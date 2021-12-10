Area Scores: Dec. 11

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. CLOUD STATE 83, U-MARY 78
U-Mary;33;45;--;78
St. Cloud State;43;40;--;83
U-MARY – Kai Huntzberry 24, Kam Warrens 11, Kade Amundson 8, Gertautas Urbonavicius 7, Treyton Mattern 2, Jacob Jackson 12, Josh Sipes 8, Veljko Radkovic 6. Totals: 32-5 FG, 5-5 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: 9-24 (Huntsberry 3, Warrens 1, Urbonavicius 1, Jackson 2, Sipes 2).
ST. CLOUD STATE – Caleb Donaldson 31, Anthony Roberts 20, Josh Tomasis 11, Ryan Bagley 10, Matthew Willer 6, Cameron Alexander 3, Luke Taylor 2. Totals: 30-59 FG, 14-14 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 9-21 (Donaldson 3, Roberts 3, Tomasi 1, Willert 1, Alexander 1).
Records: U-Mary 3-6, 2-2 NSIC; St. Cloud State 5-5, 2-2 NSIC.
BISMARCK STATE 97, JAMESTOWN JV 86
Jamestown JV;32;54;--;86
People are also reading…
Bismarck State;43;54;--;97
JAMESTOWN JV – Jae Crockett 14, Hunter Thorpe 8, Tristin Roaldson 3, Jacob Burleson 2, Tallon Klatt 15, Dylan Holloman 24, Jack Courneya 2, Brevyn Ligen 6, Evan Ulrich 4, Anthony Conzemkius 8. Totals: 32-57 FG, 12-14 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: 10-22 (Crockett 2, Thorpe 2, Roaldson 1, Holloman 3, Lingen 2).
BISMARCK STATE – Jerrick Baines 13, Latrel Davis 19, Garrick Baines 11, Seth Nelson 9, Alex Huber 22, Deonte’ Martinez 15, Max Tschosik 2, Jaden Mitzel 6. Totals: 41-84 FG, 8-11 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 7-25 (J.Baines 1, Davis 1, Nelson 2, Huber 2, Martinez 1).
UNITED TRIBES 140, NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH 72
NHSC;27;46;--;72
UTTC;76;64;--;140
NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH – Keldon Keja 4, Jerry Lenoir 6, Jonah Jackson 6, Caelen Lohnes 4, Shooter Stewart 20, Kane Rabbithead 21, Braeden Allery 11. Totals: 33-89 FG, 6-11 FT, 23 fouls (Lenoir, Allery). Three-pointers: 0-22.
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 22, Riyen Carlow 4, Riley Hodgkiss 19, DJ Shelton 18, Khalil Grnt 4, Steven Fisher Jr. 17, DK Middleton 12, Tristin Davie 10, Eric Woods 8, Tahj Two Bulls 16, Jayce Archambault 3, Jordan Lebeau 2, Dontae Maloney 5. Totals: 59-104 FG, 8-18 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 14-38 (Hodgkiss 5, Shelton 1, Fisher Jr. 5, Middleton 1, Davis 1, Woods 2, Maloney 1).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. CLOUD STATE 79, U-MARY 70
U-Mary;12;26;45;70
St. Cloud State;15;33;57;79
U-MARY – Megan Voit 18, Megan Zander 17, Macy Williams 12, Lexie Schneider 4, Ryleigh Wacha 3, Moriku Hakim 8, Ellie hasz 6, Addison Rozell 2. Totals: 22-57 FG, 15-24 FT, 19 fouls (Wacha). Three-pointers: 11-23 (Voit 5, Zander 2, Williams 2, Hasz 2).
ST. CLOUD STATE – Tori Wortz 25, Brehna Evans 16, Erin Navratil 13, Nikki Kilboten 6, Katrina Theis 6, Bridget Froehlke 6, Tori Peschel 5, Morgan Draheim 2. Totals: 28-51 FG, 13-17 FT, 17 fouls. Three-pointers: 10-21 (Wortz 3, Evans 1, Navratil 3, Froehlke 2, Peschel 1).
Records: U-Mary 6-6, 1-3 NSIC; St. Cloud State 6-1, 4-0 NSIC.
