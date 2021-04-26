Area Scores: April 27

CLASS A BASEBALL
CENTURY 16-17, WATFORD CITY 0-1
Century 16, Watford City 0
Century;22(12);00;--;16;15;1
WC;000;00;--;0;1;5
Joe LaDuke, Zac Brackin (4) and Maxon Vig. Carson Voll, Gabe Smith (3) and Judd Johnsrud. W—LaDuke. L—Voll. HR—Century, Ryan Keup.
Highlights: Century – Carson Motschenbacher 1-2 R, SB; LaDuke 1-4 2 R; Keup 2-2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Davis Houle 1-1; Noah Riedinger 1-4 2 R, RBI, 2B; Carter Krueger 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Wayment 1-1 2B; Seth Dietz 2-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-3 2 R, RBI, SB; Vig 2-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bo Anderson 2-4 R, 3 RBI; LaDuke 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Brackin 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 SO. WC – Jace Willis 1-3; Gabe Smith 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Century 17, Watford City 1
Century;372;05;--;17;14;0
WC;001;00;--;1;3;5
Luke Pengilly and Vig. Johnsrud, Daniel Dufek (4), Smith (4) and Jason Hogue. W—Pengilly. L—Johnsrud.
Highlights: Century – Motschenbacher 2-4 R; LaDuke 1-1 2 R, RBI; Josh Mohl 0-1 RBI; Keup 0-4 R; Riedinger 3-3 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Pengilly 1-2 2B, RBI; Krueger 2-2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Sagsveen 1-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 1-1 3 R, 2 RBI; Davis Houle 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Vig 2-3 R; Wayment 0-1 R; Pengilly 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. WC – Hogue 0-3 RBI; Johnsrud 1-2; Smith 1-2 R; Jordan Doty 1-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST MINN. ST. 9-11, U-MARY 8-8
At Marshall, Minn.
Southwest Minnesota State 9, University of Mary 8
UM;025;001;00;--;8;13;1
SMSU;021;023;01;--;9;16;5
Alissa Alvarado, Nicole Eckhardt (6) and Rachael Laetsch. Megan Cull, Allison Christians (4) and Molly Bull. W--Christians. L--Eckhardt. HR--SMSU, Kali Tomlinson.
Highlights: UM -- Mariah Sanchez 1-5 R; Mikaela Pelesauma 2-5 2B, 3 RBI; Kaitlyn Alvarado 1-3 R, BB; Madelynn Trout 3-4 2B, 2 R, BB; Eryn de Jonge 3-5 2 R; Devyn Ritz 2-4 2 RBI; Morgan Diedrich 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-4; A.Alavarado 5 IP, 8 , 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. SMSU -- Emma Grote 2-4 2 R; Tomlinson 4-5 HR, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Madison Krog 2-4 R, RBI; Madysson Schliinz, 4-4 R, RBI; Christians 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Southwest Minnesota State 11, University of Mary 9
UM;302;002;2;--;9;11;3
SMSU;070;013;x;--;11;14;3
Kaitlyn Alvarado and Trout. Shelby Bloemendaal and Molly Bull. W--Bloemendaal. L--K.Alvarado.
Highlights: UM -- Pelesauma 3-4 2B, R, RBI; K.Alvarado 1-4 2B, R, RBI; Trout 2-4 2B, 3 R, RBI; Ritz 1-3 R, RBI; Diedrich 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Kasidy Chileen 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Kannegiesser 1-4 R, 2B, RBI; K.Alvarado 6 IP, 14 H, 11 R (8 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. SMSU -- Jillian Noel 1-4 2B, R, 3 RBI; Madison Krog 4-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bull 2-3 R, RBI; Bloemendaal 7 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Records: Southwest Minnesota State 14-8 NSIC, 23-12 overall; University of Mary 5-15, 6-27.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;45;4;1;91
BOBCATS;26;195;57
Minot;22;21;6;50
Minn. Wilderness;19;24;4;42
St. Cloud;20;27;1;41
Austin;17;26;7;41
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;27;9;3;57
Minn. Magicians;23;16;3;49
Fairbanks;21;18;3;45
Kenai River;19;20;2;40
Chippewa Falls;10;25;5;25
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;33;9;5;71
Maine;32;19;1;65
New Jersey;24;18;7;55
Maryland;22;18;8;52
NE Generals;18;28;6;42
Danbury;16;23;3;35
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;33;9;6;72
Lone Star;33;15;1;67
Amarillo;26;15;8;60
Wichita Falls;25;16;7;57
New Mexico;18;29;4;40
Odessa;12;32;5;29
Sunday, April 25
Kenai River 5, Chippewa Falls 2
Monday, April 26
Maryland 1, Danbury 0
Tuesday, April 27
Maryland at Danbury
Shreveport at Amarillo
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Wednesday, April 28
Minn. Wilderness at Minn. Magicians
Shreveport at Amarillo
Thursday, April 29
New Jersey at Maryland
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Kenai River
Friday, April 30
Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Austin
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Janesville at Kenai SRiver
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks
New Jersey at Maryland
Maine at NE Generals
Johnstown at Danbury
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
Saturday, May 1
Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Austin
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Janesville at Kenai SRiver
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks
Maine at NE Generals
Johnstown at Danbury
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, May 2
Johnstown at Danbury
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College softball
High school baseball
Century 16-17, Watford City 0-1
Grand Forks Red River 11, Fargo Shanley 10
West Fargo 12, Fargo South 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Grand Forks Central 7
High school softball
Jamestown 6-19, Valley City 4-2
High school girls soccer
Fargo Davies 2, Grand Forks Central 0