Area Scores: Feb. 18

AREA SCORES
CLASS B BASKETBALL
NDAPSSA POLLS
BOYS
;Team;Points;Record;Previous
1. Four Winds-Minn. (17);175;16-1;2
2. Enderlin;144;16-1;5
3. Hatton-Northwood (1);143;16-2;4
4. Rugby;131;15-2;1
5. Beulah;106;16-3;6
6. St. John;67;14-3;3
7. Thompson;62;13-4;8
8. Kindred;56;13-3;9
9. Hillsboro-CV;44;13-4;10
10. Dickinson Trinity;21;16-3;NR
Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 15-2; Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 14-4; New Rockford-Sheyenne, 11-6; Richland, 13-4; Shiloh Christian, 13-5; Underwood, 14-2.
NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.
GIRLS
;Team;Points;Record;Previous
1. Kindred (11);171;19-0;1
2. Langdon-EM (7);169;20-0;2
3. Trenton;139;21-0;3
4. Grafton;111;17-3;4
5. Kidder County;107;18-2;5
6. Carrington;87;18-2;7
7. Four Winds-Minn.;86;17-3;6
8. Mohalll-LS;60;21-1;8
9. Thompson;20;16-4;10
10. LaMoure-LM;14;16-5;NR
Tie. Rugby;14;18-3;9
Others receiving votes: Central Cass, 15-4; Flasher, 16-4.
NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Jamestown;14-2;15-2
Bismarck;13-4;14-4
Mandan;12-5;12-6
Minot;11-6;12-6
Legacy;11-7;12-7
Century;10-7;10-8
Dickinson;10-7;10-8
St. Mary's;5-12;5-13
Williston;4-13;5-13
Turtle Mountain;4-14;4-15
Watford City;0-17;0-18
Friday, Feb. 14
Legacy 63, Century 56
Mandan 73, Williston 56
Jamestown 93, Minot 84
Dickinson 94, Turtle Mountain 73
Saturday, Feb. 15
Jamestown 94, Watford City 47
Tuesday, Feb. 18
St. Mary's at Century, 7:45
Mandan at Bismarck, 7:45
Jamestown a Legacy, 7:45
Williston at Dickinson
Thursday, Feb. 20
Watford City at Minot
Friday, Feb. 21
Century at Mandan, 7:30
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7:30
Minot at Dickinson
Jamestown at Williston
Saturday, Feb. 22
St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 3:30
Jamestown at Watford City
Tuesday, Feb. 24
Bismarck at Legacy, 7:45
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7:45
Century at Minot, 7:30
Mandan at Jamestown, 7:45
Williston at Watford City
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Legacy;17-1;18-1
Century;15-2;16-2
Bismarck;12-5;13-5
Mandan;11-6;12-6
St. Mary's;10-7;10-8
Minot;9-8;9-10
Jamestown;7-9;8-9
Watford City;5-12;6-12
Williston;5-12;5-13
Dickinson;3-14;4-14
Turtle Mountain;0-18;1-18
Friday, Feb. 14
Legacy 53, Century 50
Williston 55, Mandan 50, OT
Dickinson 88, Turtle Mountain 48
Minot 49, Jamestown 42
Saturday, Feb. 15
Jamestown 63, Watford City 57
Tuesday, Feb. 18
St. Mary's at Century, 6
Mandan at Bismarck 6
Jamestown at Legacy, 6
Williston at Dickinson
Watford City at Minot
Thursday, Feb. 20
Century at Mandan, 7:30
Friday, Feb. 21
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5:45
Jamestown at Williston
Minot at Dickinson
Saturday, Feb. 22
St. Mary's at Turtle Mountain, 1:45
Jamestown at Watford City
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Bismarck at Legacy, 6
Minot at Century, 7:30
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 6
Mandan at Jamestown, 5:45
Williston at Watford City
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 5
At Jamestown
Championship
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 56,
Carrington 31
LLM;13;25;41;56
Carrington;14;18;25;31
LLM (56): Ellie Holen 22, Kaylynn Siedschlag 15, Molly Musland 11, Abby Haberman 3, Allie Hebl 3, Nateal Rodin 2. Totals: 20-50 11-14 56.
CARRINGTON (31): Hannah Hagel 16, Marah Schmitz 6, Tessa Page 3, Lexus Page 2, Addison Hoornaert 2, Kiera Eli 1, Sydnie Grager 1. Totals: 12-42 5-9 31.
3-pointers: L 5 (Holen 2, Siedschlag 1, Haberman 1, Musland 1); C 2 (Schmitz 1, T. Page 1). Fouls: L 8, Carrington 11. Fouled out: None.
