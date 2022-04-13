Area Scores: April 14

CLASS A BASEBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;2-0;6-0
Legacy;2-0;4-0
St. Mary’s;2-0;3-3
Minot;1-0;2-3
Century;2-1;3-1
Jamestown;2-2;2-2
Williston;2-2;4-4
Mandan;0-2;2-2
Watford City;0-2;2-4
Bismarck;0-4;0-9
Schedule
Games postponed through April 18.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;6-0;6-2
Bismarck;2-0;4-0
Minot;2-0;2-2
Dickinson;0-0;6-0
Mandan;0-0;0-4
Legacy;0-2;6-2
Williston;0-2;3-2
Watford City;0-2;0-5
Century;0-4;0-6
Schedule
All games postponed through April 18.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;2-0;6;3-0
Legacy;2-0;6;2-0
Bismarck;1-0;3;1-0
Century;1-1;3;1-1
Mandan;0-1;0;0-1
St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1
Williston;0-1;0;0-1
Jamestown;0-2;0;0-2
Schedule
All games postponed through April 18.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-St. Cloud;39;16;3;81
x-Aberdeen;30;23;5;65
x-Austin;30;23;5;65
Minot;28;27;3;59
Bismarck;27;27;4;58
North Iowa;22;26;10;54
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;41;14;3;85
Jamestown;34;21;3;71
Johnstown;32;20;6;70
Maryland;28;18;12;68
Northeast;32;24;1;65
Maine;22;27;10;54
Danbury;12;41;5;29
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Fairbanks;37;20;3;77
x-Springfield;35;20;3;73
Minnesota Wilderness;34;22;2;70
Anchorage;30;19;8;68
Janesville;33;24;1;67
Minnesota Magicians;25;23;9;59
Chippewa;24;31;3;51
Kenai River;14;41;5;33
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Lone Star;36;12;10;82
x-New Mexico;36;17;5;77
x-Wichita Falls;34;16;8;76
x-Shreveport;33;20;5;71
Odessa;29;24;5;63
Amarillo;26;28;4;56
Corpus Christi;25;30;3;53
El Paso;14;40;4;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Wednesday, April 13
Maine 3, Danbury 2, SO
Thursday, April 14
Jamestown at Maryland
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Friday, April 15
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 pm.
Jamestown at Maryland
New Jersey at Northeast
Danbury at Johnstown
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Janesville at Springfield
El Paso at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Odessa at New Mexico
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Saturday, April 16
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
New Jersey at Northeast
Janesville at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
El Paso at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Sunday, April 17
Maine at Northeast
INDOOR FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
Eastern
Team;W-L
Massachusetts;3-0
Frisco;3-1
Iowa;2-1
Bismarck;2-2
Sioux Falls;2-2
Quad City;2-2
Green Bay;0-4
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;4-0
Northern Arizona;2-1
Vegas;2-2
Tucson;1-2
Duke City;1-3
Bay Area;1-3
San Diego;1-3
Friday, April 15
San Diego at Arizona
Saturday, April 16
Massachusetts at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Tucson at Duke City
Frisco at Quad City
Vegas at Northern Arizona
Monday, Friday 18
Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.