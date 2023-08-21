HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS AAA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points;LW
1. Fargo Shanley (18);101;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2);75;2
3. Mandan;42;3
4. Century;35;4
5.Fargo Davies (1);33;5
Receiving votes: Minot, Legacy, West Fargo.
CLASS AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points;LW
1. Fargo North (19);103;1
2. Jamestown (2);77;2
3. Fargo South;54;3
4. Grand Forks Red River;47;4
5. Grand Forks Central;26;5
Receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NSIC PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
MEN
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Augustana (12);144
2. Minnesota-Mankato;123
3. Sioux Falls (1);119
4. Minnesota-Duluth;112
5. University of Mary;94
6. MSU-Moorhead;85
7. Minot State;82
8. Northern State;72
9. Wayne State;53
10. Winona State;52
11. Concordia-St. Paul;43
12. Minnesota-Crookston;19
13. Southwest Minnesota State;16
WOMEN
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Augustana (9);191
2. Winona State (6);184
3. Minnesota-Mankatol167
4. Minnesota-Duluth;160
5. Sioux Falls;142
6. University of Mary;136
7. Northern State;99
8. Bemidji State;97
9. St. Cloud State;90
10. MSU-Moorhead;83
11. Minot State;73
12. Wayne State;58
13. Southwest Minnesota State;41
14. Concordia-St. Paul;38
15. Minnesota-Crookston;16