Area Scores: Feb. 6
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 6

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Jamestown (18);12-1;101;1

2. Fargo Davies (3);14-1;87;2

3. West Fargo Sheyenne;14-1;63;3

4. Bismarck;11-4;34;4

5. Minot;11-4;27;3

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (9-5).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Devils Lake (15);14-0;98;1

2. Legacy (6);16-0;90;2

3. Century;13-1;64;3

4. Fargo Shanley;11-3;38;4

5. Fargo Davies;11-4;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (9-6), Mandan (10-5).

BOYS HOCKEY

CENTURY 8, HAZEN-BEULAH 1

(Tuesday)

Century;5;2;1;--;8

Hazen-Beulah;0;0;1;--;1

 First period: 1. C, Carter Schoneberg (Alex Samardzic). 2. C, Dawson Shirley (unassisted). 3. C, Schoneberg (Samardzic, Eli Reimer). 4. C, Reimer (Jadon Reimer, Schoneberg). 5. C, Thomas Odegaard (Austin Wald).

 Second period: 6. C, Colton Schulte (unassisted). 7. C, Connor Hanson (Schulte).

 Third period: 8. C, E. Reimer (Samardzic). 9. HB, Jacob Driscoll (Jacob Folk, Landen Sayler).

 Goalie saves: C -- Holden Ubl 4-8-6 -- 18. HB -- Shane Baardson 7-11-11 -- 29.

 Penalties: C -- 7 minors. H -- 5 minors.

 Records: Century 9-2 West Region (30 points), 11-5 overall; Hazen-Beulah 0-10-0 (0), 2-24.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT

AT ELGIN, N.D.

FEBRUARY 14-15, 17

Friday, Feb. 14

Game 1: No. 4 Solen vs. No. 5 Standing Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Grant County vs. No. 6 New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 3: No. 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Game 1 Winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Flasher vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 1, 4 p.m. (region qualifier)

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (region qualifier)

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

BEACH 60, MOTT-REGENT 49

(Tuesday)

Beach;9;35;47;60

Mott-Regent;10;25;37;49

  BEACH (60): Gage Swanson 24, Tevin Dietz 15, Trey Swanson 7, Blake Van Horn 6, Chance Erickson 6, Jhett Farstveet 2. Totals: 20 19-32 60.

 MOTT-REGENT (49): Sam Huether 17, Logan Lutz 16, Cole Manolovits 8, Ryan Doe 5, Jordan Ottmar 3. Totals: 18 6-14 49.

 3-pointers: B 1 (G. Swanson 1), M 7 (Lutz 3, Manolovits 2, Ottmar 1, Huether 1). Fouls: B 14, M 25. Fouled out: None.

RUGBY 76, VELVA 41

Velva;8;17;33;41

Rugby;30;45;69;76

VELVA (41): Kaden Chadwick 26, Tace Pederson 5, Gage Florence 5, Jerry Selzler 3, Jade Fevold. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Chadwick, Pederson, Selzler, 6-8 FT, 5 Fouls.

RUGBY (76): Jaden Hamilton 23, Trace Goven 18, Devan Michels 12, Cole Slaubaugh 10, Isaiah Smith 5, Warren Walker 5, Dawson Schepp 3. Totals: 31 FG, Three-pointers: Hamilton 3, Goven 2, Michels 3, Smith, Walker, Schepp, 4-5 FT, 9 Fouls.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 9, WILLISTON STATE 2

(Tuesday)

UM;2;3;4;--;9

WSC;0;0;2;--;2

First period: 1. UM, Andy Huber (Seth Cushing, Zach Garrett), 15:10. 2. UM, PJ Silveria (Alex Horner), 16:25.

Second period: 3. UM, Cyril Nagurski (Kyler Moore), 2:19. 4. UM, Cushing (Huber, Garrett), 6:16. 5. UM, Cushing (Garrett, Huber), 6:57.

