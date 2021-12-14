Area Scores: Dec. 15

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 70, JAMESTOWN 54
Legacy;33;37;--;70
Jamestown;29;25;--;54
LEGACY – Brayden Weidner 9, Chase Knoll 9, Zander Albers 14, Brett LaCombe 2, Jaxon Kellogg 17, Logan Wetzel 5, Kiefer Glenn 14. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: Kellogg 2, Wetzel, 7-12 FT, 14 Fouls.
JAMESTOWN – Adam Kallenbach 15, Preston Kroeber 3, Ryan Larson 6, Noah Meissner 5, Luke VanBerkom 8, Devin Beach 10, Dalton Lamp 7. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Larson 2, Beach 2, Kallenbach 2, Lamp, Kroeber, Meissner, Lamp, 3-5 FT, 13 Fouls.
Records: Legacy 3-0 West Region, 3-1 overall; Jamestown 1-2, 2-2.
DICKINSON 104, WATFORD CITY 34
WC;20;14;--;34
Dickinson;58;46;--;104
WATFORD CITY – Calvin Garmann 10, Jahneim Samuel 6, Weijie Jiang 6, Josiah Rojas 4, Landon Caldwell 3, Jalen Strickland 2, Eli Lawrence 2, Tanner Edwards 1. Totals: 12-50 FG, Three-pointers: 2-19 (Jiang 2), 8-14 FT, 11 Rebounds (Rojas 3, Strickland 3), 21 Fouls, 2 Assists (Caldwell, Jacob Berg), 1 Turnover.
People are also reading…
DICKINSON – Alex Dvorak 26, Tyrese Annace 19, Britton Cranston 17, Damon Glasser 11, Drew Biel 10, Isaac Daley 7, Eli Pavlicek 6, Hubert Niyimbona 5, Keaton Crow 2, Grant Bittner 2, Owen Bittner 2. Totals: 38-82 FG, Three-pointers: 10-30 (Annace 4, Cranston 2, Glasser 2, Dvorak, Biel), 21-31 FT, 14 Rebounds (Cranston 5), 19 Fouls, 8 Assists (Dvorak 3), 2 Turnovers.
Records: Watford City 0-2 West Region, 0-3 overall; Dickinson 1-3, 2-3.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 96, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 43
Turtle Mountain;20;23;--;43
Centur;59;37;--;96
TURTLE MOUNTAIN – Amya Gourneau 9, Beyonce Marcellais 6, Jaxsyn Delorme 4, MiKayah Laducer 3, Jerzey Parisian 3, Sydnee Bruce 4, Mason Ferris 8, Kaydence Gourneau 5, Gracie LaRocque 1. Totals: 4 FG, Three-pointers: A.Gourneau 2, Marcellais 2, Ferris 2, K.Gourneau, Laducer, Parisian, 8-10 FT, 20 Fouls.
CENTURY – Eden Fridley 13, Delani Clarke 9, Autumn Ketterling 3, Lyd Symens 6, Bergan Kinnebrew 15, Abby Fletcher 15, Gabi Bird 3, Logan Nissley 19, Emma Guthmiller 2, Zoie Austin 5, Erika Lee 6. Totals: 32 FG, Three-pointers: Nissley 4, Fletcher 3, Clarke, Ketterling, 18-27 FT, 9 Fouls.
Records: Century 3-0 West Region, 4-0 overall; Turtle Mountain 1-1; 2-1.
JAMESTOWN 65, LEGACY 38
Legacy;21;17;--;38
Jamestown;33;32;--;65
LEGACY -- Alyssa Eckroth 8, Breena Sand 8, Aliya Selensky 5, Madi Colby 4, Hailyn Weigel 3, Mia Berryhill 2, Kali Dauenhauer 2, Brooklynn Felchle 2, Adison Sagaser 2, Halle Severson 2. Totals: 14-46 FG, Three-pointers: 4-14 (Eckroth, Sand, Selensky, Weigel), 6-9 FT, 18 Fouls.
JAMESTOWN -- Katie Falk 19, Ella Falk 16, Anthonett Nabwe 12, Teegan Bosche 10, Karli Remmick 3, Katie Trumbauer 3, Hunter Petersen 2. Totals: 25-53 FG, Three-pointers: 8-27 (E.Falk 3, Bosche 2, Remmick, Trumbauer, K.Falk), 7-15 FT, 12 Fouls.
Records: Jamestown 2-1 West Region, 3-1 overall; Legacy 1-1 West Region, 2-1 overall.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
LINTON-HMB 59, NAPOLEON-G-S 46
NGS;12;25;39;46
LHMB;13;32;48;59
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Carter Haas 3, Kayden Sperle 8, Braxton Ryum 1, Trevor Moos 18, Dylan Kuipers 2, Trent Eberle 14. Totals: 19-41 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Moos), 7-11 FT, 12 Fouls, 20 Turnovers.
