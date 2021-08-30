 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 31
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (15);1-0;75;1

2. West Fargo;1-0;56;2

3. Bismarck;1-0;42;3

4. West Fargo Sheyenne;1-0;29;4

5. Fargo Shanley;1-0;22;NR

Also receiving votes: Legacy (0-1).

11A

Team;W-L-Points;LW

1. St. Mary's (13);1-0;73;1

2. Jamestown (2);1-0;62;2

3. Fargo North;1-0;42;4

4. Fargo South;0-1;22;3

5. Wahpeton;1-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Dickinson (0-1).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11AA

East Region

Team;Region;overall

Fargo Shanley;1-0;1-0

West Fargo;0-0;1-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0

Fargo Davies;0-1;0-1

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Century;1-0;1-0

Bismarck;1-0;1-0

Williston;0-0;1-0

Minot;0-0;0-1

Legacy;0-1;0-1

Mandan;0-1;0-1

Friday, Sept. 3 schedule

Dickinson at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Century at Williston, 7 p.m.

Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Minot, 8 p.m.

11A

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo North;1-0;1-0

Wahpeton;1-0;1-0

Devils Lake;0-0;0-1

Fargo South;0-0;0-1

Grand Forks Central;0-0;0-1

Grand Forks Red River;0-1;0-1

Valley City;0-1;0-1

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;1-0;1-0

St. Mary’s;0-0;1-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1

Watford City;0-0;0-1

Dickinson;0-1;0-1

Friday, Sept. 3 schedule

Wahpeton at Watford City, 6 p.m.

Devils Lake at Valley City, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks Central at Grand Forks Red River, 7 p.m.

Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Fargo North at Fargo South, 8 p.m.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 2 Massachusetts 44, No. 7 Bismarck 19

No. 3 Frisco 44, No. 6 Spokane 33

No. 5 Duke City 34, No. 4 Iowa 33

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 1 Arizona 69, No. 8 Sioux Falls 42

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school volleyball

Center-Stanton 3, Standing Rock 0

Maple River 3, Barnes County North 0

Thompson 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 0

