Area Scores: March 10
Area Scores: March 10

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

Ellendale 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 23

NGS;4;10;15;23

Ellendale;21;40;51;59

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER (23): Carson Thompson 4, Jaxcen Glatt 7, Ethan Schaffner 5, Trenton Erbele 7. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Glatt, Erbele, 5-6 FT, 22 Rebounds (Erbele 8), 14 Fouls.

ELLENDALE (59): Ian Wagner 2, Hunter Thorpe 12, Levi Reis 13, Wyatt Henningsen 2, Kodie Slivoskey 3, Chance Durheim 3, Riley Thorpe 3, Eric Blondo 4, Joseph Tschosik 2, Scott  Wagner 15. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: Reis 3, Durheim, R.Thorpe, 8-9 FT, 4 Fouls.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 74, Kidder County 44

EKM;22;40;58;74

KC;5;20;31;44

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER (74): Jace Hanson 10, Paxton Mathern 2, Jorgen Paulson 9, Cale Mathern 7, Dalton Madcke 6, Alex Huber 18, Adam Nitschke 14, Chayse Entzi 8. Totals: 29 FG, Three-pointers: Hanson 3, Nitschke 2, Madcke 2, Mathern, 8-11 FT, 12 Fouls.

KIDDER COUNTY (44): Jayden Rath 9, Payton Cauthon 6, Isaiah Harter 8, Jonah Harter 6, Luke Rath 1, Elijah Fallgatter 10, Parker Hager 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: J.Harter 2, Rath, Fallgatter, Hager, 7-13 FT, 14 Fouls

Strasburg-Zeeland 69, LaMoure-L-M 51

LLM;21;31;39;51

SZ;15;31;49;69

LAMOURE-LITHVILLE-MARION (51): Corbon Potts 14, Charlie Bowman 13, Benji Heyd 4, Alan Zwinner 2, Colton Ness 6, Rory Gentzkow 8, Landon Piehl 4. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: Gentzkow 2, Potts, 6-10 FT, 13 Fouls.

STRASBURG-ZEELAND (69): Jake Wagner 22, Max Vander Vorste 3, Jordan Huizenga 9, Hunter Haak 8, Jesse Rohrich 6, Mac Kramer 21. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Kramer 5, Huizenga, Vander Vorste, Wagner), 9-13 FT, 10 Fouls.

Oakes 67, Linton-HMB 60

Oakes;15;34;51;67

LHMB;7;26;42;60

OAKES (67): Alex Nelson 4, Garret Meehl 9, Dalton Schmit 13, David Schmitz 3, Steele Hansen 27, Ashton Biesterfeld 11. Totals: 29 FG, Three-pointers: Schmit 2, Schmitz, 6-11 FT, 11 Fouls.

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK (60): Lucas Schumacher 35, Grant Bosch 2, Paul McCrory 15, Carter Renz 2, Landon Bosch 4, Korrigan Look 2. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Schumacher 3, 1-4 FT, 16 Fouls.

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

AT NEW TOWN

New Town 59, Ray 48

NT;17;34;46;59

Ray;10;18;32;48

NEW TOWN (59): Tristen Williams 24, Shooter Stewart 14, Dylan Jones 8, Robert White 5, Khael Decoteau 3, Emil Nakapaahu 3, Nigel Baker-Price 2.

RAY (48): Logan Ray 16, Brock Viall 10, Hayden Parizek 8, Jace Nelson 7, Mason Pippin 3, Aidan Christiansen 2, Wyatt Bothe 2.

White Shield 51, Kenmare 43

Kenmare;13;27;35;43

WS;12;20;32;51

KENMARE (43): Keagan Lautenschlager 178, Garrett Strokland 14, Jaden McNeiley 3, Reeve Froseth 2, Colby Feldman 1.

WHITE SHIELD (51): Chontay La Croix 12, Jesse White 11, Jace Dickens 11, Oscar Felix 11, Daryn White 6.

Powers Lake 64, Trenton 47

PL;15;38;52;64

Trenton;6;15;28;47

POWERS LAKE (64): Tyson Enget 15, Carter Rystedt 11, Noah Fredrickson 8, Noah Schroeder 8, Isaac Nordloef 7, Gracin Schroeder 7, Wyatt Pucket 5, Levi Kinney 2, Tucker Kearsley 1.