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK – Trace King 9, Jace Jochim 23, Grant Bosch 10, Gentry Richter 2, Nathan Holzer 3, Landon Bosch 12. Totals: 20-60 FG, Three-pointers: 5-26 (Jochim 2, Bosch 2, Holzer), 14-17 FT, 17 Fouls, 8 Turnovers.
SOLEN 68, MAX 65
Max;12;32;52;65
Solen;22;30;45;68
MAX – Cole Huesers 10, Jayden Whanger 6, Ashton Yellowbird 23, Mathew Talbot 12, Erick Talbott 8, Trey Boedicker 6.
Solen – Zenyan Eagle 4, Dathan Village Center 29, Keegan Eagle 33, Tayden Ironroad 2.
GARRISON 71, HAZEN 60
Hazen;11;33;46;60
Garrison;17;30;51;71
HAZEN – Dawson Bruner 7, Logan Schwab 2, Tyson Wick 16, Mason Wick 20, Tah’tae Sage 3, Rylan Van Inwagen 10, Thomas Bickerstaff 2. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: M.Wick 4, T.Wick 2, Sage, Van Inwagen, 10-20 FT, 14 Fouls.
GARRISON – Ty Iglehart 6, Treyson Iglehart 5, Connor Kerzmann 20, TJ Syverston 9, Little Hail Perkins 6, Bennett Kamp 12, Brady Norenberg 13. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Kamp 2, Perskin, Syvertson, Kerzmann, 10-17 FT, 15 Fouls.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN JV 66, CENTER-STANTON 45
Shiloh JV;13;36;55;66
CS;9;22;34;45
SHILOH CHRISTIAN JV – Eli Thompson 5, Michael Fagerland 12, Caden Englund 12, Josey Desir 10, Isaac Emmel 16, Carter Seifert 5, Atticus Wilkinson 6. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Emmel 4, Desir 2, Desir, Thompson, 6-14 FT, 18 Fouls.
CENTER-STANTON – Derin Sailer 5, Jayden Hall 13, Lane Huber 2, Jarret Henke 10, Hunter Hoffman 11, Jordan Peterson 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Hoffman, Sailer, 5-12 FT, 10 Fouls.
WILTON-WING 59, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 49
NSA;10;14;13;12;--;49
WW;16;16;15;12;--;59
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Weston Kuhn 18, Dylan Rud 15, Rylen Soupir 5, Brady Brandt 5, Wyatt Kuhn 4, Hadley Erickson 2. Totals: 20 FG, 11-16 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Rud 2, Soupir, Kuhn).
WILTON-WING – Landyn Miller 15, Trey Koski 11, Dontaye Fetzer 11, Kendal Sondrol 10, Cael Hilzendeger 9, Gage Schuh 3. Totals: 22 FG, 7-13 FT, 16 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Fetzer 3, Sondrol 2, Hilzendeger, Schuh, Koski).
FLASHER 72, GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 52
Flasher;18;40;57;72
GCMR;16;27;38;52
FLASHER – Carter Bonogofsky 4, Javin Friesz 23, Jace Friesz 20, Joseph Richter 10, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 10. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: 9, 10-18 FT, 9 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT – Matthew Huether 3, Cole Manolovits 6, Adam Kautzman. NOTE – Other individual scorers were entirely unreadable on stat sheet submitted. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: 7, 11-13 FT, 16 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 48, CENTER-STANTON 22
Center-Stanton;5;7;14;22
GUH;12;27;45;48
CENTER-STANTON – Rylee Hintz 2, Katie Frank 14, Katelyn Albers 4, Sheridan Bubel 2. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: Albers 3, 1-4 FT, 13 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Courtnee Soupir 7, Kaley Schatz 13, Tay Christensen 21, MiKayla Schneider 7. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 4, Schatz 3, 6-16 FT, 3 Fouls.
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 66, ELLENDALE 31
LMLM;25;9;18;14;--;66
Ellendale;8;7;10;6;--;31
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION – Molly Musland 18, Tessa Rasmusson 13, Norah Delabarre 10, Mollie Robbins 10, Bailie Keller 7, Izzy Miller 4, Rose Wendel 2, Georgia Lettenmeier 2. Totals: 18 FG, 6-6 FT, 9 Fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Rasmusson 3, Robbins 2, Musland 2).
