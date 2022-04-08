 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: April 9

  • 0

CLASS A BASEBALL

MINOT 11, CENTURY 9

Century;040;300;2;--;9;8;3

Minot;220;421;x;--;11;5;1

Luke Pengilly, Joe LaDuke (2), Zac Brackin (5) and Maxon Vig. Tyler Buchanan, Adam Roedocker (4), Carson Deaver (7) and Kellan Burke. W—Roedocker. L—LaDuke. Save—Deaver.

Highlights: Century – Carson Motschenbacher 1-4 R, RBI; LaDuke 0-2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 2-4 3 RBI; Carter Krueger 3-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 0-3 2 R; Luke Pengilly 1-2 R; Vig 1-2 RBI; TJ Olson 0-1 2 R, RBI, SB; Brackin 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. Minot – Morgan Nygaard 1-1 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Kellan Burke 1-2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jonas Bubach 1-3 2B, R, RBI, SB; Tyler Collins 1-4 2B; Carter Mowbray 1-2 3B, 2 Roedocker 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Note: Game 2 was suspended due to darkness in the 5th inning with Minot leading 11-9. Game will be completed at a later date.

Records: Minot 1-0 West Region, 2-3 overall; Century 0-1 West Region, 1-1 overall.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

MINOT 7-11, CENTURY 3-10

Minot 7, Century 3

Century;000;030;0;--;3;9;7

Minot;301;210;x;--;7;7;0

Brooklyn Morris and Eve Sheldon. Kirsten Galloway and Abby Barnum. W--Morris. L--Galloway. HR--Minot, Ellington Anderson.

Highlights: Century -- Morris 4-4 R; Ashlyn Schumacher 1-4 2B, 3 RBI. Minot -- Anderson 2-4 HR.

Minot 11, Century 10

Century;500;003;2;--;10;10;4

Minot;234;000;2;--;11;7;2

Malory Held and Grace Grimm. Taylor Falcon and Izzy Anderson. W--Falcon. L--Held. 

Highlights: Century -- Ashlyn Schumacher 3-4 2B, 3 RBI; Gabby Bird 2-4 3 R; Held 7 IP, 7 H, 11 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 5 SO. Minot -- Aynzlee Mosser 2-4 2 WR, RBI; Falcon 7 IP, 10 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO. 

Records: Minot 2-0 West Region, 2-0 overall; Minot 0-2 West Region, 0-4 overall.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

LEGACY 7, WILLISTON 1

Williston;1;0;--;1

Legacy;3;4;--;7

First half: 1. Legacy, Ella Jones (Oakley Will). 2 Legacy, Jones (Will). 3. Williston, Legacy own goal. 4. Legacy, Andrea Reil (Payton Kooiman).

Second half: 5. Legacy, Kiara Neuman (Kooiman). 6. Legacy, Ashlynn Monson (Will). 7. Legacy, Kooiman (Neuman). 8. Legacy, Will (Kooiman).

Goalie saves: Williston -- 16. Legacy -- Brooklyn Gallion 1.

Note: Times of goals not provided.

Records: Legacy 1-0; Williston 0-1.

CENTURY 3, ST. MARY'S 0

Century;2;1;--;3

St. Mary's;0;0;--;0

First half: 1. Century, Cali Gerhardt (Kiana Pollert), 30th minute. 2. Century, Elyse Bock (Shianne Wickline), 37th.

Second half: 3. Century, Rei Ogden (Isabelle Ersland), 56th.

Goalkeeper saves: Century -- Olivia Schuchard 6. St. Mary's -- NA.

Records: Century 1-0; St. Mary's 0-1.

NAHL

BISMARCK 6, NORTH IOWA 4

At Mason City, Iowa

Bismarck;2;2;2;--;6

North Iowa;1;1;2;--;4

First period: 1. Bismarck, Quinn Rudrud (Michael Neumeier, Jake McLean), 3:43. 2. Bismarck, Brady Egan (Patrick Johnson, Aiden Van Rooyan), 7:53. 3. NI, Simone Dadie (Jack Campion), 15:08.

Second period: 4. Bismarck, Rudrud, 8:59 (PS). 5. NI, Jake LaRusso (Joey Potter, Jack Phelan), 15:19. 6. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly (Jake McLean), 17:09.

