Alt sisters lead Flasher to semifinals in return to postseason play

It’s been nearly two years since the Alt twins played a postseason game.

The long layoff did not show on Monday.

Coral Alt poured in 22 points and sister Camryn added 13 as Flasher defeated Garrison 65-42 in the opening game of the Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School. It was the ninth straight win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 18-4.

“I think we were a little nervous at first, but after you start playing it eventually felt like any other game,” Coral Alt said. “It’s so much fun to play in tournament games. We just want to be at our best.”

The Alt sisters were key contributors for Grant County’s 2018 Class B state championship team. Due to transfer rules, the sisters had to play junior varsity last season, but as seniors, they’ve been one of the top 1-2 tandems in the state.

“It’s such a nice group of girls, we just seemed to fit in right away,” Coral Alt said. “We have really good chemistry. We’re very positive with each other and we have a lot fun. There’s really nothing negative at all. We’re always pulling for each other and being very supportive.”

Monday’s game was never really in doubt, but Flasher had to shake off a slow start.

