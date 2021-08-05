Area Scores: Aug. 6

LEGION BASEBALL
CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: West Fargo 6, Osseo, Minn. 4
Game 2: Fargo Post 400 1, Hopkins, Minn. 0
Game 3: Renner, S.D. 4, DePere, Wis. 1
Game 4: Sioux Falls, S.D. 8, La Crosse, Wis. 0
Thursday’s games
Game 5: DePere, Wis. 6, Osseo, Minn. 0
Game 6: Hopkins, Minn. 10, La Crosse, Wis. 2
Game 7: Renner, S.D. 2, West Fargo 0
Game 8: Fargo Post 400 vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., susp, rain
Friday’s games
Game 8: Fargo Post 400 vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., Fargo leads 5-3 in the fifth inning, 9 a.m.
Game 9: Hopkins, Minn. vs. West Fargo, 12:30 p.m.
Game 10: DePere, Wis. vs. Loser Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
Game 11: Renner, S.D. vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 1 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Game 14: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: If necessary, 3:30 p.m.
Note: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye to Game 15.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;18-9;.667;--
x-Traverse City;16-11;.593;2
Kenosha;16-13;.552;3
Rockford;12-15;.444;6
Kalamazoo;9-18;.333;9
Battle Creek;9-19;.321;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;18-9;.667;--
Wisconsin;18-9;.667;--
Madison;15-12;.556;3
Wisconsin Rapids;12-15;.444;6
Green Bay;11-16;.407;7
Lakeshore;10-18;.357;8.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;14-12;.538;--
Duluth;12-13;.480;1.5
Eau Claire;12-15;.444;2.5
La Crosse;10-13;.435;2.5
Minnesota;4-9;.308;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;20-7;.741;--
Mankato;14-11;.560;5
Willmar;13-12;520;6
Rochester;13-13;.500;6.5
Bismarck;8-15;.348;10
x -- won first-half championship
Thursday, Aug. 5
Rochester 4, Bismarck 3, 10 innings
Wisconsin 9, Battle Creek 8, 7 innings, first game
Battle Creek at Wisconsin, second game, n
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3, 10 innings
Kalamazoo 11, Kenosha 1
Fond du Lac 7, Madison 6
Minnesota 10, Eau Claire 6
Waterloo 6, Mankato 1
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Green Bay 3
Rockford 3, Lakeshore 2, 10 innings
Willmar 5, St. Cloud 1
La Crosse 18, Duluth 6
Friday, Aug. 6
Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Rockford
La Crose at Duluth
Madison at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Wisconsin
Mankato at Waterloo
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Willmar
