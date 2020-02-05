Area Scores: Feb. 6

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Jamestown (18);12-1;101;1
2. Fargo Davies (3);14-1;87;2
3. West Fargo Sheyenne;14-1;63;3
4. Bismarck;11-4;34;4
5. Minot;11-4;27;3
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (9-5).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Devils Lake (15);14-0;98;1
2. Legacy (6);16-0;90;2
3. Century;13-1;64;3
4. Fargo Shanley;11-3;38;4
5. Fargo Davies;11-4;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (9-6), Mandan (10-5).
BOYS HOCKEY
CENTURY 8, HAZEN-BEULAH 1
(Tuesday)
Century;5;2;1;--;8
Hazen-Beulah;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1. C, Carter Schoneberg (Alex Samardzic). 2. C, Dawson Shirley (unassisted). 3. C, Schoneberg (Samardzic, Eli Reimer). 4. C, Reimer (Jadon Reimer, Schoneberg). 5. C, Thomas Odegaard (Austin Wald).
Second period: 6. C, Colton Schulte (unassisted). 7. C, Connor Hanson (Schulte).
Third period: 8. C, E. Reimer (Samardzic). 9. HB, Jacob Driscoll (Jacob Folk, Landen Sayler).
Goalie saves: C -- Holden Ubl 4-8-6 -- 18. HB -- Shane Baardson 7-11-11 -- 29.
Penalties: C -- 7 minors. H -- 5 minors.
Records: Century 9-2 West Region (30 points), 11-5 overall; Hazen-Beulah 0-10-0 (0), 2-24.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT
AT ELGIN, N.D.
FEBRUARY 14-15, 17
Friday, Feb. 14
Game 1: No. 4 Solen vs. No. 5 Standing Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Grant County vs. No. 6 New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Game 3: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Game 1 Winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 Flasher vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Game 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 1, 4 p.m. (region qualifier)
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (region qualifier)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
BEACH 60, MOTT-REGENT 49
(Tuesday)
Beach;9;35;47;60
Mott-Regent;10;25;37;49
BEACH (60): Gage Swanson 24, Tevin Dietz 15, Trey Swanson 7, Blake Van Horn 6, Chance Erickson 6, Jhett Farstveet 2. Totals: 20 19-32 60.
MOTT-REGENT (49): Sam Huether 17, Logan Lutz 16, Cole Manolovits 8, Ryan Doe 5, Jordan Ottmar 3. Totals: 18 6-14 49.
3-pointers: B 1 (G. Swanson 1), M 7 (Lutz 3, Manolovits 2, Ottmar 1, Huether 1). Fouls: B 14, M 25. Fouled out: None.
RUGBY 76, VELVA 41
Velva;8;17;33;41
Rugby;30;45;69;76
VELVA (41): Kaden Chadwick 26, Tace Pederson 5, Gage Florence 5, Jerry Selzler 3, Jade Fevold. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Chadwick, Pederson, Selzler, 6-8 FT, 5 Fouls.
RUGBY (76): Jaden Hamilton 23, Trace Goven 18, Devan Michels 12, Cole Slaubaugh 10, Isaiah Smith 5, Warren Walker 5, Dawson Schepp 3. Totals: 31 FG, Three-pointers: Hamilton 3, Goven 2, Michels 3, Smith, Walker, Schepp, 4-5 FT, 9 Fouls.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 9, WILLISTON STATE 2
(Tuesday)
UM;2;3;4;--;9
WSC;0;0;2;--;2
First period: 1. UM, Andy Huber (Seth Cushing, Zach Garrett), 15:10. 2. UM, PJ Silveria (Alex Horner), 16:25.
Second period: 3. UM, Cyril Nagurski (Kyler Moore), 2:19. 4. UM, Cushing (Huber, Garrett), 6:16. 5. UM, Cushing (Garrett, Huber), 6:57.
Third period: 6. UM Cushing (Garrett), 1:19. 7. WSC, Brendan Jay (Tanner Davis, Jake Huska), 3:43 (PP). 8. UM, Matt Winkle (Moore), 6:51. 9. WSC, Garrett Flaagan (Wade Auger, Dylan Borseth), 10:57. 10. UM, Moore (Alex Flicek, Nagurski), 15:41. 11. UM, Johnny Witzke (Dalton Johnson, Mathew Janke), 17:05.
Goalie saves: UM – Lance Kundson 22 saves, Kyle Haden 5 saves. WSC – James Grosklaus 26 saves, David Allaire 12 saves.
Penalties: UM – 3 for 6 minutes. WSC – 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 36-7; Williston State College 9-22.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN STANDINGS
MEN
North Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Northern State;13-3;17-5
Duluth;11-5;16-6
MSU-Moorhead;10-6;14-8
St. Cloud State;9-7;12-10
Bemidji State;6-10;9-11
U-Mary;5-11;10-12
Crookston;5-11;9-13
Minot State;4-12;0-12
South Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Sioux Falls;13-3;17-5
Upper Iowa;11-5;14-8
Winona State;9-7;12-10
Mankato;9-7;11-11
Augustana;8-8;13-9
Wayne State;7-9;10-15
SW Minn. State;4-12;7-15
Concordia-St. Paul;4-12;6-14
Friday, Feb. 7
Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Crookston at Mankato
Augustana at Duluth
Bemidji at Concordia-St. Paul
Northern at Sioux Falls
Moorhead at Southwest Minnesota State
Winona at Minot State
Wayne State at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Feb. 8
Winona at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Minot State
Bemidji at Mankato
Wayne State at Duluth
Crookston at Concordia-St. Paul
Augustana at St. Cloud
Moorhead at Sioux Falls
Northern at SW Minn. St.
