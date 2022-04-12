 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: April 13

  • 0

CLASS A BASEBALL

DICKINSON 5-2, MANDAN 3-1

(MONDAY AT DICKINSON)

Dickinson 5, Mandan 3

Mandan;003;000;0;--;3;8;2

Dickinson;122;000;x;--;5;5;0

Lucas Burgum, Stetson Kuntz (5) and Isaac Huettl. Carson Weiler, Jadon Bast (6) and Landon Olson. W--Weiler. L--Burgum. Save--Bast. 

Highlights: Mandan -- Avery Bogner 1-4 2B; Stetson Kuntz 2-4, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Huettl 0-1 R; Brayden Bunnell 1-4 R; Burgum 2-3 R, 4 13/ IP, 5 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO; McCoy Keller 2-3 2B, 3 RBI. Dickinson -- Carson Weiler 1-3 3B, R; Troy Berg 1-4 R, RBI; Jace Kovash 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Olson 1-2 RBI; Weiler 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Bast 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Dickinson 2, Mandan 1

Mandan;100;000;0;--;1;3;1

Dickinson;010;001;x;--;2;4;0

People are also reading…

Avery Bogner, Luke Darras (6) and Huettl. Isaac Daley, Kyler Kudrna (5), Kovash (6) and Christian Tabor. W--Kovash. L--Darras.

Highlights: Mandan -- Bogner 1-2 R, SB; Bunnell 1-3 RBI; Preston McElvaney 1-3; Bogner 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Dickinson -- Daley 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Kovash 1-3 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. 

Records: Dickinson 2-0 West Region, 6-0 overall; Mandan 0-2, 2-2.

CLASS A BASEBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;2-0;6-0

Legacy;2-0;4-0

St. Mary’s;2-0;3-3

Minot;1-0;2-3

Century;2-1;3-1

Jamestown;2-2;2-2

Williston;2-2;4-4

Mandan;0-2;2-2

Watford City;0-2;2-4

Bismarck;0-4;0-9

Schedule

Games postponed through April 18.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;6-0;6-2

Bismarck;2-0;4-0

Minot;2-0;2-2

Dickinson;0-0;6-0

Mandan;0-0;0-4

Legacy;0-2;6-2

Williston;0-2;3-2

Watford City;0-2;0-5

Century;0-4;0-6

Schedule

All games postponed through April 18.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;2-0;6;3-0

Legacy;2-0;6;2-0

Bismarck;1-0;3;1-0

Century;1-1;3;1-1

Mandan;0-1;0;0-1

St. Mary’s;0-1;0-1

Williston;0-1;0;0-1

Jamestown;0-2;0;0-2

Schedule

All games postponed through April 18.

INDOOR FOOTBALL

STANDINGS

Eastern

Team;W-L

Massachusetts;3-0

Frisco;3-1

Iowa;2-1

Bismarck;2-2

Sioux Falls;2-2

Quad City;2-2

Green Bay;0-4

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;4-0

Northern Arizona;2-1

Vegas;2-2

Tucson;1-2

Duke City;1-3

Bay Area;1-3

San Diego;1-3

Friday, April 8

Quad City 34, Sioux Falls 24

Arizona 67, Vegas 20

Saturday, April 9

Frisco 38, Green Bay 36

Duke City 50, Bay Area 28

San Diego 67, Tucson 66

Friday, April 15

San Diego at Arizona

Saturday, April 16

Massachusetts at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Tucson at Duke City

Frisco at Quad City

Vegas at Northern Arizona

Monday, Friday 18

Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-St. Cloud;39;16;3;81

x-Aberdeen;30;23;5;65

x-Austin;30;23;5;65

Minot;28;27;3;59

Bismarck;27;27;4;58

North Iowa;22;26;10;54

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-New Jersey;41;14;3;85

Jamestown;34;21;3;71

Johnstown;32;20;6;70

Maryland;28;18;12;68

Northeast;32;24;1;65

Maine;21;27;10;52

Danbury;12;41;4;28

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Fairbanks;37;20;3;77

x-Springfield;35;20;3;73

Minnesota Wilderness;34;22;2;70

Anchorage;30;19;8;68

Janesville;33;24;1;67

Minnesota Magicians;25;23;9;59

Chippewa;24;31;3;51

Kenai River;14;41;5;33

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-Lone Star;36;12;10;82

x-New Mexico;36;17;5;77

x-Wichita Falls;34;16;8;76

x-Shreveport;33;20;5;71

Odessa;29;24;5;63

Amarillo;26;28;4;56

Corpus Christi;25;30;3;53

El Paso;14;40;4;32

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

Wednesday, April 13

Maine at Danbury

Thursday, April 14

Jamestown at Maryland

Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage

Friday, April 15

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 pm.

Jamestown at Maryland

New Jersey at Northeast

Danbury at Johnstown

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Janesville at Springfield

El Paso at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Odessa at New Mexico

Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage

Saturday, April 16

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Johnstown

New Jersey at Northeast

Janesville at Springfield

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

El Paso at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Odessa at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage

Sunday, April 17

Maine at Northeast

N.D. SCORES

College baseball

University of Mary 8, Sioux Falls 7

University of Mary 9, Sioux Falls 6

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News