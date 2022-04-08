Area Scores: April 9

CLASS A BASEBALL
MINOT 11, CENTURY 9
Century;040;300;2;--;9;8;3
Minot;220;421;x;--;11;5;1
Luke Pengilly, Joe LaDuke (2), Zac Brackin (5) and Maxon Vig. Tyler Buchanan, Adam Roedocker (4), Carson Deaver (7) and Kellan Burke. W—Roedocker. L—LaDuke. Save—Deaver.
Highlights: Century – Carson Motschenbacher 1-4 R, RBI; LaDuke 0-2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 2-4 3 RBI; Carter Krueger 3-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 0-3 2 R; Luke Pengilly 1-2 R; Vig 1-2 RBI; TJ Olson 0-1 2 R, RBI, SB; Brackin 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. Minot – Morgan Nygaard 1-1 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Kellan Burke 1-2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jonas Bubach 1-3 2B, R, RBI, SB; Tyler Collins 1-4 2B; Carter Mowbray 1-2 3B, 2 Roedocker 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Note: Game 2 was suspended due to darkness in the 5th inning with Minot leading 11-9. Game will be completed at a later date.
Records: Minot 1-0 West Region, 2-3 overall; Century 0-1 West Region, 1-1 overall.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
MINOT 7-11, CENTURY 3-10
Minot 7, Century 3
Century;000;030;0;--;3;9;7
Minot;301;210;x;--;7;7;0
Brooklyn Morris and Eve Sheldon. Kirsten Galloway and Abby Barnum. W--Morris. L--Galloway. HR--Minot, Ellington Anderson.
Highlights: Century -- Morris 4-4 R; Ashlyn Schumacher 1-4 2B, 3 RBI. Minot -- Anderson 2-4 HR.
Minot 11, Century 10
Century;500;003;2;--;10;10;4
Minot;234;000;2;--;11;7;2
Malory Held and Grace Grimm. Taylor Falcon and Izzy Anderson. W--Falcon. L--Held.
Highlights: Century -- Ashlyn Schumacher 3-4 2B, 3 RBI; Gabby Bird 2-4 3 R; Held 7 IP, 7 H, 11 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 5 SO. Minot -- Aynzlee Mosser 2-4 2 WR, RBI; Falcon 7 IP, 10 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO.
Records: Minot 2-0 West Region, 2-0 overall; Minot 0-2 West Region, 0-4 overall.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
LEGACY 7, WILLISTON 1
Williston;1;0;--;1
Legacy;3;4;--;7
First half: 1. Legacy, Ella Jones (Oakley Will). 2 Legacy, Jones (Will). 3. Williston, Legacy own goal. 4. Legacy, Andrea Reil (Payton Kooiman).
Second half: 5. Legacy, Kiara Neuman (Kooiman). 6. Legacy, Ashlynn Monson (Will). 7. Legacy, Kooiman (Neuman). 8. Legacy, Will (Kooiman).
Goalie saves: Williston -- 16. Legacy -- Brooklyn Gallion 1.
Note: Times of goals not provided.
Records: Legacy 1-0; Williston 0-1.
CENTURY 3, ST. MARY'S 0
Century;2;1;--;3
St. Mary's;0;0;--;0
First half: 1. Century, Cali Gerhardt (Kiana Pollert), 30th minute. 2. Century, Elyse Bock (Shianne Wickline), 37th.
Second half: 3. Century, Rei Ogden (Isabelle Ersland), 56th.
Goalkeeper saves: Century -- Olivia Schuchard 6. St. Mary's -- NA.
Records: Century 1-0; St. Mary's 0-1.
NAHL
BISMARCK 6, NORTH IOWA 4
At Mason City, Iowa
Bismarck;2;2;2;--;6
North Iowa;1;1;2;--;4
First period: 1. Bismarck, Quinn Rudrud (Michael Neumeier, Jake McLean), 3:43. 2. Bismarck, Brady Egan (Patrick Johnson, Aiden Van Rooyan), 7:53. 3. NI, Simone Dadie (Jack Campion), 15:08.
Second period: 4. Bismarck, Rudrud, 8:59 (PS). 5. NI, Jake LaRusso (Joey Potter, Jack Phelan), 15:19. 6. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly (Jake McLean), 17:09.
