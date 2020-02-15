Region Wrestling Results

CLASS A WRESTLING
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Watford City
Team Scores
(Five matches remaining)
1. Bismarck 286.5. 2. Century 206.5. 3. Minot 198. 4. Jamestown 167. 5. Dickinson 132. 6. Legacy 111. 7. St. Mary's 110.5. 8. Mandan 81. 9. Watford City 59. 10. Williston 53.5. 11. Turtle Mountain 49.
Individual Results
106 pounds: L.J. Araujo, B, pinned Jesse Thompson, L, 4:52 (championship). 3. Gabe Mortensen, Min. 4. Blake Ersland, C. 5. Jacob Schulze, Min. 6. Evan Fleck, Man. 7. Noah Savageau, B. 8. Pete Rasmusen, J.
113 pounds: Christian Tanefeu, B, def. Aden Braun, J, 4-2 (championship). 3. Neal Bohrer, C. 4. Warrick Morel, D. 5. Ethan Dennis, WC. 6. Tyler Nelson, Min. 7. Wde Isom, W. 8. Micah Larson, W.
120 pounds: Wilfried Tanefeu, B, pinned Hayden Johnsrud, C, 1:15 (championship). 3. Kaden DeCoteau, C. 4. Talor Huebner, J. 5. Victor Garcia, Min. 6. Izaak Bokelman, WC. 7. Stephen Schulze, Min. 8. Jack Coles, W.
126 pounds: Reece Barnhardt, SM, def. Joel Bowman, J, tech. fall, 20-4 (championship). 3. Henry Nelson, D. 4. Jacob Ersland, C. 5. Cullen Murphy, D. 6. Juan Flores, B. 7. Paden Combs, Min. 8. Wyatt Hansen, W.
132 pounds: Kaden Renner, B, def. Kelby Armstrong, Min, 6-3 (championship). 3. Devin Schulz, C. 4. Trenton Gillen, D. 5. James Richter, SM. 6. William Lengenfelder, SM. 7. Parker Benz, B. 8. Kaleb Minton, W.
138 pounds: Clay Radenz, C, def. Trevon McClaanahan, Min, 12-8 (championship). 3. Colton Mewes, J. 4. Preston Fettig, B. 5. Tim Kadrmas, L. 6. Isaac Felchle, SM. 7. Cole Radenz, C. 8. Logan Weiler, SM.
145 pounds: Drew Steidler, SM, def. Troy Berg, D, 5-0 (championship). 3. Maverick Martin, L. 4. Cutter Jones, W. 5. Jackson Walters, J, vs. Ben Nagel, B. 7. Ben Weigum, C. 8. Mathew Scheer, SM.
152 pounds: Brock Fettig, B, def. Will Kleinknecht, Man, 5-2 (championship). 3. Noah Braun, J. 4. Draken Stugelmeyer, L. 5. Carter Peterson, Min. 6. Tate Laducer, TM. 7. Cody Booth, D. 8. Brenden Palmer, Man.
160 pounds: Chase Burke, Min., def. Brandt Kringlie, B, 5-2 (championship). 3. Seth Berg, Man. 4. Clay LaRocque, TM. 5. Adam Richter, SM. 6. Corydon Fladland, WC. 7. Dany Tanefeu, C. 8. Riley Martin, L.
170 pounds: Gage Roaldson, B, pinned Jacob Boehm, C, 1:29 (championship). 3. Johnny Browning, J. 4. Nick Fielder, WC. 5. Comstock Krenz, W, vs. Jackson Melvin, D. 7. Ethan Mitchell, L. 8. James Barnhardt, Man.
182 pounds: Isaiah Huus, B, def. Anthony Carranza, C, tech. fall, 16-0. 3. Isaac Fernandez, Min. 4. Coty Huebner, J. 5. Zachary Hughbanks, Min., vs. Owen McGinness, Man. 7. Trenton Radenz, SM. 8. Brendan Hust, Man.
195 pounds: Tanner Jarrett, D, pinned Jacob Carmichael, Min., 6:30, OT. 3. Cullen Glatt, B. 4. Henrik Jacobsen, L. 5. Austin Kessler, J. 6. Beau Matson, WC. 7. Wyatt Raines, D. 8. Lykken Parlett, C.
220 pounds: Preston Jones, Min, def. Malikai Rivera, D, 11-5 (championship). 3. Jordan Schumacher, B. 4 Nick Windsor, SM. 5. Hunter Harvey, C. 6. Dareeyn Davis, J. 7. Keaton Erhardt, L. 8. Chris Laducer, TM.
285 pounds: Konnor Stordalen, C, def. Damien Krebs, J, 4-0 (championship). 3. Tytus Bachmeier, Man, vs. Dreyton DeCoteau, TM. 5. Tanner LaRocque, TM, vs. Asher Woods, Min. 7. Joshua Haag, L. 8. Van Smith, W.
EAST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Wahpeton
Team Scores
1. Valley City 243.5. 2. Devils Lake 235. 3. Grand Forks Central 179.5. 4. West Fargo 173.5. 5. Fargo Davies 162. 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 121. 7. Fargo North 119.5. 8. Fargo South 52. 9. Grand Forks Red River 48. 10. Wahpeton 43.
Individual Results
(Regional Champions)
106 pounds: Koye Grebel, Valley City. 113: Ethan Miller, Valley City. 120: Bennett Rogelstad, Valley City. 126: Brant Fisk, Devils Lake. 132: Jacob Thomas, Fargo South. 138: Kaleb Porter, West Fargo. 145: Braydon Williams, G.F. Central.
152: Joshua Worral, Fargo North. 160: Parker Larson, Valley City. 170: Connor Chloupek, Fargo Davies. 182: Colby Rance, Devils Lake. 195: Jonah Schuldheisz, Valley City. 220: Truman Werremeyer, Fargo Davies. 285: Jack Kuntz, Devils Lake.
CLASS B WRESTLING
REGION 1 TOURNAMENT
At LaMoure
Team Scores
1. Lisbon 255.5. 2. South Border 210. 3. Oakes 162. 4. Ellendal-Edgeley-Kulm 137. 5. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 110.5. 6. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 100.5. 7. Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 68. 8. Kindred 67.
Individual Results
(Regional Champions)
106 pounds: Carter Wallner, Lis. 113: Mike Nelson, Lis. 120: Marshall Lindgren, SB. 126: Carter Schmitz, Kind. 132: Grant Schneider, SB. 138: Boeden Greenly, Lis. 145: Garrett Hebl, LLM.
152: Easton Ogren, Kind. 160: Jake Herr, SB. 170: Garrett Jangula, NGS. 182: Logan Sell, Oakes. 195: Nathan Schauer, SB. 220: Sam Rieger, Lis. 285: Ethan Lyons, Lis.
REGION 4 TOURNAMENT
At Killdeer
Team Scores
1. New Salem-Almont 212.5. 2. Hettinger-Scranton 195. 3. Bowman County 179. 4. Killdeer 133. 5. Beulah-Hazen 103.5. 6. Alexander 11.5. 7. New Town-Parshall 5.
Individual Results
(Regional Champions)
106 pounds: Cole Gerhardt, NSA. 113: Peyton Tuhy, HS. 120: Gus Bohmbach, Kil. 126: Tucker Strand, BC. 132: Clay Gerhardt, NSA. 138: Ethan Hammons, NSA. 145: Ezra Weichmann, HS.
152: Ty Warbis, HS. 160: Landon Stang, HS. 170: Zack Andersen, Kil. 182: John Tomjack, Kil. 195: Mitch Stuber, BC. 220: Adam Morman, NSA. 285: Nate Boehm, BC.