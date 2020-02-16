Area Scores: Feb. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 73, LAKE REGION 70
BSC;37;35;--;72
LRSC;35;35;--;70
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (73): Jamison Kramer 16, Cobe Begger 13, Joe Jahner Jr. 6, Kyler McGillis 16, Macauley Young 10, Leyton Lang 4, Hart Andes 8. Totals: 29-87 FG, Three-pointers: 9-44 (McGillis 4, Kramer 4, Jahner), 6-9 FT, 60 Rebounds (Young 15, Begger 15, Kramer 10), 24 Assists (Begger 5, Lang 5), 6 Steals (Jahner 2), 3 Blocked shots (Young 2), 8 Turnovers, 15 Fouls
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE (70): Myles Arnold 16, Dion Ford 18, Leif Nelson 18, Beau Feltman 16, Josh Kihle 2. Totals: 32-77 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Nelson 2), 4-11 FT, 50 Rebounds (Ford 11), 21 Assists (Nelson 6), 5 Steals (Arnold 3), 5 Blocked shots (Kihle 5), 7 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 5-7 Mon-Dak, 8-20 overall; Lake Region State College 3-9, 9-19.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 86, LAKE REGION 73
BSC;28;48;72;86
LRSC;24;38;51;73
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (86): Lauren Koski 8, McKenzie Johnson 2, Emma Marion 8, Trae Murray 11, Sydney Andersen 14, Courtney Olson 14, Amber Stevahn 29. Totals: 36-62 FG, Three-pointers: 2-9 (Koski 2), 12-15 FT, 37 Rebounds (Stevahn 11), 18 Fouls, 31 Assists (Andersen 9, Stevahn 7), 28 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1).
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE (73): Telesia Manumaleuga 3, Maddy Leaf 6, Stephanie Miller 9, Jordyn Worley 10, Hailey Hewitt 5, Jasmine Lohnes 2, Kayla Byrne 22, Avery Ziegler 15, Makalia Popata Sione 1. Totals: 25-63 FG, Three-pointers: 10-34 (Byrne 4, Worley 2, Hewitt, Miller, Leaf, Manumeleuga), 13-18 FT, 30 Rebounds (Ziegler 7), 18 Fouls, 21 Assists (Miller 6, Worley 6), 22 Turnovers, 12 Steals (Worley 3, Ziegler 3).
Records: Bismarck State College 10-2 Mon-Dak, 24-4 overall; Lake Region State College 7-5, 17-12.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CENTRAL MISSOURI 7, U-MARY 4
UM;000;004;0;--;4;9;2
CM;203;011;x;--;7;7;2
Mitch Oehme, Parker McRae (2), Brandon Gill (5), Andrew Brooks (6) and William Kranz. Collin Jones, Cole Young (6), Reifert (6), Chase Plymell (6) and Cole Christman. W—Jones. L—Oehme. Save—Plymell.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Calvin James 3-4 R, 3 RBI, 3B; Quentin Evers 1-1 BB; Alec Battest 1-3; Kranz 1-4 R; Brandon Schulz 2-4 R; Jaxon Ford 2-3 R; Oehme 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R (1 ER), 6 BB; McRae 2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Gill 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Brooks 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. Central Missouri -- Alex Madera 2-4; Dusty Stroup 2-3 2 R, RBI; Cole Taylor 2-2 R, 2 RBI; Jones 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO; Plymell 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
CENTRAL MISSOURI 3, U-MARY 2
UM;020;000;0;--;2;8;0
CM;100;002;x;--;3;5;2
Paxton Thompson, Paxton Miller (6) and Battest. Jonathan Sprinkle, Harrison Babbitt (5), Tyler Kuhlmann (6), Evan Rathburn (9) and Scott Wolverton. W—Kuhlmann. L—Thompson. Save—Rathburn.
Highlights: U-Mary -- Ford 1-4 SB; James 1-3; James Martin 1-3 BB, SB; Alex Kowski 1-4; Evers 1-4 R, SB; Jaxon Kostka 1-4 R, SB; Mason Huntley 2-4 RBI; Thompson 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Miller 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. CM – Sprinkle 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Kuhlmann 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Records: Central Missouri 8-3; University of Mary 3-9.
