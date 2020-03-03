Area Scores: March 4

Mon-Dak MVP: Duoth Gach, NDSCS.

Coach of the Year: Joe Peterson, Dawson.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Jamestown (18-3) vs. No. 8 Williston (7-15), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Mandan (13-8) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (12-9), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Bismarck (16-5) vs. No. 7 Century (12-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Minot (15-6) vs. No. 6 Legacy (14-8), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s games

Loser-out games: 1/2:45 p.m.

Semifinals: 5:30/7;15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

State qualfiers: 1/2:45 p.m.

Championship: 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Legacy (19-2) vs. No. 9 Williston (7-15), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Mandan (14-7) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (12-9), 3:45 p.m.