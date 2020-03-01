Area Scores: March 2

COLLEGE TENNIS
U-MARY 6, ST. CLOUD STATE 1
Singles wins: Tasha Dembo (No. 1); Yusra Hegy (No. 2); Jamie Stoppler (No. 4); Danielle Wolf (No. 5); Kali Askvig (No. 6).
Doubles wins: Dembo/Hegy; Wolf/Stoppler.
Records: University of Mary 7-1.
Next: March 5 vs. Cedarville at Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-MARY 15, JAMESTOWN II 2
Saturday
UJ;0;1;1;--;2
UM;9;5;1;--;15
First period: 1. UM, Johnny Witzke (Cody Shepard), 6:11. 2. UM, Kyler Moore (Matt Winkle), 7:06. 3. UM, Alex Flicek (Andrew Heckaman), 8:47. 4. UM, Mathew Janke (Flicek), 13:53. 5. UM, Witzke (Drew Lenertz), 14:09. 6. UM, Seth Cushing (Winkle, Moore), 15:04. 7. UM, Logan Kraft (Alex Horner, Jonathan Sundell), 15:19. 8. UM, Zach Garrett (Lenertz), 17:20 (SH). 9. UM. Paul Witzke (Horner), 19:00 (PP).
Second period: 10. UM, Horner (Noah Scordato), 5:55. 11. UM, Cushing (Heckaman), 10:30. 12. UM. Cushing (Sundell, Moore), 11:24. 13. UM. Scordato (Horner), 13:29 (PP). 14. UJ, Lomar Van Rooijen (Connor Rollo), 17:49. 15. UM, Winkle (Cody Shepard, Lenertz), 18:29.
Third period: 16. UM, Janke (Shepard), 4:15. 17. UJ, Braxton Neas (Alex Elchuck), 17:34.
Goalie saves: UJ – Samuel Potter 14 saves, Cameron McIntosh 37 saves. UM – Kyle Haden 6, Maysion Mattern 9.
Penalties: UJ 4 for 8 minutes. UM 1 for 2 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 39-9-0-2; University of Jamestown II 3-19.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
U-MARY 8, FELICIAN UNIVERSITY 1
Saturday at Clermont, Fla.
UM;004;001;3;--;8;9;1
UM;000;010;0;--;1;2;1
Kaitlyn Alvarado and Madison Wszolek. La, Poirot (6) and Gourhan. W—Alvarado. L—La. HR—U-Mary, Emma Noble, Madelynn Trout, Isabella Saint Hillaire. FU – Gourhan.
Highlights: U-Mary – Mariah Sanchez 1-3 R, RBI, SB; Kassidy Chileen 0-0 R, BB; Emma Noble 1-3 HR, 3 RBI, R; Rachael Laestch 1-3 R, BB; Trout 2-2 HR, 3 RBI; R; Hillaire 1-1 HR, RBI; Haley Berube 1-2 R, BB; Wszolek 0-3 BB; Rebekkah Keller 1-3; Alvarado 1-2, 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO. Feliciano – Gourhan 1-3 HR, RBI; La 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO.
Records: University of Mary 6-7; Feliciano 1-3.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 15 TOURNAMENT
At Watford City
Saturday
Consolation semifinals
You have free articles remaining.
Mandaree 79, Alexander 30
Alexander;10;17;24;30
Mandaree;25;49;68;79
ALEXANDER (30): Ethan Mitchell 6, Max Heen 3, Randall Gowing 4, Keathon Wehrman 4, Drew Lebrun 2, Austin Colins 2, Bradyn Modine 4, Lane Rider 5.Totals: 13 FG, 4-8 FT.
MANDAREE (79): Azin Antonio 7, Aaron Woldf 12, Kasen Johnson 15, Merrill Howling Wolf 10, Alano Antonio 2, Devin Bear Claw 16, Richard Couture 3, Heath Hall 2, Daunte Sage 3, Brian Brugh 2, Ethan Lester 7. Totals: 33 FG, 8-8 FT.
Parshall 69, Williston Trinity Christian 57
WTC;14;30;43;57
Parshall;17;35;52;69
WILLISTON TRINITY CHRISTIAN (57): Collin Shirk 3, Derek Lee 8, Caleb Babcock 11, Colby Grindeland 18, Dawson Fleck 17. Totals: 23 FG, 4-7 FT.
PARSHALL (69): Lawrence Polanco 18, Tyson Odermann 2, Andrew Hankinson 20, Landon Young Bird 26, River Querikoil 3. Totals: 28 FG, 6-13 FT.
<h4>Semifinals
New Town 57, Trenton 55
NT;18;33;43;47
Trenton;9;19;39;55
NEW TOWN (47): Michael Martinez 10, Chris Martinez 8, Connor Smith 15, Tyler Kreil 10, Blake Chapman 12. Totals: 22 FG, 2-3 FT.
TRENTON (55): Tristen Williams 12, Justyn Good Bird 2, Robert White Jr. 6, Dylan Jones 8, Khael DeCoteau 2, Shooter Stewart 20, Emil Nakapachu 7. Totals: 22 FG, 10-16 FT.
North Shore-Plaza 87, White Shield 79
NSP;28;48;64;87
WS;17;36;49;79
NORTH SHORE-PLAZA (87): Tanner Severance 5, Lane Underdahl 9, Ty Edwards 29, Tristan Severance 12, Rylie Rogers 6, Hayden Andes 26. Totals: 34 FG, 10-14 FT.
WHITE SHIELD (79): Chontay Lacroix 11, Jesse White 32, Jace Dickens 21, Oscar Felix 9, Daryn White 6. Totals: 31 FG, 9-14 FT.
SCOREBOARD
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dakota County Technical College 85, United Tribes Technical College 71
College women’s basketball
North Dakota State College of Science 80, Bismarck State College 65
United Tribes Technical College 76, Gogebic 60
Minnesota-Mankato 81, University of Mary 59
Minnesota-Duluth 79, Northern State 71
Sioux Falls 71, Winona State 59
St. Cloud State 69, Augustana 57