TRENTON (25): Michael Martinez 15, Connor Smith 8, Blake Chapman 8, Tyler Kreil 4, Brody LaRoque 3, Nate Norby 3, Chris Martinez 2, Caden Houle 2.

North Shore-Plaza 55, Divide County 41

NSP;10;28;41;55

DC;11;17;28;41

NORTH SHORE-PLAZA (55): Hayden Andes 27, Tanner Severance 8, Ty Edwards 8, Tristan Severance 8, Rylie Roger 4.

DIVIDE COUNTY (41): Lane Caraballo 14, Lance Fuentes 10, Wyatt Caraballo 10, Dylan Haugland 4, Max Dhuyvetter 3.

CLASS B POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minn. (19);20-1;190;1

2. Hatton-Northwood;19-2;162;2

3. Rugby;19-2;156;3

4. Beulah;18-3;1117;4

5. Enderlin;18-2;112;5

6. St. John;18-3;88;6

7. Hillsboro-CV;17-4;74;7

8. Kindred;16-4;60;8

9. Dickinson Trinity;18-3;57;9

10. Shiloh Christian;15-6;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-5), Underwood (18-3), New Rockford-Sheyenne (15-7), Thompson (15-6).

ALL-DISTRICT 10 TEAM

Center-Stanton: Ben Thompson.

Garrison: Dawson Wimer, Connor Kerzmann.

Max: Nathan Talbott.

Turtle Lake-Mercer: A.J. Ketterling, Matthew Wohl.

Underwood: Ty Snyder, Kayden Hornberger, Parker Christenson.

Washburn: Karter Hansen.

Wilton-Wing: Sutton Berg, Tucker Schiele.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT

March 12-14

Fargodome and Scheels Center

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Fargo Shanley (E4, 14-11) vs. Bismarck (W1, 19-5), 2 p..m., SC

Mandan (W3, 15-9) vs. Fargo Davies (E2, 22-1), 4 p.m., SC

Dickinson (W4, 14-10) vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (E1, 21-2), SC

Devils Lake (E3, 14-10) vs. Jamestown (W2, 20-4), 8 p.m., SC

Friday

Consolation, noon, 2 p.m., FD

Semifinals, 6:30, 8:30 p.m., SC

Saturday

Fifth place, 11:30 a.m., SC

Third place, 3:30 p.m., SC

Championship, 8 p.m., SC

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATE CLASS A TOURNAMENT

March 12-14

Fargodome and Scheels Center

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Fargo Shanley (E4, 17-6) vs. Legacy (W1, 22-2), 1 p..m., FD

Mandan (W3, 16-8) vs. Grand Forks Red River (E2, 17-6), 3 p.m., FD

St. Mary's (W4, 14-10) vs. Fargo Davies (E1, 16-7), FD

Devils Lake (E3, 22-1) vs. Century (W2, 21-3), 7 p.m., FD

Friday

Consolation, 4 p.m, 6 p.m., FD

Semifinals, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., SC

Saturday

Fifth place, 9:30 a.m., SC

Third place, 1:30 p.m., SC

Championship, 6 p.m., SC

COLLEGE TENNIS

AT ORLANDO, FLA.

ROCKHURST 6, U-MARY 1

Singles

No. 1: Sam Czarnecki, R def. Tasha Dembo, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2: Paula Romero, R def. Yusra Hegy, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 3: Dina Dudic, R def. Kelsey Lajom, 6-3, 6-0.

No. 4: Kate Merrick, R def. Jamie Stoppler, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

No. 5: Andrea Dabbah, R def. Danielle Wolf, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 6: Kali Askvig, UM def. Mary Harris, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2.

Doubles

No. 1: Czarnecki/Merrick def. Dembo/Hegy, 6-0.

No. 2: Romero/Dabbah def. Wolf/Heidi Jacobson, 6-2.

No. 3: Dudic/Harris def. Lajom/Askvig, 6-3.

