Area Scores: Feb. 26

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 89, BISMARCK 87
BHS;45;34;8;--;87
LHS;37;42;10;--;89
BISMARCK (87): Nick Hinsz 6, Tarin Walker 3, Gunner Swanson 24, Max Tschosik 7, Logan Schaubert 4, Tyce Halter 6, Kade Rohlfs 2, Ethan Stotz 5, Treysen Eaglestaff 30. Totals: 11-20 FG, Three-pointers: 15-35 (Swanson 6, Eaglestaff 6, Schauber, Walker, Hinsz), 14-24 FT, 32 Fouls, 23 Turnovers.
LEGACY (89): Keagen Woodbury 18, Rhett Clements 16, Jace Nordsven 8, Ben Patton 11, Joey Buzalsky 9, Nick Kupfer 13, Logan Wetzel 2, Zander Albers 16. Totals: 27-48 FG, Three-pointers: 5-11 (Albers 2, Clements, Nordsven, Kupfer), 30-40 FT, 18 Fouls, 27 Turnovers.
Records: Legacy 12-8 West Region, 13-8 overall; Bismarck 15-5, 16-5.
JAMESTOWN 75, MANDAN 72
MANDAN (72): Elijah Klein 26, Jaxton Wiest 20, Jayce Lowman 10, Dane Carlson 2, Aaron Riopelle 2, Tyler Thilmony 8, Dontae Maloney 4. Totals: 29-58 7-10 72.
JAMESTOWN (75): Carson Lamp 15, Max Anderson 8, Carson Kidd 4, Shea Carroll 17, Brooks Carroll 14, Keith Levin 13, Jacob Hilgemann 2, Matt Anderson 2. Totals: 25-52 13-17 75.
Halftime: Jamestown 44, Mandan 40.
3-pointers: M 7-16 (Wiest 4, Lowman 2, Thilmony 1); J 12-27 (S. Carroll 5, B. Carroll 4, Max Anderson 2, Lamp 1). Fouls: M 15, J 9. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: M 23 (Klein 9), J 24 (Lamp 6). Turnovers: M 13, J 14. Assists: M 14 (Thilmony 6), J 15 (S. Carroll 5, Hilgemann 5). Steals: M 7 (Klein 3), J 5. Blocked shots: M 1, J 1.
Records: Mandan 13-7 West Region, 13-8 overall; Jamestown 17-3, 18-3.
DICKINSON 74, ST. MARY'S 63
DICKINSON (74): Kobe Krenz 24, Jayden Hocker 21, Jaiden Wright 17, Tallon Klatt 6, Kyle Brilz 3, Alex Dvorak 2, Luke Mavity 1. Totals: 25 14-22 74.
ST. MARY'S (63): Jaxson Wiseman 26, Carson Rohrich 13, Connor Puetz 8, Zach Haas 7, Isaac Armstrong 5, Thomas Jackson 2, Nick Schumacher 2. Totals: 26 1-3 63.
3-pointers: D 10 (Hocker 7, Wright 1, Krenz 1, Brilz 1); S 10 (Wiseman 4, Rohrich 3, Puetz 2, Armstrong 1). Fouls: D 13, S 15. Fouled out: None.
Records: Dickinson 12-8 West Region, 12-9 overall; St. Mary's 5-15, 5-16.
WATFORD CITY 62, WILLISTON 54
WILLISTON (54): Jorn Everson 14, Wil Olson 12, Benson Slotsve 9, Garrett Hill 6, Jaxon Meyer 6, Lief Larsen 5, J.J. Williams 2. Totals: 22 5-9 54.
WATFORD CITY (62): La-vores Monroe 24, John Kudawoo 17, Javyn McGorman 9, Britton Cranston 8, Connor Cross 2, Ryan Domerese 2. Totals: 21 9-15 62.
Halftime: Watford City 31, Williston 27.
3-pointers: Will 5 (Slotsve 3, Olson 2); WC 11 (Kudawoo 5, McGorman 2, Cranston 2, Monroe 2). Fouls: Will 14, WC 10. Fouled out: None.
Records: Williston 5-15 West Region, 6-15 overall; Watford City 1-19, 1-20.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 53, LEGACY 37
BISMARCK (53): Jilee Golus 20, Elle Hill 9, Payton Gerving 7, Mandie Picard 6, Cadee Ryckman 3, Sydney Gerving 3, Peyton Neumiller 3, Miyah Holzworth 2. Totals: 16-52 18-23 53.
LEGACY (37): Alexis Dressler 5, Ashton Sagaser 4, Mac Boone 3, Sidney Kautz 2, Jaiden Baker 6, Breena Sand 6, Arianna Berryhill 4, Ashley Guthmiller 3, Hannah Stymeist 2, Alayna Hill 2. Totals: 13-47 9-15 37.
Halftime: Legacy 16, Bismarck 15.
3-pointers: B 3-18 (Golus 2, P. Gerving 1); L 2-16 (Dressler 1, Guthmiller 1). Fouls: B 16, L 22. Fouled out: Boone. Reounds: B 18 (Ryckman 4), L 23 (Dressler 7). Turnovers: B 12, L 7. Steals: B 15 (Hill 6), L 8. Blocked shots: B 2, L 5 (Baker 3.
Records: Bismarck 14-6 West Region, 15-6 overall; Legacy 18-2, 19-2.
CENTURY 70, MINOT 52
Minot;21;31;--;52
Century;37;33;--;70
MINOT (52): Allie Nelson 14, Paige Rosencrans 3, Mariah Evenson 2, Becca Tschetter 3, Alexis Haider 5, Landry Maragos 7, Lauren McLean 6, Tia Haskins 9, Avery Lunde 3. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Haider, Lunde, 12-17 FT, 18 Fouls.
