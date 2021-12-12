Area Scores: Dec. 13

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First Round
Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24
E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9
UT-Martin 32, Missouri St. 31
S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10
SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14
Second Round
Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16
Montana 57, E. Washington 41
Saturday, Dec. 4
ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31
James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20
Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42
North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7
Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7
South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 10
James Madison 28, Montana 6
Saturday, Dec. 11
North Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3
South Dakota St 35, Villanova 21
Montana St. 42, Sam Houston 19
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 17
James Madison at North Dakota State, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
South Dakota State at Montana State, 1 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 13-5-0, Western Michigan 13-5-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 11-5-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-6-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Colorado College 3-10-3, Miami 4-12-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Dec. 11
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1
Nebraska-Omaha 1, Western Michigan 0
Minnesota-Duluth 6, Denver 2
Sunday, Dec. 12
Miami 7, Mercyhurst 4
Friday, Dec. 17
Arizona State at Colorado College
Saturday, Dec. 18
Arizona State at Colorado College
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;15;9;3;33
Minot;16;11;1;33
North Iowa;14;8;3;31
Aberdeen;13;11;2;28
St. Cloud;13;9;0;26
Bismarck;7;17;2;16
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;20;9;1;41
Maryland;18;6;4;40
Johnstown;13;10;3;29
Northeast;14;12;0;28
Jamestown;12;12;3;27
Maine;9;12;3;21
Danbury;6;18;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;20;8;1;41
Springfield;18;8;2;38
Anchorage;15;9;2;32
Chippewa;15;14;1;31
Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28
Minnesota Wilderness;13;14;1;27
Janesville;10;14;1;21
Kenai River;6;19;1;13
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;18;7;0;36
Odessa;17;9;1;35
New Mexico;16;8;2;34
Lone Star;12;7;6;30
Wichita Falls;10;10;6;26
El Paso;11;13;2;24
Corpus Christi;11;14;2;24
Shreveport;9;11;4;22
Saturday, Dec. 11
Austin 3, Bismarck 2
Maryland 3, Danbury 1
New Jersey 6, Johnstown 5
Maine 4, Jamestown 3
Fairbanks 3, Chippewa 0
St. Cloud 5, Minnesota Wilderness 0
Odessa 3, New Mexico 2, SO
Minot 5, Aberdeen 4, SO
Springfield 6, North Iowa 3
Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 1
Shreveport 3, El Paso 2
Anchorage 5, Kenai River 4, OT
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kenai River at Springfield
Wichita at Shreveport
Friday, Dec. 17
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Northeast at Jamestown
Johnstown at Maryland
Fairbanks at Janesville
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Springfield
Wichitan at Shreveport
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Austin at Minot
El Paso at New Mexico
Saturday, Dec. 18
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Johnstown at Marlyand
Northeast at Jamestown
Kenai River at Springfield
Fairbanks at Janesville
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
Lone Star at Amarillo
Anchorage at Minnesota Wilderness
Corpus Christi at Odessa
El Paso at New Mexico
Austin at Minot
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men’s basketball
Montana State-Northern 86, Dickinson State 64
Valley City State 104, Oak Hills Christian College 52
College women’s basketball
Dickinson State 63, Montana State-Northern 47
Wyoming 71, North Dakota State 45
College women’s hockey
Minot State 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 1