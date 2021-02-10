Aces and more aces as BSC sweeps Dawson

Yes, it was the evening, but the servers had their day in the sun Wednesday night.
More than a quarter of the points were scored from the service line as Bismarck State College swept Dawson Community College of Glendive, Mont., 3-0 in college volleyball.
Game scores were 25-22, 27-25, 25-9 at the BSC Armory. Tuesday night the Mystics prevailed 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 at Glendive.
BSC pounded out 13 aces while committing seven service errors. The visiting Buccaneers tallied 10 aces against five service miscues.
Freshman Macy Wetsch and sophomore Emma Fricke led the service parade for BSC with four and three aces, respectively. All of Fricke's aces were packed into a 12-0 run that produced a 13-3 lead in the third game.
"We spend a lot of (practice) time on serving. We push each other, and I think that transferred over to our game," Fricke said.
Dawson coach Dina Fritz said much of the service scoring had to do with the way the teams approached Wednesday's match.
"Both teams served really aggressively. ... There's a fine line between aggressiveness and accuracy. Overall, I'm pretty happy with the pressure we put on them," she observed.
BSC coach Kyle Kuether said both service and serve receiving accounted for Wednesday's tally of 23 aces.
"It was a little of both," he said. "Dawson is a very good serving team. Unfortunately, we didn't make all the (receiving) adjustments we wanted to."
"I'm not too shocked with our number of aces," he added. "Serving is an individual thing. ... When we give them time to practice, it's up to the girls to work on their serves."
As the scores would suggest, the first two games went down to the wire.
The first game was tied four times, the last at 11-11, before BSC made its move, jumping ahead 19-14 with an 8-3 surge. BSC appeared to have things in hand at 23-17 when fought back.
The Bucs closed the gap to 24-22 by scoring five of the next six points. Shelby Fronk closed the run with an ace. She finished the match with five aces. Bismarck prevailed 25-22 when a hit by Dawson's Logan Stetzner went wide.
Game two followed a similar pattern. BSC opened a 17-11 lead on a hit by Reile Payne. Dawson responded with five straight points, two in a row on aces by Fronk, to trim the deficit to 17-16.
From that point on it was a tooth-and-claw battle with ties at 20, 22 and 25. A hit by Megan Anderson and an ace by Mady Mosolf gave the Mystics the second game.
BSC rocketed off to a 17-4 lead in the third game and Dawson couldn't get closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Fricke said the third-game blowout was partly a matter of pride.
"The sole difference was our energy. We didn't have the energy we know we can produce in the second set. ... We talked about it. We were fired up in the huddle (between games) because we knew we could play better than that (second set). We hold each other accountable," she said.
With a 6-1 start, Fricke likes where the Mystics are sitting.
"That loss on Saturday (28-26, 27-25, 25-22 at Wahpeton Science) was really hard, but it was a beneficial loss. It showed us what we have to work on," she observed.
Dawson put an all-freshman team on the floor. The Bucs have taken their bumps amid a 3-5 start, but Fritz said progress is evident.
"We recruited a bunch of freshmen who are hungry to win. ... We talk about learning a lot more from losses than wins," she said. "We want them to get better every day. We're playing a fast and furious season."
BSC, which has already played five matches in February, now gets a chance to catch its breath. The Mystics return to action next Tuesday in Miles City, Mont., against Miles Community College. That begins a two-day, two-match home-and-home series.