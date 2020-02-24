Alt sisters lead Flasher to semifinals in return to postseason play

It’s been nearly two years since the Alt twins played a postseason game.
The long layoff did not show on Monday.
Coral Alt poured in 22 points and sister Camryn added 13 as Flasher defeated Garrison 65-42 in the opening game of the Region 5 tournament at Mandan High School. It was the ninth straight win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 18-4.
“I think we were a little nervous at first, but after you start playing it eventually felt like any other game,” Coral Alt said. “It’s so much fun to play in tournament games. We just want to be at our best.”
The Alt sisters were key contributors for Grant County’s 2018 Class B state championship team. Due to transfer rules, the sisters had to play junior varsity last season, but as seniors, they’ve been one of the top 1-2 tandems in the state.
“It’s such a nice group of girls, we just seemed to fit in right away,” Coral Alt said. “We have really good chemistry. We’re very positive with each other and we have a lot fun. There’s really nothing negative at all. We’re always pulling for each other and being very supportive.”
Monday’s game was never really in doubt, but Flasher had to shake off a slow start.
Down 7-2 after a 3-pointer by Garrison freshman Kaitlyn Zook, Flasher ran off the next 12 points, seven by Camryn Alt, to take the lead for good at 14-7 with two minutes left in the opening quarter.
Up 30-19 at halftime, Flasher scored the first seven points of the second half to open it up. Garrison’s best quarter was 12 points in the second. The Troopers committed 21 fouls and turned it over 19 times.
“The girls talk really well on defense and that’s something we stress,” Flasher coach Heidi Alt said. “We had a few rebounding breakdowns, but other than that, I thought we played pretty well.”
Tymber Boldt added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who took 25 free throws and made 18.
Karli Klein led Garrison with 13 points. Zook finished with nine points, all on 3-pointers. Klein and Zook are both freshmen.
Flasher, which will face Center-Stanton (12-11) in the first semifinal Tuesday night at 6 p.m., has not lost since Jan. 13.
“We just want to keep being very positive with each other and playing with a lot of energy,” Coral Alt said. “I think that’s the most important thing for us.”