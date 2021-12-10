Area Scores: Dec. 10

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH 56, MIDWAY-MINTO 24
MM;5;7;6;6;--;24
LAEM;20;15;17;4;--;56
MIDWAY-MINTO - Khaleela Korynta 9, Elyse Mcmillian 8, Sophie Schulter 3, Maddy Korynta 2, Addy Hefter 2. Totals: 10 FG, 1-2 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Korynta, Mcmillian, Schulter).
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH - Morgan Freije 21, Marlee Hetletved 11, Jaya Henderson 11, Tayler Lorenz 5, Meredith Romfo 4, Halle Jabs 4. Totals: 23 FG, 8-14 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Hetletved, Lorenz).
HAZEN 43, WILTON-WING 33
Hazen;9;5;13;16;--;43
Wilton-Wing;9;7;15;2;--;33
HAZEN - Eliza Herrick 11, Macee Smith 11, Myah Mosset 8, Lauren Doll 4, Anna Roth 4, Payton Weisz 4, Makenna Brunmeier 1. Totals: 15 FG, 8-16 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Mosset 2, Herrick, Smith, Roth).
WILTON-WING - Kalyssa Schock 13, Jordyn Thorson 6, Kesley Backman 5, Justus Boos 4, Kynlee Wolff 3, Moana Tooke 2. Totals: 11 FG, 6-16 FT, 18 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Schock 4, Thorson).
SOUTH PRAIRIE 45, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 35
South Prairie;9;17;11;8;--;45
Drake-Anamoose;8;11;6;10;--;35
SOUTH PRAIRIE - Azjiah Trader 16, MaKya Gerding 13, Ashlee Williamson 5, Jayla Kannianen 4, Alexis Hatlestad 4, McKynna Stenberg 3.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE - Taryn Sieg 15, Riley Hauff 9, Halie Fletschock 8, Kaidence Hase 3.
Stutsman Invitational
at Jamestown
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANON 38, ELLENDALE 29
Ellendale;11;6;6;6;--;29
MPB;7;6;15;10;--;38
ELLENDALE - Kali Norton 10, Mackenzie Thorpe 8, Christena Walker 4, Sierra Bolinger 3, Olivia Hagen 2, Ariel Hagen 2. Totals: 11-35 FG, Three-pointers: 2-5 (Norton, Bolinger), 5-9 FT, 31 Rebounds (Olivia Hagen 8, Walker 8), 16 Fouls, 5 Assists (Walker 2), 28 Turnovers, 12 Steals (Thorpe 4, Norton 4).
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN - Ryleigh Martin 17, Lilly Bohl 6, Allison Thomas 5, Isabel Schmidt 3, Alaina Bosche 3, Abigail Reich 2, Maddie Gefroh 1, Sophie Bohl 1. Totals: 14-55 FG, Three-pointers: 1-5 (Schmidt), 9-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Martin 13), 11 Fouls, 1 Assist (Thomas), 20 Turnovers, 18 Steals (Thomas 6).
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 63, SOUTH BORDER 27
South Border;9;9;9;0;--;27
EKM;17;11;27;8;--;63
SOUTH BORDER - Emily Jochim 12, Brylee Fast 6, Macy Monson 4, Cheyanne Lindgren 3, Kya Wiest 2. Totals: 9-24 FG, Three-pointers: 2-5 (Jochim 2), 7-18 FT, 16 Rebounds (Monson 4), 9 Fouls, 2 Assists (Jochim, Wiest), 28 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Jochim 2).
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER - Mataeya Mathern 22, Kiara Jangula 16, Emily Kinzler 9, Norah Entzi 8, Reagan Teske 6, Rylee Fischer 2. Totals: 28-58 FG, Three-pointers: 2-5 (Jangula 2), 5-10 FT, 32 Rebounds (Entzi 7), 17 Fouls, 10 Assists (Mathern 4), 11 Turnovers, 13 Steals (Mathern 4).
