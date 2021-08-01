 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 2
Area Scores: Aug. 2

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 2 Fargo Post 2 5

Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 2, 5 innings

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Fargo Post 2 4, Dickinson 1

Game 6: Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0

Game 7: Fargo Post 400 4, Minot 3

Game 8: West Fargo 4, Bismarck 1

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Minot 5, Grand Forks 4

Game 10: Bismarck 6, Fargo Post 2 4

Game 11: Fargo Post 400 7, West Fargo 4

Friday, July 30

Game 12: West Fargo 14, Minot 6

Game 13: Bismarck 7, Fargo Post 400 2

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: West Fargo 2, Bismarck 0

Game 15: West Fargo 3, Fargo Post 400 1 (championship)

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

July 30-Aug. 3

Friday, July 30

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1

Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0

Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1

Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0

Saturday, July 31

Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5

Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4

Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5

Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 9: Valley City 10, West Fargo Vets 6

Game 10: Jamestown 6, Bismarck Capitals 0

Game 11: Wahpeton 3, West Fargo Aces 0

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 12: Valley City vs. West Fargo Aces, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Wahpeton vs. Jamestown, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

BABE RUTH BASEBALL

MIDWEST PLAINS 13-15 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field

Sunday's game

Championship

Bismarck Capitals 5, Southeast Missouri Tropics 0

Bismarck;301;001;0;--;5;10;1

Tropics;000;000;0;--;0;0;3

W--Michael Fagerland. L--Trey Porter.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Gavin Lill 2-4 R; Marcus Butts 2-4 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 0-2 R, 2 BB; Parker Sagsveen 0-3 R, RBI, BB; Thomas Kuhn 2-4 2 RBI; Isaac Mitchell 2-4 2B, RBI; Eli Thompson 2-3; Jared Frank 0-0 R; Fagerland 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 SO. Tropics -- Porter 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO; Gabe Dimberger 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. 

Pool play records

Bismarck Capitals 3-1, Davenport 0-4, Fargo 2-2, Moorhead 1-3, Rapid City 1-3, Southeast Tropics 4-0, West Fargo 3-1.

Pool play

Wednesday, July 28

Moorhead, Minn. 7, Fargo 4

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0, 6 innings

Rapid City, S.D. 9, Davenport, Iowa 7

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1

Thursday, July 29

Fargo 13, Davenport 3, 6 innings

West Fargo 6, Moorhead 1

Bismarck Capitals 19, Rapid City 1, 5 innings

Southeast Tropics 11, Moorhead 1, 6 innings

Friday, July 30

West Fargo 12, Rapid City 8

Bismarck Capitals 19, Davenport 1, 5 innings

Southeast Tropics 8, Fargo 3

Bismarck Capitals 7, Moorhead 1

Saturday, July 31

West Fargo 8, Davenport 5

Fargo 8, Rapid City 2

Single-elimination bracket

July 31-Aug. 1

July 31

#1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. 8, #4 Fargo 1

#2 Bismarck Capitals 6, #3 West Fargo 5, 8 innings

Aug. 1

No. 2 Bismarck Capitals 5, No. 1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. 5

Note: Regional champion advances to World Series, Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WATERLOO BUCKS 21, BISMARCK LARKS 12

Larks;225;000;300;--;12;12;3

Bucks;570;054;00x;--;21;13;2

Brian Baker, Jarrett Bickel (2), Paxton Miller (5), Brant Schaffitzel (6), Enrique Morales (7) and Jordan Sagedahl. Decker Stedman, Eli Emerson (2), Anthony Pron (4), Deshawn Welch (7), Zach Button (8), Seth Crandall (9) and Emi Gonzalez. W—Pron. L—Baker.

Highlights: Larks – Cole Roberts 2-5 2 R, SB; Enrique Morales 1-4 4 R, 2 RBI; Brant Schaffitzel 1-2 3 R; Ben Teel 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Drew Beazley 1-4 2B, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-2 3 RBI; Ryan Curran 1-4 2 RBI; Sagedahl 0-5 R, RBI; Ethan Kleinheider 2-6 R; Bickel 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Morales 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB. Bucks – Chris Seng 2-3 2 R, 5 RBI; Josh Kasevich 1-4 3 R, RBI; Garrett McGowan 4-6 3 R, 2 RBI; Dalton Chandler 1-3 4 R, RBI; Sam Biller 2-5 R, 5 RBI; Luke Fennelly 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Pron 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.

Time of game: 3:40.

Attendance: 757.

Records: Waterloo 12-11; Bismarck 8-12.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;17-7;.708;--

x-Traverse City;14-10;.583;3

Kenosha;15-11;.577;3

Rockford;10-14;.417;7

Kalamazoo;8-16;.333;9

Battle Creek;7-18;.280;10.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;16-8;.667;--

Wisconsin;16-8;.667;--

Madison;13-11;.542;3

Green Bay;11-13;.458;5

Lakeshore;10-15;.400;6.5

Wisconsin Rapids;9-15;.375;7

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;12-11;.522;--

Duluth;11-11;.500;0.5

Eau Claire;11-13;.458;1.5

La Crosse;7-13;.350;3.5

Minnesota;2-8;.200;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;19-5;.792;--

Mankato;13-9;.591;5

Willmar;11-11;500;7

Rochester;11-12;.478;7.5

Bismarck;8-12;.400;9

x -- won first-half championship

Sunday, Aug. 1

Waterloo 21, Bismarck 12

Rockford 9, Battle Creek 7

Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 6

Madison 3, Green Bay 2

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 4

Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore 4

Eau Claire 16, La Crosse 2

Kokomo 5, Traverse City 3

Duluth 7, Willmar 2

St. Cloud 6, Rochester 2

Monday, Aug. 2

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Rockford

Kokomo at Kenosha

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Kalamazoo at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Madison

Minnesota at Mankato

Battle Creek at Green Bay

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;9-2

Frisco;8-2

Massachusetts;8-3

Spokane;6-4

Bismarck;7-6

Duke City;5-6

Green Bay;5-6

Sioux Falls;5-6

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;4-7

Northern Arizona;1-10

Saturday, July 31

Bismarck 41, Green Bay 30

Frisco 37, Sioux Falls 33

Arizona 60, Duke City 48

Tucson 48, Northern Arizona 46, 3 OT

Massachusetts 63, Spokane 57, 2 OT

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tucson at Arizona

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Spokane at Frisco

Bismarck at Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 8

Northern Arizona at Duke City

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

Class B state tournament

At Oakes

Oakes 4, Langdon 3, 8 innings

LaMoure 8, Oakes 1 (championship)

