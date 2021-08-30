Area Scores: Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (15);1-0;75;1
2. West Fargo;1-0;56;2
3. Bismarck;1-0;42;3
4. West Fargo Sheyenne;1-0;29;4
5. Fargo Shanley;1-0;22;NR
Also receiving votes: Legacy (0-1).
11A
Team;W-L-Points;LW
1. St. Mary's (13);1-0;73;1
2. Jamestown (2);1-0;62;2
3. Fargo North;1-0;42;4
4. Fargo South;0-1;22;3
5. Wahpeton;1-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Dickinson (0-1).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11AA
East Region
Team;Region;overall
Fargo Shanley;1-0;1-0
West Fargo;0-0;1-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0
Fargo Davies;0-1;0-1
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Century;1-0;1-0
Bismarck;1-0;1-0
Williston;0-0;1-0
Minot;0-0;0-1
Legacy;0-1;0-1
Mandan;0-1;0-1
Friday, Sept. 3 schedule
Dickinson at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Century at Williston, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.
West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Minot, 8 p.m.
11A
East Region
Team;Region;Overall
Fargo North;1-0;1-0
Wahpeton;1-0;1-0
Devils Lake;0-0;0-1
Fargo South;0-0;0-1
Grand Forks Central;0-0;0-1
Grand Forks Red River;0-1;0-1
Valley City;0-1;0-1
West Region
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;1-0;1-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;1-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1
Watford City;0-0;0-1
Dickinson;0-1;0-1
Friday, Sept. 3 schedule
Wahpeton at Watford City, 6 p.m.
Devils Lake at Valley City, 7 p.m.
Grand Forks Central at Grand Forks Red River, 7 p.m.
Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Fargo North at Fargo South, 8 p.m.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 2 Massachusetts 44, No. 7 Bismarck 19
No. 3 Frisco 44, No. 6 Spokane 33
No. 5 Duke City 34, No. 4 Iowa 33