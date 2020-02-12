Area Scores: Feb. 13

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Fargo Davies (16);16-1;84;2
2. West Fargo Sheyenne;15-1;61;3
3. Jamestown (1);13-2;59;1
4. Bismarck;13-4;31;4
5. Minot;12-5;11;5
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (12-5), Mandan (11-6).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Devils Lake (16);16-0;84;1
2. Century (1);16-1;61;3
3. Legacy;17-1;56;2
4. Fargo Shanley;13-3;36;4
5. Fargo Davies;12-5;12;5
Others receiving votes: Mandan (12-5), Grand Forks Red River (11-6).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NSIC
MEN
North Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Northern State;14-4;18-8
Duluth;13-5;18-6
Moorhead;11-7;15-9
St. Cloud State;10-8;13-11
Bemidji State;7-11;10-12
U-Mary;6-12;11-13
Crookston;5-13;9-15
Minot State;4-14;10-14
South Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Sioux Falls;15-3;19-5
Upper Iowa;12-6;15-9
Winona State;11-7;14-10
Mankato;11-7;13-11
Augustana;9-9;14-10
Wayne State;7-11;10-17
Concordia-St. Paul;5-13;7-15
SW Minn. St.;4-14;7-17
Friday, Feb. 14
Bemidji State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Winona State
MSU-Mankato at Augustana
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Feb. 15
Crookston at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minot State
Moorhead at Duluth
Mankato at Wayne State
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana
Southwest Minn. State at Winona State
WOMEN
North Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Duluth;16-2;19-5
St. Cloud;14-4;17-5
Moorhead;11-7;16-9
U-Mary;11-7;17-10
Northern;8-10;12-12
Bemidji State;4-14;7-15
Minot State;3-15;6-16
Crookston;3-15;4-18
South Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Sioux Falls;15-3;22-3
Wayne State;11-7;16-8
Winona State;10-8;14-8
Mankato;10-8;113-9
Augustana;9-9;113-9
Concordia-St. Paul;9-9;12-12
SW Minn. St.;8-10;13-10
Upper Iowa;2-16;3-21
Friday, Feb. 14
Bemidji State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Winona State
MSU-Mankato at Augustana
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
MSU-Moorhead at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Feb. 15
Crookston at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minot State
Moorhead at Duluth
Mankato at Wayne State
Northern State at St. Cloud State
Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Augustana
Southwest Minn. State at Winona State
MON-DAK CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;Conf.;Overall
Dawson CC;10-0;21-6
NDSCS;8-2;22-4
Miles CC;7-3;15-10
United Tribes;5-5;13-10
Williston State;4-6;13-12;
Lake Region;3-7;9-17
BSC;3-7;6-20
Bottineau;0-10;6-21
WOMEN
Team;Conf.;Overall
BSC;9-1;23-3
Miles;8-2;16-10
NDSCS;7-3;20-5
Lake Region;6-4;16-11
Dawson;5-5;13-14
United Tribes;3-7;9-14
Bottineau;1-9;10-17
Williston State;1-9;4-22
Thursday, Feb. 13
North Dakota State College of Science at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Dakota College-Bottineau at Miles Community College
Williston State at Dawson Community College
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;29;8;6;64
BOBCATS;25;11;7;57
Austin;24;13;6;54
Minot;23;13;7;53
Minn. Wilderness;21;19;3;45
St. Cloud;10;30;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;33;9;3;69
Kenai River;25;17;6;56
Chippewa Falls;26;15;0;52
Janesville;20;23;1;41
Minn. Magicians;15;22;8;38
Springfield;13;28;4;30
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;33;8;1;67
Johnstown;28;13;4;60
WB-Scranton;20;21;5;45
Maryland;17;20;7;41
Jamestown;18;25;3;39
Maine;18;25;2;38
NE Generals;16;22;2;34
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;35;7;4;74
Lone Star;36;8;1;73
Shreveport;30;14;0;60
Topeka;28;13;3;59
Corpus Christi;14;26;7;35
New Mexico;10;29;5;25
Odessa;8;34;2;18
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Aberdeen at Minot, Postponed
Minnesota Magicians 4, Chippewa Falls 2
New Jersey 5, WB-Scranton 3
Thursday, Feb. 13
Amarillo at Shreveport
Friday, Feb. 14
Bismarck at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Aberdeen at Minn. Wilderness
Fairbanks at Chilppewa Falls
Jamestown at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
NE Generals at New Jersey
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Amarillo at Shreveport
Springfield at Topeka
Saturday, Feb. 15
Bismarck at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Aberdeen at Minn. Wilderness
Chilppewa Falls at Janesville
Fairbanks at Minn. Magticians
Jamestown at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
NE Generals at New Jersey
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Amarillo at Shreveport
Springfield at Topeka
BOWLING
WEEKLY LEADERS
MIDWAY LANES
All-Star Challenge: Men’s game – Bryan Goehring 253. Men’s 4-game series – Art Mues 912, Goehring 912, Ryan Holzworth 903.
