You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area Scores: Feb. 18
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SCORES

CLASS B BASKETBALL

NDAPSSA POLLS

BOYS

;Team;Points;Record;Previous

1. Four Winds-Minn. (17);175;16-1;2

2. Enderlin;144;16-1;5

3. Hatton-Northwood (1);143;16-2;4

4. Rugby;131;15-2;1

5. Beulah;106;16-3;6

6. St. John;67;14-3;3

7. Thompson;62;13-4;8

8. Kindred;56;13-3;9

9. Hillsboro-CV;44;13-4;10

10. Dickinson Trinity;21;16-3;NR

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 15-2; Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 14-4; New Rockford-Sheyenne, 11-6; Richland, 13-4; Shiloh Christian, 13-5; Underwood, 14-2.

NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.

GIRLS

;Team;Points;Record;Previous

1. Kindred (11);171;19-0;1

2. Langdon-EM (7);169;20-0;2

3. Trenton;139;21-0;3

4. Grafton;111;17-3;4

5. Kidder County;107;18-2;5

6. Carrington;87;18-2;7

7. Four Winds-Minn.;86;17-3;6

8. Mohalll-LS;60;21-1;8

9. Thompson;20;16-4;10

10. LaMoure-LM;14;16-5;NR

Tie. Rugby;14;18-3;9

Others receiving votes: Central Cass, 15-4; Flasher, 16-4.

NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Jamestown;14-2;15-2

Bismarck;13-4;14-4

Mandan;12-5;12-6

Minot;11-6;12-6

Legacy;11-7;12-7

Century;10-7;10-8

Dickinson;10-7;10-8

St. Mary's;5-12;5-13

Williston;4-13;5-13

Turtle Mountain;4-14;4-15

Watford City;0-17;0-18

Friday, Feb. 14

Legacy 63, Century 56

Mandan 73, Williston 56

Jamestown 93, Minot 84

Dickinson 94, Turtle Mountain 73

Saturday, Feb. 15

Jamestown 94, Watford City 47

Tuesday, Feb. 18

St. Mary's at Century, 7:45

Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45

Jamestown a Legacy, 7:45

Williston at Dickinson

Thursday, Feb. 20

Watford City at Minot

Friday, Feb. 21

Century at Mandan, 7:30

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:30

Minot at Dickinson

Jamestown at Williston

Saturday, Feb. 22

St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 3:30

Jamestown at Watford City

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45

Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7:45

Century at Minot, 7:30

Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45

Williston at Watford City

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Legacy;17-1;18-1

Century;15-2;16-2

Bismarck;12-5;13-5

Mandan;11-6;12-6

St. Mary's;10-7;10-8

Minot;9-8;9-10

Jamestown;7-9;8-9

Watford City;5-12;6-12

Williston;5-12;5-13

Dickinson;3-14;4-14

Turtle Mountain;0-18;1-18

Friday, Feb. 14

Legacy 53, Century 50

Williston 55, Mandan 50, OT

Dickinson 88, Turtle Mountain 48

Minot 49, Jamestown 42

Saturday, Feb. 15

Jamestown 63, Watford City 57

Tuesday, Feb. 18

St. Mary's at Century, 6

Mandan at Bismarck 6

Jamestown at Legacy, 6

Williston at Dickinson

Watford City at Minot

Thursday, Feb. 20

Century at Mandan, 7:30

Friday, Feb. 21

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45

Jamestown at Williston

Minot at Dickinson

Saturday, Feb. 22

St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 1:45

Jamestown at Watford City

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Bismarck at Legacy, 6

Minot at Century, 7:30

Dickinson at St. Mary's, 6

Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45

Williston at Watford City

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 5

At Jamestown

Championship

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 56,

Carrington 31

LLM;13;25;41;56

Carrington;14;18;25;31

LLM (56): Ellie Holen 22, Kaylynn Siedschlag 15, Molly Musland 11, Abby Haberman 3, Allie Hebl 3, Nateal Rodin 2. Totals: 20-50 11-14 56.

CARRINGTON (31): Hannah Hagel 16, Marah Schmitz 6, Tessa Page 3, Lexus Page 2, Addison Hoornaert 2, Kiera Eli 1, Sydnie Grager 1. Totals: 12-42 5-9 31.

3-pointers: L 5 (Holen 2, Siedschlag 1, Haberman 1, Musland 1); C 2 (Schmitz 1, T. Page 1). Fouls: L 8, Carrington 11. Fouled out: None.

