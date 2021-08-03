Area Scores: Aug. 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Overall
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Minnesota State-Mankato (12);168
2. Minnesota-Duluth;144
3. Augustana (1);140
4. Sioux Falls;135
5. Winona State (1);126
6. Bemidji State;117
7. Concordia-St. Paul;96
8. Northern State;75
9.MSU-Moorhead;74
10. Wayne State;60
11. SW Minn. State;46
12. Minot State;38
13. U-Mary;28
14. Upper Iowa;27
South Division
Team;Points
1. Minnesota-Mankato (5);35
2. Augustana (1);27
3T. Winona State (1);26
3T. Sioux Falls;26
5. Wayne State;15
6. SMSU;10
7. Upper Iowa;8
North Division
Team;Points
1. Minnesota-Duluth (6);36
2. Bemidji State (1);31
3. Concordia-St. Paul;26
4. MSU-Moorhead;16
5. Northern State;15
6. U-Mary;13
7. Minot State;10
CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
July 30-Aug. 3
Friday, July 30
Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1
Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0
Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1
Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Saturday, July 31
Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5
Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4
Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5
Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 9: Valley City 10, West Fargo Vets 6
Game 10: Jamestown 6, Bismarck Capitals 0
Game 11: Wahpeton 3, West Fargo Aces 0
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 12: Valley City 5, West Fargo Aces 1
Game 13: Jamestown 8, Wahpeton 4
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Game 14: Jamestown 2, Valley City 1
Game 15: Wahpeton 5, Jamestown 2
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;17-8;.680;--
Kenosha;16-11;.593;2
x-Traverse City;14-11;.560;3
Rockford;11-14;.440;6
Kalamazoo;8-17;.320;9
Battle Creek;8-18;.308;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;17-8;.680;--
Wisconsin;16-9;.640;1
Madison;14-11;.560;3
Green Bay;11-14;.440;6
Wisconsin Rapids;10-15;.400;7
Lakeshore;10-16;.385;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;12-12;.500;--
Eau Claire;12-13;.480;0.5
Duluth;11-12;.478;0.5
La Crosse;8-13;.381;2.5
Minnesota;3-8;.273;2.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;19-6;.760;--
Mankato;13-10;.565;5
Willmar;12-11;522;6
Rochester;12-12;.500;6.5
Bismarck;8-13;.381;9
x -- won first-half championship
Tuesday, Aug. 3
No games scheduled
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Duluth at Rochester
Minnesota at Mankato
Lakeshore at Madison
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Battle Creek at Green Bay
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;9-2
Frisco;8-2
Massachusetts;8-3
Spokane;6-4
Bismarck;7-6
Duke City;5-6
Green Bay;5-6
Sioux Falls;5-6
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;4-7
Northern Arizona;1-10
Saturday, Aug. 7
Tucson at Arizona
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Spokane at Frisco
Bismarck at Iowa
Sunday, Aug. 8
Northern Arizona at Duke City
HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Aug. 3.
First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.
Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.
Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.
Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.
Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 20.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.
Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.
CENTURY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.
Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.
Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.
Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.
LEGACY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.
Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.
Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.
Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.
Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 9.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Coach: 701-471-7488.
NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.