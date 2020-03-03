Area Scores: March 4

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
U-MARY 12, FINDLAY, OHIO, 2
(At Winter Haven, Fla.)
U-Mary;025;023;--;12;10;2
Findlay;101;000;--;2;4;3
Kaitlyn Alvarado, Stephanie Alvarez (6) and Rachael Laetsch, Morgan Dietrich; M. Fiher, L. Seamon (3), C. Brandon (6) and K. Briggs, L. Linn. W -- Alvarado, 3-1. L -- Fisher, 3-3. HR -- M, Alvarado, Emma Noble (2), Madelynn Trout (2); F, R. Harvey.
Highlights: M -- Noble 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Trout 2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Alvarado 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs. F -- Harvey 1-for-3, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI.
Records: Univesity of Mary 8-8, Findlay, Ohio, 6-5.
U-MARY 3, MERCYHURST, PA., 0
(At Winter Haven, Fla.)
Mercyhurst;000;000;0;--;0;5;1
U-Mary;001;020;x;--;3;6;0
C. Hindman, K. Hoffner (6) and N. Graff; Casey Beemiller and Madelynn Trout. W -- Beemiller. L -- Hindman. HR -- None.
Highlights: Mercyhurst -- Madison Fry 2-for-3. U-Mary -- Mariah Sanchez 3-for-3, double, triple, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Mikaela Pelesauma 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Rebekkah Keller 1-for-2, 1 R; Beemiller 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Records: Mercyhurst University 4-8, University of Mary 9-8.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MON-DAK CONFERENCE AWARDS
WOMEN
First Team
Amber Stevahn, Bismarck State College; Binta Salawu, Miles CC; Kate Carlson, NDSCS; Ashley Orozco, Dawson CC; Claire Borot, Miles CC; Courtney Olson, BSC, Nikki Metcalfe, NDSCS; Stephanie Miller, Lake Region State.
Second Team
Sydney Andersen, BSC; Jordyn Worley, Lake Region; Ashya Klopftenstein, Dawson; Gabriella Capasso, Willison State; Karissa DuShane, United Tribes; Trinity Goggles, Dakota College-Bottineau; Jadyn Pollert, Lake Region.
Mon-Dak MVP: Stevahn.
Coach of the Year: Marv Pedersen, BSC.
MEN
First team
Camron Dunfree, Dawson; Gedeon Buzangu, Miles; Man Man Baker, Dawson; Cecelio Montgomery, United Tribes; Kyler McGillis, BSC; Kobey Lam, Williston State; Nick Jiles, United Tribes.
Second Team
Eden Holt, Williston State; Isaac Abergut, Miles; Devin Collins, Dawson; Beau Santistevan, Dawson; Mohamed Kone, NDSCS; Khari Broadway, NDSCS; Deondre Northey, Miles.
Mon-Dak MVP: Duoth Gach, NDSCS.
Coach of the Year: Joe Peterson, Dawson.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Thursday’s games
No. 1 Jamestown (18-3) vs. No. 8 Williston (7-15), 3 p.m.
No. 4 Mandan (13-8) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (12-9), 4:45 p.m.
No. 2 Bismarck (16-5) vs. No. 7 Century (12-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Minot (15-6) vs. No. 6 Legacy (14-8), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s games
Loser-out games: 1/2:45 p.m.
Semifinals: 5:30/7;15 p.m.
Saturday’s games
State qualfiers: 1/2:45 p.m.
Championship: 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday’s games
No. 1 Legacy (19-2) vs. No. 9 Williston (7-15), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Mandan (14-7) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (12-9), 3:45 p.m.
No. 2 Century (19-2) vs. No. 7 Dickinson (6-16), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bismarck (15-6) vs. No. 6 Minot (11-11)
Friday’s games
Loser out: 5:30/7:15 p.m.
Semifinals: 2/3:45 p.m.
Saturday’s games
State qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45 p.m.
Championship: 6 p.m.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Monday, March 9
Game 1: Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Garrison vs. New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: Washburn vs. Standing Rock, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Flasher vs. Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Third-place game: 6 p.m.
Championship: 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 9 AWARDS
All-District 9 Team
Shiloh Christian: Jaden Mitzell, Trey Brunelle, Cole Walth, Carter Englund, Josh Lardy.
Flasher: Jaron Reis, Jace Friesz.
New Salem-Almont: Tayden Soupir, Weston Kuhn.
Standing Rock: Dayne Abbey, Xander Vetter.
Solen: Ra’Sheed Weasel.
Honorable mention
New Salem-Almont: Logan Becker, Dylan Rud.
Flasher: Steve Schmid, Dylan Woodbury.
Solen: Trevion Two Hearts.
Grant County: Jonathon Bogery.
District 9 Senior Athlete of the Year: Jaden Mitzel, Shiloh.
