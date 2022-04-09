Area Scores: April 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
LEGACY 5-6, WILLISTON 4-5
Legacy 5, Williston 4
Williston;220;000;0;--;4;8;0
Legacy;000;010;4;--;5;9;0
Kadin Finders, Huntor Mapes (2), Riley Erickson (7) and Christian Combs; Carter Klipfel, Lucas Vasey (3), Ethan Mitchell (6) and Marcus Butts, Aaron Urlacher (6). W – Mitchell. L – Erickson. HR – None.
Highlights: Will – Ashton Collings 2-for-2, 2 R; Alex Ewert 10for-2, RBI; Carter Bakken 2-for-3, R; Finders 1-for-3, R. Leg –Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Isaac Pegors R; C.Klipfel 1-for-3, Butts 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Luke Welk 1-for-4, RBI; Ben Watson 2-fofr-2, R; Jackson Klipfel 2-for-3, triple, 2 R.
Legacy 6, Williston 5
Williston;030;200;0;--;5;5;6
Legacy;001;410;x;--;6;5;4
Ashton Collings, Riley Erickson (5) and xxxx; Wyatt Kraft, Isaac Mitchell (5), Isaac Pegors (6) and xxx. W – Pegors. L – Erickson. HR – None.
Highlights: Will – Kadin Finders 1-for-3; Tyler Tamez 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Erickson 1-for-3, 2 R; Huntor Mapes 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Alex Ewert 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Leg – C.Klipfel R; Pegors 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Butts R; Lucas Vasey 1-for2, R, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Mitchell 1-for-3, R, RBI; J.Klipfel 1-for-2, R.
Records: Williston 2-4, 0-2 West Region, Legacy 4-0, 2-0 West Region.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
AUGUSTANA 7-1, U-MARY 0-0
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Augustana 7, U-Mary 0
U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;0;0
Augustana;040;120;x;--;7;12;1
Hannah Chambers, Nicole Eckhardt (5) and Madison Wszolek; Ashley Mickschi, Makayla Williams (6) and Gracey Brink. W – Mickelschi (9-1). L – Chambers (1-7). HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Chambers 4.1 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 3 BB; Eckhardt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K. AU – Mary Pardo 2 R; Liz Dierks 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Abby Lien 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Brink 2-for-3, R; Amanda Dickmeyer 2-for-3, R, RBI; Abbue Lund 2-for-2, R; Mickschi 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K; Williams 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Augustana 1, U-Mary 0
U-Mary;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
Augustana;001;000;x;--;1;4;0
Nicole Eckhardt and Madison Wszolek; Amber Elliott and Torri Chute. W – Elliott (9-1). L – Eckhardt (2-10). HR – AU: Mary Pardo.
Highlights: U-Mary – Avery Dome 1-for-3; Wszolek 1-for-3, Rachael Laetsch 1-for-1; Eckhardt 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB. AU – Pardo 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Chute 1-for-3; Delaney Young 1-for-3; Kennedy Buckman 1-for-1; Elliott 7IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K.
Records: U-Mary 4-26, 2-8 NSIC; Augustana 24-7, 8-2 NSIC.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
U-MARY 3, BEMIDJI STATE 0
Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, U-Mary, def. Sophie Groen 6-1, 6-1. 2. Ilona Freitag, U-Mary, def. Shaelyn Johnson 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. 3. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, U-Mary, def. Nicoleta Anestiadi 6-0, 6-0. 4. Emily Needham, U-Mary, def. Laney Rustowski 6-1, 6-3. 5. Heidi Jacobson, U-Mary, def. Isabella Nelson 7-5, 6-0. 6. Callie McDonald, U-Mary, def. Lily Jones 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Chong-Freitag, U-Mary, def. Groen-Johnson 6-2. 3. Farouk-Mohamed, U-Mary, def. Anestiadi-Rutkowski 6-1. 3. Jacobson-McDonald, U-Mary, def. Nelson-Leitner 6-1.
