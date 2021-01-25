 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 26
Area Scores: Jan. 26

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WILTON-WING 77, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 39

DA;17;25;34;39

WW;24;41;59;77

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE: Taryn Sieg 4, Hailie Fletschock 16, Riley Hauff 6, Jamie Lemer 7, Alexis Hase 2, Jazzlynn Hase 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointes: Lemer, 2-6 FT, 11 Fouls.

WILTON-WING: Moanna Tooke 2, Jordyn Thorson 2, MaKennah Fischer 2, Hailey Quam 31, Kiara Johnson 10, Hannah Fischer 4, Tavi Hirchert 2, Jordan Tooke 6, Kalyssa Schock 14, Justus Boos 4. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Schock 4, Johnson, 8-13 FT, 11 Fouls.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 32, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 29

RT;12;14;16;29

NSA;17;25;34;39

RICHARDTON-TAYLOR: Skylar Crow 11, Jayne Krank 2, Claire Diede 6, Gracee Kuntz 2, Ashlynn Christensen 8. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 2, Crow, 4-6 FT, 13 Fouls.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Raegen Adams 2, Alaina Vanderwal 8, Mackenzie Brandt 19, Emily Morman 1, Bridget Kunz 2. Totals: 7 FG, Three-pointers: Brandt 2, Vanderwal 2, 6-14 FT, 10 Fouls.

GRANT COUNTY 57, FLASHER 39

GC;21;33;41;57

Flasher;11;22;30;39

FLASHER: Leandra Schmidt 9, Rylee Fleck 10, Leslee Isbell 2, Carlee Fuchs 2, Jayden Miller 4, Tymber Boldt 12. Totals: 11 FG, Three: Fleck 2, Schmidt, 8-10 FT, 8 Fouls.

GRANT COUNTY: Isabelle Boyer 26, Merissa Meyer 2, Ameerah Rosin 2, Laura Muggli 8, Zoey Heid 7, Anna Schatz 4, Delaney Hoffman 8. Heid. 26 FG, Three-pointers: Heid, 4-4 FT, 11 Fouls.

HAZEN 60, BEULAH 53

Beulah;13;26;41;53

Hazen;12;24;36;60

BEULAH: Kinzey Zuroff 5, Olivia Martens 10, Harys Beauchamp 25, Ally Walcker 2, Jenna Koppelsloen 11. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Martens, Beauchamp, Koppelsloen, 12-18 FT, 23 Fouls.

HAZEN: MaKenna Brunmeier 9, Sydney Mosset 17, Macee Smith 5, Laini Carr 1, Paige Erhardt 13, Eliza Herrick 15. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Mosset 5, Erhardt, Herrick, 11-19 FT, 22 Fouls.

KIDDER COUNTY 51, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 29

KC;19;28;45;51

MPB;6;18;26;29

KIDDER COUNTY: Avery Rath 16, Kennedy Harter 8, Hailey Pfaff 5, Madelyn Schmidt 18, Josie Braun 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 2, Pfaff, Harter, 7-12 FT, 15 Fouls.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN: Brittney Reister 15, Isabel Schmidt 2, Lilly Bohl 3, Ryleigh Martin 3, Gracie Gunderson 2, Sophie Bohl 2, Kalen Kinizell 2. Totals: 10 FG, 9-14 FT, 11 Fouls.

HETTINGER-SCRANTON 57, BOWMAN COUNTY 52

BC;16;32;42;52

HS;10;29;54;57

BOWMAN COUNTY: Bailey Peterson 7, Raegen Honeyman 2, Jaci Fischer 17, Andrea Rodakowski 11, Ellie Powell 15

HETTINGER-SCRANTON: Laela Jensen 8, Ella Jensen 6, Sam Oase 15, Bailee Pierce 15, Sidra Sadowsky 6, Beth Lien 6.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Enderlin (11);9-1;213;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9);9-1;210;2