Records: Rockhurt 2-2; University of Mary 9-3.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;34;11;6;74

BOBCATS;31;12;8;70

Austin;28;16;7;63

Minot;25;15;7;61

Minn. Wilderness;26;22;4;56

St. Cloud;10;37;5;25

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Fairbanks;38;11;3;79

Chippewa Falls;29;18;4;62

Kenai River;27;19;6;60

Minn. Magicians;21;23;9;51

Janesville;24;26;2;50

Springfield;16;34;4;36

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

New Jersey;37;13;1;75

Johnstown;34;13;4;72

WB-Scranton;26;21;5;57

Maryland;20;25;7;47

Jamestown;21;30;3;45

NE Generals;20;27;3;43

Maine;20;32;2;42

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;42;9;2;86

Amarillo;39;10;5;83

Topeka;33;14;5;71

Shreveport;34;18;0;68

Corpus Christi;16;30;7;39

New Mexico;13;34;5;31

Odessa;9;39;2;20

Wednesday, March 11

BOBCATS at Minot

WB-Scranton at New Jersey

Friday, March 13

BOBCATS at Aberdeen

Minot at Austin

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness

Janesville at Springfield

St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Fairbanks

NE Generals at Kenai River

Maine at New Jersey

Maryland at Jamestown

WB-Scranton at Johnstown

Shreveport at New Mexico

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Topeka at Lone Star

Saturday, March 14

BOBCATS at Aberdeen

Minot at Austin

Minn. Wilderness at Minn. Magicians

Janesville at Springfield

St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Fairbanks

NE Generals at Kenai River

Maine at New Jersey

Maryland at Jamestown

WB-Scranton at Johnstown

Shreveport at New Mexico

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Topeka at Lone Star

Sunday, March 15

Odessa at Corpus Christi

SCOREBOARD

High school boys basketball

Region tournament quarterfinals

Region 1

Kindred 61, Maple Valley 37

Central Cass 55, Fargo Oak Grove 44

Tri-State 81, Enderlin 78

Richland 65, Northern Cass 61

Region 2

Hatton-Northwood 62, Griggs County Central 43

Cavalier 56, North Border 43

Hillsboro-Central Valley 62, Drayton Valley-Ediburgh 16

Grafton 48, Thompson 46

Region 3

Ellendale 59, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 23

Strasburg-Zeeland 69, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 51

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 74, Kidder County 4

Oakes 67, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 60

Region 4

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 88, North Star 43

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 46, Benson County 41

St. John 59, Dakota Prairie 48

Dunseith 58, New Rockford-Sheyenne 53

Region 5

New Salem-Almont 55, Garrison 44

Shiloh Christian 70, Wilton-Wing 41

Standing Rock 48, Washburn 43

Flasher 52, Underwood 50

Region 6

Rugby 71, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 36

Nedrose 56, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 53

Minot Our Redeemer's 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 46

Drake-Anamoose 56, Minot Ryan 54

Region 7

Beulah 69, Glen Ullin-Hebron 41

Hazen 77, Beach 67

Dickinson Trinity 72, Hetttinger-Scranton 41

Bowman County 71, New England 49

Region 8

New Town 59, Ray 48

White Shield 51, Kenmare 43

Powers Lake 63, Trenton 47

North Shore 55, Divide County 41

College men's basketball

Summit League semifinals

North Dakota State 75, Oral Roberts 69

North Dakota 73, Purdue-Fort Wayne 56

Top 25

1. Kansas (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Iowa State, Thursday.

2. Gonzaga(30-2) beat San Fransico 81-77. Next: No. 15 BYU or Saint Mary's, Tuesday.

3. Dayton (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass or VCU, Friday.

4. Florida State (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson or Miami, Thursday.

5. Baylor (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Kansas State, Thursday.

6. San Diego State (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Creighton (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. St. John's or Georgetown, Thursday.

8. Kentucky (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee or Alabama, Friday.

9. Michigan State (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State or Purdue, Friday.

10. Duke (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. NC State or Wake Forest or Pittsburgh, Thursday.

11. Villanova (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul or Xavier, Thursday.

12. Maryland (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State or Indiana or Nebraska, Friday.

13. Oregon (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Utah or Oregon State, Thursday.

14. BYU (24-7) vs. Saint Mary's. Next: vs. Gonzaga or San Francisco, Tuesday.

15. Louisville (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse or Virginia Tech or North Carolina, Thursday.

16. Seton Hall (21-9) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Thursday.

17. Virginia (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame or Boston College, Thursday.

18. Wisconsin (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers or Michigan, Friday.

19. Ohio State (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

20. Auburn (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M or Missouri, Friday.

21. Illinois (21-10) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa or Minnesota or Northwestern, Friday.

22. Houston (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. SMU or Temple, Friday.

22. West Virginia (21-10) did not play. vs. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Thursday.

20. Butler (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Thursday.

25. Iowa (20-11) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Northwestern, Thursday.

College women's basketball

Summit League semifinals

South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56

South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43

