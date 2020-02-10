Area Scores: Feb. 11

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 108, DC-BOTTINEAU 93
BSC;52;56;--;108
DCB;63;30;--;93
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (108): Jamison Kramer 21, Joe Jahner Jr. 27, Kyler McGillis 25, Macauley Young 9, Devon Headdress 2, Cobe Begger 12, Hart Andes 9. Totals: 37-77 FG, Three-pointers: 14-32 (Jahner 7, McGillis 4, Kramer 3), 17-21 FT, 45 Rebounds (Begger 16, Young 10), 24 Assists (McGillis 9), 5 Steals (McGillis 2), 2 Blocked shots (Begger, McGillis), 14 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU (93): Kobe Clancy 30, Trayvon Barney 15, Jackson Johnson 21, Davion Pettigrew 13, Luka Dragovic 2, Fernando Murillo Moreno 12. Totals: 33-76 FG, Three-pointers: 13-32 (Johnson 7, Moreno 4, Barney, Clancy), 14-18 FT, 29 Rebounds (Clancy 11), 18 Assists (Barney 8), 9 Steals (Clancy 4), 11 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 3-7, 6-20; Dakota College-Bottineau 0-10, 6-20.
WILLISTON STATE 96, UNITED TRIBES 87
UTTC;45;42;--;87
WSC:51;45;--;96
UNITED TRIBES (87): Nick Jiles 20, Tate Bear 4, Tyree Florence-Patton 8, Herb Augustin 16, Cecelio Montgomery 21, Marc Maisonnet 6, Lane Johnson 12. Totals: 36-63 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Augustin 4, Montgomery 3, Jiles 2), 6-12 FT, 30 Rebounds (Montgomery 6), 18 Assists (Jiles 7), 4 Steals (Montgomery 2), 1 Blocked shot (Bear 1), 10 Turnovers, 21 Fouls (Montgomery 5).
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE (96): Eden Holt 26, Kobey Lam 30, Shae Brown 11, Jonathan Komagum 13, Isaiah Williams 14, Nathaniel Powell 2. Totals: 30-66 FG, Three-pointers: 8-26 (Holt 4, Lam 3, Williams), 28-31 FT, 36 Rebounds (Komagum 11), 12 Assist (Paul MacSteves 5), 8 Steals (Holt 2), 3 Blocked shots (Komagum 3), 6 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.
Records: Williston State 4-6 Mon-Dak, 13-12 overall; United Tribes 5-5, 14-9.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 90, DC-BOTTINEAU 53
BSC;13;41;62;90
DCB;9;22;42;53
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE (90): Lauren Koski 4, Trae Murray 9, Sydney Andersen 6, Courtney Olson 14, Amber Stevahn 28, Hope Lindgren 4, McKenzie Johnson 13, Emma Marion 8, Karsyn Hager 4. Totals: 38-81 FG, Three-pointers: 4-19 (Johnson 3, Murray), 10-14 FT, 48 Rebounds (Stevahn 12), 26 Assists (Andersen 6, Olson 6), 11 Steals (Koski 3), 2 Blocked shots (Stevahn, Marion 1), 10 Turnovers, 14 Fouls.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU (53): Sydnie Nelson 5, Taylor Keplin 4, Jayla Howard 11, Trinity Goggles 14, Lauren Gangl 11, Melayna Four Bear 3, Shadlynn Severance 3, Morgan Reiser 2. Totals: 17-54 FG, Three-pointers: 7-27 (Gangl 2, Goggles, Howard, Keplin, Four Bear, Severance), 12-17 FT, 26 Rebounds (Goggles 11), 11 Assists (Gangl 3), 2 Blocked shots (Gangl 1, Goggles 1), 4 Steals (Gangl 2), 18 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.
Totals: Bismarck State College 9-1 Mon-Dak, 23-3 overall; Dakota College Bottineau 1-9, 9-17.
UNITED TRIBES 82, LAKE REGION STATE 72
UTTC;18;44;59;82
LRSC;10;35;42;72
UNITED TRIBES (82): Emonee Pourier 7, Karissa Dushane 16, Jasmyne Two Moons 18, LaTosha Thunerhawk 8, Kierra Johnson 9, Amryn Brown 20, Haley Lambert 2, Tamara Fox 2. Totals: 32-63 FG, Three-pointers: 2-7 (DuShane 2), 16-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Pourier 7), 13 Assists 13 (Two Moons 4), 10 Steals (3 with 3), 23 Turnovers, 20 Fouls.
