agate

Area Scores: Dec. 10

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH 56, MIDWAY-MINTO 24

MM;5;7;6;6;--;24

LAEM;20;15;17;4;--;56

MIDWAY-MINTO - Khaleela Korynta 9, Elyse Mcmillian 8, Sophie Schulter 3, Maddy Korynta 2, Addy Hefter 2. Totals: 10 FG, 1-2 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Korynta, Mcmillian, Schulter).

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH - Morgan Freije 21, Marlee Hetletved 11, Jaya Henderson 11, Tayler Lorenz 5, Meredith Romfo 4, Halle Jabs 4. Totals: 23 FG, 8-14 FT, 12 Fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Hetletved, Lorenz).

HAZEN 43, WILTON-WING 33

Hazen;9;5;13;16;--;43

Wilton-Wing;9;7;15;2;--;33

HAZEN - Eliza Herrick 11, Macee Smith 11, Myah Mosset 8, Lauren Doll 4, Anna Roth 4, Payton Weisz 4, Makenna Brunmeier 1. Totals: 15 FG, 8-16 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Mosset 2, Herrick, Smith, Roth).

WILTON-WING - Kalyssa Schock 13, Jordyn Thorson 6, Kesley Backman 5, Justus Boos 4, Kynlee Wolff 3, Moana Tooke 2. Totals: 11 FG, 6-16 FT, 18 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Schock 4, Thorson).

SOUTH PRAIRIE 45, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 35

South Prairie;9;17;11;8;--;45

Drake-Anamoose;8;11;6;10;--;35

SOUTH PRAIRIE - Azjiah Trader 16, MaKya Gerding 13, Ashlee Williamson 5, Jayla Kannianen 4, Alexis Hatlestad 4, McKynna Stenberg 3.

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE - Taryn Sieg 15, Riley Hauff 9, Halie Fletschock 8, Kaidence Hase 3.

Stutsman Invitational

at Jamestown

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANON 38, ELLENDALE 29

Ellendale;11;6;6;6;--;29

MPB;7;6;15;10;--;38

ELLENDALE - Kali Norton 10, Mackenzie Thorpe 8, Christena Walker 4, Sierra Bolinger 3, Olivia Hagen 2, Ariel Hagen 2. Totals: 11-35 FG, Three-pointers: 2-5 (Norton, Bolinger), 5-9 FT, 31 Rebounds (Olivia Hagen 8, Walker 8), 16 Fouls, 5 Assists (Walker 2), 28 Turnovers, 12 Steals (Thorpe 4, Norton 4).

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN - Ryleigh Martin 17, Lilly Bohl 6, Allison Thomas 5, Isabel Schmidt 3, Alaina Bosche 3, Abigail Reich 2, Maddie Gefroh 1, Sophie Bohl 1. Totals: 14-55 FG, Three-pointers: 1-5 (Schmidt), 9-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Martin 13), 11 Fouls, 1 Assist (Thomas), 20 Turnovers, 18 Steals (Thomas 6).

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 63, SOUTH BORDER 27

South Border;9;9;9;0;--;27

EKM;17;11;27;8;--;63

SOUTH BORDER - Emily Jochim 12, Brylee Fast 6, Macy Monson 4, Cheyanne Lindgren 3, Kya Wiest 2. Totals: 9-24 FG, Three-pointers: 2-5 (Jochim 2), 7-18 FT, 16 Rebounds (Monson 4), 9 Fouls, 2 Assists (Jochim, Wiest), 28 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Jochim 2).

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER - Mataeya Mathern 22, Kiara Jangula 16, Emily Kinzler 9, Norah Entzi 8, Reagan Teske 6, Rylee Fischer 2. Totals: 28-58 FG, Three-pointers: 2-5 (Jangula 2), 5-10 FT, 32 Rebounds (Entzi 7), 17 Fouls, 10 Assists (Mathern 4), 11 Turnovers, 13 Steals (Mathern 4).