BISMARCK STATE 82, JAMESTOWN JV 60
Jamestown JV;12;28;41;60
Bismarck State;25;47;67;82
JAMESTOWN JV – Sara Bonn 2, Ilycia Guerue 10, Zoe Victorino 12, Emily Meyer 13, Hanna Hagel 14, Rylee Frantsen 5, Hahhan Stymeist 2, Gabi Sullivan 2. Totals: 23-60 FG, 12-19 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: 2-12 (Victorino 2).
BISMARCK STATE – Kaity Hove 11, Ashton Kinnebrew 7, Reile Payne 18, Jaiden Baker 9, Sam Oech 4, Mandie Picard 1, MacKenzie Boone 3, Astacia Conica 3, Kayleen Kihle 2, Haley Gereau 4, Kathrine Fox 2, Sydney Gustavsson 10, Jenna Rust 4, Katherine Horgan 4. Totals: 32-70 FG, 11-19 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 7-19 (Kinnebrew 1, Payne 3, Baker 1, Conica 1, Gustavsson 1).
UNITED TRIBES 99, NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH 77
NHSC;17;31;55;77
UTTC;27;47;77;99
NUETA HIDATSA SAHNISH – Jonna Brady 16, Francesca Ross 13, Jesse Vigen 14, Shayla Gayton 7, Rebekah Wells 4, Chelsey Quick Bear 23. Totals: 30-85 FG, 13-23FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 4-17 (Quick Bear 4).
UNITED TRIBES – Amaya Ramsey 19, Sandie Friday 18, Tyleigh Brady 5, LaTosha Thunderhawk 16, Kelanna McClain 13, Gerika Kingbird 16, Sossity Spotted Wolf 7, Journey Azure 5. Totals: 41-104 FG, 10-16 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 7-30 (Ramsey 3, Brady 1, Kingbird 3).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
U-MARY 29, MINOT STATE 12
125: Jaden Verhagen, UM, dec. Oscar Nellis 7-6. 133: Reece Barnhardt, UM, dec. Brandon Meikel 10-4. 141: Laken Boese, UM, pinned Lincoln Stormer, 0:09. 149: Shad Mitwalli, MSU, dec. Ryan Scherber 18-16. 157: Nathan Baca, MSU, pinned Braydon Huber, 0:33. 165: Leo Mushinsky, UM< major dec. ove4r Cannon Potts, 12-3. 174: Max Bruss, UM, pinned Alex Sandoval, 1:15. 184: Wyatt Lidberg, UM, dec. Noah Gallardo 8-3. 197: Matt Kaylor, UM, major dec. over Dustin Swisher 9-0. 285: Jake Swirple, MSU, dec. Gerardo Jaime 3-2.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY’S 81, WILLISTON 43
St. Mary’s;44;37;--;81
Williston;15;28;--;43
ST. MARY’S – Easton Hinnenkamp 16, Gartrett Bader 15, Evan Gross 13, Nathan Fedorchak 12, Sam Schmidt 8, Landon Gerving 8, Maddox Doppler 3, Ben Zenker 3, Jackson Ross 3. Totals: 31-60 FG, 11-15 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 8-27 (Hinnenkamp 2, Bader 1, Fedorchak 2, Gerving 1, Doppler 1, Ross 1).
WILLISTON – Silk 9, Ewert 9, Baumer 6, Moe 6, Powers 4, Williams 3, Halland 2, Finders 2, Wilt 2. Totals: 18-60 FG, 6-15 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 1-18 (Silk 1).
MINOT 67, DICKINSON 64
DHS;32;32;--;64
Minot;34;33;--;67
DICKINSON – Alex Dvorak 32, Isaac Daley 11, Britton Cranston 7, Hubert Niyimbona 6, Eli Pavlicek 3, Grant Bittner 3, Tyrese Annace 2. Totals: 22-48 FG, Three-pointers: 8-26 (Dvorak 5, Bittner, Pavlicek, Cranston), 12-15 FT, 33 Rebounds (Pavlicek 3, Cranston 3), 20 Fouls, 7 Turnovers, 2 Steals (Annace, Cranston).
MINOT – Darik Dissette 21, Eric Wentz 12, Morgan Nygaard 10, Jaeger Gunville 9, Logan Conklin 8, Brice Domsteen 4, Aric Winczewski 2, Keaton Reinke 1. Totals: 24-51 FG, Three-pointers: 6-22 (Gunville 3, Nygaard 2, Wentz), 13-22 FT, 24 Rebounds (Nygaard 2, Wentz 2), 19 Fouls, 3 Turnovers, 0 Steals.