Third period: 6. UM Cushing (Garrett), 1:19. 7. WSC, Brendan Jay (Tanner Davis, Jake Huska), 3:43 (PP). 8. UM, Matt Winkle (Moore), 6:51. 9. WSC, Garrett Flaagan (Wade Auger, Dylan Borseth), 10:57. 10. UM, Moore (Alex Flicek, Nagurski), 15:41. 11. UM, Johnny Witzke (Dalton Johnson, Mathew Janke), 17:05.

Goalie saves: UM – Lance Kundson 22 saves, Kyle Haden 5 saves. WSC – James Grosklaus 26 saves, David Allaire 12 saves.

Penalties: UM – 3 for 6 minutes. WSC – 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 36-7; Williston State College 9-22.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN STANDINGS

MEN

North Division

Team;NSIC;Overall

Northern State;13-3;17-5

Duluth;11-5;16-6

MSU-Moorhead;10-6;14-8

St. Cloud State;9-7;12-10

Bemidji State;6-10;9-11

U-Mary;5-11;10-12

Crookston;5-11;9-13

Minot State;4-12;0-12

South Division

Team;NSIC;Overall

Sioux Falls;13-3;17-5

Upper Iowa;11-5;14-8

Winona State;9-7;12-10

Mankato;9-7;11-11

Augustana;8-8;13-9

Wayne State;7-9;10-15

SW Minn. State;4-12;7-15

Concordia-St. Paul;4-12;6-14

Friday, Feb. 7

Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Crookston at Mankato

Augustana at Duluth

Bemidji at Concordia-St. Paul

Northern at Sioux Falls

Moorhead at Southwest Minnesota State

Winona at Minot State

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Feb. 8

Winona at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Minot State

Bemidji at Mankato

Wayne State at Duluth

Crookston at Concordia-St. Paul

Augustana at St. Cloud

Moorhead at Sioux Falls

Northern at SW Minn. St.

WOMEN

North Division

Team;NSIC;Overall

Duluth;14-2;17-5

St. Cloud;13-3;16-4

Moorhead;11-5;16-7

U-Mary;9-7;15-10

Northern;8-8;12-10

Bemidji;4-12;7-13

Crookston;3-13;4-16

Minot;1-15;4-16

South Division

Team;NSIC;Overall

Sioux Falls;13-3;20-3

Winona;10-6;14-6

Wayne State;10-6;15-7

Augustana;9-7;13-7

Mankato;8-8;11-9

Concordia-St. Paul;7-9;10-12

SW Minn. St.;6-10;11-0

Upper Iowa;2-14;3-19

Friday, Feb. 7

Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Crookston at Mankato

Augustana at Duluth

Bemidji at Concordia-St. Paul

Northern at Sioux Falls

Moorhead at Southwest Minnesota State

Winona at Minot State

Wayne State at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Feb. 8

Winona at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Minot State

Bemidji at Mankato

Wayne State at Duluth

Crookston at Concordia-St. Paul

Augustana at St. Cloud

Moorhead at Sioux Falls

Northern at SW Minn. St.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;27;8;6;60