CENTRAL MISSOURI 5, U-MARY 4, 8 INNINGS
(Saturday)
UM;000;004;00;--;4;4;3
CM;001;120;01;--;5;10;0
Jonathan Draheim, Liam Sommers (6) and Alec Battest. Mason Green, Brady Gavin (6), Conor Dryer (7), Evan Rathburn (7) and Gaven Strobel. W—Rathburn. L—Sommers. HR—U-Mary, Jaxon Kostka.
Highlights: U-Mary – Spencer Gillund 0-1 R, 3 BB; Battest 1-4 R, 2B; Martin James 1-3 2B, R, SB; Kostka 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; BB; Jaxon Ford 1-3; Draheim 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO; 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB. Central Missouri – Alex Madera 2-3 2 RBIl Dusty Stroup 2-4 R, RBI; Breann Van Breusegen 2-4 R, RBI; Mason 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO; Rathburn 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 SO.
U-MARY 6, CENTRAL MISSOURI 1
UM;000;111;3;--;6;7;0
SM;000;100;0;--;1;5;1
Daniel Turner and William Kranz. Jordan Fowler, Jacob Beauchamp (6), Coby Seiz (7) and Strobel. HR—U-Mary, Paxton Thompson. W—Turner. L—Fowler.
Highlights: U-Mary – Paxton Thompson 1-3 HR, 3 R, RBI, BB; SB; Gillund 1-3 R, BB; James Martin 2-2 3 RBI, 2 BB, SB; Kranz 1-3 R, 2B; Brandon Schulz 1-3 R, 2B, 2 BB; Ford 1-1 BB, SB; Turner 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Central Missouri -- Erik Webb 1-3 3B; Madera 1-3 R, SB; Fowler 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
COLLEGE TENNIS
U-MARY 4, BEMIDJI STATE 3
SINGLES
No. 1. Tasha Dembo, UM def. Ariadna Lopez, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2. Hannah Alme, BSU def. Yusra Hegy, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 3: Kelsey Lajom, UM def. Brooke Mimmack, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 4: Jamie Stoppler, UM def. Hannah Peterson, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Laney Rutkowski, BSU def. Danielle Wolf, 6-2, 2-6, 1-0.
No. 6: Maggie Richardson, BSU def. Kali Askvig, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1: Dembo/Hegy def. Lopez/Rutkowski, 6-4.
No. 2: Wolf/Stoppler def. Alme/Mimmack, 6-4.
No. 3: Lajom/Askvig def. Hannah Peterson/Samantha Edlund, 6-4.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
NSIC CHALLENGE
At Mankato, Minn.
Saturday
Winners and U-Mary results
MEN
Team results
1. Mankato 223. 2. Augustan 115. University of Mary 100. 4. Duluth 73. 5. Northern State 55. 6. Concordia-St. Paul 49. 7. Sioux Falls 47. 8. MSU-Moorhead 2.
60 meters: 1.Caleb Kath, Mankato, 6.9.
200: 1. Logan Myers, U-Mary, 22.16. 6. Brady Erickson, UM, 22.84. 7. Drew Olson, UM, 22.84. 8. Hunter Wilmes, UM, 22.88.
400: 1. Josh Phelps, Mankato, 48.83. 16. Josh Wulfekuhle, UM, 52.20.
600: 1. Drew Lewison, Mankato, 1:22.45.
800: 1. Austin Miller, Augie, 1:53.29.
1000: 1. Benjamin Allen, CSP, 2:29.04. 5. Levi Fried, UM, 2:34.11.
Mile: 1. Zach Lundberg, SF, 4:13.62. 9. Samuel Wilke, UM, 4:23.36.
3000: 1. Riccardo Done, NSU, 8:46.32.
500: 1. Jesse Kaas, UM, 15:09.65. 2. Dawson Strom, UM, 15:15.37. 3. Timothy Moore, UN, 15:20.78.
60 hurdles: 1. Logan Bristol, Mankato, 8.18. 6. Winston Platt, UM, 8.65.
4x400 relay: 1. NSU (Devin Sheridan, Kelson Brewer, Tafara Hondonga, Isaiha Fletcher), 3:22.08. 2. UM (Brady Erickson, Jeremiah Morssette, Hunter Wilmes, Logan Myers), 3:22.08.
High jump: 1. Bristol, 6-10.25. 2. Shenley Allen, UM, 6-8.25.5T. Jackson Penner, UM, 6-2.25.
Pole vault: 1. Kyle Johnson, Mankato, 15-5. 5. Jared Pflipsen, UM, 14-1.25. 8. Dillan Kovash, UM, 13-7.25.