3. Dickinson Trinity (1);12-1;188;3

4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2);9-0;167;4

5. Grafton;10-1;138;5

6. Central Cass;9-1;97;9

7. Dunseith;7-1;70;6

8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;9-1;58;10

9. Ellendale;10-1;41;NR

10. Kindred;6-2;26;7

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (9-1), Rugby (9-2), Beulah (7-4), Minot Ryan (8-1), Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (8-2), Bowman County (8-2), Oakes (7-3).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Central Cass (23);11-0;230;1

2. Kindred;10-3;200;3

3. Grafton;10-2;168;2

4. Kenmare;13-0;153;6

5T. Linton-HMB;11-2;127;4

5T. Wilton-Wing;13-0;127;8

7. Glenburn;12-1;64;5

8. Thompson;10-2;59;7

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;11-3;58;10

10. Carrington;10-3;40;NR

Others receiving votes: Oakes (9-1), Trenton (9-2), Bowman County (10-2), Center-Stanton (9-2), Kidder County (8-2), Midway-Minto (7-2), Northern Cass (8-2), Hettinger-Scranton (9-3), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-2), Velva (10-3).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;35;12;3;1;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;33;11;6;0;2;2;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;27;9;4;1;2;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;27;8;5;2;1;1;1

Denver;;21;6;9;1;0;1;1

Western Michigan;;19;5;10;3;0;0;1

Colorado College;;15;3;11;2;0;2;2

Miami;;15;4;10;2;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 29

North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College

Duluth at Miami

Saturday, Jan. 30

North Dakota at Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

Duluth at Miami

Denver at Colorado College

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;21;1;0;42

Bismarck;11;10;3;25

Minot;8;9;3;19

Austin;5;7;3;13

Minn. Wilderness;3;5;1;7

St. Cloud;3;11;0;6

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Kenai River;8;5;0;16

Janesville;7;4;2;16

Minn. Magicians;7;1;0;14

Fairbanks;6;8;0;12

Chippewa Falls;2;6;2;6

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;15;8;1;31

Johnstown;13;4;3;29

Maryland;11;5;5;27

New Jersey;8;9;5;21

NE Generals;8;14;3;19

Danbury;5;3;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;18;8;1;37

Shreveport;17;3;3;37

Amarillo;11;6;3;25

Wichita Falls;9;8;4;22

Odessa;7;13;3;17

New Mexico;6;15;1;13

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Minot at Aberdeen

St. Cloud at Minn. Magicians

Friday, Jan. 29

St. Cloud at Minot, 8:05 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Austin

Kenai River at Janesville

Maine at New Jersey

NE Generals at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Amarillo at New Mexico

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Saturday, Jan. 30

BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Austin at Minn. Wilderness

Kenai River at Janesville

Maine at New Jersey

NE Generals at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Amarillo at New Mexico

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Sunday, Jan. 31

BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness

Kenai River at Janesville

NE Generals at Johnstown

Amarillo at New Mexico

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men’s basketball

Bismarck State College 99, Miles Community College 85

Yellowston Christian (Mont.) 80, Dickinson State 73

College women’s basketball

Miles Community College 81, Bismarck State College 60

Jamestown 71, College of St. Mary 55

High school boys basketball

Carrington 58, Barnes County North 40

Central Cass 90, Richland 36

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 62, Dakota Prairie 58

Enderlin 72, Maple Valley 38

Kindred 68, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 35

North Border 74, Midwa-Minto 48

Thompson 76, Larimore 30

White Shield 63, Warwick 30

High school girls basketball

Hazen 60, Beulah 53

Heart River 72, New England 55

Herreid-Selby 63, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 39

Garrison 78, Washburn 35

Grant County 57, Flasher 39

Kenmare 44, Tioga 31

Kidder County 51, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 29

Langdon-E-M 73, Dunseith 54

Minot Ryan 45, Lewis & Clark-Berthold 30

Nelson County 78, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 24

New Salem-Almont 32, Richardton-Taylor 29

Northern Cass 80, Hillsboro-Central Valley 32

Parshall 81, New Town 22

Powers Lake 54, Alexander-Trinty Christian 29

Rugby 61, Nedrose 27

Velva 56, Bottineau 40

Wilton-Wing 77, Drake-Anamoose 39

High school girls hockey

Fargo North-South 5, Crookston, Minn. 2