CENTURY (70): Ella Fridley 1, Brooklyn Price 1, Jocelyn Julson 10, Chloe Markovic 8, MaKayla Anderson 10, Julia Fitterer 16, Logan Nissley 9, Ashton Kinnebrew 13, Lauren Ware 2. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Fitterer 4, Kinnebrew 2, Julson, Markovic, 17-33 FT, 15 Fouls.
Records: Century 18-2 West Region, 19-2 overall; Minot 10-10, 10-11.
ST. MARY'S 63, DICKINSON 55
DICKINSON (55): Peyton Selle 17, Audrey Rodakowski 11, Symone Beld 10, Madison Lindley 5, Sydney Binstock 1, Taya Hopfauf 9, Paige Balliet 2. Totals: 20-37 12-15 55.
ST. MARY'S (63): Abigail Kopp 15, Hallie Schweitzer 11, Elizabeth Peyerl 9, Maria Mann 6, Maddy Grad 6, Lydia Spies 9, Mykie Messer 4, Maddy Miller 3. Totals: 23-60 10-10 63.
Halftime: St. Mary's 30, Dickinson 20.
3-pointers: D 3-8 (Beld 1, Hopfauf 1, Lindley 1); S 7-16 (Spies 3, Grad 2, Peyerl 1, Miller 1). Fouls: D 10, SM 11. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: D 18 (Rodakowski 7), S 21 (Kopp 7).
Records: Dickinson 4-16 West Region, 5-16 overall; St. Mary's 12-8, 12-9.
MANDAN 74, JAMESTOWN 66
Mandan;32;42;--;74
Jamestown;37;29;--;66
MANDAN (74): Maria Moore 10, Aleah Clarke 14, Amaya Ramsey 11, Piper Harris 2, Jordan Toman 2, Lakyn Darras 21, Sydney Gustavsson 14. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Clarke 3, Darras 3, Gustavsson 2, Moore 2, 8-8 FT, 15 Fouls.
JAMESTOWN (66): Kameron Selvig 10, Jessa Anderson 4, Kaylee Panchot 2, Katherine Horgan 12, Grace Hegerle 30, Jessica Walter 8. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Hegerle, 13-17 FT, 11 Fouls.
Records: Mandan 13-7 West Region, 14-7 overall; Jamestown 8-12, 9-12.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53,
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 41
MPB;5;20;31;41
LLM;12;26;39;53
MEDINA-PB (41): Ryleigh Martin 12, Brittney Reister 11, Megan Moser 7, Alison Thomas 4, Gracie Bohl 3, Lilly Bohl 4. Totals: 16-51 9-14 41.
LAMOURE-LM (53): Mollie Robbins 14, Ellie Holen 13, KayLynn Siedschlag 12, Molly Musland 10, Allie Hebl 4. Totals: 18-45 12-17 53.
3-pointers: M 0-13, L 5-15 (Siedschlag 2, Holen 1, Robbins 1, Musland 1). Fouls: M 15, L 13. Fouled out: None.
Kidder County 49, Carrington 44
Carrington;12;22;31;44
Kidder County;8;17;26;49
CARRINGTON (44): Kiera Eli 14, Lexus Page 9, Marah Schmitz 5, Addison Hoornaert 5, Hannah Hagel 2, Sydnie Grager 6, Tessa Page 3. Totals: 18-47 0-4 44.
KIDDER COUNTY (49): Madelyn Schmidt 29, Hailey Pfaff 10, Kennedy Harter 3, Brittany Rath 2, Teanna Binder 2, Avery Rath 3. Totals: 14-45 16-23 49.
3-pointers: C 8-27 (Eli 4, Schmitz 1, Hoornaert 1, T. Page 1, L. Page 1); K 5-18 (Schmidt 3, Rath 1, Pfaff 1). Fouls: C 16, K 10. Fouled out: Hoornaert.
NOTE: Madelyn Schmidt scored 19 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter.
REGION 8 TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Trenton 61, Parshall 46
Parshall;11;26;28;46
Trenton;12;26;46;61
Parshall (46): Cedar Hall 15, Katherine Fox 15, Jayln Hall 7, Wynter Deane 4, Bailey Christianson 2, Winter Old Rock 2.
Trenton (61): Alyssa St. Pierre 20, Kaity Hove 9, Raquel Archer 8, Alexa St. Pierre 8, Jacee Turcotte 9, Kella Norby 7.
Kenmare 44, Mandaree 41
Mandaree;11;21;25;51
Kenmare;11;19;31;44
Mandaree (41): Daysha Serdahl 91, Jewels Lonefight 7, Ashlyn Grady 4, Jesse Vigen 4, Cherish Johnson 3, Brandy Mays 2, Tianna Lester 2.
Kenmare (44): Kate Zimmer 16, Brenna Strokland 12, Logan Redding 4, Megan Zimmer 4, Ashley Bauer 3, Brooklyn Rodin 3, Sierra Skar 2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
ALL-WESTERN DAKOTA ASSOCIATION TEAM
Forwards: Riley Ball (sr.), Madison Brown (fr.), Bismarck; Ella Roaldson (jr.), Jamestown; Ana Ross (jr.), Madison Hertz (8th grade), Mandan; Taylyn Cope (fr.), O'Malley Eslinger (sr.), Kaya Shaw (sr.), Abby Tallman (soph.), Minot.
Defense: Paige Hanson (jr.), Bismarck; Taia Klaman (sr.), Dickinson; Maci Berg (fr.), Mandan; Paige Ackerman (jr.), Minot.
Goalies: Jayli Wandler (soph.), Mandan; Amber Borkhuis (soph.), Minot.
Coach of the year: Andy Fitzgerald, Jamestown.