Regional Qualifiers
Oakes 72, Midkota 53
Midkota;10;23;38;53
Oakes;24;40;59;72
MIDKOTA (53): Brenna Anderson 29, Tara Otto 8, Nicole Beckley 6, Emma Kollman 4, Hunter Petersen 3, Josie Johnson 2, Meanda Rickford 1. Totals: 19-39 9-13 53.
OAKES (72): Sadie Hanson 27, Jaida Seyer 12, Emma Muggli 11, Laikyn Roney 9, Allison Jepson 5, Clair Wagner 3, Brynn Dethlefson 3, CeCe Hoelscher 2. Totals: 27-48 15-18 72.
3-pointers: M 6 (Anderson 6), O 3 (Wagner 1, Jepson 1, Hanson 1). Fouls: M 14, O 14. Fouled out: None.
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 45,
Ellendale 31
Ellendale;8;15;18;31
EKM;13;22;34;45
ELLENDALE (31): Calli Hauck 11, Sarah Young 9, Kali Norton 4, Taylor Krege 3, Jada Henningson 2, Chloe Bollinger 2. Totals: 10-35 8-13 31.
EKM (45): Jocelynn Madeke 9, Emily Kinzler 8, Kiara Jangula 8, Jacy Entzi 6, Keyana Musland 4, Maren Berntson 4, Norah Entzi 4, Mataeya Mathern 2. Totals: 16-40 12-21 45.
3-pointers: Ell 3 (Young 2, Hauck 1); EKM 1 (N. Entzi). Fouls: Ell 19, EKM 18. Fouled out: Berntson.
DISTRICT 6
At Napoleon
Championship
Kidder County 47, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46
Regional Qualifiers
Linton-HMB 57, South Border 25
Strasburg-Zeeland 53, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 35
DISTRICT 9
At Elgin
Championship
Flasher 70, Shiloh Christian 55
Flasher;21;41;49;70
Shiloh;18;31;41;55
FLASHER (70): Faith Marion 25, Camryn Alt 17, Coral Alt 13, Tymber Boldt 12, Leandra Schmidt 3. Totals: 24 19-21 70.
SHILOH CHRISTIAN (55): Grace Kelly 17, Jacie Hall 9, Kennady Walth 8, Aliya Schock 6, Hannah Weston 6, Dedra Wood 4, Kelseys Mischel 3, Emma Nelson 2. Totals: 20 4-7 55.
3-pointers: F 3 (Ca. Alt 2, Co. Alt 1); S 8 (Walth 2, Schock 2, Weston 2, Wood 1, Kelly 1). Fouls: F 11, S 18. Fouled out: Kelly.
Regional Qualifiers
Grant County 83, Solen 44
Solen;15;28;39;44
Grant County;18;47;71;83
SOLEN (44): Josie White Eagle 14, Astacia Conica 11, Josie White Eagle 10, Cienna Red Bear 5, Angel Thunder Hawk 2, Annalee Yellow Hammer 2. Totals: 17 6-10 44.
GRANT COUNTY (83): Isabelle Boyer 27, Molly Wetzel 16, Madison Meyer 11, Christy Finck 9, Laura Muggli 8, Zoey Heid 4, Anna Schatz 4, Halle rivinius 2, Sam Ellison 2. Totals: 34 10-12 83.
3-pointers: S 4, GC 5 (Wetzel 4, Meyer 1). Fouls: S 12, GC 11. Fouled out: None.
Standing Rock-Selfridge 44,
New Salem-Almont 39
NSA;7;17;25;39
SRS;16;25;35;44
NEW SALEM-ALMONT (39): Bridget Kunz 11, Jacklyn Pazcernik 9, Kendyl Hogar 7, Emily Morman 7, Leah Slag 3, Fayth Hoger 2. Totals: 14 7-17 39.
STANDING ROCK-SELFRIDGE (44): Keighana Iron Shield 18, Haylee Weddell 7, O'Shae Elk 7, Chania Crow Ghost 6, Amara Martinson 4, Kayleigh Thunderhawk 2. Totals: 17 9-18 44.
3-pointers: N 1 (K. Hoger); S 1 (Weddell). Fouls: N 17, S 15. Fouled out: Pazdernik.
DISTRICT 10
At Washburn
(Saturday)
Championship
Underwood 48, Center-Stanton 34
C-S;2;9;23;34
Underwood;13;18;30;48
CENTER-STANTON (34): Kori Nagel 10, Karsyn Haag 7, Kathryn Kraft 7, Hannah Hoffman 6, Katie Frank 3, Alyssa Hanson 1, Shelby Meckle 0. Totals: 11 9-17 34.