WOMEN
North Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Duluth;14-2;17-5
St. Cloud;13-3;16-4
Moorhead;11-5;16-7
U-Mary;9-7;15-10
Northern;8-8;12-10
Bemidji;4-12;7-13
Crookston;3-13;4-16
Minot;1-15;4-16
South Division
Team;NSIC;Overall
Sioux Falls;13-3;20-3
Winona;10-6;14-6
Wayne State;10-6;15-7
Augustana;9-7;13-7
Mankato;8-8;11-9
Concordia-St. Paul;7-9;10-12
SW Minn. St.;6-10;11-0
Upper Iowa;2-14;3-19
Friday, Feb. 7
You have free articles remaining.
Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Crookston at Mankato
Augustana at Duluth
Bemidji at Concordia-St. Paul
Northern at Sioux Falls
Moorhead at Southwest Minnesota State
Winona at Minot State
Wayne State at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Feb. 8
Winona at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Minot State
Bemidji at Mankato
Wayne State at Duluth
Crookston at Concordia-St. Paul
Augustana at St. Cloud
Moorhead at Sioux Falls
Northern at SW Minn. St.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;27;8;6;60
BOBCATS;24;11;6;54
Minot;23;12;6;52
Austin;22;13;6;50
Minn. Wilderness;20;18;3;43
St. Cloud;10;29;4;24
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;33;9;3;69
Kenai River;24;15;6;54
Chippewa Falls;24;13;0;48
Janesville;18;22;1;37
Minn. Magicians;13;20;8;34
Springfield;13;26;4;30
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;30;8;1;61
Johnstown;26;13;4;56
WB-Scranton;20;18;5;45
Maryland;17;18;7;41
Maine;18;25;2;38
Jamestown;16;25;3;35
NE Generals;16;20;2;34
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;34;7;3;71
Lone Star;33;8;1;67
Topeka;27;12;3;57
Shreveport;28;14;0;56
Corpus Christi;13;26;6;32
New Mexico;9;29;4;22
Odessa;8;31;2;18
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2
Thursday, Feb. 6
Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls
Kenai River at Janesville
Friday, Feb. 7
Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS
Minot at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at Austin
Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians
Kenai River at Janesville
WB-Scranton at Jamestown
Maryland at New Jersey
Johnstown at NE Generals
Topeka at Amarillo
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Lone Star
Springfield at Shreveport
Saturday, Feb. 8
Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS
Minot at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at Austin
Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls
Kenai River at Janesville
WB-Scranton at Jamestown
Maryland at New Jersey
Johnstown at NE Generals
Topeka at Amarillo
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Lone Star
Springfield at Shreveport
Sunday, Feb. 9
Odessa at Lone Star
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2020 RECRUITS
Name;Position;Hometown
Seth Anderson;OL/DL;Moorhead
Oscar Benson;LB;Hillsboro
Jack Bram;TE;Maryville, Mo.
Courtney Eubanks;DB;St. Petersburg, Fla.
Dominic Gonnella;RB;Riverview, Fla.
Tyson Gordon;DB;Omaha
DJ Hart;WR;Suwanee, Ga.
Nolan Jacobs;DT;Cedar Rapids
TK Marshall;RB;Minneapolis
Cam Miller;QB;Solon, Iowa
Mason Miller;OL;Ada, Minn.
Raja Nelson;WR;Lakeville, Minn.
Loshiaka Roques;DE;Maple Grove, Minn.
Ty Satter;DB;Fargo
Marques Sigle;CB;Omaha
Joe Stoffel;TE;River Falls, Wis.
Cole Wisniewski;LB,Sparta, Wis.
Grey Zabel;OL;Pierre, S.D.
RECRUITED WALK-ONS
Name;Position;Hometown
Andre Carrier;TE;Cavalier, N.D.
Joseph Deyak;WR;West St. Paul
Bryce Friday;DT;Markesan, Wis.
Nathan Goldade;RB;West Fargo
Jesse Hastings;FB;Woonsocket, S.D.
Hayden Johnston;OL;Albert Lea, Minn.
Sam Jung;DB;Neenah, Wis.
Joe Kava;DT;Moorhead
Nick Radunz;OL;Becker, Minn.
Trey Steinbach;DE;Marshall, Minn.
Tyler Terhark;WR;Horace, N.D.
Nathan Whiting;K;Rosemount, Minn.
UPCOMING EVENTS
DEADLINES
SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.
Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.
BASKETBALL
DEACON 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT: March 28 at Shanley High School in Fargo. Open to boys and girls teams, grades 3-8. Entry fee $70 per team with a limit of six players. Contact Andrew Burns at Andrew.Burns@jp2schools.org for registration. Deadline is March 17.
NAPOLEON BASKETBALL BOOSTERS 16TH ANNUAL TOURNAMENT: Saturday, March 14 in Napoleon. Open to both boys and girls teams grades 6-8. Entry fee $150 per team. Deadline to register March 6. Three-game guarantee. For more information or entry form, call Terry at (701) 754-2320 or email schwartz@bektel.com.
RUN 4 CHANGE: The Deutscher Family Memorial Run 4 Change is Saturday, April 18 at Bismarck's Sertoma Club Community Center and trails. Welcome begins at 8:30 a.m. 10K run is at 9 a.m., 5K run/walk at 9:15 a.m., 1K Bubble run at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to education programs in North Dakota, such as Safe Community Coalition, SADD, and high school post prom and post graduation committees, that support drunk driving awareness and prevention. Early registration is $30 for 10K and 5K events, $15 for 1K. After March 31, entry fees increase to $35 for 10K and 5K events. Onsite registration at the Sertoma Community Center is Friday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Run day registration is available from 7-9 a.m. Fee includes t-shirt. For more information and online registration go to www.ndrun.org.
SCOREBOARD
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Dakota State 86, Nebraska-Omaha 76
Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52