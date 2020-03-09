Area Scores: March 10

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
AT JAMESTOWN
Quarterfinals
Ellendale 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 23
NGS;4;10;15;23
Ellendale;21;40;51;59
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER (23): Carson Thompson 4, Jaxcen Glatt 7, Ethan Schaffner 5, Trenton Erbele 7. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Glatt, Erbele, 5-6 FT, 22 Rebounds (Erbele 8), 14 Fouls.
ELLENDALE (59): Ian Wagner 2, Hunter Thorpe 12, Levi Reis 13, Wyatt Henningsen 2, Kodie Slivoskey 3, Chance Durheim 3, Riley Thorpe 3, Eric Blondo 4, Joseph Tschosik 2, Scott Wagner 15. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Reis 3, Durheim, R.Thorpe, 8-9 FT, 4 Fouls.
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 74, Kidder County 44
EKM;22;40;58;74
KC;5;20;31;44
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER (74): Jace Hanson 10, Paxton Mathern 2, Jorgen Paulson 9, Cale Mathern 7, Dalton Madcke 6, Alex Huber 18, Adam Nitschke 14, Chayse Entzi 8. Totals: 29 FG, Three-pointers: Hanson 3, Nitschke 2, Madcke 2, Mathern, 8-11 FT, 12 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY (44): Jayden Rath 9, Payton Cauthon 6, Isaiah Harter 8, Jonah Harter 6, Luke Rath 1, Elijah Fallgatter 10, Parker Hager 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: J.Harter 2, Rath, Fallgatter, Hager, 7-13 FT, 14 Fouls
Strasburg-Zeeland 69, LaMoure-L-M 51
LLM;21;31;39;51
SZ;15;31;49;69
LAMOURE-LITHVILLE-MARION (51): Corbon Potts 14, Charlie Bowman 13, Benji Heyd 4, Alan Zwinner 2, Colton Ness 6, Rory Gentzkow 8, Landon Piehl 4. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Gentzkow 2, Potts, 6-10 FT, 13 Fouls.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND (69): Jake Wagner 22, Max Vander Vorste 3, Jordan Huizenga 9, Hunter Haak 8, Jesse Rohrich 6, Mac Kramer 21. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Kramer 5, Huizenga, Vander Vorste, Wagner), 9-13 FT, 10 Fouls.
Oakes 67, Linton-HMB 60
Oakes;15;34;51;67
LHMB;7;26;42;60
OAKES (67): Alex Nelson 4, Garret Meehl 9, Dalton Schmit 13, David Schmitz 3, Steele Hansen 27, Ashton Biesterfeld 11. Totals: 29 FG, Three-pointers: Schmit 2, Schmitz, 6-11 FT, 11 Fouls.
LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK (60): Lucas Schumacher 35, Grant Bosch 2, Paul McCrory 15, Carter Renz 2, Landon Bosch 4, Korrigan Look 2. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Schumacher 3, 1-4 FT, 16 Fouls.
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
AT NEW TOWN
New Town 59, Ray 48
NT;17;34;46;59
Ray;10;18;32;48
NEW TOWN (59): Tristen Williams 24, Shooter Stewart 14, Dylan Jones 8, Robert White 5, Khael Decoteau 3, Emil Nakapaahu 3, Nigel Baker-Price 2.
RAY (48): Logan Ray 16, Brock Viall 10, Hayden Parizek 8, Jace Nelson 7, Mason Pippin 3, Aidan Christiansen 2, Wyatt Bothe 2.
White Shield 51, Kenmare 43
Kenmare;13;27;35;43
WS;12;20;32;51
KENMARE (43): Keagan Lautenschlager 178, Garrett Strokland 14, Jaden McNeiley 3, Reeve Froseth 2, Colby Feldman 1.
WHITE SHIELD (51): Chontay La Croix 12, Jesse White 11, Jace Dickens 11, Oscar Felix 11, Daryn White 6.
Powers Lake 64, Trenton 47
PL;15;38;52;64
Trenton;6;15;28;47
POWERS LAKE (64): Tyson Enget 15, Carter Rystedt 11, Noah Fredrickson 8, Noah Schroeder 8, Isaac Nordloef 7, Gracin Schroeder 7, Wyatt Pucket 5, Levi Kinney 2, Tucker Kearsley 1.