Third period: 7. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (Brady Egan), 7:22. 8. NI, LaRusso (Justin Mexico, Jack Mesic), 12:09. 9. NI, Carter Rapalje (Michael Mesic, Sean Vlasich), 14:25. 10. Bismarck, Ryan Taylor, 19:45 (EN).
Goalie saves: Bismarck – Oskar Spinnars Nordin – 4-13-3--20. North Iowa Kyle Kozma – 6-8-5--19
Penalties: Bismarck – 4 for 8 minutes. North Iowa – 3 for 6 minutes
Records: Bismarck 26-27-4 56 points; North Iowa 22-25-10 54 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-St. Cloud;38;16;3;79
x-Aberdeen;30;22;5;65
Austin;29;23;5;63
Minot;28;26;3;59
Bismarck;26;27;4;56
North Iowa;22;25;10;54
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;40;14;3;83
Jamestown;33;21;3;69
Johnstown;31;20;6;68
Maryland;28;18;11;67
Northeast;31;24;1;63
Maine;21;25;10;52
Danbury;12;41;3;27
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Fairbanks;36;19;3;75
Springfield;35;20;3;73
Minnesota Wilderness;33;21;2;68
Anchorage;29;18;8;66
Janesville;32;23;1;65
Minnesota Magicians;24;22;9;57
Chippewa;24;31;3;51
Kenai River;13;40;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Lone Star;35;11;10;80
x-New Mexico;35;16;5;75
x-Wichita Falls;33;16;8;74
x-Shreveport;33;19;5;71
Odessa;28;24;5;61
Amarillo;26;28;3;55
Corpus Christi;24;30;3;51
El Paso;14;39;4;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Friday, April 8
Bismarck 6, North Iowa 4
Johnstown 3, Maine 8
Jamestown 7, Danbury 6
Maryland 4, New Jersey 1
Minnesota Wilderness 6, Janesville 2
Aberdeen 0, Austin 3
Springfield 3, Chippewa 6
Odessa 6, Amarillo 1
Corpus Christi 3, Shreveport 6
St. Cloud 4, Minot 1
Wichita Falls 6, El Paso 0
Lone Star at New Mexico (n)
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River (n)
Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)
Saturday, April 9
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown At Danbury
Maryland at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Minnesota Wilderness at Janesville
Aberdeen at Austin
Odessa at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Lone Star at New Mexico
St. Cloud at Minot
Wichita Falls at El Paso
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, April 10
Maine at Northeast
INDOOR FOOTBALL
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Eastern
Team;W-L
Massachusetts;2-0
Bismarck;2-1
Frisco;2-1
Iowa;2-1
Sioux Falls;2-2
Quad City;2-2
Green Bay;0-3
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;3-0
Vegas;3-1
Northern Arizona;2-1
Tucson;1-1
Bay Area;1-3
Duke City;0-3
San Diego;0-3
Friday, April 8
Quad City 34, Sioux Falls 24
Arizona at Vegas (n)
Saturday, April 9
Frisco at Green Bay
Bay Area at Duke City
San Diego at Tucson
Sunday, April 10
Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Dickinson State 2, Mayville State 1
Mayville State 2, Dickinson State 1
Valley City State 14, Presentation College 9
College softball
Bellevue 5, Dickinson State 0
Bellevue 9, Dickinson State 2
Bismarck State College 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 3
Dakota College-Bottineau 2, Bismarck State College 0
High school baseball
Jamestown 10, Bismarck 3
Jamestown 13, Bismarck 3
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Shiloh Christian 0
Minot 11, Century 9
Thompson 16, Velva-Drake-Anamoose 0
Thompson 2, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 1
High school softball
Bottineau 21, Ray 10
Harvey-Wells County 4, Central McLean 2
Jamestown 15, Williston 0
Minot 7, Century 4
Minot 11, Century 10
Velva-Drake-Anamoose 26, Washburn-Center-Stanton 0
High school girls soccer
Bismarck 3, Jamestown 0
Century 3, St. Mary’s 0
Legacy 7, Williston 1
Minot 5, Mandan 1