CARRINGTON 69, WARWICK 8
Warwick;3;2;0;3;--;8
Carrington;22;16;19;12;--;69
WARWICK - Jada Clark 3, Bethany Brown 3, Jayla Alberts 2. Totals: 3-27 FG, Three-pointers: 2-8 (Brown, Clark), 0-4 FT, 14 Rebounds (Chayanne Touche 4), 3 Fouls, 0 Assists, 25 Turnovers, 5 Steals (Clark 3).
CARRINGTON - Madison Johnson 11, Haley Wolsky 11, Olivia Threadgold 8, Sydnie Grager 8, Isabel Wendel 8, Emma Hone 8, Kacie Rexin 6, Edyn Hoornaert 6, Mya Schroeder 3. Totals: 29-61 FG, Three-pointers 9-21 (Wendel 2, Johnson 2, Wolsky 2, Rexin 2, Schroeder), 2-6 FT, 40 Rebounds (Hone 8), 4 Fouls, 7 Assists (Wendel 3), 10 Turnovers, 15 Steals (Hoornaert 3).
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 55, GRIGGS COUNTY-MIDKOTA 45
GCM;17;7;8;13;--;45
NGS;17;18;10;10;--;55
GRIGGS COUNTY-MIDKOTA - Emma Kollman 14, Josie Johnson 10, Jenna Larson 7, Asia Becherl 4, Kaylee Johnson 4, Medora Brandner 4, Amanda Reidman 2. Totals: 20-34 FG, Three-pointers: 3-5 (Kollman 3), 2-5 FT, 20 Rebounds (Larson 7), 11 Fouls, 5 Assists (Kollman 2, Larson 2), 30 Turnovers, 16 Steals (Brandner 9).
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER - Teagan Erbele 21, Sophie Ketterling 13, Tayton McDowell 8, Courtney Thompson 7, Ali Gross 4, Allison Zenker 2. Totals: 23-46 FG, Three-pointers: 6-10 (Ketterling 2, McDowell 2, Thompson, Erbele), 3-10 FT, 21 Rebounds (Erbele 9), 11 Fouls, 4 Assists (Erbele 3), 26 Turnovers, 21 Steals (Erbele 7, Ketterling 7).
Barnes County Tournament
at Valley City State University
MAPLE RIVER 50, ENDERLIN 47
Enderlin;10;13;12;12;--;47
Maple River;8;9;14;19;--;50
ENDERLIN - Genevieve Gruba 22, Amethyst Billing 10, Mackenzie Wall 10, Rachael Bergstedt 3, Aspyn Schlecht 2. Totals: 13-47 FG, Three-pointers: 2-15 (Billing 2), 19-27 FT, 34 Rebounds (Gruba 9), 20 Fouls, 4 Assists (Wall 2), 22 Turnovers, 9 Steals (Gruba 4).
MAPLE RIVER - Chloe Wetch 15, Adyson Hannig 10, Iris Richman 9, Kiana Lerud 6, BriElle Killoran 6, Michel Bodziachowski 2, Claire Ihry 2. Totals: 10-46 FG, Three-pointers: 3-14 (Wetch 2, Richman), 27-34 FT, 29 Rebounds (Richman 7, Hannig 7), 20 Fouls, 7 Assists (Wetch 4), 17 Turnovers, 8 Steals (Richman 4).
SARGENT COUNTY 38, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 34 (OT)
WL;5;12;6;5;6;--;34
SC;8;2;14;4;10;--;38
WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD - Zoey Bohnenstingl 16, Emerson Johnson 11, Gracie Kaczynski 7. Totals: 14-47 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Bohnenstingl 2, Johnson), 3-10 FT, 40 Rebounds (Kaczynski 15), 9 Fouls, 11 Assists (Bohnenstingl 5), 24 Turnovers, 11 Steals (Bohnenstingl 8).
SARGENT COUNTY - Jami Bopp 12, Annika Nelson 12, Brooklyn Lee 6, Halle Nelson 4, Emma Bixby 2, Megan Hill 2. Totals: 16-62 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Lee 2), 4-9 FT, 35 Rebounds (Bopp 15), 12 Fouls, 8 Assists (Hill 5), 16 Turnovers, 16 Steals (Nelson 5).
