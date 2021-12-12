 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 13

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First Round

Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24

E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9

UT-Martin 32, Missouri St. 31

S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10

SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14

Second Round

Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16

Montana 57, E. Washington 41

Saturday, Dec. 4

ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31

James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20

People are also reading…

Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42

North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7

Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7

South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 10

James Madison 28, Montana 6

Saturday, Dec. 11

North Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3

South Dakota St 35, Villanova 21

Montana St. 42, Sam Houston 19

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17

James Madison at North Dakota State, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

South Dakota State at Montana State, 1 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 8

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 13-5-0, Western Michigan 13-5-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 11-5-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-6-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Colorado College 3-10-3, Miami 4-12-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Dec. 11

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1

Nebraska-Omaha 1, Western Michigan 0

Minnesota-Duluth 6, Denver 2

Sunday, Dec. 12

Miami 7, Mercyhurst 4

Friday, Dec. 17

Arizona State at Colorado College

Saturday, Dec. 18

Arizona State at Colorado College

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;15;9;3;33

Minot;16;11;1;33

North Iowa;14;8;3;31

Aberdeen;13;11;2;28

St. Cloud;13;9;0;26

Bismarck;7;17;2;16

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;20;9;1;41

Maryland;18;6;4;40

Johnstown;13;10;3;29

Northeast;14;12;0;28

Jamestown;12;12;3;27

Maine;9;12;3;21

Danbury;6;18;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;20;8;1;41

Springfield;18;8;2;38

Anchorage;15;9;2;32

Chippewa;15;14;1;31

Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28

Minnesota Wilderness;13;14;1;27

Janesville;10;14;1;21

Kenai River;6;19;1;13

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;18;7;0;36

Odessa;17;9;1;35

New Mexico;16;8;2;34

Lone Star;12;7;6;30

Wichita Falls;10;10;6;26

El Paso;11;13;2;24

Corpus Christi;11;14;2;24

Shreveport;9;11;4;22

Saturday, Dec. 11

Austin 3, Bismarck 2

Maryland 3, Danbury 1

New Jersey 6, Johnstown 5

Maine 4, Jamestown 3

Fairbanks 3, Chippewa 0

St. Cloud 5, Minnesota Wilderness 0

Odessa 3, New Mexico 2, SO

Minot 5, Aberdeen 4, SO

Springfield 6, North Iowa 3

Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 1

Shreveport 3, El Paso 2

Anchorage 5, Kenai River 4, OT

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kenai River at Springfield

Wichita at Shreveport

Friday, Dec. 17

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Northeast at Jamestown

Johnstown at Maryland

Fairbanks at Janesville

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Kenai River at Springfield

Wichitan at Shreveport

Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Austin at Minot

El Paso at New Mexico

Saturday, Dec. 18

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Johnstown at Marlyand

Northeast at Jamestown

Kenai River at Springfield

Fairbanks at Janesville

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

Lone Star at Amarillo

Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness

Corpus Christi at Odessa

El Paso at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men’s basketball

Montana State-Northern 86, Dickinson State 64

Valley City State 104, Oak Hills Christian College 52

College women’s basketball

Dickinson State 63, Montana State-Northern 47

Wyoming 71, North Dakota State 45

College women’s hockey

Minot State 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News