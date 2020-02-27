Area Scores: Feb. 28

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
First round
UPPER IOWA 80, U-MARY 64
(Wednesday)
UM;38;26;--;64
UIU;38;42;--;80
UNIVERSITY OF MARY (64): Jaylan White 10, Connor Hellebust 7, Wyatt Carr 9, Glenn Jordan 5, Matt Kreklow 12, Trever Kaiser 9, Justin Engg 5, Lucas Mayer 4, Josh Sipes 3. Totals: 23-54 FG, Three-pointers: 7-22 (Kaiser 3, Carr, Jordan, Engg, Sipes, 11-16 FT, 33 Rebounds (Kreklow 6, Sipes 6), 11 Assists (White 5), 5 Blocked shots (Kreklow 3), 5 Steals (White 2), 12 Fouls, 15 Turnovers.
UPPER IOWA (80): Jake Hilmer 12, Lucas Duax 18, Joe Smoldt 17, Jareese Williams 8, Cade Moritz 6, Max Duax 2, Jackson Joens 5, Dylan Jones 2, Josh Carter 10. Totals: 34-66 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Smoldt 2, Williams 2, Joens, 7-9 FT, 35 Rebounds (L.Duax 8), 12 Assists (2 with 4), 10 Steals (L.Duax 4), 2 Blocked shots, 16 Fouls, 6 Turnovers.
Records: Upper Iowa 19-10; University of Mary 12-17.
NJCAA REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
WILLISTON STATE 91, BSC 80
NJCAA Region 13 Tournament
Thursday's Quarterfinals at Glendive, Mont.
BSC (80): Cobe Begger 20, Jamison Kramer 18, Joe Jahner 16, Macauley Young 13, Kyler McGillis 5, Jalen Ziegler 4, Hart Andes 3, Leyton Lang 1. Totals: 28-68 15-15 80.
WILLISTON (91): Eden Holt 26, Kobey Lam 17, Jonathan Komagum 12, Jordan Kellier 4, Paul MacStevens 4, Shae Linton-Brown 19, Isaiah Williams 8, Nathaniel Powell 1. Totals: 33-67 11-14 91.
Halftime: Unavailable.
3-pointers: B 9-34 (Kramer 4, Jahner 4, McGillis 1); W 14-27 (Holt 5, Linton-Brown 5, Lam 3, Williams 1). Fouls: B 13, W 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: B bench 1, W bench 1. Rebounds: B 36 (Young 10), W 38 (Komagum 8). Turnovers: B 9, W 10. Assists: B 11 (Jahner 4, McGillis 4); W 16 (Holt 5).
Records: Bismarck State College 8-23, Williston State College 16-14.
Semifinals
UNITED TRIBES 96, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 83
(Wednesday)
DCB;41;42;--;83
UTTC;57;41;--;98
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU (83): Kobe Clancy 28, Trayvon Barney 17, Jackson Johnson 8, Davion Pettigrew 14, Luka Dragovic 2, McKinley Agnes 11, Fernando Moreno 3. Totals: 30-76 FG, Three-pointers: 7-31 (Agnes 3, Johnson 2, Moreno, Barney), 16-16 FT, 56 Rebounds (Pettigrew 23), 12 Assists (2 with 3), 6 Steals (2 with 2), 3 Blocked shots, 26 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES (96): Nick Jiles 23, Tate Bear 18, Tyree Florence-Patton 17, Cecelio Montgomery 27, Lane Johnson 4, Will Mesteth 4, Herb Augustin 5. Totals: 36-83 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (Montgomery 7, Bear 2, Augustin, Jiles, Florence-Patton), 14-23 FT, 42 Rebounds (Florence-Patton 7), 21 Assists (Montgomery 9), 16 Steals (Jiles 5), 9 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.
Records: United Tribes 16-12; Dakota College Bottineau 6-26.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NSIC TOURNAMENT
First round
U-MARY 84, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 74
(Wednesday)
SMSU;12;29;51;74
UM;16;39;63;21;84
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE (74): Meleah Reinhart 27, Jenna Borchers 12, Abuk Akoi 6, Sam Wall 5, Erin Baxter 10, Madison Gehloff 10, Sara Teske 4. Totals: 29-63 7-10 74.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY (84): Lauren Rotunda 21, Cassie Askvig 19, Macy Williams 14, Megan Voit 11, Coral Gillette 9, Lexie Schneider 5, Christal Hearn 3, Carly Kottsick 2. Totals: 28-52 22-27 84.