Third period: 7. Bismarck, Patrick Johnson (Brady Egan), 7:22. 8. NI, LaRusso (Justin Mexico, Jack Mesic), 12:09. 9. NI, Carter Rapalje (Michael Mesic, Sean Vlasich), 14:25. 10. Bismarck, Ryan Taylor, 19:45 (EN).

Goalie saves: Bismarck – Oskar Spinnars Nordin – 4-13-3--20. North Iowa Kyle Kozma – 6-8-5--19

Penalties: Bismarck – 4 for 8 minutes. North Iowa – 3 for 6 minutes

Records: Bismarck 26-27-4 56 points; North Iowa 22-25-10 54 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-St. Cloud;38;16;3;79

x-Aberdeen;30;22;5;65

Austin;29;23;5;63

Minot;28;26;3;59

Bismarck;26;27;4;56

North Iowa;22;25;10;54

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-New Jersey;40;14;3;83

Jamestown;33;21;3;69

Johnstown;31;20;6;68

Maryland;28;18;11;67

Northeast;31;24;1;63

Maine;21;25;10;52

Danbury;12;41;3;27

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Fairbanks;36;19;3;75

Springfield;35;20;3;73

Minnesota Wilderness;33;21;2;68

Anchorage;29;18;8;66

Janesville;32;23;1;65

Minnesota Magicians;24;22;9;57

Chippewa;24;31;3;51

Kenai River;13;40;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Lone Star;35;11;10;80

x-New Mexico;35;16;5;75

x-Wichita Falls;33;16;8;74

x-Shreveport;33;19;5;71

Odessa;28;24;5;61

Amarillo;26;28;3;55

Corpus Christi;24;30;3;51

El Paso;14;39;4;32

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

Friday, April 8

Bismarck 6, North Iowa 4

Johnstown 3, Maine 8

Jamestown 7, Danbury 6

Maryland 4, New Jersey 1

Minnesota Wilderness 6, Janesville 2

Aberdeen 0, Austin 3

Springfield 3, Chippewa 6

Odessa 6, Amarillo 1

Corpus Christi 3, Shreveport 6

St. Cloud 4, Minot 1

Wichita Falls 6, El Paso 0

Lone Star at New Mexico (n)

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River (n)

Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)

Saturday, April 9

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown At Danbury

Maryland at New Jersey

Johnstown at Maine

Minnesota Wilderness at Janesville

Aberdeen at Austin

Odessa at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Lone Star at New Mexico

St. Cloud at Minot

Wichita Falls at El Paso

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, April 10

Maine at Northeast

INDOOR FOOTBALL

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Eastern

Team;W-L

Massachusetts;2-0

Bismarck;2-1

Frisco;2-1

Iowa;2-1

Sioux Falls;2-2

Quad City;2-2

Green Bay;0-3

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;3-0

Vegas;3-1

Northern Arizona;2-1

Tucson;1-1

Bay Area;1-3

Duke City;0-3

San Diego;0-3

Friday, April 8

Quad City 34, Sioux Falls 24

Arizona at Vegas (n)

Saturday, April 9

Frisco at Green Bay

Bay Area at Duke City

San Diego at Tucson

Sunday, April 10

Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Dickinson State 2, Mayville State 1

Mayville State 2, Dickinson State 1

Valley City State 14, Presentation College 9

College softball

Bellevue 5, Dickinson State 0

Bellevue 9, Dickinson State 2

Bismarck State College 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 3

Dakota College-Bottineau 2, Bismarck State College 0

High school baseball

Jamestown 10, Bismarck 3

Jamestown 13, Bismarck 3

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Shiloh Christian 0

Minot 11, Century 9

Thompson 16, Velva-Drake-Anamoose 0

Thompson 2, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 1

High school softball

Bottineau 21, Ray 10

Harvey-Wells County 4, Central McLean 2

Jamestown 15, Williston 0

Minot 7, Century 4

Minot 11, Century 10

Velva-Drake-Anamoose 26, Washburn-Center-Stanton 0

High school girls soccer

Bismarck 3, Jamestown 0

Century 3, St. Mary’s 0

Legacy 7, Williston 1

Minot 5, Mandan 1

