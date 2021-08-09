Area Scores: Aug. 10

FCS COLLEGE FOOTBALL
STATS PERFORM PRESEASON POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Sam Houston (39);10-0;1228
2. James Madison (8);7-1;1180
3. South Dakota State (3);8-2;1156
4. North Dakota State;7-3;1116
5. Delaware;7-1;1017
6. Weber State;5-1;927
7. Southern Illinois;6-4;888
8. North Dakota;5-2;886
9. Montana;2-0;778
10. Jacksonville State;10-3;744
11. Eastern Washington;5-2;659
12. Montana State;11-4;654
13. Monmouth;3-1;618
14. Central Arkansas;5-4;561
15. Southeastern Louisiana;4-3;559
16. Villanova;2-2;440
17. VMI;6-2;397
18. Chattanooga;3-2;295
19. Kennesaw State;4-1;255
20. Austin Peay;4-5;227
21. Northern Iowa;3-4;219
22. Nicholls;4-3;173
23. UC-Davis;3-2;172
24. Missouri State;5-5;168
25. North Carolina A&T;9-3;159.
Others receiving votes: Murray State (5-2) 157, Richmond (3-1) 113, East Tennessee State (4-2) 99, Sacramento State (2019: 9-4) 57, Alabama A&M (5-0) 49, Florida A&M (2019: 9-2) 47, New Hampshire (0-1) 42, Alcorn State (2019: 9-4) 35, Holy Cross (3-1) 22, Samford (4-3) 20, Incarnate Word (3-3) 19, Sacred Heart (3-2) 17, Albany (1-3) 14, Illinois State (1-3) 10, Rhode Island (2-1) 10, South Carolina State (3-1) 10, Stephen F. Austin (6-4) 10, Duquesne (4-1) 4, Southeast Missouri (4-4) 3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE
Preseason coaches’ poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Concordia St. Paul (11);217
2. Minnesota-Duluth;194
3. St. Cloud State (3);192
4. Northern State (1);174
5T. Winona State (1);169
5T. Wayne State;169
7. Southwest Minnesota St.;147
8. Augustana;137
9T. Minnesota State-Mankato;109
9T. Upper Iowa;109
11. Sioux Falls;82
12. MSU-Moorhead;69
13. Bemidji State;60
14. Minnesota-Crookston;40
15. Minot State;32
16. University of Mary;20
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;10-2
Frisco;9-2
Massachusetts;9-3
Spokane;6-5
Bismarck;7-7
Duke City;6-6
Iowa;5-5
Sioux Falls;5-6
Green Bay;5-7
Tucson;4-8
Northern Arizona;1-11
Friday, Aug. 13
Arizona at Spokane
Saturday, Aug. 14
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Green Bay at Frisco
Duke City at Tucson
Massachusetts at Northern Arizona
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;22-9;.710;--
x-Traverse City;18-12;.600;3.5
Kenosha;18-15;.545;5
Rockford;12-18;.400;9.5
Kalamazoo;10-21;.323;12
Battle Creek;10-23;.303;13
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;21-11;.656;--
x-Fond du Lac;19-12;.613;1.5
Madison;19-13;.594;2
Wisconsin Rapids;16-15;.516;4.5
Green Bay;12-20;.375;9
Lakeshore;12-20;.375;9
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;17-12;.586;--
Duluth;14-15;.483;3
Eau Claire;13-18;.419;5
La Crosse;11-16;.407;5
Minnesota;6-10;.375;4.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;23-8;.742;--
Mankato;18-12;.600;4.5
Willmar;14-15;483;8
Rochester;14-16;.467;8.5
Bismarck;10-18;.357;11.5
x -- won first-half championship
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rochester 15, Bismarck 2
Waterloo 4, Eau Claire 1
Waterloo 10, Eau Claire 3
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Battle Creek 0
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Battle Creek 0
Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 2
Kenosha 10, Kalamazoo 5
Kokomo 9, Lakeshore 3
Wisconsin 6, Madison 2
Duluth 8, St. Cloud 7
Traverse City 1, Rockford 0
Mankato 5, Willmar 3
Minnesota 12, La Crosse 8
Monday, Aug. 9
Mankato 4, Bismarck 3
Mankato 6, Bismarck 4
Madison 10, Green Bay 0
Madison 4, Green Bay 3
Kokomo 14, Kenosha 2
Battle Creek 4, Kalamazoo 1
Lakeshore 5, Fond du Lac 3
Willmar 10, Duluth 5
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Wisconsin 1
Eau Claire 7, LaCrosse 4
St. Cloud 15, Rochester 0
Traverse City at Rockford, Ppd
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Rockford (2)