Long jump: 1. Caleb Kath, Mankato, 24-6.5. 4. Talon Staudinger, UM, 21-10.75. 5. Kyle Cacho, UM, 21-8. 8. Isaiah Richards, UM, 20-4.5. 9. Jesse Hatler, 20-0.5. 10. Winston Platt, UM, 19-9.75.
Triple jump: 1. Ty Woelber, Augie, 47-6.5. 6. Staudinger, 45-0.25. 10. Richards, 41-0.25.
Shot put: 1. Marcus Gustaveson, CSP, 54-4.
Weight throw: 1. Connor McCormick, Mankato, 67-0.
WOMEN
Team scores
1. Mankato 153. 2. University of Mary 100. 3. Augustana 96. 4. Winona State 93. 5. Duluth 62. 6. Concordia-St. Paul 39. 7. Northern State 38. 8. Bemidji State 34. 9. Sioux Falls 29. 10. St. Cloud State 19.
Individual results
500 meter run: 1. Starlynn Costa, UM, 17:36.53. 2. Lacey Feist, UM, 18:03.23.
60 hurdles: 1. Olivia Montez Brown, Augie, 8.8. 4. Tereza Bolibruch, UM, 9.05. 15. Grace Acheson, UM, 9.76.
60 meter dash: 1. Makayla Jackson, Mankato, 7.58. 5. Bonet Henderson, UM, 7.74. 6. Cali Modglin, UM 7.79. 7. Lexus Lovan, UM, 7.79.
Mile: 1. Anna Rogahn, Winona, 4:55.94. 9. Amanda Forliti, UM, 5:31.60.
400: 1. Brooklyn Schyvinck, Winona, 57.45.
600: 1. Sydney Mudgett, Augie, 1:37.37. 3. Ava Grimm UM, 1:38.46. 6. Acheson, 1:40.18.
800: 1. Carly Rahn, Augie, 2:13.21. 3. Elizabeth Acheson, UM, 2:15.51. 4. Courtney Dembrowski, UM, 2:16.32. 6. Bree Erickson, UM, 2:18.23.
1000: 1. Amanda Monplaisir, Mankato, 3:04.80. 11. Michal Sequeira, UM, 3:14.89.
200: 1. Ja’Cey Simmons, Mankato, 24.78. 2. Henderson, 25.17.
3000: 1. Becca Richtman, Winona, 10:09.65.
4x400 relay: 1. Winona, 3:47.81.
High jump: 1. D’Andra Morris, UM, 5-5.75.
Pole vault: 1. Christine Dennison, Mankato, 10-11.75.
Long jump: 1. Jackson, 18-8. 3. Lexus Lovan, UM, 18-2.25. 5. Modglin, 17-11.
Triple jump: 1. Morris, 39-10.75. 4. Modglin, 38-5.
Shot put: 1. Zoe Christensen, Bemidji, 47-10.5. 7. Nicole Kramchynsky, UM, 42-0.75.
Weight throw: 1. Katie Taylor, Mankato, 63-2.25.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
JAMESTOWN I 6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2
(Friday)
UJ;2;1;3;--;6
UM;1;0;1;--;2
First period: 1. UM, Zach Garrett (Dalton Johnsno, Johnny Witzke), 2:33 (PP). 2. Allan Pruss (Jason Richter), 13:25 (SH). 3. UJ, Cole McKechney (Carter Johnson), 16:44.
Second period: 4. UJ, Cayle Bell (Tyler Leach, Pruss), 15:47.
Third period: 5. UM, Matt Winkle (Kyler Moore), 1:55. 6. UJ, A.Pruss (Leach, Vladislav Zamzhytski), 2:56. 7. UJ. Jeremy McNeil (Trevor Okino, Cameron Todd), 9:45 (PP). 8. UJ. A.Pruss (Brandon Schraber, Michael Pruss), 16:06.
Goalie saves: UJ – Tyson Brouwer 12-6-13—31. UM – Kyle Haden 5-11-8—22.
Penalties: UJ – 11 for 33 minutes. U-Mary – 8 for 27 minutes.