BOBCATS;24;11;6;54

Minot;23;12;6;52

Austin;22;13;6;50

Minn. Wilderness;20;18;3;43

St. Cloud;10;29;4;24

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Fairbanks;33;9;3;69

Kenai River;24;15;6;54

Chippewa Falls;24;13;0;48

Janesville;18;22;1;37

Minn. Magicians;13;20;8;34

Springfield;13;26;4;30

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

New Jersey;30;8;1;61

Johnstown;26;13;4;56

WB-Scranton;20;18;5;45

Maryland;17;18;7;41

Maine;18;25;2;38

Jamestown;16;25;3;35

NE Generals;16;20;2;34

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Amarillo;34;7;3;71

Lone Star;33;8;1;67

Topeka;27;12;3;57

Shreveport;28;14;0;56

Corpus Christi;13;26;6;32

New Mexico;9;29;4;22

Odessa;8;31;2;18

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2

Thursday, Feb. 6

Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls

Kenai River at Janesville

Friday, Feb. 7

Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS

Minot at Aberdeen

St. Cloud at Austin

Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians

Kenai River at Janesville

WB-Scranton at Jamestown

Maryland at New Jersey

Johnstown at NE Generals

Topeka at Amarillo

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Lone Star

Springfield at Shreveport

Saturday, Feb. 8

Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS

Minot at Aberdeen

St. Cloud at Austin

Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls

Kenai River at Janesville

WB-Scranton at Jamestown

Maryland at New Jersey

Johnstown at NE Generals

Topeka at Amarillo

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Lone Star

Springfield at Shreveport

Sunday, Feb. 9

Odessa at Lone Star

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2020 RECRUITS

Name;Position;Hometown

Seth Anderson;OL/DL;Moorhead

Oscar Benson;LB;Hillsboro

Jack Bram;TE;Maryville, Mo.

Courtney Eubanks;DB;St. Petersburg, Fla.

Dominic Gonnella;RB;Riverview, Fla.

Tyson Gordon;DB;Omaha

DJ Hart;WR;Suwanee, Ga.

Nolan Jacobs;DT;Cedar Rapids

TK Marshall;RB;Minneapolis

Cam Miller;QB;Solon, Iowa

Mason Miller;OL;Ada, Minn.

Raja Nelson;WR;Lakeville, Minn.

Loshiaka Roques;DE;Maple Grove, Minn.

Ty Satter;DB;Fargo

Marques Sigle;CB;Omaha

Joe Stoffel;TE;River Falls, Wis.

Cole Wisniewski;LB,Sparta, Wis.

Grey Zabel;OL;Pierre, S.D.

RECRUITED WALK-ONS

Name;Position;Hometown

Andre Carrier;TE;Cavalier, N.D.

Joseph Deyak;WR;West St. Paul

Bryce Friday;DT;Markesan, Wis.

Nathan Goldade;RB;West Fargo

Jesse Hastings;FB;Woonsocket, S.D.

Hayden Johnston;OL;Albert Lea, Minn.

Sam Jung;DB;Neenah, Wis.

Joe Kava;DT;Moorhead

Nick Radunz;OL;Becker, Minn.

Trey Steinbach;DE;Marshall, Minn.

Tyler Terhark;WR;Horace, N.D.

Nathan Whiting;K;Rosemount, Minn.

UPCOMING EVENTS

DEADLINES

SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.

Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

DEACON 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT: March 28 at Shanley High School in Fargo. Open to boys and girls teams, grades 3-8. Entry fee $70 per team with a limit of six players. Contact Andrew Burns at Andrew.Burns@jp2schools.org for registration. Deadline is March 17.

NAPOLEON BASKETBALL BOOSTERS 16TH ANNUAL TOURNAMENT: Saturday, March 14 in Napoleon. Open to both boys and girls teams grades 6-8. Entry fee $150 per team. Deadline to register March 6. Three-game guarantee. For more information or entry form, call Terry at (701) 754-2320 or email schwartz@bektel.com.

RUN 4 CHANGE:  The Deutscher Family Memorial Run 4 Change is Saturday, April 18 at Bismarck's Sertoma Club Community Center and trails. Welcome begins at 8:30 a.m. 10K run is at 9 a.m., 5K run/walk at 9:15 a.m., 1K Bubble run at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to education programs in North Dakota, such as Safe Community Coalition, SADD, and high school post prom and post graduation committees, that support drunk driving awareness and prevention. Early registration is $30 for 10K and 5K events, $15 for 1K. After March 31, entry fees increase to $35 for 10K and 5K events. Onsite registration at the Sertoma Community Center is Friday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Run day registration is available from 7-9 a.m. Fee includes t-shirt. For more information and online registration go to www.ndrun.org.

SCOREBOARD

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Dakota State 86, Nebraska-Omaha 76

Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52