ELLENDALE – Olivia Hagen 6, Kali Norton 6, Mackenzie Thorpe 6, Saige Ducheneaux 4, Siera Bollinger 3, Anna Elsen 2, Ariel Hagen 2, Christena Walker 2. Totals: 14 FG, 3-3 FT, 9 Fouls.
LISBON 58, TRI-STATE 51
Tri-State;12;25;42;51
Lisbon;18;28;43;58
TRI-STATE – Iceli Rabbithead 9, Morgan Navratil 4, Rehme Laurence 4, Shali Laurence 18, Melea Carter 2, Mary Rupp 7, Noar Bruan 7.
LISBON – Asha Sweet 7, Sheyenne Waletzko 14, Kyra Haecherl 20, Kaia Sweet 5, Emerson Schultz 3, Taylor Gilbert 9.
LINTON-HMB 59, HAZEN 45
LHMB;18;36;51;59
Hazen;9;19;30;45
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK – Teegan Scherr 9, Erin Kelsch 6, JayCee Richter 24, Allie Dockter 4, Emma Weiser 9, Kaylee Weninger 7. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Scherr 2, Kelsch, 4-8 FT, 14 Fouls.
HAZEN – Myah Mosst 2, MaKenna Brunmeier 23, Lauren Doll 7, Macee Smith 5, Ann Roth 6, Jenneva Ward 2. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Smith, Doll, 9-16 FT, 8 Fouls.
SURREY 61, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 51
DA;14;11;14;12;--;51
Surrey;25;11;13;12;--;61
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Taryn Sieg 22, Jamie Lemer 12, Halie Fletschock 11, Riley Hauff 6.
SURREY – Melissa Dougan 16, CC Klimpel 13, Mia Aberle 11, Harli Dickman 9, Amelia Hoffman 8, Amanda Severson 2, Kaitlyn Reiter 2.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 46, SOUTH BORDER 38
MPB;8;10;12;16;--;46
SB;8;13;9;8;--;38
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Lilly Bohl 19, Ryleigh Martin 11, Maddie Gefroh 8, Sophie Bohl 4, Alaina Bosche 4. Totals: 19 FG, 4-9 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (L. Bohl).
SOUTH BORDER – Emily Jochim 13, Macy Monson 12, Kya Wiest 7, Kelsey Vetter 2, Brylee Fast 2, Cheyanne Lindgren 2. Totals: 14 FG, 6-11 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Jochim 2, Monson, Wiest).
COLLEGE TRACK
NSIC WEEKLY AWARDS
Men’s field athlete of the week: Astley Davis, University of Mary.
Women’s track athlete of the week: Elizabeth Acheson, University of Mary.
Women’s field athlete of the week: Arianna Passeri, University of Mary.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
ALL-REGION XIII TEAM
Bismarck State College: Reile Payne, Camaryn Beasley, Abbi Kopp.
Dakota College-Bottineau: Chante Moore, Tenielle Chapman-Goodluck.
Dakota Community Technical College: Elsie Koski.
Dawson Community College: Haydin Henschel, Shelby Fronk.
Miles Community College: Samantha Oliver, Angela Young.
North Dakota State College of Science: Katie Krieger, Jalen Ennen.
Williston State College: Daphne Sanchez.
Individual awards
Most Valuable Player: Reile Payne, Bismarck State College.
Coach of the Year: Jane Passa, North Dakota State College of Science.
Region XIII champions: North Dakota State College of Science.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
DICKINSON 124, MANDAN 61
200 medley relay: 1. Dickinson (Detric Coleman, Dawson Wilson, Trent Irwin, Mason Beck), 1:50.67. 2. Mandan (Ian Keller, Carson Masseth, Riley Poppe, Braden Kisse), 1:55.43.
200 free: 1. Beck, Dickinson, 2:04.34. 2. Zachary Koegl, Dickinson, 2:19.47. 3. Vincent Keller, Mandan, 2:32.60. 4. Elliot Mertz, Dickinson, 2:39.49.
200 individual medley: 1. Coleman, Dickinson, 2:23.91. 2. Casey Tuhy, Dickinson, 2:24.69. 3. Poppe, Mandan, 2:30.98. 4. Masseth, Mandan, 2:54.56.
50 free: 1. Aiden Rothstein, Dickinson, 25.89. 2. Davin Haag, Dickinson, 26.32. 3. Kisse, Mandan, 26.53. 4. Kaden Barth, Dickinson, 26.59.
Diving: 1. Wyatt Hermanson, Mandan, 276.70. 2. Dawson Wilson, Dickinson, 251.85. 3. Sebastian Mott, Mandan, 196.65. 4. Davin Haag, Dickinson, 163.50.
100 fly: 1. Irwin, Dickinson, 1:01.78. 2. Tuhy, Dickinson, 1:06.81. 3. John Rude, Dickinson, 1:11.83. 4. Jack Allen, Mandan, 1:14.19.
