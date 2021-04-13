 Skip to main content
Area Scores: April 14
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WEST REGION COACHES POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Mandan (7);62

2. Minot (2);57

3. Legacy;49

4. Dickinson;35

T5. Century;32

T5. St. Mary’s;32

7. Jamestown;28

8. Williston;17

9. Bismarck;12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;Conf.;Overall

North Dakota State;5-1;6-1

Missouri State;5-1;5-4

North Dakota;4-1;4-1

South Dakota State;4-1;4-1

Southern Illinois;3-3;4-3

Northern Iowa;3-4;3-4

Illinois State;1-3;1-3

South Dakota;1-3;1-3

Western Illinois;1-5;1-5

Youngstown State;1-6;1-6

Saturday, April 17

North Dakota at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Illinois, 12 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 2:30 pm.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Aberdeen;41;3;1;83

Bismarck;25;16;5;55

Minot;21;20;5;47

Minn. Wilderness;18;20;3;39

Austin;14;24;6;34

St. Cloud;15;26;1;31

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;22;9;2;46

Minn. Magicians;21;13;3;45

Fairbanks;20;15;2;42

Kenai River;16;20;2;34

Chippewa Falls;10;19;5;25

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;30;9;5;65

Maine;28;17;1;57

New Jersey;22;16;7;51

Maryland;18;18;7;42

NE Generals;17;27;4;38

Danbury;16;18;2;34

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Shreveport;31;7;5;67

x-Lone Star;30;14;1;61

Amarillo;24;13;7;55

Wichita Falls;23;13;7;53

New Mexico;15;27;4;35

Odessa;10;30;5;25

y-Clinched division

x-Clinched playoff spot

Wednesday, April 14

Austin at Minn. Magicians

Thursday, April 15

Minn. Magicians at St. Cloud

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

Friday, April 16

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Maine at Danbury

NE Generals at Maryland

New Jersey at Johnstown

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Odessa at Lone Star

Shreveport at New Mexico

Saturday, April 17

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

Maine at Danbury

NE Generals at Maryland

New Jersey at Johnstown

Odessa at Lone Star

Shreveport at New Mexico

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Sunday, April 18

Maine at Danbury

Shreveport at New Mexico

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

