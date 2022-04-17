Area Scores: April 18

CLASS A BASEBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;2-0;6-0
Legacy;2-0;4-0
St. Mary’s;2-0;3-3
Minot;1-0;2-3
Century;2-1;3-1
Jamestown;2-2;2-2
Williston;2-2;4-4
Mandan;0-2;2-2
Watford City;0-2;2-4
Bismarck;0-4;0-9
Schedule
Games postponed through April 18.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;6-0;6-2
Bismarck;2-0;4-0
Minot;2-0;2-2
Dickinson;0-0;6-0
Mandan;0-0;0-4
Legacy;0-2;6-2
Williston;0-2;3-2
Watford City;0-2;0-5
Century;0-4;0-6
Schedule
Games postponed through April 18.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;2-0;6;3-0
Legacy;2-0;6;2-0
Bismarck;1-0;3;1-0
Century;1-1;3;1-1
Mandan;0-1;0;0-1
St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1
Williston;0-1;0;0-1
Jamestown;0-2;0;0-2
Schedule
All games postponed through April 18.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NSIC STANDINGS
Team;Conf.;Overall
Minnesota-Mankato;18-3;25-5
Augustana;18-4;28-7-1
St. Cloud State;15-4;23-10
Minot State;13-6;19-15
Wayne State;10-9;16-16
Sioux Falls;12-11;20-18
Northern State;7-7;12-15
Minnesota-Duluth;8-10;14-17
Winona State;7-9;9-18
Concordia-St. Paul;9-12;15-18
U-Mary;8-11;16-18
Upper Iowa;6-12;8-21
Minnesota-Crookston;4-10;12-21
Bemidji State;2-16;5-27
Southwest Minn. St.;1-16;8-21
Tuesday, April 19
William Jewell (Mo.) at Wayne State
Wednesday, April 20
University of Mary at Bemidji State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Mankato
Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa
Augustana at Winona State
Northern State at St. Cloud State
MONDAK STANDINGS
Team;Conf.;Overall
Williston State;7-1;25-5
BSC;8-2;21-3
Dawson;5-3;10-9
Miles;5-7;21-17
DC-Bottineau;3-7;5-9
NDSCS;2-6;2-12
Lake Region;0-4;9-12
Wednesday, April 20
Lake Region at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.
North Dakota State College of Science at Minnesota State CTC
Dakota College-Bottineau at Williston State
Miles at Dawson
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NSIC STANDINGS
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;16-2;32-7
Winona State;11-3;25-11
Minnesota-Mankato;14-4;32-10
St. Cloud State;13-5;25-14
Minnesota-Duluth;12-6;27-12
Minot State;7-5;26-10
Concordia-St. Paul;8-8;25-10-1
Southwest Minn. St.;7-7;15-22
Upper Iowa;7-8;16-19
Wayne State;8-10;11-28
Sioux Falls;5-8;17-17
Bemidji State;5-11;8-28
Minnesota-Crookston;4-12;13-28
U-Mary;3-9;5-27
MSU-Moorhead;3-13;6-25
Northern State;2-14;10-28
Wednesday, April 20
Bemidji State at University of Mary, 2/4 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at MSU-Moorhead
St. Cloud at Northern State
Winona State at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls
Upper Iowa at Augustana
MONDAK STANDINGS
Team;Conf.;Overall
Dawson;10-0;18-6
NDSCS;9-1;22-8
Lake Region;4-2;9-15
Miles;9-5;16-10;
DC-Bottineau;1-9;7-19-1
BSC;1-9;3-14-1
Williston State;0-8;3-17
Wednesday, April 20
Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau at Williston State
North Dakota State College of Science at Dakota County Tech.
Miles at Dawson
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-St. Cloud;41;16;3;85
x-Austin;31;23;6;68
x-Aberdeen;31;24;5;67
Bismarck;28;27;4;60
Minot;28;28;3;59
North Iowa;22;28;10;54
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;41;16;3;85
x-Johnstown;34;20;6;74
x-Jamestown;35;22;3;73
x-Northeast;35;24;1;71
Maryland;29;19;12;70
Maine;22;28;10;55
Danbury;12;42;6;30
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Fairbanks;37;20;3;77
x-Springfield;36;20;4;76
x-Anchorage;33;19;8;74
x-Minnesota Wilderness;35;23;2;72
Janesville;34;25;1;69
Minnesota Magicians;25;26;9;59
Chippewa;25;31;4;54
Kenai River;14;41;5;33
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
z-Lone Star;38;12;10;86
x-New Mexico;38;17;5;81
x-Wichita Falls;35;17;8;78
x-Shreveport;34;21;5;73
Odessa;29;26;5;63
Amarillo;27;29;4;58
Corpus Christi;25;32;3;53
El Paso;15;41;4;34
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched league title
Saturday, April 16
Bismarck 2, Minot 1
Johnstown 6, Danbury 1
Northeast 3, New Jersey 1
Springfield 9, Janesville 4
St. Cloud 7, North Iowa 0
Amarillo 4, Wichita Falls 2
Shreveport 5, El Paso 0
Aberdeen 4, Austin 3, OT
Minnesota Wilderness 2, Chippewa 1, OT
New Mexico 4, Odessa 2
Lone Star 7, Corpus Christi 3
Anchorage 5, Minnesota Magicians 1
Sunday, April 17
Northeast 4, Maine 3, OT
Monday, April 18
Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.
End of regular season.
INDOOR FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
Eastern
Team;W-L
Frisco;4-1
Iowa;3-1
Massachusetts;3-1
Bismarck;2-2
Quad City;2-3
Sioux Falls;2-3
Green Bay;1-4
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;5-0
Northern Arizona;3-1
Duke City;2-3
Vegas;2-3
Bay Area;1-3
Tucson;1-3
San Diego;1-4
Saturday, April 16
Green Bay 38, Massachusetts 31, OT
Iowa 47, Sioux Falls 37
Duke City 57, Tucson 52
Frisco 68, Quad City 51
Northern Arizona 30, Vegas 20
Monday, Friday 18
Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Bay Area at Sioux Falls
Saturday, April 23
Quad City at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Tucson
Sunday, April 24
Vegas at Green Bay