Bantam: Boys game – Leeam Rud 103. Boys series – Rud 187. Girls game – Millie McCulley 92. Girls series – McCulley 173.
Bumper: Boys game – D. Eisenmann 115. Boys series – Eisenmann 188. Girls game – A. Breid 103. Girls series – Cambrie Ford 185.
Capitol Rollers: Women’s game – Peggy Gramling 2252. Women’s series – Gramling 626, Kara Seibel 610.
DC Bowlers: Men’s game – Chuck Bickleman 255. Men’s series – Karl Olsen 720. Bickleman 700. Women’s game – Sandy Olsen 202. Women’s series – Olsen 513.
Early Risers: Women’s game – Shirley Genz 206. Women’s series – Genz 492.
Even Dozen: Men’s game – Troy Miller 236. Men’s series – Kyle Niess 655. Women’s game – Sharon Schmidt 191. Women’s series – Jan Goehring 487.
Flintstone: Men’s game – Eddy James 248. Men’s series – Ray Bellon 683. Women’s game – Debi Ballard 192. Women’s series – Ballard 530.
Golden Oldies: Men’s game – Paul Prussing 266. Men’s series – Prussing 672, Ron Bosworth 657. Women’s game – Vauna Runge 199. Women’s series – Bernie Boser-Vinje 507.
Inter City: Men’s game – Casey Kuntz 269. Men’s series – Tom Simon 619.
Junior High: Boys game – David Jankoviak 215. Boys series – Dawson Unrath 595. Girls game – Jasmyn Gildea 176. Girls series – Jessie Bean 433.
Monday Madness: Men’s game – Tom Rehborg 269. Men’s series – Rehborg 682. Women’s game – Brittany Zahn 194. Women’s series – Cathy Meyer 471.
Odd Couples: Men’s game – Allen Nolz 219. Men’s series – Jesse Silbernagel 615. Women’s game – Kathy Bahmiller. Women’s series – Judy Kopp 520.
Rookie: Boys game – Parker Wilson 197. Boys series – Zach Weiler 484. Girls game – Lindsey Doll 169. Girls series – Doll 397.
Roughrider: Men’s game – Tyler Johns 258. Men’s series – Paul Prussing 663.
Short Timers: Men’s game – Cody Nelson 235. Men’s series – Jesse Jose 640. Women’s game – Jessica Bosworth 196. Women’s series – Bosworth 553.
Senior High: Boys game – Adan Portscheller 236. Boys series – Portscheller 662. Girls game – Emmi Lawson 218. Girls series – Tara Schneider 537.
Strike Searchers: Women’s game – Kathy Kurtz 212. Women’s series – Kurtz 565.
Sunday Nite Leftovers: Men’s game – Justin Hagen 227. Men’s series – Hagen 609. Women’s game – Tari Azure 154. Women’s game – 395.
Sundowners: Women’s game – Brandi Morrison 247. Women’s series – Morrison 623.
TGIT: Men’s game – Chad Broeckel 279, Jack Nelson 278. Men’s series – Broeckel 806, Nelson 724, Dylan Knudson 713.
Tuesday Golden Agers: Men’s game – Paul Prussing 244. Men’s series – Randy Joersz 688. Women’s game – Gloria Olson 205. Women’s series – Kathy Kurtz 575.
Twin City High Rollers: Men’s game – Dave Wisham 279. Men’s series – Wisham 752, Chad Broeckel 730, Jay Fettig 712. Women’s game – Sarah Skeen 201. Women’s series – Skeen 555.
Twins: Men’s game – Kyle Splichal 266. Men’s series – Darin Helbling 704, Ryan Holzworth 696. Women’s game – Eurlyne Schuster 149. Women’s series – Schuster 400.
Wednesday Coffee: Women’s game – Cathy Meyer 184, Carole Fawcett 184. Women’s series – Fawcett 484.
Women’s City: High game – Cheryllyn Schmidt 197. High series – Carrie Germann 500.
TEN SPOT LANES
Sid’s Kids: Boys game – Kyle Gader 191. Boys series – Gader 518. Girls game – Allie Salter 222. Girls series – Salter 565.
Monday Seniors: Men’s game – Mike Haggen 244. Men’s series – Keith Stolz 606. Women’s game – Chloe Leingang 172. Women’s series – Adeline Fleck 437.
Women’s Western: High game – LeeAnn Roehrich 233. High series – Roehrich 573.
Custer: Men’s game – Jake Sauter 255. Men’s series – Sauter 737, Dave Williams 675.
Men’s Mandan: Men’s game – Ryan Holzworth 269. Men’s 4-game series – Holzworth 984, Claude Wilmes 879, David Buchanan 798.
Unknowns: Men’s game – Mike Unterseher 277, Steve Skaret 276. Men’s series – Justin Sipma 748, Brian Masseth 722, Unterseher 702, Jake Sauter 687, Lynn Geffre 673, Shawn Saxvik 665.
