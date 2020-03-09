Morning Tipoff: March 10

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 10
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament at Bismarck Event Center, Semifinals, 6/7:30 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary vs. Lee-Tennessee, Orlando, Fla.
Wednesday, March 11
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Class A basketball: State Tournament, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, Quarterfinals, Girls: No. 1 West Legacy vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley, 1 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 3 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 7 p.m. Boys: No. 1 Wests Bismarck vs. No. 4 East, Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Dickinson, 6 p.m.; No. 2 West Jamestown vs. No. 3 East Devils Lake, 8 p.m.
Class B boys basketball: Region 5 Tournament, 6 p.m. (third-place game); 7:30 p.m. (championship).
College women’s swimming/diving: NCAA Division II national championships, Geneva, Ohio.
RADIO TODAY
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Region 5 Tournament
6 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Region 5 Tournament
KDKT (1410 AM) – Region 7 Tournament
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: Championship, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Northeast Tournament: Championship
8 p.m.
ESPN — West Coast Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Houston
TNT — Dallas at San Antonio
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at Philadelphia
SOCCER
3 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham, Leg 2 Round of 16
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Montreal, Leg 1 Quarterfinal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Christine Miller poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Williston State to a 71-66 victory over visiting Highland, Kan., Community College. The win gives the Tetons the District 11 championship and a berth in the NJCAA Division I basketball tournament. Paige Anderson added 21 points for Williston. Mallory Magee dropped in 25 points for Highland.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck native Casey McKenna will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point after a strong season with the Billings Bulls. McKenna began his junior hockey career with the Bismarck Bobcats of the America West Hockey League. He was traded to Billings last season, and has scored 21 goals in 53 games this season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College added to its lead in the Mon-Dak Conference bowling standings by taking three of four games from UND-Williston in its final league matchup. Bismarck leads the conference with a 27-9 mark Williston is second with 19 wins. John Miller of BJC is tied for second in the league with an average of 178. Rick Davis leads the conference with a 185 average.
Trivia Answer
Minot has won 17 state championships in Class A boys basketball, the last coming in 2017. Bismarck High ranks second with 11, the last in 2010.