Records: Dickinson 0-2 WDA, 1-2 overall; Minot 2-0, 2-0.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 66, MANDAN 50
Mandan;24;20;--;50
Century;29;37;--;66
MANDAN – Faith Eberle 12, McKenna Johnson 11, Piper Harris 10, Hailey Markel 8, Morgan Sheldon 5, Mya Sheldon 2, Kennedi Ritz 2. Totals: 17 FG, 10-17 FT, 19 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Ritz 2, Harris 2, Eberle 2).
CENTURY – Bergan Kinnebrew 23, Abby Fletcher 17, Logan Nissley 17, Delani Clarke 5, Autumn Ketterling 2, Halle Mattern 2. Totals: 21 FG, 16-20 FT, 19 Fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Fletcher 4, Nissley 2, Clarke, Kinnebrew).
Records: Mandan 0-2 WDA, 0-3 overall; Century 2-0, 3-0.
BISMARCK 82, JAMESTOWN 65
Jamestown;28;37;--;65
Bismarck;39;43;--;82
JAMESTOWN – Karlie Remmick 2, Katelyn Trumbauer 10, Hunter Peterson 7, Rylee Joseph 11, Anthonett Nabwe 13, Ella Falk 12, Katelyn Falk 8.
BISMARCK – Katie Greff 16, Paige Breuer 8, Miyah Holzworth 5, Jersey Berg 6, Peyton Gerving 20, Payton Neumiller 23, Ali Gulleson 2, Riya Rood 2. Totals: 30 FG, Three-pointers: P.Gerving 6, Greff 3, Neumiller, Breuer, 12-16 FT, 18 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck 2-0; Jamestown 2-1.
LEGACY 53, WATFORD CITY 48
Watford City;29;19;--;48
Legacy;20;33;--;53
WATFORD CITY – Madison Spacher 23, Jessica Mogen 16, Gracen Breitbach 16, Bailey Mattson 3. Totals: 18-44 FG, 10-21 FT, 22 fouls (Mogen). Three-pointers: 2-10 (Spacher 1, Mattson 1).
LEGACY – Breena Sand 18, Alyssa Eckroth 9, Adison Saaser 7, Brooklyn Brendel 6, Alece Blaek 4, Hailyn Weigel 4, Aliya Selensky 3, Mia Berryhill 2. Totals: 18-64 FG, 14-28 FT, 19 fouls. Three-pointers: 3-20 (Sagaser 1, Brendel 1, Weigel 1).
Records: Watford City 1-2, 0-1 West Region; Legacy 1-1, 1-0 West Region.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 80, MINOT RYAN 77
Minot Ryan;23;41;60;77
Hazen;14;37;51;80
MINOT RYAN – Carson Merck 3, Logan Wentz 5, Brady Feller 11, Ian Johnson 19, Brett McKay 2, Josh Will 8, Jett Lundeen 13, Connor Reindel 10, Ramsey Walz 6. Totals: 29 FG, 12-16 FT, 22 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Merck 1, Wentz 1, Johnson 3, Lundeen 1, Walz 1).
HAZEN – Dawson Bruner 10, Talan Batke 22, Tyson Wick 27, Mason Wick 19, Cole Schneider 2. Totals: 25 FG, 19-25 FT, 17 fouls (M.Wick). Three-pointers: 11 (Batke 2, T.Wick 4, M.Wick 5).
WILTON-WING 66, GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 47
GCMR;15;21;36;47
WW;21;33;51;66
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT – Cole Manolovits 3, Adam Kaufftman 14, Alex Doe 4, Jessie Reich 12, Weston Zacher 14. Totals: 19 FG, 5-13 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Kaufftman 2, Reich 1).
WILTON-WING – Cael Hilzendeger 8, Dontaye Fetzer 14, Kendal Sondrol 3, Gage Schuh 7, Trey Koski 6, Patrick Conoly 3, Ryan Inglis 4, Landyn Miller 21. Totals: 27 FG, 6-9 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Hilzendeger 1, Fetzer 2, Sondrol 1, Schuh 2).
