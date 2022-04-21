Area Scores: April 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4-12, BEMIDJI STATE 3-9

AT COLD SPRING, MINN.

University of Mary 4, Bemidji State 3

U-Mary;020;010;0;--;4;6;2

BSU;100;011;0;--;3;8;1

Jonathan Draheim, Mark Schommer (6), Derek Shoen (7) and Krece Papierski. Isaiah Biehn, Christian Turner (7) and Derek Dolezal. W--Draheim. L--Biehn. Save--Shoen.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 1-4; Calvin James 1-3 BB, R; Derek Shoen 1-3 R, BB, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Noah Hull 0-2 2 BB, R; James Martin 2-4 R, RBI; Papierski 1-1 2B, R, RBI; Draheim 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO. Bemidji State -- John Perkins 3-3 2B, 2 R; Jack Munson 1-3 RBI; Sam Kalberer 1-4 RBI; James Wirt 1-3 RBO; Biehn 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO.

University of Mary 12, Bemidji State 9

U-Mary;220;000;305;--;12;14;0

BSU;411;012;000;--;9;11;1

Ty Jones, Shaye McTavish (4), Liam Sommer (5), Gabe Ridenour (5) and Riley Schlimm. Jackson Back, Jacob Marx (5), Travis Carruth (8), Jake Matise (9) and Dolezal. W--Ridenour. L--Matise. HR--U-Mary: Derek Shoen.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 2-6 2 R, RBI; Kyle Jameson 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Calvin James 1-3 2B, R, RBI, BB; Shoen 3-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Noah Hull 0-5 R, RBI, BB; James Martin 2-4 R, RBI, BB; Papierski 1-1 R; Jon Prokop 2-3 2 R, SB; Kendall Keller 2-3 2 RBI; Ridenour 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Bemidji State -- Biehn 2-5 2B, 2 R; Munson 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Parker Borg 2-5 2 R, 2 2 RBI; James Wirt 3-4 4 RBI.

Records: University of Mary 10-11 NSIC, 18-18 overall; Bemidji State 2-18, 5-29.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BEMIDJI STATE 5-1, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1-0

AT BEMIDJI, MINN.

Bemidji State 5, University of Mary 1

Bemidji State;003;000;2;--;5;12;0

U-Mary;001;000;0;--;1;7;0

Stella Snow and Johnna Seriano. Hannah Chambers and Brooke McClure. W--Dolan. L--Chambers. HR--U-Mary: Sariah Perez.

Highlights: Bemidji State -- Alexa Christenson 2-4 R; Elaina Christenson 3-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Ashley Herold, 2-3 2 RBI; Dolan 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 SO. University of Mary -- Perez 2-3 HR, RBI, R; Haley Berube 1-3; Devyn Ritz 1-3; Mckenzie Reinhardt, 1-2; Ariana Retura 1-1; Natasha Stubbs 1-3; Chambers 7 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.

Bemidji State 1, University of Mary 0

Bemidji State;001;000;0;--;1;4;0

U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;2;0

Kaidron McClafferty and Lizzie Schwenn. Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek. W--McClafferty. L--Eckhardt. HR--BSU: Alexa Christenson.

Highlights: Bemidji State -- Christenson 1-3 HR, RBI, R; Emmarie Yeager 2-3; McClafferty 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. University of Mary -- Erin Murphy 2-2; Eckhardt 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.

Records: Bemidji State 7-11 NSIC, 10-28 overall; University of Mary 3-11, 5-29.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

MANDAN 4, ST. MARY'S 0

Mandan;3;1;--;0

St. Mary's;0;0;--;0

First half: 1. Mandan, Kendal Beckler (Teagan Droll), 6:29. 2. Mandan, Rylee Kalberer (Janessa Dillmann), 22:07. 3. Mandan, Droll (Lucia Aguero-Montero), 25:13.

Second half: 4. Mandan, Portia Matthiesen (Aguero-Montero), 32:27.

Goalkeeper saves: Mandan -- Quinn Carter 2. St. Mary's -- 12.

Records: Mandan 1-1 West Region, 1-1 overall; St. Mary's 0-2, 0-2.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Divisional semifinals

(Best of 5)

Thursday, April 21

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1 (Anchorage leads series 1-0)

Friday, April 22

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Johnstown

Northeast at New Jersey

Anchorage at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Shreveport at Lone Star

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Saturday, April 23

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Johnstown

Northeast at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Shreveport at Lone Star

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Sunday, April 24

Anchorage at Springfield

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Thursday, April 28

Johnstown at Jamestown

Friday, April 29

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Northeast

Lone star at Shreveport

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Austin at Aberdeen

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Saturday, April 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Johnstown at Jamestown, if necessary

New Jersey at Northeast, if necessary

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

New Mexico at Wichita Falls, if necessary

Austin at Aberdeen, if necessary

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Sunday, May 1

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

Jamestown at Johnstown, if necessary

Northeast at New Jersey, if necessary

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Monday, May 2

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Wichita Falls at New Mexico, if necessary

Aberdeen at Austin, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College baseball

Dakota State 13, Valley City State 12

Minot State 7, Southwest Minnesota State 3

Minot State 10, Southwest Minnesota State 1

University of Mary 4, Bemidji State 3

University of Mary 12, Bemidji State 9

Valley City State 13, Dakota State 5

College softball

Dickinson State 6, Presentation College 0

Dickinson State 6, Presentation College 3

Minot State 6, Minnesota-Crookston 5

Minnesota-Crookston 3, Minot State 0

Valley City State University 8, Mayville State 0

Valley City State 10, Mayville State 4

High school baseball

Dickinson 9, Williston 0

Hettinger-Scranton-New England 4, Heart River 3

Valley City 3, Devils Lake 1

Williston 9, Dickinson 6

High school girls soccer

Bismarck 3, Century 0

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo North 1

Mandan 4, St. Mary’s 0

West Fargo 2, Grand Forks Central 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Grand Forks Red River 0

High school girls tennis

Fargo Sheyenne 9, Fargo South 0

Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo North 3

Minot 7, Williston 0

Valley City 9, West Fargo 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Wahpeton 0

High school softball

Bismarck 17, Williston 0

Bismarck 20, Williston 1

Legacy 22, Watford City 1

Legacy 16, Watford City 5