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE (72): Raegan Conlan 2, Eliska Michalcikova 11, Rylee Conlan 5, Laia Balcells Niubo 3, Gabriella Capasso 36, Grace Lupumba 15. Totals: 27-64 FG, Three-pointers: 2-10 (Conlan, Niubo), 16-23 FT, 30 Rebounds (Lupumba 9), 21 Assists (Niubo 14), 1 Blocked shot (Conlan), 16 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
Records: United Tribes 3-7 Mon-Dak, 9-14 overall; Williston State College 1-9, 4-22.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Rugby (8);15-1;183;2
2. Four Winds-Minn. (11);14-1;181;1
3. St. John (1);164;3
4. Hatton-Northwood;13-2;124;6
5. Enderlin;14-1;121;7
6. Beulah;14-3;79;9
7. Richland;11-2;64;4
8. Thompson;11-4;52;NR
9. Kindred;12-3;39;NR
10. Hillsboro-CV;11-4;27;8
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (13-4), Dickinson Trinty (14-3), New Rockford-Sheyenne (10-5), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (13-2), New Salem-Almont (12-2), Bowman County (13-3), Underwood (13-2).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kindred (12);17-0;189;1
2. Langdon-E-M;18-0;188;2
3. Trenton;19-0;148;4
4. Grafton;16-3;111;5
5. Kidder County;17-2;96;3
6. Four Winds-Minn.;15-3;91;7
7. Carrington;16-2;90;8
8. Mohall-L-S;18-1;70;9
9. Rugby;17-2;68;6
10. Thompson;15-3;39;10
Also receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (13-5), Central Cass (14-4), Grant County (15-3).
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 96, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 59
RT;11;25;53;59
Hazen;22;54;82;96
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (59): Collin Grage 1, Conner Kuntz 16, Britton Paulson 17, Skyler Heiser 5, Beau Grinsteiner 9, Kajren Dohrman 2, Trey Bohlman 6, Owen Voigt 3. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Kuntz 3, Paulson 2, Grinsteiner 2, 8-14 FT, 12 Fouls.
HAZEN (96): Tyson Wick 5, Dawson Bruner 10, Talan Batke 6, Hunter Keller 7, Isaac Doll 18, Masno Wick 16, Garrett Ward 24, Matthew Schneider 4, Austin Richter 6. Totals: 33 FG, Three-pointers: Wick 3, Ward 2, Keller, Wick, 9-15 FT, 17 Fouls.
DUNSEITH 83, BOTTINEAU 68
Dunseith;20;42;60;83
Bottineau;19;28;53;68
DUNSEITH (83): Chad Parisien 3, Brenton Longie 12, Julius Grant 8, Treagan Azure 24, Sage Williams 27, Gabe Davis 9. Totals: 21 FG, 11-14 FT.
BOTTINEAU (68): Milan Davis 27, Nate Olson 2, Kaleb Wintemute 2, Jaden McCloud 29, Nevin George 6, Trasen Pollman 2. Totals: 16 FG, 3-4 FT.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 58, CENTER-STANTON 47
Hazen;16;30;46;58
CS;14;27;32;47
HAZEN (58): Sydney Mosset 19, Paige Erhardt 12, Hannah Sailer 9, Hope Ternes 7, Makenna Bruhmeier 6, Lani Carr 3, Madi Paul 2. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Sailer, Erhardt, 22-32 FT, 18 Fouls.
CENTER-STANTON (47): Kori Nagel 17, Katie Frank 11, Karsyn Haag 6, Hannah Hoffman 4, Kathryn Kraft 4, Cheyenne Clifton 3, Alyssa Hanson 2. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Frank 3, 12-18 FT, 24 Fouls (Hoffman 5).
FLASHER, WASHBURN 43
Flasher;21;45;57;73
Washburn;12;23;32;43
FLASHER (73): Leandra Schmidt 7, Lezlee Isbell 2, Faith Marion 14, Carlee Fuchs 2, Coral Alt 23, Tymber Boldt 15, Camryn Alt 10. Totals: 25 FG, Three-pointers: Coral Alt 3, 9-16 FT, 5 Fouls.
WASHBURN (43): Jenna Retterath 17, Kaylin Klindtworth 4, Brynn Hyttinen 4, Lauren Braun 2, Caitlin Scheresky 4, Ashlyn Schmitz 4, Ginger Goven 4, Olivia Retterath 4. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Retterath 3, Klindtworth, 3-4 FT, 14 Fouls.