Records: University of Jamestown D-I 25-7; University of Mary 38-9.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;31;8;6;68
BOBCATS;27;11;7;61
Minot;25;13;7;57
Austin;24;15;6;54
Minn. Wilderness;21;21;3;45
St. Cloud;10;32;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;35;9;3;73
Kenai River;25;17;6;56
Chippewa Falls;27;15;1;55
Janesville;20;24;1;41
Minn. Magicians;15;22;9;39
Springfield;14;29;4;32
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;34;9;1;69
Johnstown;30;13;4;64
WB-Scranton;21;21;5;47
Maryland;18;21;7;43
Maine;19;26;2;40
Jamestown;18;27;3;39
NE Generals;17;24;2;36
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;36;8;4;76
Lone Star;37;9;1;75
Shreveport;31;15;0;62
Topeka;29;13;4;62
Corpus Christi;15;27;7;37
New Mexico;12;29;5;29
Odessa;8;36;2;18
Friday, Feb. 14
BOBCATS 1, Austin 0
Minot 11, St. Cloud 3
Aberdeen 3, Minn. Wilderness 0
Fairbanks 4, Chilppewa Falls 3, SO
Johnstown 3, Jamestown 2
Maine 5, Maryland 2
New Jersey 6, NE Generals 2
New Mexico 4, Odessa 1
Corpus Christi 2, Lone Star 1
Amarillo 5, Shreveport 3
Springfield 5, Topeka 4, OT
Saturday, Feb. 15
BOBCATS 3, Austin 2
Minot 5, St. Cloud 0
Aberdeen 4, Minn. Wilderness 1
Chilppewa Falls 3, Janesville 1
Fairbanks 4, Minn. Magticians 3, OT
Johnstown 1, Jamestown 0
Maryland 2, Maine 1
NE Generals 7, New Jersey 3
New Mexico 4, Odessa 1
Lone Star 4, Corpus Christi 0
Topeka 2, Springfield 1
Thursday, Feb. 20
Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud
Shreveport at Amarillo
Friday, Feb. 21
BOBCATS at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Fairbanks at Springfield
Kenai River at Minn. Magicians
New Jersey at Jamestown
NE Generals at Maine
Shreveport at Amarillo
Topeka at New Mexico
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Saturday, Feb. 22
BOBCATS at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Fairbanks at Springfield
Kenai River at Minn. Magicians
New Jersey at Jamestown
Maryland at WB-Scranton
NE Generals at Maine
Topeka at New Mexico
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Sunday, Feb. 23
NE Generals at Maine
Fairbanks at Springfield
Maryland at WB-Scranton
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Jamestown;14-2;15-2
Bismarck;13-4;14-4
Mandan;12-5;12-6
Minot;11-6;12-6
Legacy;11-7;12-7
Century;10-7;10-8
Dickinson;10-7;10-8
St. Mary's;5-12;5-13
Williston;4-13;5-13
Turtle Mountain;4-14;4-15
Watford City;0-17;0-18
Friday, Feb. 14
Legacy 63, Century 56
Mandan 73, Williston 56
Jamestown 93, Minot 84
Dickinson 94, Turtle Mountain 73
Saturday, Feb. 15
Jamestown 94, Watford City 47
Tuesday, Feb. 18
St. Mary's at Century, 7:45
Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45
Jamestown a Legacy, 7:45
Williston at Dickinson
Thursday, Feb. 20
Watford City at Minot
Friday, Feb. 21
Century at Mandan, 7:30
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:30
Minot at Dickinson
Jamestown at Williston
Saturday, Feb. 22
St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 3:30
Jamestown at Watford City
Tuesday, Feb. 24
Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7:45
Century at Minot, 7:30
Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45
Williston at Watford City
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Legacy;17-1;18-1
Century;15-2;16-2
Bismarck;12-5;13-5
Mandan;11-6;12-6
St. Mary's;10-7;10-8
Minot;9-8;9-10
Jamestown;7-9;8-9
Watford City;5-12;6-12
Williston;5-12;5-13
Dickinson;3-14;4-14
Turtle Mountain;0-18;1-18
Friday, Feb. 14
Legacy 53, Century 50
Williston 55, Mandan 50, OT
Dickinson 88, Turtle Mountain 48
Minot 49, Jamestown 42
Saturday, Feb. 15
Jamestown 63, Watford City 57
Tuesday, Feb. 18
St. Mary's at Century, 6
Mandan at Bismarck 6