CARRINGTON 69, WARWICK 8

Warwick;3;2;0;3;--;8

Carrington;22;16;19;12;--;69

WARWICK - Jada Clark 3, Bethany Brown 3, Jayla Alberts 2. Totals: 3-27 FG, Three-pointers: 2-8 (Brown, Clark), 0-4 FT, 14 Rebounds (Chayanne Touche 4), 3 Fouls, 0 Assists, 25 Turnovers, 5 Steals (Clark 3).

CARRINGTON - Madison Johnson 11, Haley Wolsky 11, Olivia Threadgold 8, Sydnie Grager 8, Isabel Wendel 8, Emma Hone 8, Kacie Rexin 6, Edyn Hoornaert 6, Mya Schroeder 3. Totals: 29-61 FG, Three-pointers 9-21 (Wendel 2, Johnson 2, Wolsky 2, Rexin 2, Schroeder), 2-6 FT, 40 Rebounds (Hone 8), 4 Fouls, 7 Assists (Wendel 3), 10 Turnovers, 15 Steals (Hoornaert 3).

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 55, GRIGGS COUNTY-MIDKOTA 45

GCM;17;7;8;13;--;45

NGS;17;18;10;10;--;55

GRIGGS COUNTY-MIDKOTA - Emma Kollman 14, Josie Johnson 10, Jenna Larson 7, Asia Becherl 4, Kaylee Johnson 4, Medora Brandner 4, Amanda Reidman 2. Totals: 20-34 FG, Three-pointers: 3-5 (Kollman 3), 2-5 FT, 20 Rebounds (Larson 7), 11 Fouls, 5 Assists (Kollman 2, Larson 2), 30 Turnovers, 16 Steals (Brandner 9).

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER - Teagan Erbele 21, Sophie Ketterling 13, Tayton McDowell 8, Courtney Thompson 7, Ali Gross 4, Allison Zenker 2. Totals: 23-46 FG, Three-pointers: 6-10 (Ketterling 2, McDowell 2, Thompson, Erbele), 3-10 FT, 21 Rebounds (Erbele 9), 11 Fouls, 4 Assists (Erbele 3), 26 Turnovers, 21 Steals (Erbele 7, Ketterling 7).

Barnes County Tournament

at Valley City State University

MAPLE RIVER 50, ENDERLIN 47

Enderlin;10;13;12;12;--;47

Maple River;8;9;14;19;--;50

ENDERLIN - Genevieve Gruba 22, Amethyst Billing 10, Mackenzie Wall 10, Rachael Bergstedt 3, Aspyn Schlecht 2. Totals: 13-47 FG, Three-pointers: 2-15 (Billing 2), 19-27 FT, 34 Rebounds (Gruba 9), 20 Fouls, 4 Assists (Wall 2), 22 Turnovers, 9 Steals (Gruba 4).

MAPLE RIVER - Chloe Wetch 15, Adyson Hannig 10, Iris Richman 9, Kiana Lerud 6, BriElle Killoran 6, Michel Bodziachowski 2, Claire Ihry 2. Totals: 10-46 FG, Three-pointers: 3-14 (Wetch 2, Richman), 27-34 FT, 29 Rebounds (Richman 7, Hannig 7), 20 Fouls, 7 Assists (Wetch 4), 17 Turnovers, 8 Steals (Richman 4).

SARGENT COUNTY 38, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 34 (OT)

WL;5;12;6;5;6;--;34

SC;8;2;14;4;10;--;38

WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD - Zoey Bohnenstingl 16, Emerson Johnson 11, Gracie Kaczynski 7. Totals: 14-47 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Bohnenstingl 2, Johnson), 3-10 FT, 40 Rebounds (Kaczynski 15), 9 Fouls, 11 Assists (Bohnenstingl 5), 24 Turnovers, 11 Steals (Bohnenstingl 8).

SARGENT COUNTY - Jami Bopp 12, Annika Nelson 12, Brooklyn Lee 6, Halle Nelson 4, Emma Bixby 2, Megan Hill 2. Totals: 16-62 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Lee 2), 4-9 FT, 35 Rebounds (Bopp 15), 12 Fouls, 8 Assists (Hill 5), 16 Turnovers, 16 Steals (Nelson 5).