District 9 Coach of the Year: Brian Nieuwsma, Flasher.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
Glen Ullin-Hebron 69, Mott-Regent 50
(Regional Play-in)
GUH;16;33;48;69
M-R;14;25;38;50
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON (69): Gunnar Remboldt 24, Grant Gerving 17, Zayden Schmalenberger 11, Ethan Duppong 9, Layne Duppong 8. Totals: 28 10-13 69.
MOTT-REGENT (50): Sam Huether 12, Ryan Doe 12, Logan Lutz 9, Jayden Hauck 7, Jesse Reich 6, Cole Manolovits 3, Jordan Ottmar 1. Totals: 22 4-7 50.
3-pointers: G 3 (Remboldt 2, Schmalenberger 1); M 2 (Manolovits 1, Hauck 1). Fouls: G 11, M 15. Fouled out: None.
Beach 67, Richardton-Taylor 45
(Regional Play-in)
R-T;11;16;30;45
Beach;25;47;61;67
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (45): Britton Paulson 11, Trey Bohlman 11, Conner Kuntz 9, Skyler Heiser 8, Beau Grinsteiner 3, Owen Voigt 3. Totals: 18 4-14 45.
BEACH (67): Gage Swanson 21, Tevin Dietz 14, Trey Swanson 13, Blake Van Horn 10, Jhett Farstveet 3, Dane Farstveet 2, Trin Schumacher 2, Jonas Oech 2. Totals: 25 15-23 67.
3-pointers: R 5 (Paulson 3, Grinsteiner 1, Kuntz 1); B 2 (Dietz 2). Fouls: R 19, B 17. Fouled out: Kuntz.
DISTRICT 15 TOURNAMENT
AT WATFORD CITY
Monday
Region qualifiers
White Shield 59, Mandaree 44
Mandaree;7;17;32;44
WS;17;29;54;59
Mandaree (44): Devin Bear Claw 11, Kasen Johnson 11, Merrill Howling Wolf 9, Azin Antonio 7, Alano Antonio 4, Aaron Wolf 2. Totals: 13 FG, 6-8 FT.
White Shield (59): Jesse White 20, Jace Dickens 17, Chontay LaCroix 11, Oscar Felix 6, Xavier Enno 3, Daryn White 2. 13 FG, 15-21 FT.
Trenton 82, Parshall 49
Trenton;24;52;72;82
Parshall;13;30;45;49
Trenton (82): Chris Martinez 23, Caden Houle 11, Michael Martinez 11, Connor Smith 9, Tyler Kreil 9, Brody LaRoque 6, Quentin Zaster 2, Jordan Brown 2, Nate Norby 2. Totals: 22 FG, 11-15 FT.
Parshall (49): Lawrence Polanco 26, Andrew Hankinson 11, Landen Young Bird 8, River Querikiol 4. Totals: 15 FG, 7-15 FT.
Championship
New Town 46, Lewis & Clarke 45
NT;7;21;33;46
LR;12;22;38;45
New Town (46): Khael DeCoteau 18, Tristan Williams 9, Shooter Stewart 9, Dylan Jones 7, Robert White 2, Emil Nakupaahi 1. Totals: 12 FG, 4-10 FT.
Lewis & Clarke (45): Hayden Andes 26, Ty Edwards 13, Rylie Rogers 4, Lane Underdahl 2. 16 FG, 7-7 FT.
All-District 15 Team
Trenton: Connor Smith, Michael Martinz.
Lewis & Clarke: Hayden Andes, Ty Edwards.
Williston Trinity Christian: Colby Grindeland.
Mandaree: Aaron Wolfe, Devin Bear Claw.
White Shield: Jesse White, Jase Dickens.
Parshall: Lawrence Polanco.
New Town: Shooter Stewart, Dylan Jones, Khael Decoteau, Tristan Williams.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Andes.
Coach of the Year: Josh Johnson, LC.
SCOREBOARD
High school boys basketball
Class A East Region
Quarterfinals
Devils Lake 72, West Fargo 64
Fargo Davies 97, Fargo North 75
Fargo Shanley 60, Grand Forks Red River 53
West Fargo Sheyenne 90, Fargo South 53
Class B Region 1 Tournament
Play-in games
Central Cass 85, Sargent Central 43
Maple Valley 59, Milnor-North Sargent 56
Northern Cass 81, Hankinson 51
Oak Grove Lutheran 90, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60
Tri-State 64, Lisbon 48
Region 2 play-in games
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 66, Midway-Minto 60
Grafton 64, May Port CG 39
Region 7 play-in games
New England 59, Heart River 54
Hettinger-Scranton 57, Killdeer 39
Class A girls basketball
Quarterfinals
Devils Lake 69, Wahpeton 52
Fargo Davies 59, West Fargo 37
Fargo Shanley 70, Valley City 48
Grand Forks Red River 52, Sheyenne 50
College baseball
North Dakota State 7, Minnesota 4
College men's basketball
Northern State 80, Minnesota-Mankato 59 (NSIC tournament championship)
College women's basketball
St. Cloud State 71, Minnesota-Duluth 62 (NSIC tournament championship)
NAHL
Johnstown 6, Maine 3