Regional Qualifiers

Oakes 72, Midkota 53

Midkota;10;23;38;53

Oakes;24;40;59;72

MIDKOTA (53): Brenna Anderson 29, Tara Otto 8, Nicole Beckley 6, Emma Kollman 4, Hunter Petersen 3, Josie Johnson 2, Meanda Rickford 1. Totals: 19-39 9-13 53.

OAKES (72): Sadie Hanson 27, Jaida Seyer 12, Emma Muggli 11, Laikyn Roney 9, Allison Jepson 5, Clair Wagner 3, Brynn Dethlefson 3, CeCe Hoelscher 2. Totals: 27-48 15-18 72.

3-pointers: M 6 (Anderson 6), O 3 (Wagner 1, Jepson 1, Hanson 1). Fouls: M 14, O 14. Fouled out: None.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 45,

Ellendale 31

Ellendale;8;15;18;31

EKM;13;22;34;45

ELLENDALE (31): Calli Hauck 11, Sarah Young 9, Kali Norton 4, Taylor Krege 3, Jada Henningson 2, Chloe Bollinger 2. Totals: 10-35 8-13 31.

EKM (45): Jocelynn Madeke 9, Emily Kinzler 8, Kiara Jangula 8, Jacy Entzi 6, Keyana Musland 4, Maren Berntson 4, Norah Entzi 4, Mataeya Mathern 2. Totals: 16-40 12-21 45.

3-pointers: Ell 3 (Young 2, Hauck 1); EKM 1 (N. Entzi). Fouls: Ell 19, EKM 18. Fouled out: Berntson.

DISTRICT 6

At Napoleon

Championship

Kidder County 47, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46

Regional Qualifiers

Linton-HMB 57, South Border 25

Strasburg-Zeeland 53, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 35

DISTRICT 9

At Elgin

Championship

Flasher 70, Shiloh Christian 55

Flasher;21;41;49;70

Shiloh;18;31;41;55

 FLASHER (70): Faith Marion 25, Camryn Alt 17, Coral Alt 13, Tymber Boldt 12, Leandra Schmidt 3. Totals: 24 19-21 70.

 SHILOH CHRISTIAN (55): Grace Kelly 17, Jacie Hall 9, Kennady Walth 8, Aliya Schock 6, Hannah Weston 6, Dedra Wood 4, Kelseys Mischel 3, Emma Nelson 2. Totals: 20 4-7 55.

 3-pointers: F 3 (Ca. Alt 2, Co. Alt 1); S 8 (Walth 2, Schock 2, Weston 2, Wood 1, Kelly 1). Fouls: F 11, S 18. Fouled out: Kelly. 

Regional Qualifiers

Grant County 83, Solen 44

Solen;15;28;39;44

Grant County;18;47;71;83

 SOLEN (44): Josie White Eagle 14, Astacia Conica 11, Josie White Eagle 10, Cienna Red Bear 5, Angel Thunder Hawk 2, Annalee Yellow Hammer 2. Totals: 17 6-10 44.

 GRANT COUNTY (83): Isabelle Boyer 27, Molly Wetzel 16, Madison Meyer 11, Christy Finck 9, Laura Muggli 8, Zoey Heid 4, Anna Schatz 4, Halle rivinius 2, Sam Ellison 2. Totals: 34 10-12 83.

 3-pointers: S 4, GC 5 (Wetzel 4, Meyer 1). Fouls: S 12, GC 11. Fouled out: None.

Standing Rock-Selfridge 44,

New Salem-Almont 39

NSA;7;17;25;39

SRS;16;25;35;44

NEW SALEM-ALMONT (39): Bridget Kunz 11, Jacklyn Pazcernik 9, Kendyl Hogar 7, Emily Morman 7, Leah Slag 3, Fayth Hoger 2. Totals: 14 7-17 39.

 STANDING ROCK-SELFRIDGE (44): Keighana Iron Shield 18, Haylee Weddell 7, O'Shae Elk 7, Chania Crow Ghost 6, Amara Martinson 4, Kayleigh Thunderhawk 2. Totals: 17 9-18 44.

 3-pointers: N 1 (K. Hoger); S 1 (Weddell). Fouls: N 17, S 15. Fouled out: Pazdernik.

DISTRICT 10

At Washburn

(Saturday)

Championship

Underwood 48, Center-Stanton 34

C-S;2;9;23;34

Underwood;13;18;30;48

CENTER-STANTON (34): Kori Nagel 10, Karsyn Haag 7, Kathryn Kraft 7, Hannah Hoffman 6, Katie Frank 3, Alyssa Hanson 1, Shelby Meckle 0. Totals: 11 9-17 34.

UNDERWOOD (48): Maggie Eng 13, Milah Kibbel 8, Taysha Snyder 7, Taya Hornberger 6, Ashtyn Smith 5, Lilly Eng 5, Lexie Jacobson 4. Totals: 18 6-14 48.