TRENTON (25): Michael Martinez 15, Connor Smith 8, Blake Chapman 8, Tyler Kreil 4, Brody LaRoque 3, Nate Norby 3, Chris Martinez 2, Caden Houle 2.
North Shore-Plaza 55, Divide County 41
NSP;10;28;41;55
DC;11;17;28;41
NORTH SHORE-PLAZA (55): Hayden Andes 27, Tanner Severance 8, Ty Edwards 8, Tristan Severance 8, Rylie Roger 4.
DIVIDE COUNTY (41): Lane Caraballo 14, Lance Fuentes 10, Wyatt Caraballo 10, Dylan Haugland 4, Max Dhuyvetter 3.
CLASS B POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minn. (19);20-1;190;1
2. Hatton-Northwood;19-2;162;2
3. Rugby;19-2;156;3
4. Beulah;18-3;1117;4
5. Enderlin;18-2;112;5
6. St. John;18-3;88;6
7. Hillsboro-CV;17-4;74;7
8. Kindred;16-4;60;8
9. Dickinson Trinity;18-3;57;9
10. Shiloh Christian;15-6;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5), Underwood (18-3), New Rockford-Sheyenne (15-7), Thompson (15-6).
ALL-DISTRICT 10 TEAM
Center-Stanton: Ben Thompson.
Garrison: Dawson Wimer, Connor Kerzmann.
Max: Nathan Talbott.
Turtle Lake-Mercer: A.J. Ketterling, Matthew Wohl.
Underwood: Ty Snyder, Kayden Hornberger, Parker Christenson.
Washburn: Karter Hansen.
Wilton-Wing: Sutton Berg, Tucker Schiele.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT
March 12-14
Fargodome and Scheels Center
Thursday's Quarterfinals
Fargo Shanley (E4, 14-11) vs. Bismarck (W1, 19-5), 2 p..m., SC
Mandan (W3, 15-9) vs. Fargo Davies (E2, 22-1), 4 p.m., SC
Dickinson (W4, 14-10) vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (E1, 21-2), SC
Devils Lake (E3, 14-10) vs. Jamestown (W2, 20-4), 8 p.m., SC
Friday
Consolation, noon, 2 p.m., FD
Semifinals, 6:30, 8:30 p.m., SC
Saturday
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m., SC
Third place, 3:30 p.m., SC
Championship, 8 p.m., SC
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT
March 12-14
Fargodome and Scheels Center
Thursday's Quarterfinals
Fargo Shanley (E4, 17-6) vs. Legacy (W1, 22-2), 1 p..m., FD
Mandan (W3, 16-8) vs. Grand Forks Red River (E2, 17-6), 3 p.m., FD
St. Mary's (W4, 14-10) vs. Fargo Davies (E1, 16-7), FD
Devils Lake (E3, 22-1) vs. Century (W2, 21-3), 7 p.m., FD
Friday
Consolation, 4 p.m, 6 p.m., FD
Semifinals, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., SC
Saturday
Fifth place, 9:30 a.m., SC
Third place, 1:30 p.m., SC
Championship, 6 p.m., SC
COLLEGE TENNIS
AT ORLANDO, FLA.
ROCKHURST 6, U-MARY 1
Singles
No. 1: Sam Czarnecki, R def. Tasha Dembo, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2: Paula Romero, R def. Yusra Hegy, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Dina Dudic, R def. Kelsey Lajom, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4: Kate Merrick, R def. Jamie Stoppler, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
No. 5: Andrea Dabbah, R def. Danielle Wolf, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 6: Kali Askvig, UM def. Mary Harris, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Czarnecki/Merrick def. Dembo/Hegy, 6-0.
No. 2: Romero/Dabbah def. Wolf/Heidi Jacobson, 6-2.
No. 3: Dudic/Harris def. Lajom/Askvig, 6-3.
