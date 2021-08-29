 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 30
Area Scores: Aug. 30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11AA

East Region

Team;Region;overall

Fargo Shanley;1-0;1-0

West Fargo;0-0;1-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0

Fargo Davies;0-1;0-1

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Century;1-0;1-0

Bismarck;1-0;1-0

Williston;0-0;1-0

Minot;0-0;0-1

Legacy;0-1;0-1

Mandan;0-1;0-1

Friday, Sept. 3 schedule

Dickinson at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Century at Williston, 7 p.m.

Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Minot, 8 p.m.

11A

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo North;1-0;1-0

Wahpeton;1-0;1-0

Devils Lake;0-0;0-1

Fargo South;0-0;0-1

Grand Forks Central;0-0;0-1

Grand Forks Red River;0-1;0-1

Valley City;0-1;0-1

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;1-0;1-0

St. Mary’s;0-0;1-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1

Watford City;0-0;0-1

Dickinson;0-1;0-1

Friday, Sept. 3 schedule

Wahpeton at Watford City, 6 p.m.

Devils Lake at Valley City, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks Central at Grand Forks Red River, 7 p.m.

Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Fargo North at Fargo South, 8 p.m.

ST. MARY’S 26, FARGO SOUTH 9

(Friday at Fargo)

SM;6;14;0;6;--;26

South;3;0;6;0;--9

First quarter

SM: Nate Fedorchak 80 yard pass from Nick Schumacher (kick failed)

FS: Landon Docken 24 field goal

Second quarter

SM: Landon Gerving 26 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher kick)

SM: Gerving 12 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher kick)

Third quarter

FS: Docken 38 field goal

FS: Docken 38 field goal

Fourth quarter

SM: Isaac Felchle 6 run (kick failed)

Highlights: SM -- Gerving 2 interceptions.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

BOTTINEAU EARLY BIRD TOURNAMENT

(Saturday)

Pool A

Dunseith def. Bottineau, 25-19, 23-25

Harvey/WC def. Dunseith, 25-20, 25-13

Bottineau def. Harvey-Wells County, 25-20, 21-25

Pool B

Velva def. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, 18-25, 25-16

M-L-S def. Newburg-Westhope, 25-17, 25-19

Velva def. Newburg-Westhope, 25-14, 25-17

Pool C

Surrey def. Towner-Granville-Upham, 25-17, 25-20

North Star def. , Surrey 25-10, 25-4

North Star def., TGU 25-7, 25-9

Pool D

Rugby def. St. John, 25-10, 25-7

St. John def. Rolette, 25-24, 25-6

Rugby def. Rolette, 25-14, 25-9

Tournament round

Bronze Division

Dunseith def. Rolette, 25-12, 20-25

Newburg-Westhope def. TGU, 24-25, 25-15

TGU def. Rolette 25-11, 25-24

Dunseith def. Newburg/Westhope 25-20, 25-19

First Round

Harvey-WC def. St. John, 25-11, 25-18

North Star def. M-L-S, 25-15, 25-9

Velva def. Surrey, 25-11, 25-12

Rugby def. Bottineau ,19-25, 25-14

Silver Division

M-L-S def. St. John, 25-20, 22-25

Surrey def. Bottineau, 22-25, 25-18

Surrey def. M-L-S, 25-11, 21-25

Gold Division

North Star def. Harvey-WC 25-12, 25-11

Rugby def. Velva 25-8, 23-25

Harvey-WC def. Velva 25-21, 23-25 (third place)

Rugby def. North Star 18-25, 25-15, 15-10 (championship)

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, Aug. 28

No. 2 Massachusetts 44, No. 7 Bismarck 19

No. 3 Frisco 44, No. 6 Spokane 33

No. 5 Duke City 34, No. 4 Iowa 33

Sunday, Aug. 29

No. 1 Arizona 69, No. 8 Sioux Falls 42

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College women's soccer

Dixie State 3, North Dakota State 0