Records: Bemidji State 6-7, 3-7 NSIC; U-Mary 8-6, 7-3 NSIC.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CENTURY 3, ST. MARY'S 0
(Friday)
Century;2;1;--;3
St. Mary's;0;0;--;0
First half: 1. Century, Cali Gerhardt (Kiana Pollert), 30th minute. 2. Century, Elyse Bock (Shianne Wickline), 37th.
Second half: 3. Century, Rei Ogden (Isabelle Ersland), 56th.
Goalkeeper saves: Century -- Olivia Schuchard 6. St. Mary's -- NA.
Records: Century 1-0; St. Mary's 0-1.
INDOOR FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
Eastern
Team;W-L
Massachusetts;2-0
Frisco;3-1
Bismarck;2-1
Iowa;2-1
Sioux Falls;2-2
Quad City;2-2
Green Bay;0-4
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;4-0
Northern Arizona;2-1
Vegas;3-2
Tucson;1-1
Duke City;1-3
Bay Area;1-4
San Diego;0-3
Friday, April 8
Quad City 34, Sioux Falls 24
Arizona 67, Vegas 20
Saturday, April 9
Frisco 38, Green Bay 36
Duke City 50, Bay Area 28
San Diego at Tucson (n)
Sunday, April 10
Massachusetts at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.
Friday, April 15
San Diego at Arizona
Saturday, April 16
Massachusetts at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Iowa
Tucson at Duke City
Frisco at Quad City
Vegas at Northern Arizona
Monday, Friday 18
Bismarck at Bay Area, 8:05 p.m.
NAHL
BISMARCK 2, NORTH IOWA 1
Bismarck;1;0;1;--;2
North Iowa;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1. Bis, Nico Chmelevski (unassisted), 14:33.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 2. NI, Michael Mesic (Justin Mexico, Carter Rapalie), 9:14, (pp). 3. Bis, Jon Ziskie (unassisted), 12:14.
Goaltender saves: Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 30. NI – Hunter Garvey 32.
Penalties: Bis – 9 for 37 minutes. NI – 10 for 74 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 27-27-4, North Iowa 22-26-10.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-St. Cloud;39;16;3;81
x-Aberdeen;30;23;5;65
x-Austin;30;23;5;65
Minot;28;27;3;59
Bismarck;27;27;4;58
North Iowa;22;26;10;56
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;41;14;3;85
Jamestown;34;21;3;71
Johnstown;32;20;6;70
Maryland;28;18;12;68
Northeast;31;24;1;63
Maine;21;26;10;52
Danbury;12;41;4;28
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Fairbanks;36;20;3;75
x-Springfield;35;20;3;73
Minnesota Wilderness;34;22;2;70
Anchorage;30;18;8;68
Janesville;33;24;1;67
Minnesota Magicians;25;22;9;59
Chippewa;24;31;3;51
Kenai River;13;41;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Lone Star;36;12;10;82
x-New Mexico;36;17;5;77
x-Wichita Falls;34;16;8;76
x-Shreveport;33;20;5;71
Odessa;29;24;5;63
Amarillo;26;28;4;56
Corpus Christi;25;30;3;53
El Paso;14;40;4;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Saturday, April 9
Bismarck 2, North Iowa 1
Jamestown 3, Danbury 2, OT
New Jersey 2, Maryland 1, SO
Johnstown 6, Maine 4
Janesville 6, Minnesota Wilderness 3
Austin 3, Aberdeen 2
Odessa 3, Amarillo 2, SO
Corpus Christi 4, Shreveport 2
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3
St. Cloud 2, Minot 0
Wichita Falls 4, El Paso 0
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River (n)
Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)
Sunday, April 10
Maine at Northeast
Wednesday, April 13
Maine at Danbury
Thursday, April 14
Jamestown at Maryland
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Friday, April 15
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 pm.
Jamestown at Maryland
New Jersey at Northeast
Danbury at Johnstown
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Janesville at Springfield
El Paso at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Odessa at New Mexico
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Saturday, April 16
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
New Jersey at Northeast
Janesville at Springfield
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
El Paso at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Minnesota Magicians at Anchorage
Sunday, April 17
Maine at Northeast
