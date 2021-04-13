Area Scores: April 14

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WEST REGION COACHES POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Mandan (7);62
2. Minot (2);57
3. Legacy;49
4. Dickinson;35
T5. Century;32
T5. St. Mary’s;32
7. Jamestown;28
8. Williston;17
9. Bismarck;12
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;Conf.;Overall
North Dakota State;5-1;6-1
Missouri State;5-1;5-4
North Dakota;4-1;4-1
South Dakota State;4-1;4-1
Southern Illinois;3-3;4-3
Northern Iowa;3-4;3-4
Illinois State;1-3;1-3
South Dakota;1-3;1-3
Western Illinois;1-5;1-5
Youngstown State;1-6;1-6
Saturday, April 17
North Dakota at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Illinois, 12 p.m.
South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 2:30 pm.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Aberdeen;41;3;1;83
Bismarck;25;16;5;55
Minot;21;20;5;47
Minn. Wilderness;18;20;3;39
Austin;14;24;6;34
St. Cloud;15;26;1;31
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;22;9;2;46
Minn. Magicians;21;13;3;45
Fairbanks;20;15;2;42
Kenai River;16;20;2;34
Chippewa Falls;10;19;5;25
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;30;9;5;65
Maine;28;17;1;57
New Jersey;22;16;7;51
Maryland;18;18;7;42
NE Generals;17;27;4;38
Danbury;16;18;2;34
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;31;7;5;67
x-Lone Star;30;14;1;61
Amarillo;24;13;7;55
Wichita Falls;23;13;7;53
New Mexico;15;27;4;35
Odessa;10;30;5;25
y-Clinched division
x-Clinched playoff spot
Wednesday, April 14
Austin at Minn. Magicians
Thursday, April 15
Minn. Magicians at St. Cloud
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Friday, April 16
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Maine at Danbury
NE Generals at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Odessa at Lone Star
Shreveport at New Mexico
Saturday, April 17
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Maine at Danbury
NE Generals at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Odessa at Lone Star
Shreveport at New Mexico
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Sunday, April 18
Maine at Danbury
Shreveport at New Mexico
Wichita Falls at Amarillo