agate

Area Scores: April 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

LEGACY 5-6, WILLISTON 4-5

Legacy 5, Williston 4

Williston;220;000;0;--;4;8;0

Legacy;000;010;4;--;5;9;0

Kadin Finders, Huntor Mapes (2), Riley Erickson (7) and Christian Combs; Carter Klipfel, Lucas Vasey (3), Ethan Mitchell (6) and Marcus Butts, Aaron Urlacher (6). W – Mitchell. L – Erickson. HR – None.

Highlights: Will – Ashton Collings 2-for-2, 2 R; Alex Ewert 10for-2, RBI; Carter Bakken 2-for-3, R; Finders 1-for-3, R. Leg –Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Isaac Pegors R; C.Klipfel 1-for-3, Butts 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Luke Welk 1-for-4, RBI; Ben Watson 2-fofr-2, R; Jackson Klipfel 2-for-3, triple, 2 R.

Legacy 6, Williston 5

Williston;030;200;0;--;5;5;6

Legacy;001;410;x;--;6;5;4

Ashton Collings, Riley Erickson (5) and xxxx; Wyatt Kraft, Isaac Mitchell (5), Isaac Pegors (6) and xxx. W – Pegors. L – Erickson. HR – None.

Highlights: Will – Kadin Finders 1-for-3; Tyler Tamez 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Erickson 1-for-3, 2 R; Huntor Mapes 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Alex Ewert 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Leg – C.Klipfel R; Pegors 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Butts R; Lucas Vasey 1-for2, R, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Mitchell 1-for-3, R, RBI; J.Klipfel 1-for-2, R.

Records: Williston 2-4, 0-2 West Region, Legacy 4-0, 2-0 West Region.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

AUGUSTANA 7-1, U-MARY 0-0

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Augustana 7, U-Mary 0

U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;0;0

Augustana;040;120;x;--;7;12;1

Hannah Chambers, Nicole Eckhardt (5) and Madison Wszolek; Ashley Mickschi, Makayla Williams (6) and Gracey Brink. W – Mickelschi (9-1). L – Chambers (1-7). HR – None.

Highlights: U-Mary – Chambers 4.1 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 3 BB; Eckhardt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K. AU – Mary Pardo 2 R; Liz Dierks 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Abby Lien 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Brink 2-for-3, R; Amanda Dickmeyer 2-for-3, R, RBI; Abbue Lund 2-for-2, R; Mickschi 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K; Williams 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.

Augustana 1, U-Mary 0

U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;3;2

Augustana;001;000;x;--;1;4;0

Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek; Amber Elliott and Torri Chute. W – Elliott (9-1). L – Eckhardt (2-10). HR – AU: Mary Pardo.

Highlights: U-Mary – Avery Dome 1-for-3; Wszolek 1-for-3, Rachael Laetsch 1-for-1; Eckhardt 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB. AU – Pardo 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Chute 1-for-3; Delaney Young 1-for-3; Kennedy Buckman 1-for-1; Elliott 7IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K.

Records: U-Mary 4-26, 2-8 NSIC; Augustana 24-7, 8-2 NSIC.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

U-MARY 3, BEMIDJI STATE 0

Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, U-Mary, def. Sophie Groen 6-1, 6-1. 2. Ilona Freitag, U-Mary, def. Shaelyn Johnson 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. 3. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, U-Mary, def. Nicoleta Anestiadi 6-0, 6-0. 4. Emily Needham, U-Mary, def. Laney Rustowski 6-1, 6-3. 5. Heidi Jacobson, U-Mary, def. Isabella Nelson 7-5, 6-0. 6. Callie McDonald, U-Mary, def. Lily Jones 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Chong-Freitag, U-Mary, def. Groen-Johnson 6-2. 3. Farouk-Mohamed, U-Mary, def. Anestiadi-Rutkowski 6-1. 3. Jacobson-McDonald, U-Mary, def. Nelson-Leitner 6-1.