NOTE: Bowling leaders are compiled from league websites on Wednesdays. For weekly leaders, each league’s top game and series will be listed, plus any bowler that meets the following minimums -- Men: 275 game, 650 3-game series, 850 four-game series. Women: 225 game, 600 three-game series, 750 four-game series.
REC DIGEST
GYMNASTICS
KIM LUPO MEMORIAL MEET
At Minot
Girls, Level 3
Team: 1. Gynmagic 110.7. 2. Dickinson 106.325. 3. Mandan Dakota Star 105.3. 4. Badlands 104.7. 5. Jamestown 103.5. 6. Western Stars 102.05. 7. Acro Stars 99.9. 8. Carrington 89.25. 9. Sidney (Mont.) 64.4.
All-around: Madie Canales, 35.075 (blue); Taylor Arnegard, 34.975 (blue); Emma Larson, 34.4 (blue); Camrybn Gierke, 33.9 (red); Jaci Sauvageau, 32.975 (red).
Vault: Canales, 91.75 (blue); Larson, 9.1 (blue); Arnegard, 8.825 (red); Gierke, 8.8 (red); Sauvageau, 8.475 (white).
Uneven bars: Arnegard, 8.9 (red); Canales, 8.5 (red); Larson, 8.2 (white); Sauvageau, 8.35 (white); Gierke, 7.7 (yellow).
Balance beam: Larson, 8.55 (red); Arnegard, 8.5 (red); Gierke, 8.3 (white); Canales, 8.25 (white); Grace Entzel, 7.5 (green); Sauvageau, 7.3 (green).
Floor exercise: Canales, 9.15 (blue); Gierke, 9.1 (blue); Sauvageau, 8.85 (red); Arnegard, 8.75 (red); Larson, 8.55 (red).
Girls, Level 4
Team: 1. Badlands 106.4. 2. Mandan Dakota Star 101.15. 3. Jamestown 100.85. 4. Western Stars 99.8. 5. Dickinson 99.5. 6. Valley City 93.05. 7. Carrington 95. 8. Gymagic 66.9. 9. Acro Stars 32.2. 10. Sidney (Mont.) 30.35.
All-around: Bentleigh Trapp 34.55 (blue); Haily Ableidinger 33.55 (red); Jaylei Eisenbeis 33.05 (red).
Vault: Ableidinger, 8.45 (white); Trapp, 8.25 (white); Eisenbeis, 7.8 (yellow).
Uneven bars: Trapp, 8.85 (red); Ableidinger, 8.45 (white); Eisenbeis, 8.4 (white).
Balance beam: Trapp, 8.55 (red); Eisenbeis, 8.2 (white); Ableidinger, 8.1 (white).
Floor exercise: Trapp, 8.9 (red); Eisenbeis, 8.65 (red); Ableidinger, 8.55 (red).
Girls, Xcel Gold, age 13-plus
All-around: 6. Oaklie Trapp, 29.45.
Vault: 5. Trapp, 7.475.
Uneven bars: 6. Trapp, 7.75.
Balance beam: 6. Trapp, 6.3
Floor exercise: 6. Trapp, 7.95.
Girls, Xcel Platinum
All-around: 1. Ella Fleming, 35.3.
Vault: 1. Fleming, 9.05.
Uneven bars: 1. Fleming, 9.0.
Balance beam: 1. Fleming, 8.9.
Floor exercise: 3. Fleming, 8.35.
UPCOMING EVENTS
DEADLINES
SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.
Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.
BASKETBALL
DEACON 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT: March 28 at Shanley High School in Fargo. Open to boys and girls teams, grades 3-8. Entry fee $70 per team with a limit of six players. Contact Andrew Burns at Andrew.Burns@jp2schools.org for registration. Deadline is March 17.
NAPOLEON BASKETBALL BOOSTERS 16TH ANNUAL TOURNAMENT: Saturday, March 14 in Napoleon. Open to both boys and girls teams grades 6-8. Entry fee $150 per team. Deadline to register March 6. Three-game guarantee. For more information or entry form, call Terry at (701) 754-2320 or email schwartz@bektel.com.
RUNNING
RUN 4 CHANGE: The Deutscher Family Memorial Run 4 Change is Saturday, April 18 at Bismarck's Sertoma Club Community Center and trails. Welcome begins at 8:30 a.m. 10K run is at 9 a.m., 5K run/walk at 9:15 a.m., 1K Bubble run at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to education programs in North Dakota, such as Safe Community Coalition, SADD, and high school post prom and post graduation committees, that support drunk driving awareness and prevention. Early registration is $30 for 10K and 5K events, $15 for 1K. After March 31, entry fees increase to $35 for 10K and 5K events. Onsite registration at the Sertoma Community Center is Friday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Run day registration is available from 7-9 a.m. Fee includes t-shirt. For more information and online registration go to www.ndrun.org.
SCOREBOARD
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men
South Dakota 85, Western Illinois 72
Oral Roberts 81, Omaha 78, OT
Northwestern, Iowa 101, Jamestown 98
Women
Northwestern, Iowa 77, Jamestown 70