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 58, BARNES COUNTY NORTH 19

BCN;1;4;9;5;--;19

LMLM;19;17;12;10;--;58

BARNES COUNTY NORTH - Hannah Wieland 8, Ashley Weiss 5, Allison Bryn 4, Jayden Samek 2. Totals: 7-30 FG, Three-pointers: 2-7 (Wieland, Weiss), 3-8 FT, 14 Rebounds (Samek 4), 5 Fouls, 5 Assists, 25 Turnovers, 3 Steals (Wieland 2).

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION - Abby Haberman 12, Molly Musland 10, Bailie Kelley 9, Norah DelaBarre 8, Tessa Rasmusson 7, Georgia Lettenmaier 6, Rose Wendel 2, Josie Lange 2, Savanna Steffes 2. Totals: 27-58 FG, Three-pointers: 0-8 (None), 4-8 FT, 33 Rebounds (Haberman 7), 6 Fouls, 12 Assists (Musland 4), 13 Turnovers, 15 Steals (Rasmusson 6).

New Salem-Almont Invitational

at New Salem-Almont

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 48, CENTER-STANTON 27

NSA;13;12;10;13;--;48

CS;9;14;8;5;--;27

NEW SALEM-ALMONT - Mackenzie Brandt 12, Grace Toepke 8, Kendyl Hoger 6, Marlee Bittner 6, Emily Morman 4, Raegen Miller 4, Bridget Kunz 3, Alaina VanderWal 3, Grace Olin 2. Totals: 20 FG, 4-16 FT, 8 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Toepke 2, Hoger, Kunz).

CENTER-STANTON - Katie Frank 17, Katie Albers 5, Ari Marklevitz 2, Rylee Hintz 2, Emma Phillips 1. Totals: 10 FG, 4-5 FT, 14 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Frank 2, Albers).

KIDDER COUNTY 49, GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 35

GUH;8;8;8;11;--;35

KC;12;12;14;11;--;49

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON - Tay Christensen 13, Kaley Schatz 8, MiKayla Schneider 7, Courtnee Soupir 7. Totals: 9 FG, 12-16 FT, 11 Fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Schatz 2, Christensen 2, Soupir).

KIDDER COUNTY - Avery Rath 14, Kennedy Harter 11, Taylor Zimmerman 8, Ella Svanes 7, Grace Nicholson 5, Josie Braun 4. Totals: 21 FG, 4-6 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Zimmerman 2, Svanes).

GRANT COUNTY 52, BEACH 51

Grant County;13;12;14;13;--;52

Beach;19;11;6;15;--;51

GRANT COUNTY - Zoey Heid 19, Ameerah Rosin 10, Madi Zimmerman 6, Merissa Meyer 5, Dani Gathright 4, Anna Schatz 4, Sam Ellison 4. Totals: 18 FG, 10-17 FT, 15 Fouls. Three-pointers: 6 (Heid 3, Rosin 2, Meyer).

BEACH - Eliza Braden 21, Madi Wilhelmi 13, Tyra Feldmann 8, Laiken Mahlum 5, Jenna Wojahn 4. Totals: 17 FG, 14-25 FT, 14 Fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Wilhelmi 2, Braden).

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

CENTURY 34, MINOT 30

106: Cole Bohne, Century, pinned Luke Mortensen, 2:00. 113: Kade Marker, Minot, pinned Riley Stair, 0:46. 120: David Llamas, Minot, dec. over Ethan Kuntz 2-1. 126: Brayden Morris, Century, dec. over Tyler Nelson 14-7. 132: Kaden DeCoteau, Century, dec. over Gabe Mortensen 12-10. 138: Daniel Fernandez, Miont, dec. over Brody Ferderer 8-6. 145: Victor Garcia, Minot, pinned Blake Ersland, 1:49.

152: Cole Radenz, Century, pinned Kaden Kraft, 3:22. 160: Deandre Maldonado, Minot, dec. over Jax Gums 13-9. 170: Ole Taylor, Century, major dec. over DeJarius Jones 8-0. 182: Max Cunningham, Minot, dec. over Grant Carlson 8-1. 195: Chance Gries, Century, pinned Hunter Byer, 5:07. 220: Lykken Gensrich, Century, pinned Derrick Arivett, 1:48. 285: Kaydn Turnbow, Minot, pinned Evan Schmit, 3:19.