100 free: 1. Coleman, Dickinson, 54.14. 2. Barth, Dickinson, 56.54. 3. Ian Keller, Mandan, 57.85. 4. Shain Janice, Dickinson, 58.92.
500 free: 1. Beck, Dickinson, 5:46.01. 2. Poppe, Mandan, 5:47.69. 3. Aiden Rothstein, Dickinson, 6:10.90. 4. Alexander Keller, Dickinson, 6:52.39.
200 free relay: 1. Dickinson A (Haag, Barth, Tuhy, Irwin), 1:41.80. 2. Dickinson B (Janice, Rude, Keller, Rothstein), 1:49.30.
100 back: 1. Ian Keller, Mandan, 1:05.02. 2. Wilson, Dickinson, 1:07.66. 3. Irwin, Dickinson, 1:09.77. 4. Vincent Keller, Mandan, 1:13.38.
100 breast: 1. Masseth, Mandan, 1:17.42. 2. Rude, Dickinson, 1:18.86. 3. Keller, Dickinson, 1:21.15. 4. Ethan Parker, Mandan, 1:27.06.
400 free relay: 1. Dickinson A (Wilson, Tuhy, Coleman, Beck), 3:40.83. 2. Dickinson B (Haag, Janice, Barth, Rude), 4:02.06.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BISMARCK 3, LEGACY 0
Bis;0;2;1;--;3
Leg;0;0;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Bismarck, Owen Haase (Hunter Acker), 2:44. 2. Bismarck, Beau Bitz (Acker), 15:47.
Third period: 3. Bismarck, Haase (Acker), 5:34.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Carter Schafer 31 saves. Legacy – Tyler Miller 25 saves.
Penalties: Bismarck – 4 minors. Legacy – 2 minors.
Records: Bismarck 4-0-0-0 WDA, 4-0 overall for 12 points; Legacy 2-5-1-0, 1-5-1-0 for 8 points.
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men’s basketball
North Dakota 110, North Central University (Minn.) 65
High school boys basketball
Bowman County 77, Hettinger-Scranton 41
Century 108, Turtle Mountain 61
Fargo Davies 106, Valley City 46
Fargo Shanley 62, Fargo North 47
Fargo South 68, Grand Forks Red River 63
Flasher 72, Grant County-Mott-Regent 52
Garrison 71, Hazen 60
Grand Forks Central 80, Devils Lake 49
Legacy 70, Jamestown 54
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 46
New Town 48, Alexander 43
Oakes 54, Leola-Frederick 46
Shiloh Christian JV 66, Center-Stanton 45
St. Mary’s 69, Minot 60
Solen 68, Max 65
Towner-Granville-Upham 52, Rolette 44
Washburn 60, Kidder County 42
Dickinson 104, Watford City 34
West Fargo 77, West Fargo Sheyenne 62
Wilton-Wing 59, New Salem-Almont 49
High school girls basketball
Carrington 65, New Rockford-Sheyenne 38
Central Cass 72, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 27
Central McLean 76, Flasher 37
Century 96, Turtle Mountain 43
Devils Lake 69, Grand Forks Central 44
Dickinson 65, Watford City 62
Fargo Davies 83, Valley City 63
Fargo North 52, Fargo Shanley 44
Garrison 51, Des Lacs-Burlington 28
Grand Forks Red River 64, Fargo South 45
Glenburn 55, Wilton-Wing 42
Glen Ullin-Hebron 48, Center-Stanton 22
Hatton-Northwood 74, Hillsboro-Central Valley 30
Jamestown 65, Legacy 38
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 66, Ellendale 31
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 61, Midway-Minto 48
Legacy 70, Jamestown 54
Linton-HMB 59, Hazen 45
Lisbon 58, Tri-State 51
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46, South Border 38
Minot 94, St. Mary’s 73
Minot Our Redeemer’s 67, Towner-Granville-Upham 40
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, Westhope-Newburg 40
Rugby 65, Harvey-Wells County 23
Sargent County 61, Maple River 46
Surrey 61, Drake-Anamoose 51
West Fargo 73, West Fargo Sheyenne 52
High school boys hockey
Bismarck 3, Legacy 0
Fargo Davies 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 2
Fargo South-Shanley 6, Grafton-Park River 1
Grand Forks Central 4, Devils Lake 0
Grand Forks Red River 5, West Fargo 2
Mandan 4, Century 3
Watford City 3, Hazen-Beulah 1
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 2, Mandan 1
Fargo Davies 11, Devils Lake 0
Minot 7, Williston 0
West Fargo United 3, Fargo North-South 2