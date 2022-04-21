Area Scores: April 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4-12, BEMIDJI STATE 3-9
AT COLD SPRING, MINN.
University of Mary 4, Bemidji State 3
U-Mary;020;010;0;--;4;6;2
BSU;100;011;0;--;3;8;1
Jonathan Draheim, Mark Schommer (6), Derek Shoen (7) and Krece Papierski. Isaiah Biehn, Christian Turner (7) and Derek Dolezal. W--Draheim. L--Biehn. Save--Shoen.
Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 1-4; Calvin James 1-3 BB, R; Derek Shoen 1-3 R, BB, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Noah Hull 0-2 2 BB, R; James Martin 2-4 R, RBI; Papierski 1-1 2B, R, RBI; Draheim 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO. Bemidji State -- John Perkins 3-3 2B, 2 R; Jack Munson 1-3 RBI; Sam Kalberer 1-4 RBI; James Wirt 1-3 RBO; Biehn 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO.
University of Mary 12, Bemidji State 9
U-Mary;220;000;305;--;12;14;0
BSU;411;012;000;--;9;11;1
Ty Jones, Shaye McTavish (4), Liam Sommer (5), Gabe Ridenour (5) and Riley Schlimm. Jackson Back, Jacob Marx (5), Travis Carruth (8), Jake Matise (9) and Dolezal. W--Ridenour. L--Matise. HR--U-Mary: Derek Shoen.
Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 2-6 2 R, RBI; Kyle Jameson 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Calvin James 1-3 2B, R, RBI, BB; Shoen 3-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Noah Hull 0-5 R, RBI, BB; James Martin 2-4 R, RBI, BB; Papierski 1-1 R; Jon Prokop 2-3 2 R, SB; Kendall Keller 2-3 2 RBI; Ridenour 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Bemidji State -- Biehn 2-5 2B, 2 R; Munson 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Parker Borg 2-5 2 R, 2 2 RBI; James Wirt 3-4 4 RBI.
Records: University of Mary 10-11 NSIC, 18-18 overall; Bemidji State 2-18, 5-29.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BEMIDJI STATE 5-1, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1-0
AT BEMIDJI, MINN.
Bemidji State 5, University of Mary 1
Bemidji State;003;000;2;--;5;12;0
U-Mary;001;000;0;--;1;7;0
Stella Snow and Johnna Seriano. Hannah Chambers and Brooke McClure. W--Dolan. L--Chambers. HR--U-Mary: Sariah Perez.
Highlights: Bemidji State -- Alexa Christenson 2-4 R; Elaina Christenson 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Ashley Herold, 2-3 2 RBI; Dolan 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 SO. University of Mary -- Perez 2-3 HR, RBI, R; Haley Berube 1-3; Devyn Ritz 1-3; Mckenzie Reinhardt, 1-2; Ariana Retura 1-1; Natasha Stubbs 1-3; Chambers 7 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Bemidji State 1, University of Mary 0
Bemidji State;001;000;0;--;1;4;0
U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;2;0
Kaidron McClafferty and Lizzie Schwenn. Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek. W--McClafferty. L--Eckhardt. HR--BSU: Alexa Christenson.
Highlights: Bemidji State -- Christenson 1-3 HR, RBI, R; Emmarie Yeager 2-3; McClafferty 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. University of Mary -- Erin Murphy 2-2; Eckhardt 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Records: Bemidji State 7-11 NSIC, 10-28 overall; University of Mary 3-11, 5-29.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MANDAN 4, ST. MARY'S 0
Mandan;3;1;--;0
St. Mary's;0;0;--;0
First half: 1. Mandan, Kendal Beckler (Teagan Droll), 6:29. 2. Mandan, Rylee Kalberer (Janessa Dillmann), 22:07. 3. Mandan, Droll (Lucia Aguero-Montero), 25:13.
Second half: 4. Mandan, Portia Matthiesen (Aguero-Montero), 32:27.
Goalkeeper saves: Mandan -- Quinn Carter 2. St. Mary's -- 12.
Records: Mandan 1-1 West Region, 1-1 overall; St. Mary's 0-2, 0-2.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Divisional semifinals
(Best of 5)
Thursday, April 21
Anchorage 2, Springfield 1 (Anchorage leads series 1-0)
Friday, April 22
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Johnstown
Northeast at New Jersey
Anchorage at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Shreveport at Lone Star
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 23
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Johnstown
Northeast at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Shreveport at Lone Star
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Sunday, April 24
Anchorage at Springfield
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Thursday, April 28
Johnstown at Jamestown
Friday, April 29
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Jersey at Northeast
Lone star at Shreveport
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Austin at Aberdeen
Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary
Saturday, April 30
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
Johnstown at Jamestown, if necessary
New Jersey at Northeast, if necessary
Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary
New Mexico at Wichita Falls, if necessary
Austin at Aberdeen, if necessary
Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary
Sunday, May 1
Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary
Jamestown at Johnstown, if necessary
Northeast at New Jersey, if necessary
Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary
Monday, May 2
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m., if necessary
Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary
Wichita Falls at New Mexico, if necessary
Aberdeen at Austin, if necessary