Records: Rockhurt 2-2; University of Mary 9-3.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;34;11;6;74
BOBCATS;31;12;8;70
Austin;28;16;7;63
Minot;25;15;7;61
Minn. Wilderness;26;22;4;56
St. Cloud;10;37;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;38;11;3;79
Chippewa Falls;29;18;4;62
Kenai River;27;19;6;60
Minn. Magicians;21;23;9;51
Janesville;24;26;2;50
Springfield;16;34;4;36
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;37;13;1;75
Johnstown;34;13;4;72
WB-Scranton;26;21;5;57
Maryland;20;25;7;47
Jamestown;21;30;3;45
NE Generals;20;27;3;43
Maine;20;32;2;42
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;42;9;2;86
Amarillo;39;10;5;83
Topeka;33;14;5;71
Shreveport;34;18;0;68
Corpus Christi;16;30;7;39
New Mexico;13;34;5;31
Odessa;9;39;2;20
Wednesday, March 11
BOBCATS at Minot
WB-Scranton at New Jersey
Friday, March 13
BOBCATS at Aberdeen
Minot at Austin
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness
Janesville at Springfield
St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Fairbanks
NE Generals at Kenai River
Maine at New Jersey
Maryland at Jamestown
WB-Scranton at Johnstown
Shreveport at New Mexico
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Topeka at Lone Star
Saturday, March 14
BOBCATS at Aberdeen
Minot at Austin
Minn. Wilderness at Minn. Magicians
Janesville at Springfield
St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Fairbanks
NE Generals at Kenai River
Maine at New Jersey
Maryland at Jamestown
WB-Scranton at Johnstown
Shreveport at New Mexico
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Topeka at Lone Star
Sunday, March 15
Odessa at Corpus Christi
SCOREBOARD
High school boys basketball
Region tournament quarterfinals
Region 1
Kindred 61, Maple Valley 37
Central Cass 55, Fargo Oak Grove 44
Tri-State 81, Enderlin 78
Richland 65, Northern Cass 61
Region 2
Hatton-Northwood 62, Griggs County Central 43
Cavalier 56, North Border 43
Hillsboro-Central Valley 62, Drayton Valley-Ediburgh 16
Grafton 48, Thompson 46
Region 3
Ellendale 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 23
Strasburg-Zeeland 69, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 74, Kidder County 4
Oakes 67, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 60
Region 4
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 88, North Star 43
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 46, Benson County 41
St. John 59, Dakota Prairie 48
Dunseith 58, New Rockford-Sheyenne 53
Region 5
New Salem-Almont 55, Garrison 44
Shiloh Christian 70, Wilton-Wing 41
Standing Rock 48, Washburn 43
Flasher 52, Underwood 50
Region 6
Rugby 71, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 36
Nedrose 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 53
Minot Our Redeemer's 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 46
Drake-Anamoose 56, Minot Ryan 54
Region 7
Beulah 69, Glen Ullin-Hebron 41
Hazen 77, Beach 67
Dickinson Trinity 72, Hetttinger-Scranton 41
Bowman County 71, New England 49
Region 8
New Town 59, Ray 48
White Shield 51, Kenmare 43
Powers Lake 63, Trenton 47
North Shore 55, Divide County 41
College men's basketball
Summit League semifinals
North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69
North Dakota 73, Purdue-Fort Wayne 56
Top 25
1. Kansas (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Iowa State, Thursday.
2. Gonzaga(30-2) beat San Fransico 81-77. Next: No. 15 BYU or Saint Mary's, Tuesday.
3. Dayton (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass or VCU, Friday.
4. Florida State (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or Miami, Thursday.
5. Baylor (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Kansas State, Thursday.
6. San Diego State (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
7. Creighton (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. St. John's or Georgetown, Thursday.
8. Kentucky (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee or Alabama, Friday.
9. Michigan State (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State or Purdue, Friday.
10. Duke (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. NC State or Wake Forest or Pittsburgh, Thursday.
11. Villanova (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul or Xavier, Thursday.
12. Maryland (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State or Indiana or Nebraska, Friday.
13. Oregon (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Oregon State, Thursday.
14. BYU (24-7) vs. Saint Mary's. Next: vs. Gonzaga or San Francisco, Tuesday.
15. Louisville (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse or Virginia Tech or North Carolina, Thursday.
16. Seton Hall (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Thursday.
17. Virginia (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame or Boston College, Thursday.
18. Wisconsin (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers or Michigan, Friday.
19. Ohio State (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.
20. Auburn (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M or Missouri, Friday.
21. Illinois (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa or Minnesota or Northwestern, Friday.
22. Houston (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. SMU or Temple, Friday.
22. West Virginia (21-10) did not play. vs. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Thursday.
20. Butler (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Thursday.
25. Iowa (20-11) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Northwestern, Thursday.
College women's basketball
Summit League semifinals
South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56
South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43