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 66, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 32
At Linton
GUH;20;37;46;66
SZ;9;20;26;32
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Kanyon Unruh 16, Kanter Hulen 2, Benjamin Hosman 8, Tyus Thomas 6, Jamison Opp 3, Jaiden Krizan 3, Damion Gerving 18, Gunner Remboldt 10. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Opp, Remboldt, Unruh, 10-18 FT, 11 Fouls.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND – Brock Tougas 2, Devin Feist 2, Brandon Eberle 6, Delson Droog 3, Sawyer Haak 10, Dominic Meier 5, Josh Hulm 4. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Meier, Droog, 0-5 FT, 15 Fouls.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 46, CENTER-STANTON 40
NGS;12;23;38;46
Center-Stanton;4;14;3040
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Carter Haas 8, Kayden Sperle 6, Tristan Schaffner 1, Braxton Ryum 5, Trevor Moos 11, Dylan Kuipers 2, Trenton Erbele 13. Totals: 19 FG, 5-17 FT, 10 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Haas 2, Ryum 1).
CENTER-STANTON – Derin Sailer 6, Jayden Hall 10, Jarrett Henke 10, Lane Huber 4, Hunter Hoffman 10. Totals: 18 FG, 0-0 FT, 16 fouls (Sailer). Three-pointers: 2 (Hoffman 2).
LINTON-HMB 55, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 43
Hettinger-Scranton;9;19;35;43
Linton-HMB;10;30;40;44
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Ryder Danford 5, Brodee Clapper 6, Bennett Jorgenson 9, Brian Bartholomay 8, Maddox Pierce 5, Kyler Curtis 2, Blake Larson 8. Totals: 17 FG, 2-4 FT, 16 fouls (Pierce). Three-pointers: 7 (Sanford 1, Clapper 2, Jorgenson 1, Bartholomay 2, Pierce 1).
LINTON-HMB – Trae King 11, Jace Jochim 2, Grant Bosch 18, Justin Tschosik 4, Gentry Richter 3, Nathan Holzer 3, Landon Bosch 14. Totals: 22 FG, 5-10 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (King 1, G.Bosch 2, Tschosik 1, Richter 1, Holzer 1).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GARRISON 87, SOLEN 37
Garrison;24;63;79;87
Solen;6;13;30;37
GARRISON – Sweet Cedar Perkins 10, Morgan Torr 4, Mia Gehring 24, Emily Schlehr 2, Coryssa Behles 1, Kaitlyn Zook 21, Madelin Hurt 8, Isabelle Rime 5, Karli Klein 7, Abigail Heinzen 3. Totals: 34 FG, 13-21 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Perkins 1, Gehring 2, Zook 2, Rime 1).
SOLEN – Kiarra Lester 10, Dori White Eyes 2, Star Quilt 4, Kinawin Uses Arrow 6, Jaelie Silk 4, Cienna Red Bear 6, Samantha Black Cloud 5. Totals: 15 FG, 2-3 FT, 14 fouls (Silk). Three-pointers: 5 (Lester 2, Red Bear 2, Black Cloud 1).
STUTSMAN COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 53, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 25
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;11;19;36;53
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan;10;12;19;25
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER – Meyahma Musland 2, Reagan Teske 6, Kiara Jangula 5, Emily Kinzler 9, Mataeya Mathern 12, Rylee Fischer 2, Libby Mathern 1, Norah Entzi 16. Totals: 20-51 FG, 7-16 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-15 (Jangula 1, M.Mathern 1, Entzi 4).
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN – Allison Thomas 5, Isabel Schmidt 5, Lilly Bohl 2, Kalen Kinzell 2, Ryleigh Martin 11. Totals: 9-31 FG, 5-10 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 2-8 (Thomas 1, Schmidt 1).
Carrington 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 32
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;10;16;24;32
Carrington;22;40;57;59
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Sophie Ketterling 5, Teagan Erbele 18, Ali Gross 4, Allison Zenker 3, Ava Moser 2. Totals: 13-38 FG, 4-7 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 2-15 (Ketterling 1, Zenker 1).
CARRINGTON – Emma Rindy 9, Madison Johnson 3, Haley Wolsky 3, Edyn Hoornaert 11, Olivia Threadgold 3, Sydnie Grager 24, Isabel Wendel 4, Emma Hone 2. Totals: 26-48 FG, 3-12 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 4-15 (Rindy 1, Johnson 1, Hoornaert 1, Threadgold 1).