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 58, BARNES COUNTY NORTH 19
BCN;1;4;9;5;--;19
LMLM;19;17;12;10;--;58
BARNES COUNTY NORTH - Hannah Wieland 8, Ashley Weiss 5, Allison Bryn 4, Jayden Samek 2. Totals: 7-30 FG, Three-pointers: 2-7 (Wieland, Weiss), 3-8 FT, 14 Rebounds (Samek 4), 5 Fouls, 5 Assists, 25 Turnovers, 3 Steals (Wieland 2).
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION - Abby Haberman 12, Molly Musland 10, Bailie Kelley 9, Norah DelaBarre 8, Tessa Rasmusson 7, Georgia Lettenmaier 6, Rose Wendel 2, Josie Lange 2, Savanna Steffes 2. Totals: 27-58 FG, Three-pointers: 0-8 (None), 4-8 FT, 33 Rebounds (Haberman 7), 6 Fouls, 12 Assists (Musland 4), 13 Turnovers, 15 Steals (Rasmusson 6).
New Salem-Almont Invitational
at New Salem-Almont
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 48, CENTER-STANTON 27
NSA;13;12;10;13;--;48
CS;9;14;8;5;--;27
NEW SALEM-ALMONT - Mackenzie Brandt 12, Grace Toepke 8, Kendyl Hoger 6, Marlee Bittner 6, Emily Morman 4, Raegen Miller 4, Bridget Kunz 3, Alaina VanderWal 3, Grace Olin 2. Totals: 20 FG, 4-16 FT, 8 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Toepke 2, Hoger, Kunz).
CENTER-STANTON - Katie Frank 17, Katie Albers 5, Ari Marklevitz 2, Rylee Hintz 2, Emma Phillips 1. Totals: 10 FG, 4-5 FT, 14 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Frank 2, Albers).
KIDDER COUNTY 49, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 35
GUH;8;8;8;11;--;35
KC;12;12;14;11;--;49
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON - Tay Christensen 13, Kaley Schatz 8, MiKayla Schneider 7, Courtnee Soupir 7. Totals: 9 FG, 12-16 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Schatz 2, Christensen 2, Soupir).
KIDDER COUNTY - Avery Rath 14, Kennedy Harter 11, Taylor Zimmerman 8, Ella Svanes 7, Grace Nicholson 5, Josie Braun 4. Totals: 21 FG, 4-6 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Zimmerman 2, Svanes).
GRANT COUNTY 52, BEACH 51
Grant County;13;12;14;13;--;52
Beach;19;11;6;15;--;51
GRANT COUNTY - Zoey Heid 19, Ameerah Rosin 10, Madi Zimmerman 6, Merissa Meyer 5, Dani Gathright 4, Anna Schatz 4, Sam Ellison 4. Totals: 18 FG, 10-17 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Heid 3, Rosin 2, Meyer).
BEACH - Eliza Braden 21, Madi Wilhelmi 13, Tyra Feldmann 8, Laiken Mahlum 5, Jenna Wojahn 4. Totals: 17 FG, 14-25 FT, 14 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Wilhelmi 2, Braden).
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
CENTURY 34, MINOT 30
106: Cole Bohne, Century, pinned Luke Mortensen, 2:00. 113: Kade Marker, Minot, pinned Riley Stair, 0:46. 120: David Llamas, Minot, dec. over Ethan Kuntz 2-1. 126: Brayden Morris, Century, dec. over Tyler Nelson 14-7. 132: Kaden DeCoteau, Century, dec. over Gabe Mortensen 12-10. 138: Daniel Fernandez, Miont, dec. over Brody Ferderer 8-6. 145: Victor Garcia, Minot, pinned Blake Ersland, 1:49.
152: Cole Radenz, Century, pinned Kaden Kraft, 3:22. 160: Deandre Maldonado, Minot, dec. over Jax Gums 13-9. 170: Ole Taylor, Century, major dec. over DeJarius Jones 8-0. 182: Max Cunningham, Minot, dec. over Grant Carlson 8-1. 195: Chance Gries, Century, pinned Hunter Byer, 5:07. 220: Lykken Gensrich, Century, pinned Derrick Arivett, 1:48. 285: Kaydn Turnbow, Minot, pinned Evan Schmit, 3:19.