3-pointers: SMSU 9-22 (Reinhart 3, Borchers 1, Wall 1, Baxter 2, Gehloff 2), UM 6-16 (Voit 3m Gillette 3). Fouls: SMSU 25, UM 12. Fouled out: Akoi. Assists: SMSU 15 (Borchers 5), UM 21 (Williams 7, Gillette 7). Turnovers: SMSU 14, UM 12. Steals: SMSU 6 (Borchers 3), UM 5 (Aakvig 2). Blocked shots: SMSU 3 (3 with 1), UM 5 (Askvig 2).
Records: University of Mary 22-10; Southwest Minnesota State 16-12.
NJCAA REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
United Tribes 100, DC-Bottineau 83
(Wednesday)
DCB;24;39;54;83
UTTC;32;51;74;100
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU (83): Sydnie Nelson 20, Taylor Keplin 11, Jayla Howard 9, Trinity Goggles 24, Lauren Gangl 6, Melayna Four Bear 10, Shadlynn Severance 3. Totals: 28-84 FG, Three-pointers: 11-26 (Keplin 3, Goggles 2, Gangl 2, Four Bear 2, Nelson, Severance), 16-27 FT, 38 Rebounds (Nelson 7), 12 Assists (Howard 5, Nelson 5), 6 Steals (Goggles 2), 1 Blocked shot, 11 Fouls, 15 Turnovers.
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE (100): Karissa DuShane 31, Jasmyne Two Moons 10, Hannah Golus 16, LaTosha Thunder Hawk 12, Kierra Johnson 23, Amryn Brown 2, Kas Bearstail 2, Gillian Medicine Cloud 2, Haley Lambert 2. Totals: 38-85 FG, Three-pointers: 13-28 (Johnson 5, DuShane 4), Golus 2, Two Moons 2, 11-17 FT, 45 Rebounds (Golus 16), 23 Assists (Brown 7), 9 Steals (2 with 2), 5 Blocked shots (Golus 3), 21 Turnovers, 20 Fouls.
Records: United Tribes 11-17; Dakota College Bottineau 12-20.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NSIC AWARDS
MEN
Player of the Year: Brandon Myer, Sr., Duluth.
Defensive Player of the Year: Parker Fox, Soph., Northern State.
Freshman of the Year: Ryland Holt, Mankato.
Newcomer of the Year: Kelby Kramer, Soph., Mankato.
Coach of the Year: Chris Johnson, Sioux Falls
First Team All-Conference
Guards: Harrison Cleary, Sr., Crookston; Gavin Baumgartner, Soph., MSU-Moorhead; Chase Grinde, Soph., Sioux Falls; Trevon Marshall, Sr., St. Cloud State; Caleb Wagner, Sr., Winona State.
Forwards: Tyler Riemersma, Jr. Augustana; Myer; Cameron Kirksey, Sr., Mankato; Parker Fox, Soph., Northern State; Kevion Taylor, Jr. Winona State.
Second Team All-Conference
Guards: Drew Blair, Fr., Duluth; Mason Stark, Soph., Northern; Kenny Byers, Jr., Southwest Minnesota State; Joe Smoldt, Jr. Upper Iowa; Jareese Williams, Jr. Upper Iowa.
Forwards: Matt Kreklow, Jr., U-Mary; Derek Thompson, Jr., Bemidji State; Gabe King, Sr., Northern; Teachloach Pal, Jr., Sioux Falls; Jordan Janssen, Soph., Wayne State.
Honorable Mention
Guards: Ja Morgan, Sr., Bemidji State; Nick Wagner, Jr., Bemidji State; Max Cody, Jr., Minot State; Kyle Beisch, Sr., Minot state; Jack Thompson, Fr., Sioux Falls; Jake Hilmer, Fr., Upper Iowa.
Forwards: Alex Illikainen, Sr., Duluth; Ryland Holt, Fr., Mankato; Kelby Kramer, Soph., Mankato.
WOMEN
Player of the Year: Brooke Olson, Soph., F, Duluth
Defensive Player of the Year: Hana Beyer, Sr., G, Augustana.
Freshman of the Year: Jessica Musgrave, G, Upper Iowa.
Coach of the year: Mandy Pearson, Duluth.
All-Conference First Team
Guards: Riley Wheatcraft, Jr., Concordia-St. Paul; Mariah Payne, Sr., Minot State; Brianna Kusler, Sr., Northern State; Kaely Hummel, Sr., Sioux Falls; Mariah Szymanski, Sr., Sioux Falls; Madelin Dammann, Sr., St. Cloud State.