ROLLA 67, MIDKOTA 62
Midkota;16;28;42;62
Rolla;19;39;55;67
MIDKOTA (62): Brenna Anderson 13, Emma Kollman 14, Josie Johnson 2, Tara Otto 10, Nicole Beckley 5, Hunter Peterson 18. Totals: 22 FG, 9-15 FT.
ROLLA (67): Skylar Arnold 9, Jaina Canapi 2, Kyleigh Wilkes 11, Morgan Leas 28, Isabelle Mears 13, Sara Kurtti 6. Totals: 23 FG, 6-8 FT.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 57, NAPOLEON-G-S 40
EKM;18;36;49;57
NGS;6;14;28;40
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER (57): Jacy Entzi 1, Emily Kinzler 14, Jocelynn Madcke 16, Mataeya Mathern 5, Maren Berntson 17, Norah Entzi 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Madcke 2, 21-33 FT, 15 Fouls.
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER (40): McKenzie Glatt 10, Kylie Breidenbach 2, Courtney Thompson 5, Tanecia Kleppe 4, Sophie Ketterling 2, Teagan Erbele 11, Jazlyn Weigel 6. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Thompson 5, Glatt 2, 5-11 FT, 20 Fouls (Breidenbach 5).
BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts
Minot;12-1-0-0;14-5-0;42
Century;10-2-0-0;12-7-0;33
Bismarck;7-5-0-0;8-11-0;27
Jamestown;7-7-0-0;11-7-0;21
Mandan;7-7-0-0;9-10-0;21
Williston;6-8-0-0;7-11-0;18
Dickinson;5-9-0-0;8-9-0;15
Bottineau-Rugby;4-8-0-0;9-11-0;12
Hazen-Beulah;0-11-0-0;2-15-0;0
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bismarck at Century, 7:15
Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30
Williston at Minot
Hazen-Beulah at Dickinson
Thursday, Feb. 13
Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30
Friday, Feb. 14
Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:15
Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7 (6 points)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Dickinson at Williston
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Feb. 20-22
West Region Tournament at Bismarck
Feb, 27-29
State Tournament at Fargo
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;29;8;6;64
BOBCATS;25;11;7;57
Austin;24;13;6;54
Minot;23;13;7;53
Minn. Wilderness;21;19;3;45
St. Cloud;10;30;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;33;9;3;69
Kenai River;25;17;6;56
Chippewa Falls;26;14;0;52
Janesville;20;23;1;41
Minn. Magicians;14;22;8;36
Springfield;13;28;4;30
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;32;8;1;65
Johnstown;28;13;4;60
WB-Scranton;20;20;5;45
Maryland;17;20;7;41
Jamestown;18;25;3;39
Maine;18;25;2;38
NE Generals;16;22;2;34
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;35;7;4;74
Lone Star;36;8;1;73
Shreveport;30;14;0;60
Topeka;28;13;3;59
Corpus Christi;14;26;7;35
New Mexico;10;29;5;25
Odessa;8;34;2;18
Sunday, Feb. 9
Austin 4, St. Cloud 3, OT
Lone Star 5, Odessa 2
New Mexico 4, Corpus Christi 3, SO
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians
WB-Scranton at New Jersey
Thursday, Feb. 13
Amarillo at Shreveport
Friday, Feb. 14
BOBCATS at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Aberdeen at Minn. Wilderness
Fairbanks at Chilppewa Falls
Jamestown at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
NE Generals at New Jersey
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Amarillo at Shreveport
Springfield at Topeka
Saturday, Feb. 15
BOBCATS at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Aberdeen at Minn. Wilderness
Chilppewa Falls at Janesville
Fairbanks at Minn. Magticians
Jamestown at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
NE Generals at New Jersey
Odessa at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Amarillo at Shreveport
Springfield at Topeka
SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Minot Ryan 51, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 32
Dunseith 83, Bottineau 68
Hazen 96, Richardton-Taylor 59
Langdon Area 70, Cavalier 45
Kenmare 58, Divide County 56
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carrington 53, Thompson 47
Central Cass 57, Oakes 51
Hazen 58, Center-Stanton 47
Kindred 78, Enderlin 27
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 73, New Rockford-Sheyenne 47
Minot 53, Bismarck Legacy 52
Ray 65, South Prairie 40
Rolla 67, Midkota 62
Timber Lake, S.D. 55, Standing Rock 46
New Salem-Almont 40, Max 28