3-pointers: C 3 (Hoffman 2, Kraft 1); U 6 (M. Eng 3, Smith 1, Jacobson 1, L. Eng 1). Fouls: C 15, U 18. Fouled out: Meckle.

Regional Qualifiers

Garrison 53, Washburn 31

Washburn;7;12;23;31

Garrison;9;24;37;53

WASHBURN (31): Olivia Retterath 9, Ginger Goven 5, Ashlyn Schmitz 5, Kaylin Klindtworth 4, Jenna Retterath 3, Dara Beck 3, Lauren Braun 2. Totals: 13 3-16 31.

GARRISON (53): Kaitlyn Klein 16, Karli Klein 10, Kaitlyn Zook 6, Gabrielle Hummel 6, Cedar Perkins 6, Sarah Lagge 5, Madelin Hurt 2, Paige Lagge 2. Totals: 22 7-12 53.

3-pointers: W 2 (J. Retterath 1, Beck 1); G 2 (Zook 2). Fouls: W 12, G 17. Fouled out: None.

Wilton-Wing 45,

Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 38

TLMM;2;7;19;38

WW;8;23;33;45

TLMM (38): MacKenzie Holt 13, Sophie Sparrow 13, Amy Klain 8, Madison Boehm 2, Sydney Fischer 1, Daisy Sparrow 1. Totals: 11 14-18 38.

WILTON-WING (45): Hailey Quam 18, Kalyssa Schock 8, Kiara Johnson 6, Kesley Backman 6, Hannah Fischer 4, Jordyn Thorson 2, Taryn Schurhamer 1. Totals: 17 9-18 45.

3-pointers: T 2 (Holt 2), W 2 (Schock 2). Fouls: T 17, W 16. Fouled out: S. Sparrow, Boehm.

BEACH 68, HAZEN 44

Hazen;13;28;34;44

Beach;15;30;43;68

HAZEN (44): Hannah Sailer 10, Paige Erhardt 10, Hope Ternes 8, MaKenna Brunmeier 6, Laini Carr 6, Madi Paul 2, Hannah Lucas 2. Totals: 18 6-16 44.

BEACH (68): Sam Oech 24, Jenna Hildebrant 17, Madi Wilhelmi 8, Megan Rising 5, Rachel Bosserman 4, Laiken Mahlum 3, Madi Nunberg 3, Alyvia Braden 2, Kennady Myers 2. Totals: 28 6-11 68.

3-pointers: H 2 (Carr 2), B 6 (Oech 2, Mahlum 1, Rising 1, Wilhelmi 1, Nunberg 1). Fouls: H 18, B 17. Fouled out: None.

BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts

Minot;12-1-0-0;14-5-0;42

Century;11-2-0-0;13-7-0;39

Bismarck;7-6-0-0;8-12-0;27

Jamestown;8-7-0-0;12-7-0;24

Mandan;8-7-0-0;10-10-0;24

Dickinson;6-9-0-0;9-9-0;18

Williston;6-9-0-0;7-12-0;18

Bottineau-Rugby;4-9-0-0;9-12-0;12

Hazen-Beulah;0-12-0-0;2-16-0;0

Friday, Feb. 14

Jamestown 7, Bismarck 3

Century 7, Bottineau-Rugby 4 (6 points)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Dickinson 3, Williston 2

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

Feb. 20-22

West Region Tournament at Bismarck

Feb, 27-29

State Tournament at Fargo

GIRLS HOCKEY

STATEWIDE

;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts

Fargo Davies;15-0-2-0;19-0-2;50

Bismarck;15-2-0-0;16-4-1;48

Fargo North-South;13-2-2-1;16-4-2;45

Devils Lake;10-8-0-0;13-8-0;30

Minot;8-8-2-2;10-8-2;28

Grand Forks;7-8-2-1;9-10-2;27

West Fargo;7-9-0-0;8-13-0;27

Mandan;7-11-0-0;9-12-0;24

Jamestown;5-9-0-0;7-12-0;15

Dickinson;1-13-1-1;3-16-1;5

Williston;0-18-1-0;0-20-1;1

Friday, Feb. 14

Bismarck 4, Devils Lake 1

Fargo Davies 4, Mandan 1

Fargo North-South 5, Minot 2

Jamestown 3, Dickinson 2

West Fargo 7, Williston 1

Saturday, Feb. 15

Bismarck 3, Grand Forks 1

Minot 2, West Fargo 1, OT

Fargo North-South 7, Williston 0

Fargo Davies 7, Dickinson 0 (6 points)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 MST