Consolation semifinals
Ellendale 38, South Border 28
South Border;10;18;21;28
Ellendale;5;4;23;38
SOUTH BORDER – Emily Jochim 15, Kelsey Vetter 2, Macy Monson 5, Kya Wiest 3, Cheyanne Lindgren 4. Totals: 10-44 FG, 4-10 FT, 17 fouls. Three-pointers: 4-12 (Jochim 3, Wiest 1).
ELLENDALE – Olivia Hagen 22, Kali Norton 6, Sierra Bolinger 2, Christena Walker 3, Mackenzie Thorpe 5. Totals: 11-43 FG, 14-15 FT, 14 fouls. Three-pointers: 2-10 (Walker 1, Thorpe 1).
Griggs-Midkota 66, Warwick 26
Griggs-Midkota;16;26;52;66
Warwick;6;16;21;26
GRIGGS-MIDKOTA – Emma Kollman 6, Medora Brandner 6, Amanda Reidman 11, Lauryn Halvorson 10, Josie Johnson 2, Vanessa Vollmer 2, Jenna Larson 9, Asia Becherel 17, Kaylee Johnson 3. Totals: 24-54 FG, 9-17 FT, 6 fouls. Three-pointers: 9-22 (Kollman 2, Brandner 2, Reidman 3, Halvorson 2).
WARWICK – Hillary Archambault 3, Jada Clark 2, Jayla Alberts 7, Bethany Brown 7, Chayanne Touche 2, Cadence Feather 2, Kiemarah Redfox 3. Totals: 11-42 FG, 0-2 FT, 16 fouls (Clark). Three-pointers: 4-11 (Archambault 1, Alberts 1, Brown 1, Redfox 1).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
BISMARCK 3, WEST FARGO 2 (SO)
West Fargo;2;0;0;0;0;--;2
Bismarck;2;0;0;0;1;--;3
First period: 1. WF, Reese Rudolph (Alyssa Smith, Courtney Docktor), 3:00. 2. Bis, Paige Pengilly (Avery Matt, Ava Krikorian), 5:00. 3. Bis, Madison Cole (Brenna Curl), 11:00. 4. WF, Kaimbre Gourde (Trissa Oladfson), 16:02.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: Bismarck wins shootout 1-0, 3 shooters.
Goaltender saves: WF – Maggie Seeley 45. Bis – Kambree Grabar 23.
Penalties: WF – 6 minors. Bis – 5 minors.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING
RAPID CITY (S.D.) INVITATIONAL
Mandan results
126: Kaullen Hegney (2-2): Lost technical fall to Nate Williams, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 2:55; Pinned Jonathon Hoang, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 1:49; Major dec. over Brody Aesoph, Aberdeen Central, 11-3; Pinned by Kaden Olson, Sturgis Brown, 2:26.
182: Brenden Palmer (2-2): Pinned by Tanner VanScoy, Rapid City Stevens, 0:29; Pinned Leyton Raffety, Milbank, 3:27; Dec. Chance Carda, Pierre T.F. Riggs 9-4; Pinned by Mac Young, Watertown, 1:55.
220: Blake Opp (0-2): Pinned by Aidyn Mitchell, Thunder Basin, 3:13; Pinned by Bowden Hasbrouck, Hettinger, 1:57.
285: Seth Gerhardt (4-1, eighth place): Pinned Antuan Duran, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 0:31; Pinned by Colton Lauen, Rapid City Stevens, 0:21; won by forfeit over Josh Larsen, Harrisburg; Dec. Landon Fichter, Dickinson, 9-7; Pinned Dakari Osborne, Sturgis Brown, 4:01.
Bismarck results
106: Colton Irelan (3-7): Lost major dec. to Tyler Wurth, Harrisburg, 14-3; Pinned by Vernon Copenhaver, Williston, 1:35.
113: Ben DeForest (10-0, sixth): Pinned Holden Hight, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 0:41; Pinned Emory Johnson, Harrisburg, 1:34; Dec. Tegan Zebroski, Sturgis Brown, 7-0.
126: Carson Lardy (4-7): Lost major dec. to Maddix Slykhuis, Tea Area, 13-3; Dec. Colton King, Dickinson, 6-5; Dec. Chandler Carda, West Central, 4-1; Lost major dec. to Logan Brown, Rapid City Central, 8-0.
