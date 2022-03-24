All-state nominations conclude perfect season for Yankton, Indians

All in all, it was a perfect season for Jayden Yankton.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard led Four Winds-Minnewaukan to an unbeaten season, capped by a state Class B championship. He was the Region 4 senior athlete of the year and a finalist for the North Dakota Mr. Basketball award. Add to that a unanimous selection to the Class B all-state first team for the Indians standout.

For a Four Winds-Minnewaukan team that was reloading after graduating four starters the previous season, Yankton was just the player the Indians needed.

“Jayden’s been with us forever,” Indians coach Rick Smith said. “He’s been playing varsity since he was an eighth-grader. He’s a four-year starter. We knew what his basketball skills were.

“We needed his leadership, his maturity more than anything. We knew his basketball skills were there. He helped our young guys along. He was the team leader we needed him to be.”

Yankton was named to the all-state first team along with Enderlin’s Joe Hurlburt – another unanimous selection – along with Trey Brandt of Beulah, Tyson Enget of Powers Lake and Scott Wagner of Ellendale.

Yankton averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals per game for the Indians, who finished 27-0. He shot 50 percent from the field, hitting 57 three-pointers, and connected on 78 percent of his free throw attempts.

His leadership on and off the court paid big dividends for the Indians.

“I’d leave the gym after practice at 7 and he’d set up the shooting machine and staying there for another hour,” Smith said. “It showed on the court. I’m so happy for him to end his career the way he did.”

Along with Yankton, 6-4 sophomore forward-center Deng Deng (17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, three steals and two blocks per game) was named to the all-state second team.

“The thing about Deng is he’s really gotten into the weight room and gotten stronger,” Smith said. “He knew he was going to have to play post defense against bigger, stronger kids. He put muscle on his frame. He’s still growing, he’s 15. He’s gifted athletically but he works on his game all the time.

“Those two are tremendous basketball players but they’re very good people. Humble, always working, always helping.”

It’s the third time in seven years that Four Winds-Minnewaukan has had two all-state selections. In 2016-2017 Tronis McKay was named to the first team and Steve Redfox the second team. In 2015-2016, Jason Feather was on the first team and McKay the second team.

Joe Hurlburt, a 6-11 senior forward-center, (25.5 ppg, 15 rpg, 5 apg) was named to the all-state first team for the second straight season as Enderlin won 17 games in reaching the Region 1 title game. He was a second-team selection as a sophomore.

Brandt, a 6-1 senior guard, helped Beulah win 19 games and finish third in Region 7. He averaged 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3 steals per game for the Miners. Brandt was a first-team selection two years in a row and was a second-team pick as a sophomore.

Enget was the lone junior on the first team. The 5-9 guard averaged 25 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4 steals per game for the Ranchers, who went 23-1 and finished second in Region 8.

Wagner, a 6-7 senior center, contributed 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 3.2 blocks per game as Ellendale went 20-3 and finished second in Region 3. Wagner was a second-team all-state selection the past two seasons.

The all-state teams are selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Gus Hurlburt, a 6-9 senior forward-center, joined his brother as an all-state, making the second team. Gus averaged 17.1 points and 9 rebounds per game for Enderlin.

Carter Englund of Shiloh Christian was named to the second team, along with Bohden Duffield of Bowman County and Jace Friesz of Flasher.

Englund, a 6-7 senior forward, averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots per game as the Skyhawks won the Region 5 title and finished fifth at state.

Duffield, a 5-11 sophomore guard, contributed 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 steals per game for Bowman County as the Bulldogs went 20-7, won the Region 7 title and finished seventh at the state tournament.

Friesz, a 6-3 senior forward, averaged 20.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for Flasher and was the Region 5 senior athlete of the year. He helped the Bulldogs to an 18-4 record before a late-season injury. Friesz was also a second-team honoree as a junior.

Also named to the second team were 5-11 senior guard Zach Hendrickson of Minot Our Redeemer’s, 5-4 senior forward Will Jiskra of Grafton, 6-6 senior forward Gunner Limke of Hillsboro-Central Valley, 6-5 senior forward Paul Olson of Kindred and 6-4 junior forward Ayden Stainbrook of North Border.

Hendrickson (24.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4 apg, 3.3 spg) was a second-team pick his final two seasons with the Knights.

Jiskra (12.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.1 spg) helped Grafton to a 19-8 record and a sixth-place finish at state.

Limke (18.7 ppg, 12 rpg, 2.6 spg, apg) helped the Burros to 17 wins and a Region 2 runner-up finish.

Olson (14.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg) helped the Vikings (22-3) to a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

Stainbrook (21.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.6 spg) helped the Eagles to 20 wins and a runner-up finish in Region 2.

