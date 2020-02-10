Area Scores: Feb. 11
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 11

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 108, DC-BOTTINEAU 93

BSC;52;56;--;108

DCB;63;30;--;93

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (108): Jamison Kramer 21, Joe Jahner Jr. 27, Kyler McGillis 25, Macauley Young 9, Devon Headdress 2, Cobe Begger 12, Hart Andes 9. Totals: 37-77 FG, Three-pointers: 14-32 (Jahner 7, McGillis 4, Kramer 3), 17-21 FT, 45 Rebounds (Begger 16, Young 10), 24 Assists (McGillis 9), 5 Steals (McGillis 2), 2 Blocked shots (Begger, McGillis), 14 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU (93): Kobe Clancy 30, Trayvon Barney 15, Jackson Johnson 21, Davion Pettigrew 13, Luka Dragovic 2, Fernando Murillo Moreno 12. Totals: 33-76 FG, Three-pointers: 13-32 (Johnson 7, Moreno 4, Barney, Clancy), 14-18 FT, 29 Rebounds (Clancy 11), 18 Assists (Barney 8), 9 Steals (Clancy 4), 11 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck State College 3-7, 6-20; Dakota College-Bottineau 0-10, 6-20.

WILLISTON STATE 96, UNITED TRIBES 87

UTTC;45;42;--;87

WSC:51;45;--;96

UNITED TRIBES (87): Nick Jiles 20, Tate Bear 4, Tyree Florence-Patton 8, Herb Augustin 16, Cecelio Montgomery 21, Marc Maisonnet 6, Lane Johnson 12. Totals: 36-63 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Augustin 4, Montgomery 3, Jiles 2), 6-12 FT, 30 Rebounds (Montgomery 6), 18 Assists (Jiles 7), 4 Steals (Montgomery 2), 1 Blocked shot (Bear 1), 10 Turnovers, 21 Fouls (Montgomery 5).

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE (96): Eden Holt 26, Kobey Lam 30, Shae Brown 11, Jonathan Komagum 13, Isaiah Williams 14, Nathaniel Powell 2. Totals: 30-66 FG, Three-pointers: 8-26 (Holt 4, Lam 3, Williams), 28-31 FT, 36 Rebounds (Komagum 11), 12 Assist (Paul MacSteves 5), 8 Steals (Holt 2), 3 Blocked shots (Komagum 3), 6 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.

Records: Williston State 4-6 Mon-Dak, 13-12 overall; United Tribes 5-5, 14-9.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 90, DC-BOTTINEAU 53

BSC;13;41;62;90

DCB;9;22;42;53

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (90): Lauren Koski 4, Trae Murray 9, Sydney Andersen 6, Courtney Olson 14, Amber Stevahn 28, Hope Lindgren 4, McKenzie Johnson 13, Emma Marion 8, Karsyn Hager 4. Totals: 38-81 FG, Three-pointers: 4-19 (Johnson 3, Murray), 10-14 FT, 48 Rebounds (Stevahn 12), 26 Assists (Andersen 6, Olson 6), 11 Steals (Koski 3), 2 Blocked shots (Stevahn, Marion 1), 10 Turnovers, 14 Fouls.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU (53): Sydnie Nelson 5, Taylor Keplin 4, Jayla Howard 11, Trinity Goggles 14, Lauren Gangl 11, Melayna Four Bear 3, Shadlynn Severance 3, Morgan Reiser 2. Totals: 17-54 FG, Three-pointers: 7-27 (Gangl 2, Goggles, Howard, Keplin, Four Bear, Severance), 12-17 FT, 26 Rebounds (Goggles 11), 11 Assists (Gangl 3), 2 Blocked shots (Gangl 1, Goggles 1), 4 Steals (Gangl 2), 18 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.

Totals: Bismarck State College 9-1 Mon-Dak, 23-3 overall; Dakota College Bottineau 1-9, 9-17.

UNITED TRIBES 82, LAKE REGION STATE 72

UTTC;18;44;59;82

LRSC;10;35;42;72

UNITED TRIBES (82): Emonee Pourier 7, Karissa Dushane 16, Jasmyne Two Moons 18, LaTosha Thunerhawk 8, Kierra Johnson 9, Amryn Brown 20, Haley Lambert 2, Tamara Fox 2. Totals: 32-63 FG, Three-pointers: 2-7 (DuShane 2), 16-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Pourier 7), 13 Assists 13 (Two Moons 4), 10 Steals (3 with 3), 23 Turnovers, 20 Fouls.