132: Dylan Kostelecky (9-4, eighth place): Lost major dec. to Kelton Olson, Sturgis Brown, 15-2; Pinned Jonathan Pellicotte, Hot Springs, 2:11; Dec. Jaron Frank, Hettinger, 6-1; Dec. Ross Goncalves, Worland, 6-4, OT.
138: Landon McMahen (7-7, eighth place): Dec. Will Radke, Huron, 3-0; Pinned by Wyatt Stuntebeck, Tea Area, 1:03; Dec. Carson Hansmann, Watertown, 9-5; Dec. Bryce Reyer, Chamberlain, 7-0; Dec. Bryan Roselles, Rapid City Stevens, 3-0.
145: Ty Sanders (4-5): Pinned Kaden Duffy, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:47; Pinned by Houston Crimmins, Dickinson, 3:38; Dec. Navarre Head, Harding County, 11-4; Pinned by Chase Carda, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 1:25.
152: Tate Olson (6-6, eighth): Dec. Micah Larson, Williston, 4-1; Lost to Clayton Donovan, Spearfish, 8-1; Pinned Braden Temple, Sturgis Brown, 2:25.
160: Tyrus Jangula (8-4, eighth): Pinned Asher Eidem, Sioux Falls Washington, 5:16; Pinned Evan Lubken, Dickinson, 1:19; Lost to Troy Berg, Dickinson, 9-2; Pinned Preston Ray, Sturgis Brown, 3:30. Kaden Renner (10-1, sixth): Pinned Quinten Carlson, Spearfish, 1:33; Pinned Cutter Jones, Williston, 1:40.
170: Matt Steckler (3-4): Pinned by Carson Holt, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 5:14; Dec. Zander Eidem, Sioux Falls Washington, 6-0; Lost major dec. to Colin Horrocks, Harrisburg, 11-2. Brock Fettig (11-0, sixth): Pinned Jeron Mertz, Rapid City Stevens, 4:29; Pinned Chet Carda, West Central, 3:43.
182: Ben Nagel (12-0, sixth): Pinned Ayden Kellogg, Rapid City Stevens, 1:02; Pinned John Eder, Sioux Falls Washington, 3:10; Major dec. over Josh Rose, Worland, 8-0.
195: Ayden Schlafman (7-6): Pinned by7 Gavin Stotts, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 1:48; Pinned Nick Trevett, Milbank, 2:02; Dec. Bryce Beitelspacher, Aberdeen Central, 9-4; Pinned Luke Lengenfelder, St. Mary’s, 4:03; Lost to Aiden Werlinger, Sturgis Brown, 4-1.
LISBON 73, LINTON-HMB 0
106: Ryan Enge, Lis, won by forfeit. 113: Noah Anderson, Lis, dec. Holter Bridwell 2-0, OT. 120: Griffin Greenley, Lis, won by forfeit. 126: Kashden Wadeson, Lis, pinned Garett Zink, 0:43. 132: Seamus Kelly, Lis, dec. Blake Odden 6-4. 138: Mike Nelson, Lis, won by forfeit. 145: Carter Wallner, Lis, major ec. Over Blake Ketterling 13-2. 152: Blake Reinke, Lis, pinned Noah Alderin, 0:34. 160: Boeden Greenley, Lis, won by forfeit. 170: Levi Sveum, Lis, dec. Landon Schumacher 9-3. 182: Silas Reinke, Lis, won by forfeit. 195: Gabe Lyons, Lis, pinned Dominic Vetter, 2:43. 220: Drew Anderson, Lis, won by forfeit. 285: Grant Lyons, Lis, won by forfeit.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
RAPID CITY (S.D.) INVITATIONAL
Mandan results
106: Jillian Schwartz (0-2): Pinned by Maraia Kruske, Spearfish, 1:38; Pinned by Trinity Duran, Rapid City Stevens, 0:30. Brooklyn LaFrenz (0-2): Pinned by Julia Araujo, Bismarck, 0:21; Lost to Emily Youboty, Legacy, 10-3.
142: Tavy Heinert (0-2): Pinned by Emerson Skuodas, Harrisburg, 5:25; Pinned by Avalon Brenner, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2:48.
