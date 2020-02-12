Area Scores: Feb. 13

RUNNING

RUN 4 CHANGE: The Deutscher Family Memorial Run 4 Change is Saturday, April 18 at Bismarck's Sertoma Club Community Center and trails. Welcome begins at 8:30 a.m. 10K run is at 9 a.m., 5K run/walk at 9:15 a.m., 1K Bubble run at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to education programs in North Dakota, such as Safe Community Coalition, SADD, and high school post prom and post graduation committees, that support drunk driving awareness and prevention. Early registration is $30 for 10K and 5K events, $15 for 1K. After March 31, entry fees increase to $35 for 10K and 5K events. Onsite registration at the Sertoma Community Center is Friday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Run day registration is available from 7-9 a.m. Fee includes t-shirt. For more information and online registration go to www.ndrun.org.