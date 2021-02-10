Aces and more aces as BSC sweeps Dawson

"It was a little of both," he said. "Dawson is a very good serving team. Unfortunately, we didn't make all the (receiving) adjustments we wanted to."

"I'm not too shocked with our number of aces," he added. "Serving is an individual thing. ... When we give them time to practice, it's up to the girls to work on their serves."

As the scores would suggest, the first two games went down to the wire.

The first game was tied four times, the last at 11-11, before BSC made its move, jumping ahead 19-14 with an 8-3 surge. BSC appeared to have things in hand at 23-17 when fought back.

The Bucs closed the gap to 24-22 by scoring five of the next six points. Shelby Fronk closed the run with an ace. She finished the match with five aces. Bismarck prevailed 25-22 when a hit by Dawson's Logan Stetzner went wide.

Game two followed a similar pattern. BSC opened a 17-11 lead on a hit by Reile Payne. Dawson responded with five straight points, two in a row on aces by Fronk, to trim the deficit to 17-16.

From that point on it was a tooth-and-claw battle with ties at 20, 22 and 25. A hit by Megan Anderson and an ace by Mady Mosolf gave the Mystics the second game.