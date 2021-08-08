Area Scores: Aug. 9

LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4
Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0
Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1
Game 4: Sioux Falls, S.D. 8, La Crosse, Wis. 0
Thursday’s games
Game 5: DePere, Wis. 6, Osseo, Minn. 0
Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. 10, La Crosse, Wis. 2
Game 7: Renner, S.D. 2, West Fargo 0
Game 8: Fargo Post 400 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 5 (8 innings)
Friday’s games
Game 9: Hopkins, Minn. 5, West Fargo 3
Game 10: DePere, Wis. 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 1
Game 11: Fargo Post 400 5, Renner, S.D. 0
Saturday’s games
Game 12: Hopkins, Minn. 5, Renner, S.D. 4
Game 13: DePere, Wis. 13, Fargo Post 400 0 (5 innings)
Sunday’s games
Game 14: Hopkins, Minn. 10, vs. DePere, Wis. 3
Game 15: Fargo Post 400 11, Hopkins, Minn. 1, 6 innings
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;21-9;.700;--
x-Traverse City;18-12;.600;3
Kenosha;18-14;.563;4
Rockford;12-18;.400;9
Kalamazoo;10-20;.333;11
Battle Creek;9-22;.281;13
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;21-10;.667;--
x-Fond du Lac;19-11;.633;1.5
Madison;17-13;.567;3.5
Wisconsin Rapids;15-15;.500;5.5
Green Bay;12-18;.400;8.5
Lakeshore;11-20;.355;10
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;17-12;.586;--
Duluth;14-14;.500;2.5
La Crosse;11-15;.423;4.5
Eau Claire;12-18;.400;5.5
Minnesota;6-10;.375;4.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;22-8;.733;--
Mankato;16-12;.571;5
Rochester;14-15;.483;7.5
Willmar;13-15;464;8
Bismarck;10-16;.385;10
x -- won first-half championship
Saturday, Aug. 7
Bismarck 5, Rochester 4
St. Cloud 10, Duluth 4
Kokomo 6, Lakeshore 4
Kenosha 13, Kalamazoo 6
La Crosse 2, Minnesota 0
Traverse City 9, Rockford 1
Waterloo at Eau Claire, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8
Green Bay at Fond du Lac, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8
Mankato 8, Willmar 3
Madison 4, Wisconsin 3
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rochester 15, Bismarck 2
Waterloo 4, Eau Claire 1
Waterloo 10, Eau Claire 3
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Battle Creek 0
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Battle Creek 0
Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 2
Kenosha 10, Kalamazoo 5
Kokomo 9, Lakeshore 3
Wisconsin 6, Madison 2
Duluth 8, St. Cloud 7
Traverse City 1, Rockford 0
Mankato 5, Willmar 3
Minnesota 12, La Crosse 8
Monday, Aug. 9
Mankato at Bismarck, DH, 4 and 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Rockford
Green Bay at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at LaCrosse
Rochester at St. Cloud
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
IOWA BARNSTORMERS 48, BISMARCK BUCKS 41
(Saturday)
Bismarck;7;21;27;41
Iowa;14;31;38;49
First quarter
Iowa: Daylon Person 19 yard pass from Dequan Neal (Gabriel Rui kick), 11:20.
Iowa: Tony Jones 3 fumble return (Rui kick), 9:35.
Bismarck: Raheem Harvey 6 pass from Kenyatte Allen (Cody Barber kick) 1:45.
Second quarter
Iowa: Elad Covaliu 7 run (Rui kick), 12:13.
Bismarck: Justin Rankin 3 run (Barber kick), 5:47.
Iowa: Carri Thompson 12 run (Rui kick), 3:06.
Bismarck: Harvey 17 pass from Allen (Barber kick), 2:17.
Iowa: Rui 29 field goal, 0:00.
Third quarter
Bismarck: Andre Williams 20 pass from Allen (Barber kick), 11:23.
Iowa: Covaliu 21 run (Rui kick), 2:57.
Fourth quarter
Bismarck: Allen 7 run (run failed), 5:26.
Iowa: Rui 47 field goal, 1:30.
Bismarck: Harvey 12 pass from Allen (Justin Rankin run), :39.
Iowa: Thompson 16 pass from Neal (Rui kick), :19.
Individual statistics
Rushing: Bismarck -- Allen 6-31, Mike Carringan 1-13, Rankin 6-13, Isaiah Strayhorn 1-3, Harvey 2-4. Iowa -- Covaliu 7-47, Neal 12-43, Thompson 3-14, Ju'An Williams 1-6.
Passing: Bismarck -- Allen 18-26 174 yards, 4 TD. Iowa -- Neal 9-17 137 yards, 2 TD.
Receiving: Bismarck -- Harvey 6-70 3 TD, Andre Williams 3-45 1 TD, Jauhem Byrd 2-23, Rankin 5-18, Carrigan 2-18. Iowa -- Thompson 5-78 1 TD, Person 3-34 1 TD, Williams 1-25.
Records: Bismarck Bucks 7-7; Iowa Barnstormers 5-5.
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;10-2
Frisco;9-2
Massachusetts;9-3
Spokane;6-5
Bismarck;7-7
Duke City;6-6
Iowa;5-5
Sioux Falls;5-6
Green Bay;5-7
Tucson;4-8
Northern Arizona;1-11
Saturday, Aug. 7
Iowa 48, Bismarck 41
Massachusetts 50, Green Bay 33
Frisco 45, Spokane 34
Sunday, Aug. 8
Duke City 71, Northern Arizona 11
Arizona 55, Tucscon 28
Friday, Aug. 13
Arizona at Spokane
Saturday, Aug. 14
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Green Bay at Frisco
Duke City at Tucson
Massachusetts at Northern Arizona