Minot at Mandan, 7

Fargo North-South at Jamestown (6 points)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Jamestown at Devils Lake

Friday, Feb. 21

Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7:30

Minot at Williston

Jamestown at Grand Forks

REGULAR SEASON ENDS

Feb, 27-29

State Tournament at Fargo

CLASS A WRESTLING

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Bismarck;10-0;15-0

Minot;9-1;16-2

Century;8-2;22-4

Jamestown;7-3;13-7

Dickinson;5-5;9-6

Mandan;5-5;7-8

Legacy;4-6;9-9

St. Mary's;4-6;4-7

Williston;2-8;5-10

Turtle Mountain;1-9;4-14

Watford City;0-10;0-12

Saturday, Feb. 15

West Region Tournament: 1. Bismarck 286.5. 2. Century 206.5. 3. Minot 198. 4. Jamestown 167. 5. Dickinson 132. 6. Legacy 111. 7. St. Mary's 110.5. 8. Mandan 81. 9. Watford City 53.5. 10. Williston 53.5. 11. Turtle Mountain 49.

East Region Tournament: 1. Valley City 243.5. 2. Devils Lake 238. 3. Grand Forks Central 179.5. 4. West Fargo 173.5. 5. Fargo Davies 162. 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 121. 7. Fargo North 119.5. 8. Fargo South 52. 9. Grand Forks Red River 48. 10. Wahpeton 43.

Feb. 20-22

State Tournament at Fargo

Thursday's Dual Pairings

Match 1: #1W Bismarck (15-0) vs. #4E West Fargo (9-12), 1:30 p.m.

Match 2: #2E Devils Lake (12-3) vs. #3W Century (22-4), 1:30 p.m.

Match 3: #1E Valley City (12-4) vs. #4W Jamestown (13-7), 1:30 p.m.

Match 4: #2W Minot (16-2) vs. #3E Fargo Davies (10-5), 1:30 p.m.

NAHL STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;31;8;6;68

BOBCATS;27;11;7;61

Minot;25;13;7;57

Austin;24;15;6;54

Minn. Wilderness;21;21;3;45

St. Cloud;10;32;5;25

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Fairbanks;35;9;3;73

Kenai River;25;17;6;56

Chippewa Falls;27;15;1;55

Janesville;20;24;1;41

Minn. Magicians;15;22;9;39

Springfield;14;29;4;32

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

New Jersey;34;9;1;69

Johnstown;30;13;4;64

WB-Scranton;21;21;5;47

Maryland;18;21;7;43

Maine;19;26;2;40

Jamestown;18;27;3;39

NE Generals;17;24;2;36

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Amarillo;36;8;4;76

Lone Star;37;9;1;75

Shreveport;31;15;0;62

Topeka;29;13;4;62

Corpus Christi;15;27;7;37

New Mexico;12;29;5;29

Odessa;8;36;2;18

Friday, Feb. 14

BOBCATS 1, Austin 0

Minot 11, St. Cloud 3

Aberdeen 3, Minn. Wilderness 0

Fairbanks 4, Chilppewa Falls 3, SO

Johnstown 3, Jamestown 2

Maine 5, Maryland 2

New Jersey 6, NE Generals 2

New Mexico 4, Odessa 1

Corpus Christi 2, Lone Star 1

Amarillo 5, Shreveport 3

Springfield 5, Topeka 4, OT

Saturday, Feb. 15

BOBCATS 3, Austin 2

Minot 5, St. Cloud 0

Aberdeen 4, Minn. Wilderness 1

Chilppewa Falls 3, Janesville 1

Fairbanks 4, Minn. Magticians 3, OT

Johnstown 1, Jamestown 0

Maryland 2, Maine 1

NE Generals 7, New Jersey 3

New Mexico 4, Odessa 1

Lone Star 4, Corpus Christi 0

Topeka 2, Springfield 1

Thursday, Feb. 20

Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud

Shreveport at Amarillo

Friday, Feb. 21

BOBCATS at Minn. Wilderness

Austin at Aberdeen

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Fairbanks at Springfield

Kenai River at Minn. Magicians

New Jersey at Jamestown

NE Generals at Maine

Shreveport at Amarillo

Topeka at New Mexico

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Saturday, Feb. 22

BOBCATS at Minn. Wilderness

Austin at Aberdeen

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

Fairbanks at Springfield

Kenai River at Minn. Magicians

New Jersey at Jamestown

Maryland at WB-Scranton

NE Generals at Maine

Topeka at New Mexico

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Sunday, Feb. 23

NE Generals at Maine

Fairbanks at Springfield

Maryland at WB-Scranton

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News