, Mandan, 57.85. 4. Shain Janice, Dickinson, 58.92.

500 free: 1. Beck, Dickinson, 5:46.01. 2. Poppe, Mandan, 5:47.69. 3. Aiden Rothstein, Dickinson, 6:10.90. 4. Alexander Keller, Dickinson, 6:52.39.

200 free relay: 1. Dickinson A (Haag, Barth, Tuhy, Irwin), 1:41.80. 2. Dickinson B (Janice, Rude, Keller, Rothstein), 1:49.30.

100 back: 1. Ian Keller, Mandan, 1:05.02. 2. Wilson, Dickinson, 1:07.66. 3. Irwin, Dickinson, 1:09.77. 4. Vincent Keller, Mandan, 1:13.38.

100 breast: 1. Masseth, Mandan, 1:17.42. 2. Rude, Dickinson, 1:18.86. 3. Keller, Dickinson, 1:21.15. 4. Ethan Parker, Mandan, 1:27.06.

400 free relay: 1. Dickinson A (Wilson, Tuhy, Coleman, Beck), 3:40.83. 2. Dickinson B (Haag, Janice, Barth, Rude), 4:02.06.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BISMARCK 3, LEGACY 0

Bis;0;2;1;--;3

Leg;0;0;0;--;0

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Bismarck, Owen Haase (Hunter Acker), 2:44. 2. Bismarck, Beau Bitz (Acker), 15:47.

Third period: 3. Bismarck, Haase (Acker), 5:34.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Carter Schafer 31 saves. Legacy – Tyler Miller 25 saves.

Penalties: Bismarck – 4 minors. Legacy – 2 minors.

Records: Bismarck 4-0-0-0 WDA, 4-0 overall for 12 points; Legacy 2-5-1-0, 1-5-1-0 for 8 points.

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball

North Dakota 110, North Central University (Minn.) 65

High school boys basketball

Bowman County 77, Hettinger-Scranton 41

Century 108, Turtle Mountain 61

Fargo Davies 106, Valley City 46

Fargo Shanley 62, Fargo North 47

Fargo South 68, Grand Forks Red River 63

Flasher 72, Grant County-Mott-Regent 52

Garrison 71, Hazen 60

Grand Forks Central 80, Devils Lake 49

Legacy 70, Jamestown 54

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 46

New Town 48, Alexander 43

Oakes 54, Leola-Frederick 46

Shiloh Christian JV 66, Center-Stanton 45

St. Mary’s 69, Minot 60

Solen 68, Max 65

Towner-Granville-Upham 52, Rolette 44

Washburn 60, Kidder County 42

Dickinson 104, Watford City 34

West Fargo 77, West Fargo Sheyenne 62

Wilton-Wing 59, New Salem-Almont 49

High school girls basketball

Carrington 65, New Rockford-Sheyenne 38

Central Cass 72, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 27

Central McLean 76, Flasher 37

Century 96, Turtle Mountain 43

Devils Lake 69, Grand Forks Central 44

Dickinson 65, Watford City 62

Fargo Davies 83, Valley City 63

Fargo North 52, Fargo Shanley 44

Garrison 51, Des Lacs-Burlington 28

Grand Forks Red River 64, Fargo South 45

Glenburn 55, Wilton-Wing 42

Glen Ullin-Hebron 48, Center-Stanton 22

Hatton-Northwood 74, Hillsboro-Central Valley 30

Jamestown 65, Legacy 38

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 66, Ellendale 31

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 61, Midway-Minto 48

Legacy 70, Jamestown 54

Linton-HMB 59, Hazen 45

Lisbon 58, Tri-State 51

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46, South Border 38

Minot 94, St. Mary’s 73

Minot Our Redeemer’s 67, Towner-Granville-Upham 40

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, Westhope-Newburg 40

Rugby 65, Harvey-Wells County 23

Sargent County 61, Maple River 46

Surrey 61, Drake-Anamoose 51

West Fargo 73, West Fargo Sheyenne 52

High school boys hockey

Bismarck 3, Legacy 0

Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Fargo South-Shanley 6, Grafton-Park River 1

Grand Forks Central 4, Devils Lake 0

Grand Forks Red River 5, West Fargo 2

Mandan 4, Century 3

Watford City 3, Hazen-Beulah 1

High school girls hockey

Bismarck 2, Mandan 1

Fargo Davies 11, Devils Lake 0

Minot 7, Williston 0

West Fargo United 3, Fargo North-South 2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News