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE (72): Raegan Conlan 2, Eliska Michalcikova 11, Rylee Conlan 5, Laia Balcells Niubo 3, Gabriella Capasso 36, Grace Lupumba 15. Totals: 27-64 FG, Three-pointers: 2-10 (Conlan, Niubo), 16-23 FT, 30 Rebounds (Lupumba 9), 21 Assists (Niubo 14), 1 Blocked shot (Conlan), 16 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.

Records: United Tribes 3-7 Mon-Dak, 9-14 overall; Williston State College 1-9, 4-22.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Rugby (8);15-1;183;2

2. Four Winds-Minn. (11);14-1;181;1

3. St. John (1);164;3

4. Hatton-Northwood;13-2;124;6

5. Enderlin;14-1;121;7

6. Beulah;14-3;79;9

7. Richland;11-2;64;4

8. Thompson;11-4;52;NR

9. Kindred;12-3;39;NR

10. Hillsboro-CV;11-4;27;8

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (13-4), Dickinson Trinty (14-3), New Rockford-Sheyenne (10-5), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (13-2), New Salem-Almont (12-2), Bowman County (13-3), Underwood (13-2).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kindred (12);17-0;189;1

2. Langdon-E-M;18-0;188;2

3. Trenton;19-0;148;4

4. Grafton;16-3;111;5

5. Kidder County;17-2;96;3

6. Four Winds-Minn.;15-3;91;7

7. Carrington;16-2;90;8

8. Mohall-L-S;18-1;70;9

9. Rugby;17-2;68;6

10. Thompson;15-3;39;10

Also receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (13-5), Central Cass (14-4), Grant County (15-3).

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

HAZEN 96, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 59

RT;11;25;53;59

Hazen;22;54;82;96

RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (59): Collin Grage 1, Conner Kuntz 16, Britton Paulson 17, Skyler Heiser 5, Beau Grinsteiner 9, Kajren Dohrman 2, Trey Bohlman 6, Owen Voigt 3. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Kuntz 3, Paulson 2, Grinsteiner 2, 8-14 FT, 12 Fouls.

HAZEN (96): Tyson Wick 5, Dawson Bruner 10, Talan Batke 6, Hunter Keller 7, Isaac Doll 18, Masno Wick 16, Garrett Ward 24, Matthew Schneider 4, Austin Richter 6. Totals: 33 FG, Three-pointers: Wick 3, Ward 2, Keller, Wick, 9-15 FT, 17 Fouls.

DUNSEITH 83, BOTTINEAU 68

Dunseith;20;42;60;83

Bottineau;19;28;53;68

DUNSEITH (83): Chad Parisien 3, Brenton Longie 12, Julius Grant 8, Treagan Azure 24, Sage Williams 27, Gabe Davis 9. Totals: 21 FG, 11-14 FT.

BOTTINEAU (68): Milan Davis 27, Nate Olson 2, Kaleb Wintemute 2, Jaden McCloud 29, Nevin George 6, Trasen Pollman 2. Totals: 16 FG, 3-4 FT.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

HAZEN 58, CENTER-STANTON 47

Hazen;16;30;46;58

CS;14;27;32;47

HAZEN (58): Sydney Mosset 19, Paige Erhardt 12, Hannah Sailer 9, Hope Ternes 7, Makenna Bruhmeier 6, Lani Carr 3, Madi Paul 2. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Sailer, Erhardt, 22-32 FT, 18 Fouls.

CENTER-STANTON (47): Kori Nagel 17, Katie Frank 11, Karsyn Haag 6, Hannah Hoffman 4, Kathryn Kraft 4, Cheyenne Clifton 3, Alyssa Hanson 2. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Frank 3, 12-18 FT, 24 Fouls (Hoffman 5).

FLASHER, WASHBURN 43

Flasher;21;45;57;73

Washburn;12;23;32;43

FLASHER (73): Leandra Schmidt 7, Lezlee Isbell 2, Faith Marion 14, Carlee Fuchs 2, Coral Alt 23, Tymber Boldt 15, Camryn Alt 10. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Coral Alt 3, 9-16 FT, 5 Fouls.

WASHBURN (43): Jenna Retterath 17, Kaylin Klindtworth 4, Brynn Hyttinen 4, Lauren Braun 2, Caitlin Scheresky 4, Ashlyn Schmitz 4, Ginger Goven 4, Olivia Retterath 4. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Retterath 3, Klindtworth, 3-4 FT, 14 Fouls.