Forwards: Cassie Askvig, Sr., U-Mary; Lauren Rotunda, Jr., U-Mary; Brooke Olson, Soph., Duluth; Megan Hintz, Sr., MSU-Moorhead; Erin Norling, Jr., Wayne State; Taylor Hustad, Jr., Winona State.
Second Team
Guards: Abby Hora, Sr., Augustana; Trinity Myer, Soph., Bemidji State; Danielle Schaub, Jr., CSP; Meleah Reinhart, Jr., Southwest Minnesota State; Tori Waltz, Jr., SCSU; Halley Brusse, Jr., Wayne State; Allie Pickrain, Jr., Winona State.
Forwards: Sarah Grow, Jr., Duluth; Katie Stark, Sr., Duluth; Peyton Boom, Soph., Moorhead; Lexi Wadsworth, Soph., Northern; Nikki Kliboten, Jr., SCSU.
All-Defensive Team
Beyer, Grow, Stark, Jacey Huinker, Sr., Sioux Falls; Abuk Akoi, Jr. SMSU
All-Freshmen Team
Aislinn Duffy, Augustana; Lauren Sees, Augustana; Rachael Heittola, Bemidji State; Joey Batt, Mankato; Musgrave.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
Championship
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 54, KIDDER COUNTY 48
LLM;10;25;36;54
KC;10;16;35;48
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION (54): Ellie Holen 17, Nateal Rodin 1, Kaylynn Siedschlag 8, Allie Hebl 2, Mollie Robbins 4, Molly Musland 22. Totals: 18-43 FG, Three-pointers: 7-19 (Musland 4, Holen 3), 11-15 FT, 15 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY (48): Avery Rath 8, Kennedy Harter 12, Hailey Pfaff 7, Madelyn Schmidt 18, Teanna Binder 3. Totals: 17-46 FG, Three-pointers: 5-17 (Schmidt 2, Rath, Pfaff, Binder), 9-14 FT, 15 Fouls.
At Jamestown
Third place game
CARRINGTON 62, M-P-B 46
MPB;10;28;32;46
Carrington;15;31;46;62
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN (46): Gracie Bohl 6, Alison Thomas 14, Megan Moser 20, Isabel Schmidt 2, Ryleigh Martin 4. Totals: 18-49 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 (Bohl, Thomas, Moser), 7-13 FT, 10 Fouls.
CARRINGTON (62): Marah Schmitz 10, Addison Hoornaert 13, Kiera Eli 11, Lexus Page 10, Sydnie Grager 6, Taryn Hoeckle 1, Hannah Hagel 11. Totals: 23-45 FG, Three-pointers: 8-14 (Eli 3, Schmitz 2, Page 2, Hoonaert), 8-12 FT, 11 Fouls.
Region 3 Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Ellie Holen, LaMoure-L-M
Coach of the Year: Mitch Carlson, LaMoure-L-M
Athletic Director of the Year: Ryan Larson, Kidder County
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;32;9;6;70
Bismarck;28;12;7;63
Minot;25;13;7;57
Austin;25;15;7;57
Minn. Wilderness;23;22;3;49
St. Cloud;10;33;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;37;10;3;77
Chippewa Falls;28;16;1;57
Kenai River;25;19;6;56
Janesville;21;25;1;43
Minn. Magicians;17;22;9;43
Springfield;15;31;4;34
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;34;12;1;69
Johnstown;30;13;4;64
WB-Scranton;24;21;5;53
Maryland;18;23;7;43
Jamestown;20;27;3;43
Maine;20;28;2;42
NE Generals;19;25;2;40
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;38;8;4;80
Lone Star;39;9;1;79
Topeka;31;13;4;66
Shreveport;31;17;0;62
Corpus Christi;15;29;7;37
New Mexico;12;31;5;29
Odessa;8;36;2;18
Wednesday, Feb. 26
WB-Scranton 4, New Jersey 3
Friday, Feb. 28
Bismarck at Austin
Aberdeen at Minot
Chippewa Falls at Minn. Wilderness
Springfield at Janesville
New Jersey at NE Generals
Jamestown at Maryland
Topeka at Amarillo
New Mexico at Lone Star
Odessa at Shreveport
Minn. Magicians at St. Cloud
Saturday, Feb. 29
Bismarck at Austin
Aberdeen at Minot
Chippewa Falls at Minn. Wilderness
Springfield at Janesville
St. Cloud at Minn. Magicians
New Jersey at NE Generals
Jamestown at Maryland
Topeka at Amarillo
New Mexico at Lone Star
Odessa at Shreveport
Sunday, March 1
Minn. Magicians at Chippewa Falls
SCOREBOARD
