agate

Area Scores: April 18

  • 0

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;2-0;6-0

Legacy;2-0;4-0

St. Mary’s;2-0;3-3

Minot;1-0;2-3

Century;2-1;3-1

Jamestown;2-2;2-2

Williston;2-2;4-4

Mandan;0-2;2-2

Watford City;0-2;2-4

Bismarck;0-4;0-9

Schedule

Games postponed through April 18.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;6-0;6-2

Bismarck;2-0;4-0

Minot;2-0;2-2

Dickinson;0-0;6-0

Mandan;0-0;0-4

Legacy;0-2;6-2

Williston;0-2;3-2

Watford City;0-2;0-5

Century;0-4;0-6

Schedule

Games postponed through April 18.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;2-0;6;3-0

Legacy;2-0;6;2-0

Bismarck;1-0;3;1-0

Century;1-1;3;1-1

Mandan;0-1;0;0-1

St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1

Williston;0-1;0;0-1

Jamestown;0-2;0;0-2

Schedule

All games postponed through April 18.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NSIC STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Overall

Minnesota-Mankato;18-3;25-5

Augustana;18-4;28-7-1

St. Cloud State;15-4;23-10

Minot State;13-6;19-15

Wayne State;10-9;16-16

Sioux Falls;12-11;20-18

Northern State;7-7;12-15

Minnesota-Duluth;8-10;14-17

Winona State;7-9;9-18

Concordia-St. Paul;9-12;15-18

U-Mary;8-11;16-18

Upper Iowa;6-12;8-21

Minnesota-Crookston;4-10;12-21

Bemidji State;2-16;5-27

Southwest Minn. St.;1-16;8-21

Tuesday, April 19

William Jewell (Mo.) at Wayne State

Wednesday, April 20

University of Mary at Bemidji State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Mankato

Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa

Augustana at Winona State

Northern State at St. Cloud State

MONDAK STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Overall

Williston State;7-1;25-5

BSC;8-2;21-3

Dawson;5-3;10-9

Miles;5-7;21-17

DC-Bottineau;3-7;5-9

NDSCS;2-6;2-12

Lake Region;0-4;9-12

Wednesday, April 20

Lake Region at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

North Dakota State College of Science at Minnesota State CTC

Dakota College-Bottineau at Williston State

Miles at Dawson

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NSIC STANDINGS

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;16-2;32-7

Winona State;11-3;25-11

Minnesota-Mankato;14-4;32-10

St. Cloud State;13-5;25-14

Minnesota-Duluth;12-6;27-12

Minot State;7-5;26-10

Concordia-St. Paul;8-8;25-10-1

Southwest Minn. St.;7-7;15-22

Upper Iowa;7-8;16-19

Wayne State;8-10;11-28

Sioux Falls;5-8;17-17

Bemidji State;5-11;8-28

Minnesota-Crookston;4-12;13-28

U-Mary;3-9;5-27

MSU-Moorhead;3-13;6-25

Northern State;2-14;10-28

Wednesday, April 20

Bemidji State at University of Mary, 2/4 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at MSU-Moorhead

St. Cloud at Northern State

Winona State at Wayne State

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls

Upper Iowa at Augustana

MONDAK STANDINGS

Team;Conf.;Overall

Dawson;10-0;18-6

NDSCS;9-1;22-8

Lake Region;4-2;9-15

Miles;9-5;16-10;

DC-Bottineau;1-9;7-19-1

BSC;1-9;3-14-1

Williston State;0-8;3-17

Wednesday, April 20

Lake Region State at Bismarck State College, 1/3 p.m.

Dakota College-Bottineau at Williston State

North Dakota State College of Science at Dakota County Tech.

Miles at Dawson

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-St. Cloud;41;16;3;85

x-Austin;31;23;6;68

x-Aberdeen;31;24;5;67

Bismarck;28;27;4;60

Minot;28;28;3;59

North Iowa;22;28;10;54

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-New Jersey;41;16;3;85

x-Johnstown;34;20;6;74

x-Jamestown;35;22;3;73

x-Northeast;35;24;1;71

Maryland;29;19;12;70

Maine;22;28;10;55

Danbury;12;42;6;30

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-Fairbanks;37;20;3;77

x-Springfield;36;20;4;76

x-Anchorage;33;19;8;74

x-Minnesota Wilderness;35;23;2;72

Janesville;34;25;1;69

Minnesota Magicians;25;26;9;59

Chippewa;25;31;4;54

Kenai River;14;41;5;33

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

z-Lone Star;38;12;10;86

x-New Mexico;38;17;5;81

x-Wichita Falls;35;17;8;78

x-Shreveport;34;21;5;73

Odessa;29;26;5;63

Amarillo;27;29;4;58

Corpus Christi;25;32;3;53

El Paso;15;41;4;34

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched league title

Saturday, April 16

Bismarck 2, Minot 1

Johnstown 6, Danbury 1

Northeast 3, New Jersey 1

Springfield 9, Janesville 4

St. Cloud 7, North Iowa 0

Amarillo 4, Wichita Falls 2

Shreveport 5, El Paso 0

Aberdeen 4, Austin 3, OT

Minnesota Wilderness 2, Chippewa 1, OT

New Mexico 4, Odessa 2

Lone Star 7, Corpus Christi 3

Anchorage 5, Minnesota Magicians 1

Sunday, April 17

Northeast 4, Maine 3, OT

Monday, April 18

Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.

End of regular season.

INDOOR FOOTBALL

STANDINGS

Eastern

Team;W-L

Frisco;4-1

Iowa;3-1

Massachusetts;3-1

Bismarck;2-2

Quad City;2-3

Sioux Falls;2-3

Green Bay;1-4

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;5-0

Northern Arizona;3-1

Duke City;2-3

Vegas;2-3

Bay Area;1-3

Tucson;1-3

San Diego;1-4

Saturday, April 16

Green Bay 38, Massachusetts 31, OT

Iowa 47, Sioux Falls 37

Duke City 57, Tucson 52

Frisco 68, Quad City 51

Northern Arizona 30, Vegas 20

Monday, Friday 18

Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Bay Area at Sioux Falls

Saturday, April 23

Quad City at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Tucson

Sunday, April 24

Vegas at Green Bay

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