ROLLA 67, MIDKOTA 62

Midkota;16;28;42;62

Rolla;19;39;55;67

MIDKOTA (62): Brenna Anderson 13, Emma Kollman 14, Josie Johnson 2, Tara Otto 10, Nicole Beckley 5, Hunter Peterson 18. Totals: 22 FG, 9-15 FT.

ROLLA (67): Skylar Arnold 9, Jaina Canapi 2, Kyleigh Wilkes 11, Morgan Leas 28, Isabelle Mears 13, Sara Kurtti 6. Totals: 23 FG, 6-8 FT.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 57, NAPOLEON-G-S 40

EKM;18;36;49;57

NGS;6;14;28;40

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER (57): Jacy Entzi 1, Emily Kinzler 14, Jocelynn Madcke 16, Mataeya Mathern 5, Maren Berntson 17, Norah Entzi 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Madcke 2, 21-33 FT, 15 Fouls.

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER (40): McKenzie Glatt 10, Kylie Breidenbach 2, Courtney Thompson 5, Tanecia Kleppe 4, Sophie Ketterling 2, Teagan Erbele 11, Jazlyn Weigel 6. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Thompson 5, Glatt 2, 5-11 FT, 20 Fouls (Breidenbach 5).

BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts

Minot;12-1-0-0;14-5-0;42

Century;10-2-0-0;12-7-0;33

Bismarck;7-5-0-0;8-11-0;27

Jamestown;7-7-0-0;11-7-0;21

Mandan;7-7-0-0;9-10-0;21

Williston;6-8-0-0;7-11-0;18

Dickinson;5-9-0-0;8-9-0;15

Bottineau-Rugby;4-8-0-0;9-11-0;12

Hazen-Beulah;0-11-0-0;2-15-0;0

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Bismarck at Century, 7:15

Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30

Williston at Minot

Hazen-Beulah at Dickinson

Thursday, Feb. 13

Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30

Friday, Feb. 14

Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:15

Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7 (6 points)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Dickinson at Williston

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

Feb. 20-22

West Region Tournament at Bismarck

Feb, 27-29

State Tournament at Fargo

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;29;8;6;64

BOBCATS;25;11;7;57

Austin;24;13;6;54

Minot;23;13;7;53

Minn. Wilderness;21;19;3;45

St. Cloud;10;30;5;25

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Fairbanks;33;9;3;69

Kenai River;25;17;6;56

Chippewa Falls;26;14;0;52

Janesville;20;23;1;41

Minn. Magicians;14;22;8;36

Springfield;13;28;4;30

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

New Jersey;32;8;1;65

Johnstown;28;13;4;60

WB-Scranton;20;20;5;45

Maryland;17;20;7;41

Jamestown;18;25;3;39

Maine;18;25;2;38

NE Generals;16;22;2;34

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Amarillo;35;7;4;74

Lone Star;36;8;1;73

Shreveport;30;14;0;60

Topeka;28;13;3;59

Corpus Christi;14;26;7;35

New Mexico;10;29;5;25

Odessa;8;34;2;18

Sunday, Feb. 9

Austin 4, St. Cloud 3, OT

Lone Star 5, Odessa 2

New Mexico 4, Corpus Christi 3, SO

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians

WB-Scranton at New Jersey

Thursday, Feb. 13

Amarillo at Shreveport

Friday, Feb. 14

BOBCATS at Austin

Minot at St. Cloud

Aberdeen at Minn. Wilderness

Fairbanks at Chilppewa Falls

Jamestown at Johnstown

Maine at Maryland

NE Generals at New Jersey

Odessa at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Amarillo at Shreveport

Springfield at Topeka

Saturday, Feb. 15

BOBCATS at Austin

Minot at St. Cloud

Aberdeen at Minn. Wilderness

Chilppewa Falls at Janesville

Fairbanks at Minn. Magticians

Jamestown at Johnstown

Maine at Maryland

NE Generals at New Jersey

Odessa at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Amarillo at Shreveport

Springfield at Topeka

SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Minot Ryan 51, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 32

Dunseith 83, Bottineau 68

Hazen 96, Richardton-Taylor 59

Langdon Area 70, Cavalier 45

Kenmare 58, Divide County 56

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carrington 53, Thompson 47

Central Cass 57, Oakes 51

Hazen 58, Center-Stanton 47

Kindred 78, Enderlin 27

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 73, New Rockford-Sheyenne 47

Minot 53, Bismarck Legacy 52

Ray 65, South Prairie 40

Rolla 67, Midkota 62

Timber Lake, S.D. 55, Standing Rock 46

New Salem-Almont 40, Max 28

