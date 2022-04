Area Scores: April 26

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Overall

Minot;3-0;4-3

Dickinson;2-0;7-1

Legacy;2-0;4-0

St. Mary’s;2-0;3-3

Century;2-1;3-3

Jamestown;2-2;2-2

Williston;2-2;5-5

Bismarck;2-4;2-9

Mandan;0-2;2-2

Watford City;0-6;2-8

Tuesday, April 26

St. Mary’s at Legacy, 12 p.m.

Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Century, 4:30 p.m.

Williston at Minot

Dickinson at Jamestown

Thursday, April 29

Century at Bismarck, 12 p.m.

Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Williston

Friday, April 29

Century at Bismarck, 12 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Mandan at Century, 12 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Points;Overall

Minot;3-0;9;4-0

Bismarck;3-0;9;3-0

Legacy;3-0;9;3-0

Mandan;1-1;3;1-1

Jamestown;1-3;3;3-9

Century;1-3;3;1-3

St. Mary’s;0-2;0;0-2

Williston;0-2;0;0-2

Tuesday, April 26

Williston at Century, 4 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Legacy, 8 p.m.

Williston at Minot

Saturday, April 30

Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m.

CLASS A GIRLS SOFTBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Conf.,Overall

Bismarck;4-0;6-0

Dickinson;2-0;8-0

Minot;2-0;2-2

Jamestown;6-2;6-4

Legacy;2-2;8-2

Mandan;0-0;0-4

Williston;0-4;3-4

Watford City;0-4;0-7

Century;0-4;0-6

Tuesday, April 26

Dickinson at Century, 12 p.m.

Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Century at West Fargo, 12 p.m.

Mandan at Legacy, 12 p.m.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Divisional semifinals

(Best of 5)

Thursday, April 21

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Friday, April 22

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1

Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs

Northeast 4, New Jersey 1

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Aberdeen 4, Austin 2

Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0

Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3

Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT

Saturday, April 23

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs (series tied 1-1)

Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1 (series tied 1-1)

New Jersey 6, Northeast 2 (series tied 1-1)

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2 (Aberdeen leads series 2-0)

Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2 (Lone Star leads series 2-0)

New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1 (series tied 1-1)

Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1 (Fairbanks leads series 2-0)

Sunday, April 24

Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT (Anchorage wins series 3-0)

Thursday, April 28

Johnstown at Jamestown

Friday, April 29

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Northeast

Lone star at Shreveport

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Austin at Aberdeen

Saturday, April 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Jamestown

New Jersey at Northeast

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Austin at Aberdeen, if necessary

Sunday, May 1

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

Jamestown at Johnstown, if necessary

Northeast at New Jersey, if necessary

Monday, May 2

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Wichita Falls at New Mexico, if necessary

Aberdeen at Austin, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school girls tennis

GF Central 9, Fargo South 0

