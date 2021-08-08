 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 9
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 9

LEGION BASEBALL

CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday’s games

Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4

Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0

Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1

Game 4: Sioux Falls, S.D. 8, La Crosse, Wis. 0

Thursday’s games

Game 5: DePere, Wis. 6, Osseo, Minn. 0

Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. 10, La Crosse, Wis. 2

Game 7: Renner, S.D. 2, West Fargo 0

Game 8: Fargo Post 400 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 5 (8 innings)

Friday’s games

Game 9: Hopkins, Minn. 5, West Fargo 3

Game 10: DePere, Wis. 6, Sioux Falls, S.D 1

Game 11: Fargo Post 400 5, Renner, S.D. 0

Saturday’s games

Game 12: Hopkins, Minn. 5, Renner, S.D. 4

Game 13: DePere, Wis. 13, Fargo Post 400 0 (5 innings)

Sunday’s games

Game 14: Hopkins, Minn. 10, vs. DePere, Wis. 3

Game 15: Fargo Post 400 11, Hopkins, Minn. 1, 6 innings

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;21-9;.700;--

x-Traverse City;18-12;.600;3

Kenosha;18-14;.563;4

Rockford;12-18;.400;9

Kalamazoo;10-20;.333;11

Battle Creek;9-22;.281;13

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;21-10;.667;--

x-Fond du Lac;19-11;.633;1.5

Madison;17-13;.567;3.5

Wisconsin Rapids;15-15;.500;5.5

Green Bay;12-18;.400;8.5

Lakeshore;11-20;.355;10

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;17-12;.586;--

Duluth;14-14;.500;2.5

La Crosse;11-15;.423;4.5

Eau Claire;12-18;.400;5.5

Minnesota;6-10;.375;4.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;22-8;.733;--

Mankato;16-12;.571;5

Rochester;14-15;.483;7.5

Willmar;13-15;464;8

Bismarck;10-16;.385;10

x -- won first-half championship

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bismarck 5, Rochester 4

St. Cloud 10, Duluth 4

Kokomo 6, Lakeshore 4

Kenosha 13, Kalamazoo 6

La Crosse 2, Minnesota 0

Traverse City 9, Rockford 1

Waterloo at Eau Claire, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8

Green Bay at Fond du Lac, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 8

Mankato 8, Willmar 3

Madison 4, Wisconsin 3

Sunday, Aug. 8

Rochester 15, Bismarck 2

Waterloo 4, Eau Claire 1

Waterloo 10, Eau Claire 3

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Battle Creek 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Battle Creek 0

Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2

Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 2

Kenosha 10, Kalamazoo 5

Kokomo 9, Lakeshore 3

Wisconsin 6, Madison 2

Duluth 8, St. Cloud 7

Traverse City 1, Rockford 0

Mankato 5, Willmar 3

Minnesota 12, La Crosse 8

Monday, Aug. 9

Mankato at Bismarck, DH, 4 and 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at LaCrosse

Rochester at St. Cloud

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

IOWA BARNSTORMERS 48, BISMARCK BUCKS 41

(Saturday)

Bismarck;7;21;27;41

Iowa;14;31;38;49

First quarter

Iowa: Daylon Person 19 yard pass from Dequan Neal (Gabriel Rui kick), 11:20.

Iowa: Tony Jones 3 fumble return (Rui kick), 9:35.

Bismarck: Raheem Harvey 6 pass from Kenyatte Allen (Cody Barber kick) 1:45.

Second quarter

Iowa: Elad Covaliu 7 run (Rui kick), 12:13.

Bismarck: Justin Rankin 3 run (Barber kick), 5:47.

Iowa: Carri Thompson 12 run (Rui kick), 3:06.

Bismarck: Harvey 17 pass from Allen (Barber kick), 2:17.

Iowa: Rui 29 field goal, 0:00.

Third quarter

Bismarck: Andre Williams 20 pass from Allen (Barber kick), 11:23.

Iowa: Covaliu 21 run (Rui kick), 2:57.

Fourth quarter

Bismarck: Allen 7 run (run failed), 5:26.

Iowa: Rui 47 field goal, 1:30.

Bismarck: Harvey 12 pass from Allen (Justin Rankin run), :39.

Iowa: Thompson 16 pass from Neal (Rui kick), :19.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Bismarck -- Allen 6-31, Mike Carringan 1-13, Rankin 6-13, Isaiah Strayhorn 1-3, Harvey 2-4. Iowa -- Covaliu 7-47, Neal 12-43, Thompson 3-14, Ju'An Williams 1-6. 

Passing: Bismarck -- Allen 18-26 174 yards, 4 TD. Iowa -- Neal 9-17 137 yards, 2 TD.

Receiving: Bismarck -- Harvey 6-70 3 TD, Andre Williams 3-45 1 TD, Jauhem Byrd 2-23, Rankin 5-18, Carrigan 2-18. Iowa -- Thompson 5-78 1 TD, Person 3-34 1 TD, Williams 1-25.

Records: Bismarck Bucks 7-7; Iowa Barnstormers 5-5.

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;10-2

Frisco;9-2

Massachusetts;9-3

Spokane;6-5

Bismarck;7-7

Duke City;6-6

Iowa;5-5

Sioux Falls;5-6

Green Bay;5-7

Tucson;4-8

Northern Arizona;1-11

Saturday, Aug. 7

Iowa 48, Bismarck 41

Massachusetts 50, Green Bay 33

Frisco 45, Spokane 34

Sunday, Aug. 8

Duke City 71, Northern Arizona 11

Arizona 55, Tucscon 28

Friday, Aug. 13

Arizona at Spokane

Saturday, Aug. 14

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Green Bay at Frisco

Duke City at Tucson

Massachusetts at Northern Arizona