UNDERWOOD (48): Maggie Eng 13, Milah Kibbel 8, Taysha Snyder 7, Taya Hornberger 6, Ashtyn Smith 5, Lilly Eng 5, Lexie Jacobson 4. Totals: 18 6-14 48.
3-pointers: C 3 (Hoffman 2, Kraft 1); U 6 (M. Eng 3, Smith 1, Jacobson 1, L. Eng 1). Fouls: C 15, U 18. Fouled out: Meckle.
Regional Qualifiers
Garrison 53, Washburn 31
Washburn;7;12;23;31
Garrison;9;24;37;53
WASHBURN (31): Olivia Retterath 9, Ginger Goven 5, Ashlyn Schmitz 5, Kaylin Klindtworth 4, Jenna Retterath 3, Dara Beck 3, Lauren Braun 2. Totals: 13 3-16 31.
GARRISON (53): Kaitlyn Klein 16, Karli Klein 10, Kaitlyn Zook 6, Gabrielle Hummel 6, Cedar Perkins 6, Sarah Lagge 5, Madelin Hurt 2, Paige Lagge 2. Totals: 22 7-12 53.
3-pointers: W 2 (J. Retterath 1, Beck 1); G 2 (Zook 2). Fouls: W 12, G 17. Fouled out: None.
Wilton-Wing 45,
Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 38
TLMM;2;7;19;38
WW;8;23;33;45
TLMM (38): MacKenzie Holt 13, Sophie Sparrow 13, Amy Klain 8, Madison Boehm 2, Sydney Fischer 1, Daisy Sparrow 1. Totals: 11 14-18 38.
WILTON-WING (45): Hailey Quam 18, Kalyssa Schock 8, Kiara Johnson 6, Kesley Backman 6, Hannah Fischer 4, Jordyn Thorson 2, Taryn Schurhamer 1. Totals: 17 9-18 45.
3-pointers: T 2 (Holt 2), W 2 (Schock 2). Fouls: T 17, W 16. Fouled out: S. Sparrow, Boehm.
BEACH 68, HAZEN 44
Hazen;13;28;34;44
Beach;15;30;43;68
HAZEN (44): Hannah Sailer 10, Paige Erhardt 10, Hope Ternes 8, MaKenna Brunmeier 6, Laini Carr 6, Madi Paul 2, Hannah Lucas 2. Totals: 18 6-16 44.
BEACH (68): Sam Oech 24, Jenna Hildebrant 17, Madi Wilhelmi 8, Megan Rising 5, Rachel Bosserman 4, Laiken Mahlum 3, Madi Nunberg 3, Alyvia Braden 2, Kennady Myers 2. Totals: 28 6-11 68.
3-pointers: H 2 (Carr 2), B 6 (Oech 2, Mahlum 1, Rising 1, Wilhelmi 1, Nunberg 1). Fouls: H 18, B 17. Fouled out: None.
BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts
Minot;12-1-0-0;14-5-0;42
Century;11-2-0-0;13-7-0;39
Bismarck;7-6-0-0;8-12-0;27
Jamestown;8-7-0-0;12-7-0;24
Mandan;8-7-0-0;10-10-0;24
Dickinson;6-9-0-0;9-9-0;18
Williston;6-9-0-0;7-12-0;18
Bottineau-Rugby;4-9-0-0;9-12-0;12
Hazen-Beulah;0-12-0-0;2-16-0;0
Friday, Feb. 14
Jamestown 7, Bismarck 3
Century 7, Bottineau-Rugby 4 (6 points)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Dickinson 3, Williston 2
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Feb. 20-22
West Region Tournament at Bismarck
Feb, 27-29
State Tournament at Fargo
GIRLS HOCKEY
STATEWIDE
;W-L-SOW-SOL;Overall;Pts
Fargo Davies;15-0-2-0;19-0-2;50
Bismarck;15-2-0-0;16-4-1;48
Fargo North-South;13-2-2-1;16-4-2;45
Devils Lake;10-8-0-0;13-8-0;30
Minot;8-8-2-2;10-8-2;28
Grand Forks;7-8-2-1;9-10-2;27
West Fargo;7-9-0-0;8-13-0;27
Mandan;7-11-0-0;9-12-0;24
Jamestown;5-9-0-0;7-12-0;15
Dickinson;1-13-1-1;3-16-1;5
Williston;0-18-1-0;0-20-1;1
Friday, Feb. 14
Bismarck 4, Devils Lake 1
Fargo Davies 4, Mandan 1
Fargo North-South 5, Minot 2
Jamestown 3, Dickinson 2
West Fargo 7, Williston 1
Saturday, Feb. 15
Bismarck 3, Grand Forks 1
Minot 2, West Fargo 1, OT
Fargo North-South 7, Williston 0
Fargo Davies 7, Dickinson 0 (6 points)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 MST
Minot at Mandan, 7
Fargo North-South at Jamestown (6 points)
Thursday, Feb. 20
Jamestown at Devils Lake
Friday, Feb. 21
Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7:30
Minot at Williston
Jamestown at Grand Forks
REGULAR SEASON ENDS
Feb, 27-29
State Tournament at Fargo
CLASS A WRESTLING
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Bismarck;10-0;15-0
Minot;9-1;16-2
Century;8-2;22-4
Jamestown;7-3;13-7
Dickinson;5-5;9-6
Mandan;5-5;7-8
Legacy;4-6;9-9
St. Mary's;4-6;4-7
Williston;2-8;5-10
Turtle Mountain;1-9;4-14
Watford City;0-10;0-12
Saturday, Feb. 15
West Region Tournament: 1. Bismarck 286.5. 2. Century 206.5. 3. Minot 198. 4. Jamestown 167. 5. Dickinson 132. 6. Legacy 111. 7. St. Mary's 110.5. 8. Mandan 81. 9. Watford City 53.5. 10. Williston 53.5. 11. Turtle Mountain 49.