Records: Bemidji State 6-7, 3-7 NSIC; U-Mary 8-6, 7-3 NSIC.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CENTURY 3, ST. MARY'S 0

(Friday)

Century;2;1;--;3

St. Mary's;0;0;--;0

First half: 1. Century, Cali Gerhardt (Kiana Pollert), 30th minute. 2. Century, Elyse Bock (Shianne Wickline), 37th.

Second half: 3. Century, Rei Ogden (Isabelle Ersland), 56th.

Goalkeeper saves: Century -- Olivia Schuchard 6. St. Mary's -- NA.

Records: Century 1-0; St. Mary's 0-1.

INDOOR FOOTBALL

STANDINGS

Eastern

Team;W-L

Massachusetts;2-0

Frisco;3-1

Bismarck;2-1

Iowa;2-1

Sioux Falls;2-2

Quad City;2-2

Green Bay;0-4

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;4-0

Northern Arizona;2-1

Vegas;3-2

Tucson;1-1

Duke City;1-3

Bay Area;1-4

San Diego;0-3

Friday, April 8

Quad City 34, Sioux Falls 24

Arizona 67, Vegas 20

Saturday, April 9

Frisco 38, Green Bay 36

Duke City 50, Bay Area 28

San Diego at Tucson (n)

Sunday, April 10

Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, April 15

San Diego at Arizona

Saturday, April 16

Massachusetts at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Tucson at Duke City

Frisco at Quad City

Vegas at Northern Arizona

Monday, Friday 18

Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.

NAHL

BISMARCK 2, NORTH IOWA 1

Bismarck;1;0;1;--;2

North Iowa;0;0;1;--;1

First period: 1. Bis, Nico Chmelevski (unassisted), 14:33.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 2. NI, Michael Mesic (Justin Mexico, Carter Rapalie), 9:14, (pp). 3. Bis, Jon Ziskie (unassisted), 12:14.

Goaltender saves: Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 30. NI – Hunter Garvey 32.

Penalties: Bis – 9 for 37 minutes. NI – 10 for 74 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 27-27-4, North Iowa 22-26-10.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-St. Cloud;39;16;3;81

x-Aberdeen;30;23;5;65

x-Austin;30;23;5;65

Minot;28;27;3;59

Bismarck;27;27;4;58

North Iowa;22;26;10;56

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-New Jersey;41;14;3;85

Jamestown;34;21;3;71

Johnstown;32;20;6;70

Maryland;28;18;12;68

Northeast;31;24;1;63

Maine;21;26;10;52

Danbury;12;41;4;28

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Fairbanks;36;20;3;75

x-Springfield;35;20;3;73

Minnesota Wilderness;34;22;2;70

Anchorage;30;18;8;68

Janesville;33;24;1;67

Minnesota Magicians;25;22;9;59

Chippewa;24;31;3;51

Kenai River;13;41;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Lone Star;36;12;10;82

x-New Mexico;36;17;5;77

x-Wichita Falls;34;16;8;76

x-Shreveport;33;20;5;71

Odessa;29;24;5;63

Amarillo;26;28;4;56

Corpus Christi;25;30;3;53

El Paso;14;40;4;32

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

Saturday, April 9

Bismarck 2, North Iowa 1

Jamestown 3, Danbury 2, OT

New Jersey 2, Maryland 1, SO

Johnstown 6, Maine 4

Janesville 6, Minnesota Wilderness 3

Austin 3, Aberdeen 2

Odessa 3, Amarillo 2, SO

Corpus Christi 4, Shreveport 2

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3

St. Cloud 2, Minot 0

Wichita Falls 4, El Paso 0

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River (n)

Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)

Sunday, April 10

Maine at Northeast

Wednesday, April 13

Maine at Danbury

Thursday, April 14

Jamestown at Maryland

Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage

Friday, April 15

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 pm.

Jamestown at Maryland

New Jersey at Northeast

Danbury at Johnstown

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Janesville at Springfield

El Paso at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Odessa at New Mexico

Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage

Saturday, April 16

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Johnstown

New Jersey at Northeast

Janesville at Springfield

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

El Paso at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Odessa at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage

Sunday, April 17

Maine at Northeast

