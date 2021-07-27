Almy delivers walkoff winner for Vistas

Dickinson sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the seventh, scoring three times. Aiden Haich, Berg and Bast also delivered RBI singles to put the Roughriders back in front, 4-3.

“Give Dickinson a lot of credit. They kept coming up with really big hits,” Arnston said.

Down to its last out, Minot’s vaunted top of the lineup came through. Chase Burke, Ruzicka and Trent Greek strung together three straight singles to force extra innings.

“We had our backs against the wall,” Arnston said. “The top of our lineup, we have a lot of faith in those guys. They came through big time.”

After Talon Hebert set Dickinson down in order in the top of the eighth, Morgan Nygaard led off with a hard line drive to left that rolled all the way to wall for a triple. Two batters later, with Dickinson’s outfield pulled way in, Almy ripped a single into left-center field to end the game.

“That’s the type of game you expect when you get to the state tournament,” Arnston said. “We were feeling it a little bit. You could sense it. We were nervous, but our kids handled it really well. Just proud of how they battled and kept playing until the end.”