170: Shelby Zachmeier (0-2): Pinned by Katrina Gibson, Aberdeen Central, 1:28; Pinned by Mylie Taylor, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 0:41. Alexis Storsved (2-0, sixth place): Pinned Rhiannen Heimdal, Harrisburg, 3:59; Pinned Serenity Schell, Hot Springs, 0:58.
190: Summer Fike (1-0, sixth place): Pinned Veronica Schneider, Legacy, 1:19.
285: Lilli Boone (0-1, eighth place): Pinned by Marla Larson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 0:22.
Bismarck results
106: Julia Araujo (6-2, sixth place): Pinned Brooklyn LaFrenz, Mandan, 0:21; Pinned Kendall Peterson, Chamberlain, 0:48. Izzy Owens (4-4, eighth place): Pinned by Maraia Kruske, Spearfish, 1:43; Dec. Alicia Kenfack, Legacy, 7-6.
132: Breonna Davis (0-2): Pinned by Karla Gomez, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:23; Pinned by Brianna Borah, Huron, 1:32.
142: Ashlee Potter (7-3, eighth): Pinned by Abbi Lewi, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 1:32; Pinned Katelyn Koleness, Williston, 0:44; Pinned Carolyn Goebel, Mandan, 2:03.
154: Bryanna Kitzman (0-1): Pinned be Ireland Templeton, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 0:39.
170: Josmely Perez (5-4, eighth): Pinned by Elizabeth Dahl, Legacy, 3:02; Pinned Rhiannen Heimdal, Harrisburg, 2:05.
190: Lexi Beckler (7-5, eighth): Pinned by Emalee Larson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 1:59; Pinned Kyanna Traversie-Johnson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 0:56.
285: Cambree Anderson (0-1): Pinned by Autum Gauer, Aberdeen Central, 2:38. Zion Beaubrun (7-2, sixth): Won by forfeit over JoMarie Watson, Century.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
JAMESTOWN 107, MANDAN 75
200 medley relay: 1. James (Caleb Fabian, Bodi Haglund, Brayden Schmeichel, Teddy Solensky), 1:51.14. 2. Man, 1:57.93. 3. James B, 2:14.83.
200 freestyle: 1. Caleb Fabian, James, 2:05.52. 2. Teddy Slensky, James, 2:05.91. 3. Jack Allen, Man, 2:16.09. 4. Zach Hanson, James, 2:27.53. 5. Henry Bierman, Man, 2:37.99.
200 IM: 1. Bodi Haglund, James, 2:19.75. 2. Ethan Parker, Man, 2:45.41. 3. Mason Gibson, James, 2:46.78. 4. Nicholas Olson, James, 2:48.29. 5. Vincent Keller, Man, 3:00.27.
50 freestyle: 1. Riley Poppe, Man, 23.94. 2. Brayden Schmeichel, James, 25.32. 3. Ian Keller, Man, 25.75. 4. Joshua Molina, James, 28.38. 5. Carson Masseth, Man, 29.18.
Diving: 1. Wyatt Hermanson, Man, 266.15. 2. Jacob Thonmas, Man, 175.55. 3. Rayce Hermanson, Man, 143.25.
100 butterfly: 1. Riley Poppe, Man, 1:02.47. 2. Brayden Schmeichel, James, 103.03. 3. Jack Allen, Man, 1:14.49. 4. Ethan Igl, James, 1:22.80.
100 freestyle: 1. Kaden Fabian, James, 59.27. 2. Joshua Molina, James, 1:02.30. 3. Zach Hanson, James, 1:06.29. 4. Brody Stein, Man, 1:09.05. 5. Van Lahtinen, Man, 1:12.46.
500 freestyle: 1. Teddy Solensky, James, 5:37.50. 2. Kaden Fabian, James, 6:04.53. 3. Nicholas Olson, James, 6:32.42. 4. Bennett Graff, Man, 7:08.15. 5. Henry Bierman, Man, 7:09.48.
200 freestyle relay: 1. James (Brayden Schmeichel, Joshua Molina, Ethan Igl, Kaden Fabian), 1:49.75. 2. James B, 2:13.06. 3. Man, 2:20.67.
