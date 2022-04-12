Area Scores: April 13

CLASS A BASEBALL
DICKINSON 5-2, MANDAN 3-1
(MONDAY AT DICKINSON)
Dickinson 5, Mandan 3
Mandan;003;000;0;--;3;8;2
Dickinson;122;000;x;--;5;5;0
Lucas Burgum, Stetson Kuntz (5) and Isaac Huettl. Carson Weiler, Jadon Bast (6) and Landon Olson. W--Weiler. L--Burgum. Save--Bast.
Highlights: Mandan -- Avery Bogner 1-4 2B; Stetson Kuntz 2-4, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Huettl 0-1 R; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 R; Burgum 2-3 R, 4 13/ IP, 5 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO; McCoy Keller 2-3 2B, 3 RBI. Dickinson -- Carson Weiler 1-3 3B, R; Troy Berg 1-4 R, RBI; Jace Kovash 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Olson 1-2 RBI; Weiler 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Bast 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Dickinson 2, Mandan 1
Mandan;100;000;0;--;1;3;1
Dickinson;010;001;x;--;2;4;0
Avery Bogner, Luke Darras (6) and Huettl. Isaac Daley, Kyler Kudrna (5), Kovash (6) and Christian Tabor. W--Kovash. L--Darras.
Highlights: Mandan -- Bogner 1-2 R, SB; Bunnell 1-3 RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-3; Bogner 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Dickinson -- Daley 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Kovash 1-3 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Records: Dickinson 2-0 West Region, 6-0 overall; Mandan 0-2, 2-2.
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;2-0;6-0
Legacy;2-0;4-0
St. Mary’s;2-0;3-3
Minot;1-0;2-3
Century;2-1;3-1
Jamestown;2-2;2-2
Williston;2-2;4-4
Mandan;0-2;2-2
Watford City;0-2;2-4
Bismarck;0-4;0-9
Schedule
Games postponed through April 18.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Jamestown;6-0;6-2
Bismarck;2-0;4-0
Minot;2-0;2-2
Dickinson;0-0;6-0
Mandan;0-0;0-4
Legacy;0-2;6-2
Williston;0-2;3-2
Watford City;0-2;0-5
Century;0-4;0-6
Schedule
All games postponed through April 18.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;2-0;6;3-0
Legacy;2-0;6;2-0
Bismarck;1-0;3;1-0
Century;1-1;3;1-1
Mandan;0-1;0;0-1
St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1
Williston;0-1;0;0-1
Jamestown;0-2;0;0-2
Schedule
All games postponed through April 18.
INDOOR FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
Eastern
Team;W-L
Massachusetts;3-0
Frisco;3-1
Iowa;2-1
Bismarck;2-2
Sioux Falls;2-2
Quad City;2-2
Green Bay;0-4
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;4-0
Northern Arizona;2-1
Vegas;2-2
Tucson;1-2
Duke City;1-3
Bay Area;1-3
San Diego;1-3
Friday, April 8
Quad City 34, Sioux Falls 24
Arizona 67, Vegas 20
Saturday, April 9
Frisco 38, Green Bay 36
Duke City 50, Bay Area 28
San Diego 67, Tucson 66
Friday, April 15
San Diego at Arizona
Saturday, April 16
Massachusetts at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Tucson at Duke City
Frisco at Quad City
Vegas at Northern Arizona
Monday, Friday 18
Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-St. Cloud;39;16;3;81
x-Aberdeen;30;23;5;65
x-Austin;30;23;5;65
Minot;28;27;3;59
Bismarck;27;27;4;58
North Iowa;22;26;10;54
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;41;14;3;85
Jamestown;34;21;3;71
Johnstown;32;20;6;70
Maryland;28;18;12;68
Northeast;32;24;1;65
Maine;21;27;10;52
Danbury;12;41;4;28
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Fairbanks;37;20;3;77
x-Springfield;35;20;3;73
Minnesota Wilderness;34;22;2;70
Anchorage;30;19;8;68
Janesville;33;24;1;67
Minnesota Magicians;25;23;9;59
Chippewa;24;31;3;51
Kenai River;14;41;5;33
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Lone Star;36;12;10;82
x-New Mexico;36;17;5;77
x-Wichita Falls;34;16;8;76
x-Shreveport;33;20;5;71
Odessa;29;24;5;63
Amarillo;26;28;4;56
Corpus Christi;25;30;3;53
El Paso;14;40;4;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Wednesday, April 13
Maine at Danbury
Thursday, April 14
Jamestown at Maryland
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Friday, April 15
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 pm.
Jamestown at Maryland
New Jersey at Northeast
Danbury at Johnstown
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Janesville at Springfield
El Paso at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Odessa at New Mexico
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Saturday, April 16
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
New Jersey at Northeast
Janesville at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
El Paso at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Sunday, April 17
Maine at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
College baseball
University of Mary 8, Sioux Falls 7
University of Mary 9, Sioux Falls 6