Records: Century 3-0 WDA, 3-0 overall; Minot 0-1, 0-1.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 41, MSU-MOORHEAD 0

125: Jaden Verhagen, UM, pinned Clayson Mele, 3:32. 133: Reece Barnhardt, UM, major dec. over Cole Jones 13-1. 141: Laken Boese, UM, dec. over Hunter Hayes 12-5. 149: Trevor Fauver, UM, dec. over Declan Malone 9-4. 157: Braydon Huber, UM, dec. over Jacob Thomas 11-8.

165: Leo Mushinsky, UM, major dec. over Braydon Ortloff 11-3. 174: Max Bruss, UM, pinned Justin Dravis, 4:09. 184: Wyatt Lidberg, UM, dec. over Gage Roaldson 9-5. 197: Matthew Kaylor, UM, pinned Steven Abbott, 1:15. 285: Gerardo Jaime, UM, dec. over Samuel Grove 7-1.

Records: MSU-Moorhead 0-1 NSIC, 0-2 overall; U-Mary 1-0, 2-0.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;13;7;3;29

Austin;13;9;3;29

Minot;14;11;1;29

Aberdeen;13;10;1;27

St. Cloud;11;9;0;22

Bismarck;7;16;1;15

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;18;9;1;37

Maryland;16;6;4;36

Johnstown;13;8;3;29

Northeast;14;12;0;28

Jamestown;11;11;3;25

Maine;8;12;2;18

Danbury;6;16;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;18;8;1;37

Springfield;17;8;1;35

Chippewa;15;12;1;31

Anchorage;14;9;1;29

Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28

Minnesota Wilderness;13;12;1;27

Janesville;10;14;1;21

Kenai River;5;19;0;10

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;17;7;0;34

New Mexico;16;7;1;33

Odessa;15;9;1;31

Lone Star;10;7;6;26

Wichita Falls;10;8;6;26

El Paso;11;11;2;24

Corpus Christi;11;13;2;24

Shreveport;7;11;4;18

Thursday, Dec. 9

Amarillo 2, Corpus Christi 1

Friday, Dec. 10

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Jamestown at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Odessa

Minot at Aberdeen

Springfield at North Iowa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Shreveport at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage

Saturday, Dec. 11

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Johnstown

Jamestown at Maine

Maryland at Danbury

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Odessa

Minot at Aberdeen

Springfield at North Iowa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Shreveport at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage (n)

N.D. SCORES

College women's basketball

Arizona 59, NDSU 47

College wrestling

U-Mary 41, MSU-Moorhead 0

High school girls basketball

Beulah 55, Hettinger-Scranton 49

Bowman County 53, Heart River 35

Carrington 69, Warwick 8

Cavalier 55, Larimore 31

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 63, South Border 27

Glenburn 65, Towner-Granville-Upham 44

Grand Forks Red River 58, Fargo North 31

Grant County 52, Beach 51

Hatton-Northwood 44, Oak Grove 33

Hazen 43, Wilton-Wing 33

Kenmare 51, Parshall 19

Kidder County 49, Glen Ullin-Hebron 35

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 58, Barnes County North 19

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 56, Midway-Minto 24

Maple River 50, Enderlin 47

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 38, Ellendale 29

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57, St. John 47

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55, Griggs County-Midkota 45

New England 58, Killdeer 37

New Salem-Almont 48, Center-Stanton 27

Oakes 69, Langford (S.D.) 26

Sargent County 38, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34 (OT)

South Prairie 45, Drake-Anamoose 35

Stanley 68, Richardton-Taylor 56

Westhope-Newburg 47, Des Lacs-Burlington 44

High school boys hockey

Bismarck 4, Jamestown 3

East Grand Forks (Minn.) 3, Grand Forks Central 2

Fargo South 6, West Fargo 2

Grand Forks Red River 15, Grafton-Park River 0

Mandan 2, Minot 1 (SO)

High school wrestling

Bismarck 54, Jamestown 19

Century 34, Minot 30

West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Fargo South 6