East Region Tournament: 1. Valley City 243.5. 2. Devils Lake 238. 3. Grand Forks Central 179.5. 4. West Fargo 173.5. 5. Fargo Davies 162. 6. West Fargo Sheyenne 121. 7. Fargo North 119.5. 8. Fargo South 52. 9. Grand Forks Red River 48. 10. Wahpeton 43.
Feb. 20-22
State Tournament at Fargo
Thursday's Dual Pairings
Match 1: #1W Bismarck (15-0) vs. #4E West Fargo (9-12), 1:30 p.m.
Match 2: #2E Devils Lake (12-3) vs. #3W Century (22-4), 1:30 p.m.
Match 3: #1E Valley City (12-4) vs. #4W Jamestown (13-7), 1:30 p.m.
Match 4: #2W Minot (16-2) vs. #3E Fargo Davies (10-5), 1:30 p.m.
NAHL STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;31;8;6;68
BOBCATS;27;11;7;61
Minot;25;13;7;57
Austin;24;15;6;54
Minn. Wilderness;21;21;3;45
St. Cloud;10;32;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;35;9;3;73
Kenai River;25;17;6;56
Chippewa Falls;27;15;1;55
Janesville;20;24;1;41
Minn. Magicians;15;22;9;39
Springfield;14;29;4;32
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;34;9;1;69
Johnstown;30;13;4;64
WB-Scranton;21;21;5;47
Maryland;18;21;7;43
Maine;19;26;2;40
Jamestown;18;27;3;39
NE Generals;17;24;2;36
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;36;8;4;76
Lone Star;37;9;1;75
Shreveport;31;15;0;62
Topeka;29;13;4;62
Corpus Christi;15;27;7;37
New Mexico;12;29;5;29
Odessa;8;36;2;18
Friday, Feb. 14
BOBCATS 1, Austin 0
Minot 11, St. Cloud 3
Aberdeen 3, Minn. Wilderness 0
Fairbanks 4, Chilppewa Falls 3, SO
Johnstown 3, Jamestown 2
Maine 5, Maryland 2
New Jersey 6, NE Generals 2
New Mexico 4, Odessa 1
Corpus Christi 2, Lone Star 1
Amarillo 5, Shreveport 3
Springfield 5, Topeka 4, OT
Saturday, Feb. 15
BOBCATS 3, Austin 2
Minot 5, St. Cloud 0
Aberdeen 4, Minn. Wilderness 1
Chilppewa Falls 3, Janesville 1
Fairbanks 4, Minn. Magticians 3, OT
Johnstown 1, Jamestown 0
Maryland 2, Maine 1
NE Generals 7, New Jersey 3
New Mexico 4, Odessa 1
Lone Star 4, Corpus Christi 0
Topeka 2, Springfield 1
Thursday, Feb. 20
Minn. Wilderness at St. Cloud
Shreveport at Amarillo
Friday, Feb. 21
BOBCATS at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Fairbanks at Springfield
Kenai River at Minn. Magicians
New Jersey at Jamestown
NE Generals at Maine
Shreveport at Amarillo
Topeka at New Mexico
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Saturday, Feb. 22
BOBCATS at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Fairbanks at Springfield
Kenai River at Minn. Magicians
New Jersey at Jamestown
Maryland at WB-Scranton
NE Generals at Maine
Topeka at New Mexico
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Sunday, Feb. 23
NE Generals at Maine
Fairbanks at Springfield
Maryland at WB-Scranton