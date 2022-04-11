ADs try to map out spring sports as storm bears down

Monday was anything but the calm before the storm for area athletic directors.

With Bismarck and Mandan directly in the cross hairs of a prolonged stretch of bad weather, spring sports teams are staring at a potentially unwanted and lengthy break. Heavy snow is expected to pound the area the next two days. After that, a cold snap is expected to take hold, allowing for little to be done outside for potentially as long as two weeks.

"We've pretty much put an x through this week's activities whether that be complete cancellations or postponements," Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. "You always hold out hope that maybe it won't be quite so bad, but it's not looking very good right now."

With much of the week looking like a complete loss, schools in town tried to beat the storm by moving as many games as possible to Monday. There was little time do so, but it was better than the alternative.

"We were able to get some things moved to Monday," Bismarck Public School Activities Director Dave Zittleman said. "You try to be as flexible and open-minded on these types of things as you can. But yeah, the rest of the week, it looks pretty challenging."

Having to scramble this late in the year is uncommon, even for around here.

"We have a wide range of guys that have been around and have seen a lot of different situations, but this one is a little unique for all of us," Wiest said.

Every event scheduled for Tuesday in Bismarck and Mandan has been cancelled or postponed, with the exception of the University of Mary baseball team moving its NSIC doubleheader against Sioux Falls to South Dakota. The Marauders softball games on Friday and Saturday will now be played at Minot State's bubble. Bismarck State College cancelled its baseball and softball doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday.

If the dire predictions materialize, it could be a long time before any team gets back outside. The long range forecast doesn't call for a temperature in the 40s until April 21.

With the spring season short already, it could call for some creative scheduling. Asked whether Wednesday or Sunday could be used, Wiest and Zittleman wouldn't rule anything out.

"I think everything has to be kept on the table," Wiest said. "We'll put all the options out there and go through what makes sense and what doesn't make sense. Everyone knows the calendar in the spring, it's tight. If you take a week out, maybe more, it does get tough to fit everything in.

"That's what we kept coming back to when I was talking with a few ADs today, that this just really stinks for the kids."

While baseball, softball, soccer and track and field have been able to start their seasons, high school golf and tennis have yet to play a single tournament or match.

"It does make it tough when you start, then kind of have to pause a little bit, or in the case of tennis and golf, they haven't gotten to compete yet, at least not against outside competition," Zittleman said. "But kids are so resilient. They understand that some of these outside factors can come into play.

"It's not ideal, of course, but I think there are some different things we can look at and consider. We'll figure it out."

With the entire 2020 spring season lost due to the pandemic, this could be the second time in three years coaches and athletes are dealt a bad hand.

"You feel really bad for the kids and coaches because for some of them this is their only season and in a situation like this, you're not only losing competitions, but you're also losing valuable practice time," Wiest said. "Our coaches are really accommodating and they come up with some pretty creative stuff, but nobody wants to be hitting in the batting cages inside in mid-April, and our track teams don't want to be running in the school hallways again, but those are the adjustments, unfortunately, we might have to make."

Zittleman is wishing for sunnier days ahead.

"I'm going to hope for the most beautiful May we've ever had," he said. "Things will get better."

While a storm this late in the year is quite rare, it does come with the territory.

"We live in North Dakota," Wiest said, "and just about anything is possible."