Jamestown at Legacy, 6
Williston at Dickinson
Watford City at Minot
Thursday, Feb. 20
Century at Mandan, 7:30
Friday, Feb. 21
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45
Jamestown at Williston
Minot at Dickinson
Saturday, Feb. 22
St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 1:45
Jamestown at Watford City
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bismarck at Legacy, 6
Minot at Century, 7:30
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 6
Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45
Williston at Watford City
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts
Minot;12-1-0-0;14-5-0;42
Century;11-2-0-0;13-7-0;39
Bismarck;7-6-0-0;8-12-0;27
Jamestown;8-7-0-0;12-7-0;24
Mandan;8-7-0-0;10-10-0;24
Dickinson;6-9-0-0;9-9-0;18
Williston;6-9-0-0;7-12-0;18
Bottineau-Rugby;4-9-0-0;9-12-0;12
Hazen-Beulah;0-12-0-0;2-16-0;0
Friday, Feb. 14
Jamestown 7, Bismarck 3
Century 7, Bottineau-Rugby 4 (6 points)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Dickinson 3, Williston 2
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Feb. 20-22
West Region Tournament at Bismarck
Feb, 27-29
State Tournament at Fargo
GIRLS HOCKEY
STATEWIDE
;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts
Fargo Davies;15-0-2-0;19-0-2;50
Bismarck;15-2-0-0;16-4-1;48
Fargo North-South;13-2-2-1;16-4-2;45
Devils Lake;10-8-0-0;13-8-0;30
Minot;8-8-2-2;10-8-2;28
Grand Forks;7-8-2-1;9-10-2;27
West Fargo;7-9-0-0;8-13-0;27
Mandan;7-11-0-0;9-12-0;24
Jamestown;5-9-0-0;7-12-0;15
Dickinson;1-13-1-1;3-16-1;5
Williston;0-18-1-0;0-20-1;1
Friday, Feb. 14
Bismarck 4, Devils Lake 1
Fargo Davies 4, Mandan 1
Fargo North-South 5, Minot 2
Jamestown 3, Dickinson 2
West Fargo 7, Williston 1
Saturday, Feb. 15
Bismarck 3, Grand Forks 1
Minot 2, West Fargo 1, OT
Fargo North-South 7, Williston 0
Fargo Davies 7, Dickinson 0 (6 points)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 MST
Minot at Mandan, 7
Fargo North-South at Jamestown (6 points)
Thursday, Feb. 20
Jamestown at Devils Lake
Friday, Feb. 21
Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7:30
Minot at Williston
Jamestown at Grand Forks
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Feb, 27-29
State Tournament at Fargo
CLASS A WRESTLING
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Bismarck;10-0;15-0
Minot;9-1;16-2
Century;8-2;22-4
Jamestown;7-3;13-7
Dickinson;5-5;9-6
Mandan;5-5;7-8
Legacy;4-6;9-9
St. Mary's;4-6;4-7
Williston;2-8;5-10
Turtle Mountain;1-9;4-14
Watford City;0-10;0-12
Friday, Feb. 7
St. Mary's 54, Turtle Mountain 24
Bismarck 51, Watford City 3
Valley City 39, Jamestown 30
Valley City 45, Legacy 27
Jamestown 48, Legacy 25
Saturday, Feb. 8
Century 68, Williston 7
Century 80, Watford City 0
Williston 45, Watford City 30
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Saturday, Feb. 15
West Region Tournament: 1. Bismarck 286.5. 2. Century 206.5. 3. Minot 198. 4. Jamestown 167. 5. Dickinson 132. 6. Legacy 111. 7. St. Mary's 110.5. 8. Mandan 81. 9. Watford City 53.5. 10. Williston 53.5. 11. Turtle Mountain 49.
East Region Tournament: 1. Valley City 243.5. 2. Devils Lake 238. 3. Grand Forks Central 179.5. 4. West Fargo 173.5. 5. Fargo Davies 162. 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 121. 7. Fargo North 119.5. 8. Fargo South 52. 9. Grand Forks Red River 48. 10. Wahpeton 43.
Feb. 20-22
State Tournament at Fargo
Thursday's Dual Pairings
Match 1: #1W Bismarck (15-0) vs. #4E West Fargo (9-12), 1:30 p.m.
Match 2: #2E Devils Lake (12-3) vs. #3W Century (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
Match 3: #1E Valley City (12-4) vs. #4W Jamestown (13-7), 1:30 p.m.
Match 4: #2W Minot (16-2) vs. #3E Fargo Davies (10-5), 1:30 p.m.
SCOREBOARD