Records: Century 3-0 WDA, 3-0 overall; Minot 0-1, 0-1.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 41, MSU-MOORHEAD 0
125: Jaden Verhagen, UM, pinned Clayson Mele, 3:32. 133: Reece Barnhardt, UM, major dec. over Cole Jones 13-1. 141: Laken Boese, UM, dec. over Hunter Hayes 12-5. 149: Trevor Fauver, UM, dec. over Declan Malone 9-4. 157: Braydon Huber, UM, dec. over Jacob Thomas 11-8.
165: Leo Mushinsky, UM, major dec. over Braydon Ortloff 11-3. 174: Max Bruss, UM, pinned Justin Dravis, 4:09. 184: Wyatt Lidberg, UM, dec. over Gage Roaldson 9-5. 197: Matthew Kaylor, UM, pinned Steven Abbott, 1:15. 285: Gerardo Jaime, UM, dec. over Samuel Grove 7-1.
Records: MSU-Moorhead 0-1 NSIC, 0-2 overall; U-Mary 1-0, 2-0.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;13;7;3;29
Austin;13;9;3;29
Minot;14;11;1;29
Aberdeen;13;10;1;27
St. Cloud;11;9;0;22
Bismarck;7;16;1;15
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;18;9;1;37
Maryland;16;6;4;36
Johnstown;13;8;3;29
Northeast;14;12;0;28
Jamestown;11;11;3;25
Maine;8;12;2;18
Danbury;6;16;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;18;8;1;37
Springfield;17;8;1;35
Chippewa;15;12;1;31
Anchorage;14;9;1;29
Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28
Minnesota Wilderness;13;12;1;27
Janesville;10;14;1;21
Kenai River;5;19;0;10
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;17;7;0;34
New Mexico;16;7;1;33
Odessa;15;9;1;31
Lone Star;10;7;6;26
Wichita Falls;10;8;6;26
El Paso;11;11;2;24
Corpus Christi;11;13;2;24
Shreveport;7;11;4;18
Thursday, Dec. 9
Amarillo 2, Corpus Christi 1
Friday, Dec. 10
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Jamestown at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Odessa
Minot at Aberdeen
Springfield at North Iowa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage
Saturday, Dec. 11
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Johnstown
Jamestown at Maine
Maryland at Danbury
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Odessa
Minot at Aberdeen
Springfield at North Iowa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage (n)
N.D. SCORES
College women's basketball
Arizona 59, NDSU 47
College wrestling
U-Mary 41, MSU-Moorhead 0
High school girls basketball
Beulah 55, Hettinger-Scranton 49
Bowman County 53, Heart River 35
Carrington 69, Warwick 8
Cavalier 55, Larimore 31
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 63, South Border 27
Glenburn 65, Towner-Granville-Upham 44
Grand Forks Red River 58, Fargo North 31
Grant County 52, Beach 51
Hatton-Northwood 44, Oak Grove 33
Hazen 43, Wilton-Wing 33
Kenmare 51, Parshall 19
Kidder County 49, Glen Ullin-Hebron 35
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 58, Barnes County North 19
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 56, Midway-Minto 24
Maple River 50, Enderlin 47
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 38, Ellendale 29
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57, St. John 47
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55, Griggs County-Midkota 45
New England 58, Killdeer 37
New Salem-Almont 48, Center-Stanton 27
Oakes 69, Langford (S.D.) 26
Sargent County 38, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34 (OT)
South Prairie 45, Drake-Anamoose 35
Stanley 68, Richardton-Taylor 56
Westhope-Newburg 47, Des Lacs-Burlington 44
High school boys hockey
Bismarck 4, Jamestown 3
East Grand Forks (Minn.) 3, Grand Forks Central 2
Fargo South 6, West Fargo 2
Grand Forks Red River 15, Grafton-Park River 0
Mandan 2, Minot 1 (SO)
High school wrestling
Bismarck 54, Jamestown 19
Century 34, Minot 30
West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Fargo South 6