COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA DIVISION II
NORTHERN SUN
Preseason Coaches' Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Bemidji State (4);131
2. MSU-Mankato (5);125
3. Wayne State (2);114
4. Augustana (2);112
5. Minnesota-Duluth;109
6. Winona State;103
7T. Northern State;75
7T. Sioux Falls;75
9. Southwest Minnesota State;50
10. MSU-Moorhead;45
11. Concordia-St. Paul;20
12T. Minot State;20
12T. University of Mary;20
FCS DIVISION I
Stats Perform Preseason Top 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;2022;Points
1. South Dakota State (56);14-1;1400
2. North Dakota State;12-3;1329
3. Montana State;12-2;1294
4. William & Mary;11-2;1172
5. Holy Cross;12-1;1172
6. Furman;10-3;1035
7. Incarnate Word;12-2;935
8. Idaho;7-5;932
9. Samford;11-2;885
10. Sacramento State;12-1;881
11. New Hampshire;9-4;798
12. Southeast Missouri;9-3;768
13. Weber State;10-3;744
14. Montana;8-5;711
15. Southeastern Louisiana;9-4;710
16. UC Davis;6-5;513
17. North Dakota;7-5;479
18. Richmond;9-3;387
19. North Carolina Central;10-2;330
20. Mercer;7-4;293
21. Rhode Island;7-4;169
22. Delaware;8-5;166
23. Northern Iowa;6-5;155
24. Eastern Kentucky;7-5;137
25. Gardner-Webb;7-6;129
Others receiving votes: Central Arkansas (5–6) 110, Chattanooga (7-4) 84, Jackson State (12-1) 71, Southern Illinois (5–6) 66, Youngstown State (7-4) 66, Florida A&M (9-2) 65, UT Martin (7–4) 65, Elon (8-4) 61, Austin Peay (7-4) 40, Fordham (9-3) 28, Yale (8-2) 18, Villanova (6-5) 8, McNeese (4-7) 7, Abilene Christian (7-4) 6, St. Thomas (10-1) 6, Saint Francis (9-3) 5.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;23-8;.742;--
Rockford;22-11;.667;2
x-Traverse City;17-15;.531;6.5
Battle Creek;14-19;.424;10
Kokomo;12-21;.364;12
Kenosha;11-23;.324;13.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;20-13;.606;--
Wisconsin Rapids;18-13;.581;1
x-Green Bay;17-14;.548;2
Fond du Lac;15-17;.469;4.5
Wausau;13-19;.406;6.5
Lakeshore;11-21;.344;8.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;24-5;.828;--
Waterloo;20-10;.667;4.5
Duluth;18-13;.581;7
x-Eau Claire;14-15;.483;10
Rochester;13-17;.433;11.5
Thunder Bay;10-21;.323;15
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;20-8;.714;--
St. Cloud;19-10;.655;1.5
Mankato;16-14;.533;5
Minot;9-21;.300;12
Bismarck;8-22;.267;13
Minnesota;4-19;.182;13.5
x--Won first half
Sunday, Aug. 6
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 2
Madison 10, Fond du Lac 4
Waterloo 19, Thunder Bay 5
Kokomo 11, Kenosha 10, Game 1
Kokomo 5, Kenosha 3, Game 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Wausau 6, 10 innings
Green Bay 14, Lakeshore 1
Willmar 11, Eau Claire 4
Rockford 9, Battle Creek 3
Kalamazoo 5, Traverse City 4
La Crosse 1, Minnesota 0
Duluth 10, Rochester 5
Mankato 18, Minot 10
Monday, Aug. 7
Bismarck 4, Mankato 1
Traverse City 5, Battle Creek 1
La Crosse 12, Thunder Bay 2
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 6
Kalamazoo 7, Kokomo 3
Rockford 10, Kenosha 5
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 1
Madison 13, Green Bay 0
St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3
Rochester 9, Waterloo 8
Willmar 14, Minot 3
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Madison at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Minot at Willmar
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Kokomo at Rockford
Lakeshore at Wausau
Minot at St. Cloud
Duluth at Waterloo
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rochester at Mankato
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Thunder Bay at Willmar