100 backstroke: 1. Caleb Fabian, James, 1:03.38. 2. Ian Keller, Man, 1:04.38. 3. Vincent Keller, Man, 1:13.59. 4. Cruz Kaiser, James, 1:24.68. 5. Rayce Hermanson, Man, 1:26.16.
100 breaststroke: 1. Bodi Haglund, James, 1:08.61. 2. Carson Masseth, Man, 1:18.39. 3. Ethan Igl, James, 1:19.77. 4. Mason Gibson, James, 1:22.17. 5. Ian Lahtinen, Man, 1:27.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. James (Teddy Solensky, Kaden Fabian, Caleb Fabian, Bodi Haglund), 3:50.47. 2. Man, 4:10.26. 3. Man B, 5:11.55.
NAHL
AUSTIN 5, BISMARCK 4 (SO)
Bismarck;1;1;2;0;0;--;4
Austin;2;2;0;0;1;--;5
First period: 1. Aus, Anthony Menghini (Jens Richards), 6:48. 1. Bis, Patrick Johnson, 10:34. 2. Aus, Sutter Muzzatti (John Larkin, Klayton Knapp), 12:03 (PP).
Second period: 3. Aus, Nick Catalano (Michal Jasenec, Austin Salani), 1:30. 2. Bis, Jon Ziskie, 3:22 (PP). 4. Aus, Damon Furuseth (Larkin, Muzzatti), 6:01 (PP).
Third period: 3. Bis, Drew Holt (Ziskie), 2:40 (PP). 4. Bis, Ziskie (Paul Huglen, Quinn Rudrud), 10:04 (PP).
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: Bismarck – 0 of 3. Austin – 1 of 2.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 39 saves. Austin – Klayton Knapp 20 saves.
Penalties: Bismarck – 7 minors, 1 game misconduct. Austin – 4 minors.
Records: Bismarck 7-16-2, 16 points; Austin 14-9-3, for 31 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 10
James Madison 28, Montana 6
Saturday, Dec. 11
ETSU at North Dakota St., 11 a.m.
South Dakota State at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 17
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 18
TBD
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State 97, Jamestown JV 86
Minnesota-Duluth 91, Minot State 73
North Dakota State 68, Cal State-Northridge 54
United Tribes 140, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish 72
St. Cloud State 83, Mary 78
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State 82, Jamestown JV 60
Minnesota-Duluth 72, Minot State 54
St. Cloud State 79, Mary 70
United Tribes 99, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish 77
College hockey
North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2
University of Mary 5, Jamestown (D2) 2
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 86, Jamestown 83, 2 OTs
Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 66 (OT)
Dakota Prairie 64, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 52
Glen Ullin-Hebron 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 32
Hazen 80, Minot Ryan 77
Killdeer 52, Trenton 29
Legacy 88, Watford City 47
Linton-HMB 55, Hettinger-Scranton 43
Minot 67, Dickinson 64
Ray 50, New Town 45
Rolla 61, Lakota 23
St. John 62, Warwick 47
Sargent County 58, Oakes 45
Stanley 62, Des Lacs-Burlington 42
Towner-Granville-Upham 44, Benson County 37
West Fargo 105, Devils Lake 56
Wilton-Wing 66, Grant County-Mott-Regent 47
High school girls basketball
Bismarck 82, Jamestown 65
Bismarck Century 66, Mandan 50
Bismarck St. Mary’s 81, Williston 43
Bismarck Legacy 53, Watford City 48
Carrington 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 32
Central McLean 67, Velva 44
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 53, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 25
Ellendale 38, South Border 28
Fargo Davies 78, Wahpeton 49
Fargo North 55, Valley City 41
Fargo Shanley 70, Fargo South 47
Garrison 87, Solen 37
Grand Forks Red River 87k Grand Forks Central 54
Griggs-Midkota 66, Warwick 26
Kindred 70, Barnesville, Minn. 61
New Town 79, Ray 49
Trenton 51, Powers Lake 49
Turtle Mountain 57, Dickinson 41
West Fargo 72, Devils Lake 64
High school boys hockey
Bismarck Century 3, Dickinson 2
Bismarck Legacy 8, Hazen-Beulah 1
Williston 6, International Falls, Minn. 2
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 3, West Fargo 2, OT
Fargo Davies 8, Willison 1
Grand Forks 4, Dickinson 0
Mandan 13, Devils Lake 0
Minot 3, Jamestown 1