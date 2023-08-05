NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 8, BISMARCK 4
St. Cloud;200;300;030;--;8;7;1
Bismarck;103;000;000;--;4;4;2
Tyler Hemmesch, Ryan Chmielewski (4), Jake Burcham (8) and Sid Demayo. Stephen Klenske, Jaxon Meyer (4), Justin Goldstein (8), Ryan Taylor (8) and Bradlee Preap. W—Chmielewski. L—Klenske.
Highlights: St. Cloud – Haiden Hunt 1-3 R, SB; Michael McNamara 1-4 2B, R, RBI; Kyle Jackson 2-4 R, RBI, 2 SB; Noah Blythe 0-3 R, 2 SB; DeMayo 0-2 R, RBI; Chipper Beck 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Noah Greise 1-4 2 RBI; Chmielewski 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Burcham 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 1-3 2B, 2 R, SB; Aaron Biediger 1-4; Garret Hull 1-3 R; Jack Herring 1-4 RBI; Brock Kleszcz 0-4 RBI; Luke Hammond 0-2 R; Meyer 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Taylor 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB.
Attendance: 1,601.
Time of game: 2:42.
Records: St. Cloud 17-10; Bismarck 7-21.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;21-8;.724;--
Rockford;20-11;.645;2
x-Traverse City;16-14;.533;5.5
Battle Creek;14-17;.452;8
Kenosha;11-20;.355;11
Kokomo;10-20;.333;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;18-13;.581;--
x-Green Bay;16-13;.552;1
Wisconsin Rapids;16-13;.552;1
Fond du Lac;15-15;.500;2.5
Wausau;12-18;.400;5.5
Lakeshore;11-19;.367;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;22-5;.815;--
Waterloo;19-9;.679;2.5
Duluth;17-12;.586;6
x-Eau Claire;14-14;.500;8.5
Rochester;12-16;.429;10.5
Thunder Bay;10-19;.345;13
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;18-8;.692;--
St. Cloud;17-10;.630;1.5
Mankato;15-13;.536;4
Minot;9-19;.321;10
Bismarck;7-21;.250;12
Minnesota;4-18;.182;12.5
x--Won first half
Friday, Aug. 4
Willmar at Bismarck, rained out
Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3
Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 2, 11 innings
Green Bay 9, Lakeshore 0
Rochester 4, Waterloo 1
La Crosse 5, St. Cloud 4
Battle Creek 11, Kenosha 4
Rockford 4, Kokomo 1
Madison 4, Wausau 2
Wisconsin Rapids 2, Fond du Lac 0
Minnesota 8, Thunder Bay 1
Minot 9, Mankato 4
Eau Claire 15, Duluth 13
Saturday, Aug. 5
St. Cloud 8, Bismarck 4
Green Bay 3, Lakeshore 2
Wausau 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Wausau 5, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Thunder Bay 7, Waterloo 6
Kalamazoo 8, Traverse City 5
Duluth 14, Rochester 2
Willmar 8, Eau Claire 6
La Crosse 14, Minnesota 9
Madison 8, Fond du Lac 4
Rockford 16, Battle Creek 1
Mankato 13, Minot 6
Sunday, Aug. 6
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Waterloo at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kokomo (DH)
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Willmar at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Rockford
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Minnesota at La Crosse
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Minot
Monday, Aug. 7
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Madison at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Duluth
Rochester at Waterloo
Minot at Willmar
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Madison at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Minot at Willmar
LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Rapid City, S.D.
Loser out
St. Michael, Minn. 17, Fargo Post 2 7
St. Michael;204;230;6;--;17;20;5
Post 2;300;102;1;--;7;8;3
Klinkhammer, Rathman (6) and Glass. Kosidowski, Manly (4), Hale (5), Biver (6) and Ovsak. W--Klinkhammer. L--Kosidowski. HR--St. Michael, Saunders, Riedel.
Highlights: St. Michael -- Luster 2-6 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Maulik 3-5 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI; Glass 3-5 2 R, RBI; Saunders HR, 4 2B, 7 RBI, 2 R; Riedel 2-4 HR, 3B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Dombeck 2-5 R, RBI; Klinkhammer 5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 3 SO. Fargo Post 2 -- Ovsak 1-4 R, RBI; Meier 1-3 2 RBI, R; Holm 1-3 R; Kalbrener 1-3; J.Leininger 1-4 R, RBI; Shiek 2-4 R.
Lincoln, Neb. 7, Harrisburg, S.D. 6
Harrisburg;202;020;0;--;6;7;2
Lincoln;042;000;1;--;7;9;5
Boschee, Simunek (1) and Carlson. Peterson, Larson (2), Knaak (6) and Sandy. W--Knaak. L--Simunek. HR--Harrisburg, Scherer.
Highlights: Harrisburg -- Boyd 1-5 R, RBI; Scherer 2-4 HR, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Boschee 3-4 R; Simunek 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. Lincoln -- Evasco 2-4 R; Gaines 2-4 3B, R; Biester 2-3 2B, R, RBI; Larson 4 IP, 4 H, 6 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO; Knaak 2 IP, 2 H, 0R, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lincoln, Neb. 10, Williston 5
Fargo Post 2 6, Eden Prairie, Minn. 2
St. Michael Minn., 4, Harrisburg, S.D. 0
Rapid City, S.D., 9, Elkhorn-Waterloo, Neb. 5
Thursday, Aug. 3
Harrisburg 1, Williston 0
Eden Prairie 6, Elkhorn-Waterloo 4
Lincoln 3, St. Michael 2
Fargo Post 2 2, Rapid City 1
Friday, Aug. 4
St. Michael 7, Eden Prairie 5
Harrisburg 4, Rapid City 3
Lincoln 7, Fargo Post 2 1
Saturday, Aug. 5
Game 12: St. Michael 17, Fargo Post 2 7, (Fargo Post 2 eliminated)
Game 13: Lincoln 7, Harrisburg 6(Harrisburg eliminated)
Sunday, Aug. 6
Game 14: St. Michael vs. Lincoln, Noon (championship)
Game 15: If necessary, 2:30 p.m.